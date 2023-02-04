The Best Items From the 2023 Grammy Gifting Lounge Will Have You Singing in Style

The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS (livestream on Paramount+), which means two things. First, the biggest artists of the year will be gathering at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to watch performances by Harry Styles, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Steve Lacy, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs and more. The A-listers will also be waiting to hear who will take home the biggest awards of the year, including Record of the Year (Beyonce or Adele?) and Album of the Year (Beyonce or Adele?).

Secondly, the Grammys mean swag. So. Much. Swag. There are three days of rehearsals for performers and presenters leading up to the Grammys. During that time, celebrities can check out the Grammy Gift Lounge. LA-based entertainment marketing firm Distinctive Assets is back with its lineup of must-have items for the GRAMMY® Gift Lounge as well as the highly coveted Presenter & Performer Gift Bags.

“We are excited to be back in Los Angeles and to once again be creating amazing GRAMMY gift magic,”

says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. “While our gifts are known far and wide for being fun, fabulous, useful, and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Many of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the worldwide exposure that being associated with Music’s Biggest Night® affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

There’s no shortage of high-end goodies included in this year’s gift lounge and gift bags, but there are also several items that non-famous musicians can afford i.e., the rest of us. We’ve selected some of our favorite picks from this year’s Grammy swag lineup, including snacks, skincare, tech, jewelry, shoes, and a Nerf blaster. No one is too famous to enjoy a Nerf blaster.

1. ReFa Heart Brush

This heart-shaped brush from ReFa will give celebrities some extra shine. The detangler brush adds sheen to hair and is good for the scalp.

Courtesy of Refa

2. Kaleidoscope x Da Brat Platinum Shine Spray

Another hair product that will surely be scooped up in the Grammy Gifting Lounge is the new line by Kaleidoscope. Created in partnership with musician Da Brat, the lineup includes mousse, spray, cleansing rinse, and gel designed for locs, and braids, helping hair feel shiny and smooth.

Courtesy of Walmart

3. Invoke The Night Cream by Miage Skincare

Celebrities visiting the gifting lounge will receive the full line of micro-molecule skincare products by Miage, including Invoke The Night Cream. The cream stimulates dormant stem cells while users sleep and helps skin look and feel hydrated, smooth, lifted, and nourished.

Courtesy of Miage

4. Aiper Seagull Plus Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Clean your pool like a celeb with one of the robot pool cleaners from Aiper. Grammy presenters and performers will receive Aiper’s latest model, the Seagull Plus Cordless Robotic Cleaner. The user-friendly robot will clean your pool without any cords or hassle thanks to its powerful suction and fast charging time.

Courtesy of Aiper

5. Havaianas Zip Top Market Flip Flop

Havaianas are the perfect shoes for wearing poolside, and the popular brand will be present at this year’s Grammy Gift Lounge. Celebs can choose from various styles, including the Zip Top Market Flip Flops, made in conjunction with the LA brand Market. The shoes are a two-in-one flip flop and sneaker in one.

Courtesy of Havaianas

6. Bugaboo Fox 3

Celebrity parents (and non-celeb parents) will love Bugaboo’s latest product, the Fox 3. The stroller includes a bassinet and seat, which helps parents leave the house from the newborn stage up to toddlerhood. Designed with safety in mind, the Fox 3 is easy to maneuver and has large, puncture-resistant wheels.

Courtesy of Bugaboo

7. Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon

Sip like a celeb with wine from Chilean winemakers Frontera. The brand will be heavily represented at the Grammy gifting lounge, where their red and white blends will be available for performers and presenters to take home for their post-Grammy party.

Courtesy of Total Wine

8. Fringe Crystal Bangle

Japanese costume jeweler Grosse has been in business for over 100 years and has a long history of adorning celebs with their gender-neutral jewelry (Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo both wore Grosse pieces). The company uses a unique six-layer plating method with precious metals to make pieces like the Fringe Crystal Bangle in Platinum.

Courtesy of Grosse

9. Pampas Black Faux Fur Handbag by Marei

Grammy winners can take their award home in one of the PETA-approved faux fur handbags by Marei. Available in a variety of colors, the handbags look great on the red carpet and beyond.

Courtesy of Marei

10. M Cacao Expressio Chocolates

The only thing sweeter than receiving a box of chocolates is getting a personalized video to go with it. M Cacao makes it easy and affordable for customers to send loved ones a box of chocolates, truffles, or caramels along with a personalized video or slideshow.

Courtesy of M Cacao

11. JBL Pulse 5

JBL’s latest release, the Pulse 5, will surely be snatched up by Grammy performers and presenters. The company’s new portable speaker features a 360-degree light show that syncs to music. The dustproof and waterproof speaker also includes JBL Original Pro Sound for excellent clarity and bass.

Courtesy of JBL

12. Baketivity Cake Pop Superbowl Baking Kit

The Grammys are the biggest night in music, but a close second this year is the Super Bowl, thanks to half-time performer Rihanna. Celebrate both events with the Baketivity Cake Pop Superbowl Baking Kit. Make cute and delicious cake pop footballs or choose from any of the other delicious baking kits offered by the family-friendly company.

Courtesy of Baketivity

13. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original by Banila

We love an affordable skincare line as much as any celeb. Banila is a Korean-owned skincare line that makes products without common irritants like parabens, sulfates, alcohol, and phthalates. Their Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm Original is so popular that a jar is sold every 2.1 seconds.

Courtesy of Banila

14. Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray

There will be plenty of singers visiting the Grammy Gift Lounge this year who need to keep their throats soothed and their immunity high. The Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray is a great daily immune support that includes antioxidants, zinc, iron, and Vitamins B and C, and helps to combat stress.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Good Girl Chocolate Assorted Bundle

This year’s Grammy gift bag will feature a bundle of assorted chocolates from Good Girl Chocolates, which offers organic, small-batch chocolates. The company was founded by a naturopathic doctor and features health-friendly options, including sugar-free keto chocolates.

Courtesy of Good Girl Chocolates

16. Golden Turmeric Wrapped Cashews by Karma Nuts

Feel good snacking with Karma Nuts, a non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and Kosher snack that is packed with flavor and anti-oxidative activity. The Whole30-approved snacks come in a ton of flavors, including Turmeric, Sea Salt Wrapped, Peri Peri Roasted, Cinnamon Wrapped, Toasted Coconut Roasted, and Cocoa Dusted Wrapped.

Courtesy of Karma Nuts

17. Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blaster

You’re never too old or too famous to enjoy a Nerf gun, so it’s no surprise that this year’s Grammy gift bag includes the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blaster. The rechargeable Gelfire Mythic Blaster comes with an 800-round hopper and 10,000 dehydrated Nerf Pro Gelfire projectiles and full-auto and semi-auto modes.

Courtesy of Target

18. Opopop Microwave Popcorn

Have your popcorn ready for Grammy night with Opopop Microwave Popcorn. The company makes salty and sweet popcorn flavors that delight everyone thanks to their flavor-wrapped kernels. The Discovery collection includes the company’s popper and 12 flavors of kernels, including Vanilla Cake Pop and Maui Heat.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Tranquini Calming Herbal Drinks

Wash down your popcorn with a calming herbal drink from Tranquini. Celebs will be sipping one on of the company’s refreshing flavors, including Ginger Lemongrass, Hibiscus, and Mixed Berry. The sugar-free drinks are plant-based, low-calorie, keto-friendly, and help support anxiety relief.