Usual Wine’s Chrismukkah Wine Collection Arms You For Every Holiday Gathering This Season

Usual Wines, one of our favorite trendy spirit brands, is ready to stock your cabinet with bottles for every type of holiday gathering with their new Chrismukkah wine collection. The advent-style collection includes 12 wines total with a variety of flavors and would make the perfect investment in preparation of open houses, holiday parties and other gatherings, or gift to a wine lover in your life.

Usual Wines Chrismukkah Wine Collection

Courtesy of Usual Wines

The pack comes with a bunch of flavors, all in Usual Wines’ uniquely-shaped bottles that are perfect for a glass or two. The flavors include two red, two rosé, two brut, two grenache, two brut rosé, two pinot gris, four raspberry spritz and four guava spritz as well. Usual Wines makes some of the best sparkling wines we’ve tasted, and their prices are super reasonable.

The reds come bright and fruity from central and southern California, while the crisp rosé and white wines reign from northern California. The sparkling brut is dry and the low-alcohol spritzes are crisp and in cans for perfect party sharing.

Usual Wines contain nothing artificial, no added sugar, are sustainably-farmed and because the bottles are designed for 1-2 people max you don’t need to worry about wasting perfectly good wine or chancing it on a beverage that’s not fresh.