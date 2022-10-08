Vegan Halloween Candy? You Might Be Surprised How Many Popular Brands Meet This Criteria

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that one of the best things about Halloween is getting to indulge in all of the best Halloween candy. Whether trick-or-treating in one of the best Halloween costumes, throwing a Halloween party or just enjoying the often unique, season-specific flavors which appear at this time of year, free candy is not to be missed. However, is there a place in Halloween for vegan Halloween candy?

As a kid, you may have encountered that house on the block that handed out toothbrushes and dental floss instead of Snickers and Ring Pops. And when we say vegan Halloween candy, you may be picturing disappointing sugar-free candy or other types of insults to Halloween.

In reality, most Halloween candy is vegan, even if we don’t think of them that way. There aren’t any animal products in those Skittles, so even though we think of vegan food as health food, you can indulge your sweet tooth all October long without breaking your vegan diet.

Even so, not all candy is compatible with a vegan diet, and deciphering what Halloween candy is vegan can be a time-consuming and often confusing task. To help you out, we’ve put together a selection of the best vegan Halloween candy available online.

You might be surprised by how many of your favorite candy brands meet the criteria for vegan food.

What to Consider When Searching for Vegan Candy for Halloween

If you often find yourself asking the question, “Is any Halloween candy vegan?”, the answer is most definitely, yes. And the even better news is that a lot of your favorite name-brand candy choices are actually already vegan-friendly, so there’s no need to settle for any of the tasteless, anti-sugar alternatives. In recent years, some manufacturers have removed or replaced animal-derived ingredients, such as gelatin, in a move to make them suitable for wider consumption — a good example of this is Skittles, which are now free of vegan-unfriendly products.

In addition, if hard or soft candy isn’t where you’re at, there are also plenty of vegan-friendly chocolate choices available, too. Milk and other animal-derived products have been switched out for vegan-friendly ingredients, and without sacrificing taste, either. Companies like UNREAL and VGAN produce a range of delicious treats which are ideal for taking the place of more popular chocolate choices which aren’t suitable for a vegan diet.

Remember, if you’re sticking to a vegan diet, you’ll need to avoid any milk chocolate based candy, which includes popular brands like Snickers and Hershey.

Scroll down to discover our top 11 picks for the best vegan Halloween candy available to buy online right now. After all, just because you choose to avoid animal-derived products, it doesn’t mean you should miss out on one of the sweetest times of the year.

1. Skittles Shriekers Sour Halloween Candy Share Size Bag

BEST OVERALL

Yep, you’re reading that right — Skittles are vegan friendly. If you love these fruit-flavored candies as much as we do, that’s music to your ears. This means one of America’s favorite hard (and kind of soft) candy choices is good to stock in your panty for a vegan-friendly Halloween. When it comes to choosing the best option for your Halloween get-together, you can of course choose the classic assortment. However, if you’re looking for a Halloween-specific and tangier option, give this Skittles Shriekers Sour Chewy Halloween Candy Share Size Bag a try.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Sour Patch Kids & Swedish Fish Halloween Candy Variety Pack

BEST FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS

If you’re looking for fun, Halloween-specific candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters on October 31st, this Sour Patch Kids & Swedish Fish Halloween Candy Variety Pack fits the bill. The pack comes filled with 100 treat-sized bags which are ready to be given to any Halloween costume-adorned visitors on the scariest night of the year. For a little bit of variety, the pack contains three different kinds of candy, made up of two kinds of Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish.

Courtesy of Target

3. Jolly Rancher Fruit Flavored Hard Candy

BEST HARD CANDY

For hard candy lovers, choosing a vegan-friendly option this Halloween is simple — Jolly Rancher Fruit Flavored Hard Candy. This 360-piece bag is made for sharing and also comes backed by more than 25,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers who love the cherry, watermelon, grape, apple and blue raspberry-flavored candies. Each one is also individually wrapped, making it easier to share or hand out the assorted treats when visitors drop by. Additionally, the long-lasting candies (both in flavor and shelf life) are great for other times of year, too, including use in holiday stockings, Easter baskets and Valentine’s Day party favors.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Zotz Fizz Assorted Power Candy

FIZZY PICK

This Zotz Fizz Assorted Power Candy is an easy way to bring a little bit of excitement into your vegan Halloween candy selection. This 100-count bag is made up of seven assorted flavors, including cherry, blue raspberry and strawberry. Each fruit-flavored candy is made up of a hard outer shell with a tangy, fizzy center to drive your taste buds wild. Handily, the candies are also individually wrapped, making them easier to hand out to guests or trick-or-treaters.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Dum Dums Lollipops

BEST LOLLIPOPS

Dum Dums Lollipops are another popular and well-reviewed option for adding to your collection of vegan candy for Halloween. This 400-piece strong bag includes a mix of all the classic flavors, such as strawberry, cotton candy and apple. Each lollipop is also individually wrapped making them easier to give out or add to a bowl which is crammed full of vegan-friendly delights.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Tootsie Dots Halloween Ghost Theater Box

BEST SOFT

If you’re more partial to softer, chewable candy, it’s hard to beat Tootsie Dots Assorted Fruit Flavored Gumdrops. Each 6.5-ounce theater box is filled with five different flavors of candy, namely lime, orange, lemon, cherry and strawberry. The vegan-friendly sweet treats are also free of peanuts and gluten. Additionally, for a more Halloween-inspired snack, try the Dots Halloween Ghost Theater Box.

Courtesy of Target

7. IHEX Atomic Fireballs Candy

BEST INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED

Individually wrapped candy is great for giving trick-or-treaters, kids or even adults a more moderate amount of sugary snack to consume. What’s especially great about this IHEX Atomic Fireballs Candy is that even the recommended serving size (two pieces) delivers enough super-intense cinnamon flavor to get your taste buds buzzing. These spicy hot balls of burning cinnamon-y flavor are easily one of the most memorable candy options on our list.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Dandies Vegan Marshmallows

BEST MARSHMALLOWS

Soft, spongy and deliciously flavored, these Dandies Vegan Marshmallows allow you to enjoy the best parts of eating these squidgy snacks without the guilt of consuming animal-derived ingredients. The accompanying 6,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users who love the treats also suggest they taste just as good as, if not better than, any other non-vegan marshmallows on the market. Additionally, if you want smaller marshmallows or ones flavored with peppermint, other varieties of Dandies marshmallows are available.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Twizzlers Twists Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candy

LOW FAT PICK

With their vegan-friendly ingredient list, delicious taste and low calorie count, this Twizzlers Twists Strawberry Flavored Chewy Candy ticks all the right boxes. These straw-like, strawberry-flavored chewy candies can be enjoyed in all kinds of situations, such as movie nights, work snacking and parties. The 32-ounce, bulk bag also contains plenty of the elongated candy to hand out to visitors on Halloween. Furthermore, each Twizzler can be transformed into a functioning straw by biting off both ends.

Courtesy of Walmart

10. UNREAL Vegan Variety Pack

BEST CHOCOLATE

If you’d rather have chocolate to chew on this Halloween instead of the hard and soft candy choices on our list, there’s no better option than this UNREAL Vegan Variety Pack. The six-piece assortment pack includes three kinds of peanut butter cups, peanut gems, quinoa gems and coconut bars. Each item included in the pack is also non-GMO, Fair Trade-certified and contains a minimal amount of sugar and no sweeteners.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Sour Patch Kids Halloween Candy

ALSO CONSIDER

This Sour Patch Kids Halloween Candy is another popular option which is free of animal-derived ingredients. This 240-piece box is filled with individually-wrapped candies which deliver a sour then a sweet taste sensation. The chewy treats contain 100 calories per serving and come with the backing of more than 9,500 five-star ratings from Amazon customers. This fun-shaped candy is an ideal option for trick-or-treaters, movie nights and general snacking.

Courtesy of Amazon

