It’s Not Too Early To Buy the Best Adult Advent Calendars for Christmas 2022

Snow may not be falling just yet, but that doesn’t mean the holiday season isn’t around the corner. It’s never too early to start preparing for the best holiday season, and one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit is with an adult Advent calendar. You know, those boxes full of chocolates you loved as a kid? Now there are adult versions, and you’ll love them just as much — maybe more. Alcohol Advent calendars? They’re real!

Whether you’re treating yourself this holiday season or looking for a festive gift for a special someone in your life, there’s an Advent calendar for every adult.

Remember, the best Advent calendars for adults always sell out, so we recommend planning ahead and placing your orders before that happens.

What Kind of Adult Advent Calendars Can You Buy?

The best Advent calendars aren’t just for impatient kids anymore. A handful of brands have designed fun and festive adult Advent calendars to keep us sane while we count down the days of December.

You won’t find generic chocolates in our favorite adult Advent calendars. Instead, the contents of modern adult Advent calendars vary wildly depending on what you’re looking for. You can undoubtedly find super-niche calendars, like those for Star Wars fans or cheese lovers, but a few themes pop up regularly when we search out the best Advent calendars for adults. These include:

Alcohol Advent Calendars (like the famous Aldi wine calendar )

Premium chocolates and fine candy

Grooming and beauty products

Edibles (jams, teas, cookies, coffees, craft popcorn, etc.)

Dog advent calendars

Chic DIY Advent calendars to fill yourself

NSFW Adult Advent calendars featuring sex toys or lingerie

Pop culture collectibles

Grown-up Advent calendars also make great early holiday gifts, and most of them double as tasteful Christmas decorations, too.

To spruce up your December countdown, we’ve rounded up the best Advent calendars for adults with daily surprises. Keep reading for our selection of the best Advent calendars of 2022 featuring whiskey, chocolate, collectibles, craft popcorn and so much more.

1. Flaviar’s Whiskey Advent Calendar 2022

BEST OVERALL

Flaviar’s annual whiskey Advent calendar is back and boasting 24 bottles in 1.7-ounce servings, with Bourbon and Rye, Scotch and Irish, Japanese and Australian varieties. The calendar includes a Glencairn glass, an embossed leather coaster and a tasting journal. The calendar features a new lineup this year and will begin shipping in November.

Courtesy of Flaviar

2. LEGO Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar

RUNNER UP

New for 2022, LEGO has released their latest Advent calendar from a galaxy far, far away. Great for the whole family, the calendar includes several Star Wars favorites in their holiday best. We especially like Darth Vader enjoying Christmas like a snowbird in Florida.

Courtesy of Target

3. Funko Pocket Pop! 2022 Holiday Advent Calendars

BEST FOR FANDOMS

Funko Pocket Pop! has several fan bases covered with their 2022 lineup of Advent calendars. Customers can choose from Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter and Disney, showing their fandom on the 24 days leading up to Christmas. Each calendar includes 24 collectibles, all with a holiday theme. Groot covered in Christmas lights? Ho ho ho hold on while we get our wallet.

Courtesy of Target

4. Henry and David’s 12 Days of Cheese

FOR CHEESE LOVERS

Describing a gift as cheesy is typically a put-down, but not in the case of Henry and David’s 12 Days of Cheese. Arriving in a Paulownia wood crate, the Advent calendar includes 12 types of delectable cheese, including Beehive Cheese Co. Truffle Hive cheese, Rising Sun Farms pesto and sun-dried tomato cream cheese torta. Let’s hope Santa brings you some crackers this year.

Courtesy of Harry and David

5. Spice Advent Calendar

BEST FOR FOODIES

Food is a big part of the holidays, so naturally, an Advent calendar is designed especially with foodies in mind. The Spice Advent Calendar includes 24 spices to enjoy in the days leading up to the holidays and beyond. Season your mains, sides and desserts with spices designed for fish, meat, vegetables and sweets.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

6. Brewvana’s 12 Beers of Christmas Beer Box

FOR BEER LOVERS

Available to ship starting November 24, 2022

Support independent breweries and your love of lager with the 12 Beers of Christmas Beer Box from Brewvana. The hand-selected brews are comprised of a variety of styles to fit any brew master’s taste. Recipients will receive a Brewvana winter beanie, tasting guide, chocolate and other swag, and access to the nightly interactive virtual tastings.

Courtesy of Brewvana

7. Brewvana Hoppy Hanukkah Beer Box

BEST HANUKKAH CALENDAR

Available to ship starting November 27, 2022

Celebrating Hanukkah instead of Christmas? There’s a Brewvana Advent calendar for you as well. This set of eight beers selected from independent breweries also comes with Brewvana swag and access to nightly interactive virtual tastings.

Courtesy of Brewvana

8. Exit: Advent Calendar – The Mystery of the Ice Cave

BEST FOR PROBLEM SOLVERS

If you’re trying to cut back on sweets and alcohol for the holidays, opt for an Advent calendar that will get your heart racing in a different way. The Exit: Advent Calendar – The Mystery of the Ice Cave is an escape room meets choose your own adventure meets thrilling board game. Users must free themselves from a snow-enclosed cave by solving a set of riddles each day. Test your problem-solving and escape the cave in time for Christmas.

Courtesy of Maisonette

9. Bonne Maman 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar

BEST FOR BREAKFAST

Start your mornings with a delicious treat thanks to Bonne Maman’s new 2022 Advent calendar, which includes 23 limited-edition spreads and one jar of honey. Bonne Maman includes a sample of the company’s herbal tea for the first time.

Courtesy of Bonne Maman

10. Winter Delight Holiday Popcorn Advent Calendar

BEST FOR SNACKING

Available to ship starting October 28, 2022

The holidays are a great time to stay inside where it’s cozy and enjoy a movie night. What better companion than the Winter Delight Holiday Popcorn Advent Calendar? Enjoy twelve delicious varieties of popcorn, including butter, cheese, caramel and ranch, and cookies, such as Mallow Moon Mallow Cakes and Hazelnut Wafer Cookies.

Courtesy of The Popcorn Factory

11. Neuhaus 2022 Premium Chocolate Advent Calendar

BEST TRADITIONAL

Available to ship starting October 3, 2022

Chocolate lovers will love celebrating the holidays with the Neuhaus 2022 Premium Chocolate Advent Calendar. The calendar includes 25 pieces of milk, white and dark chocolate, all housed in a festive 3D box.

Courtesy of Simply Chocolate

12. Dolly Parton Advent Calendar

BEST FOR MUSIC FANS

Whether she’s releasing hit records or helping to fund a vaccine for COVID-19, there’s not much Dolly Parton does that isn’t a-may-zing. That includes releasing an Advent calendar. We typically ask ourselves, What Would Dolly Do? Now we know what Dolly would eat, at least when it comes to candy. Parton’s Advent calendar is filled with 25 of her favorite treats, which are now our favorite treats.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

13. Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar

BEST HOLIDAY CLASSIC

The only thing we don’t like about peppermint bark is that it’s only available around the holidays. Thankfully, with the Williams Sonoma calendar, it’s now easy to enjoy peppermint bark in the shape of Christmas trees, snowmen, and more. The calendar includes 24 delicious treats that (unfortunately) only come out once a year.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

14. GODIVA Holiday Luxury Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar

BEST GIFT

Available to order starting November 1, 2022

GODIVA has a long tradition of releasing annual Advent calendars, and this year, the world-renowned chocolate makers are putting their truffles front and center. The set will include a collection of white, milk and dark chocolate truffles in a beautiful box that makes the perfect gift.

Courtesy of GODIVA

15. Sugarfina 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar

BEST FOR SWEET TOOTHS

A quick scan of the list of candies included in Sugarfina’s 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar will have you drooling long before holiday music starts playing in stores. The newly redesigned calendar, which features a gingerbread theme for 2022, includes 24 sweet treats like watermelon slices, lemon shortbread cookies, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, heavenly sours and more. See? Salivating!

Courtesy of Sugarfina

16. Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend’s Advent Calendar Dog Treats

BEST FOR DOG PARENTS

Packages arriving daily at your door and guests stopping by to celebrate are part of the holiday season, but these things can be stressful for dogs. Keep your best friend in mind with the Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend’s Advent Calendar Dog Treats. The calendar includes 24 pup-friendly treats like Cheesy Bear Bacon bites and dog-friendly Carrot Cake Cookies.

Courtesy of Chewy

17. Lovehoney Blowmotion 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar

BEST FOR SEXY TIMES

Work off some steam around the holidays with the Lovehoney Blowmotion 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar. Packed with several toys to enjoy solo or with a friend, the Advent calendar is filled with goodies to facilitate sexy times for anyone with a penis. Lovehoney’s Advent calendars regularly sell out, so make sure to get on it, then get it on.

Courtesy of Lovehoney

18. David’s Tea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

BEST FOR A CUPPA

The holidays are the perfect time of year to sit fireside and enjoy a cup of tea, which is why we love the annual Advent calendar from David’s Tea. This year’s assortment of 24 teas is comprised of several mouth-watering blends, including Sweet Potato Pie, Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait, Salted Caramel Oolong and Peanut Butter Brownie. These teas almost make us want to skip dessert! Almost.

Courtesy of David's Tea

19. Wedgwood 2022 Christmas Advent Calendar House

SPLURGE-WORTHY

The always splurge-worthy Advent calendar from Wedgwood is back and as beautiful as ever. This year’s design features the brand’s timeless blue and white colors on the stunning wooden house. The limited-edition Advent calendar includes 24 individual drawers that each house a stunning porcelain ornament that is an instant keepsake.

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

20. Chantecaille Makeup and Skincare Advent Calendar

BEST SKINCARE

If you want to put your best face forward at this year’s holiday party, get a little help from the Chantecaille Makeup and Skincare Advent Calendar. This luxurious Advent calendar features items from the brand’s best-seller list, including Lip Veil in Honeypot, Luminescent Eye Shade in Zebra and the Gold Recovery Mask, which is perfect for using after a night of too many eggnogs.

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

21. Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar

FOR STAR WARS FANS

If you come from a multi-generational family of Star Wars fans, this calendar is a wonderful way to connect with your kids during the holiday season. Available via Amazon Prime for just $21, this fun Advent calendar features 30 gifts and surprises spread out over 25 days of fun. This calendar is exquisitely designed with beautiful Star Wars artwork. We would tell you what kind of gifts are inside, but we don’t want to ruin the surprise!

READER FAVORITE

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Woodland Paper Play Advent Calendar by Meri Meri

MOST WHIMSICAL

If you’re looking for a cross between a nativity set and a folk festival, we suggest the new Woodland Paper Play Advent Calendar by Meri Meri. The Advent calendar includes 24 envelopes, all housing pieces of animals and a forest setting that come together to make a whimsical holiday display. A fun pick for kids and adults, the scene is somewhat non-denominational, which makes it a great option for homes that celebrate the holidays their way.

Courtesy of Maisonette

23. D-FantiX Christmas Advent Calendar

FOR THE DECORATOR

Advent calendars and Christmas decorations, in general, can be eyesores. If you want a more chic holiday look in your home, pick up some of these Advent calendar pouches to string on the wall. They’re great for adults or kids, as you can stock them with whatever you want, such as cheese, chocolate, alcohol, or personal notes.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Best Choice Products Christmas Village Advent Calendar

EDITOR FAVORITE

We love everything about these decorative wooden Advent calendars, which feature battery-operated LED lights that will bathe your home in a warm light after dark. The gorgeously decorated Advent calendar features a charming Christmas village on the top, which sits above 24 individual wooden shelves. Fill each day with a little treat or surprise, and everyone in your family will enjoy counting down the days to Christmas.

SELLING FAST!

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Harry Potter: Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar

ALSO CONSIDER

If you love Harry Potter as much as we do, then you know why we couldn’t resist including two Harry Potter calendars on our list of the year’s best Advent calendars (check out the Funko POP! calendar above). This calendar is perfect for kids and adults who are still sad their owl from Hogwarts never arrived (same). Inside you’ll find 24 surprises, including mini books, collectibles, keychains and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. Nipayat! Boozy Advent Calendar: 12 Shots of Christmas

BEST SHOT CALENDAR

Enjoy 12 days of fun with this Niptaya Advent Calendar. It features 12 doors that open to reveal a selection of spirits. Embibe how you wish, whether as a shot, a cocktail or neat.

$10 INSTANT SAVINGS

Courtesy of Nipyata

27. Friends: The Official Advent Calendar (2021 Edition)

FOR FRIENDS FANS

It’s been more than 20 years since Friends went off the air, but thanks to streaming, OG fans can continue to rewatch their favorite episodes while new fans can discover the series and understand life before smartphones. Whether you’re buying for a teen who just ‘found’ Friends or a fan who has been around since we thought the “Rachel” would work on anyone other than Jennifer Aniston, there’s the Friend’s Advent Calendar. The first edition was released in 2020 and was such a hit that it’s been updated for 2021. Have fun with activity booklets, keepsakes from famous episodes, and more in this Advent calendar that is available now.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar 2022

FOR TEA DRINKERS

A cup of tea around the holidays is a great way to warm up, relax, and, if caffeinated, get the second wind you need to finish wrapping presents. For tea drinkers who love trying new flavors, the Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar for 2022 is packed with teas made from organically grown and ethically sourced plants. All teas are vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO, which means you can sit back and sip worry-free during the holidays.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. NYX Professional Makeup Gift Set

FOR LIPSTICK LOVERS

The NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Gift Set features 12 lipsticks that help users count down until Christmas or New Year’s Eve, two of the most smooch-worthy holidays of the year. The set includes matte and satin finishes, lip glosses, cream, butter, and liner. All NYX makeup is certified cruelty-free by PETA, making for a holiday gift you’ll feel good about giving and receiving.

SAVE $5 NOW

Courtesy of Amazon

30. Spa Life Fizzle All the Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar

DAILY RELAXATION

The holidays can be very stressful, so give yourself a bit of downtime with the Spa Life Fizzle All the Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar. Behind each door, you’ll find a different festive bath bomb to help you get the “you time” you deserve. The bath bombs feature aromatherapy scents, plenty of fizz, and different colors. They’ll even leave your skin feeling rejuvenated and lightly scented for hours after your bath.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. C&F Home Felt Santa Advent Calendar

BEST HANGING CALENDAR

Today, you can find adult Advent calendars featuring wine, hot sauce, gourmet chocolate, and plenty of pop-culture Advent calendars for nerds of all stripes. However, every family needs a specific calendar that helps them count down the days to Christmas, which is why we love this simple Santa Advent Calendar, which you can hang in your kitchen or living room come December 1.

ON SALE!

Courtesy of Target

32. The Office 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar Set

QUIRKIEST

One of the weirdest and most functional Advent calendars naturally lends itself to a theme around The Office. In this blue box, you’ll find 12 pairs of socks, one for each day leading up to Christmas. Each pair features a different pattern referencing the famous comedy show. Eight pairs are low cut, while the other four are crew cut. While you might be tempted to keep these socks for yourself, this makes an incredible gift for your favorite The Office fan.

Courtesy of Amazon

33. Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Nail Polish Advent Calendar

BEST FOR MANICURES

Didn’t have time to make it to the nail salon before your holiday party? The nail salon comes to you with the Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Nail Polish Advent Calendar. The set includes 22 mini nail polish pots, one full-size nail polish, and a Watermelon Lip Oil. Create a rainbow manicure, or finally see whether you can pull off a shimmer nail (you can!). SPY has personally tested out this Advent calendar and can confirm it’s an absolute delight for anyone that loves nail polish!

$200 VALUE!

Courtesy of Ciate

