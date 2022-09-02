It’s Not Too Early To Buy the Best Adult Advent Calendars for Christmas 2022
Snow may not be falling just yet, but that doesn’t mean the holiday season isn’t around the corner. It’s never too early to start preparing for the best holiday season, and one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit is with an adult Advent calendar. You know, those boxes full of chocolates you loved as a kid? Now there are adult versions, and you’ll love them just as much — maybe more. Alcohol Advent calendars? They’re real!
Whether you’re treating yourself this holiday season or looking for a festive gift for a special someone in your life, there’s an Advent calendar for every adult.
Remember, the best Advent calendars for adults always sell out, so we recommend planning ahead and placing your orders before that happens.
What Kind of Adult Advent Calendars Can You Buy?
The best Advent calendars aren’t just for impatient kids anymore. A handful of brands have designed fun and festive adult Advent calendars to keep us sane while we count down the days of December.
You won’t find generic chocolates in our favorite adult Advent calendars. Instead, the contents of modern adult Advent calendars vary wildly depending on what you’re looking for. You can undoubtedly find super-niche calendars, like those for Star Wars fans or cheese lovers, but a few themes pop up regularly when we search out the best Advent calendars for adults. These include:
- Alcohol Advent Calendars (like the famous Aldi wine calendar)
- Premium chocolates and fine candy
- Grooming and beauty products
- Edibles (jams, teas, cookies, coffees, craft popcorn, etc.)
- Dog advent calendars
- Chic DIY Advent calendars to fill yourself
- NSFW Adult Advent calendars featuring sex toys or lingerie
- Pop culture collectibles
Grown-up Advent calendars also make great early holiday gifts, and most of them double as tasteful Christmas decorations, too.
To spruce up your December countdown, we’ve rounded up the best Advent calendars for adults with daily surprises. Keep reading for our selection of the best Advent calendars of 2022 featuring whiskey, chocolate, collectibles, craft popcorn and so much more.
1. Flaviar’s Whiskey Advent Calendar 2022
BEST OVERALL
Flaviar’s annual whiskey Advent calendar is back and boasting 24 bottles in 1.7-ounce servings, with Bourbon and Rye, Scotch and Irish, Japanese and Australian varieties. The calendar includes a Glencairn glass, an embossed leather coaster and a tasting journal. The calendar features a new lineup this year and will begin shipping in November.
2. LEGO Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar
RUNNER UP
New for 2022, LEGO has released their latest Advent calendar from a galaxy far, far away. Great for the whole family, the calendar includes several Star Wars favorites in their holiday best. We especially like Darth Vader enjoying Christmas like a snowbird in Florida.
3. Funko Pocket Pop! 2022 Holiday Advent Calendars
BEST FOR FANDOMS
Funko Pocket Pop! has several fan bases covered with their 2022 lineup of Advent calendars. Customers can choose from Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter and Disney, showing their fandom on the 24 days leading up to Christmas. Each calendar includes 24 collectibles, all with a holiday theme. Groot covered in Christmas lights? Ho ho ho hold on while we get our wallet.
4. Henry and David’s 12 Days of Cheese
FOR CHEESE LOVERS
Describing a gift as cheesy is typically a put-down, but not in the case of Henry and David’s 12 Days of Cheese. Arriving in a Paulownia wood crate, the Advent calendar includes 12 types of delectable cheese, including Beehive Cheese Co. Truffle Hive cheese, Rising Sun Farms pesto and sun-dried tomato cream cheese torta. Let’s hope Santa brings you some crackers this year.
5. Spice Advent Calendar
BEST FOR FOODIES
Food is a big part of the holidays, so naturally, an Advent calendar is designed especially with foodies in mind. The Spice Advent Calendar includes 24 spices to enjoy in the days leading up to the holidays and beyond. Season your mains, sides and desserts with spices designed for fish, meat, vegetables and sweets.
6. Brewvana’s 12 Beers of Christmas Beer Box
FOR BEER LOVERS
Available to ship starting November 24, 2022
Support independent breweries and your love of lager with the 12 Beers of Christmas Beer Box from Brewvana. The hand-selected brews are comprised of a variety of styles to fit any brew master’s taste. Recipients will receive a Brewvana winter beanie, tasting guide, chocolate and other swag, and access to the nightly interactive virtual tastings.
7. Brewvana Hoppy Hanukkah Beer Box
BEST HANUKKAH CALENDAR
Available to ship starting November 27, 2022
Celebrating Hanukkah instead of Christmas? There’s a Brewvana Advent calendar for you as well. This set of eight beers selected from independent breweries also comes with Brewvana swag and access to nightly interactive virtual tastings.
8. Exit: Advent Calendar – The Mystery of the Ice Cave
BEST FOR PROBLEM SOLVERS
If you’re trying to cut back on sweets and alcohol for the holidays, opt for an Advent calendar that will get your heart racing in a different way. The Exit: Advent Calendar – The Mystery of the Ice Cave is an escape room meets choose your own adventure meets thrilling board game. Users must free themselves from a snow-enclosed cave by solving a set of riddles each day. Test your problem-solving and escape the cave in time for Christmas.
9. Bonne Maman 2022 Limited Edition Advent Calendar
BEST FOR BREAKFAST
Start your mornings with a delicious treat thanks to Bonne Maman’s new 2022 Advent calendar, which includes 23 limited-edition spreads and one jar of honey. Bonne Maman includes a sample of the company’s herbal tea for the first time.
10. Winter Delight Holiday Popcorn Advent Calendar
BEST FOR SNACKING
Available to ship starting October 28, 2022
The holidays are a great time to stay inside where it’s cozy and enjoy a movie night. What better companion than the Winter Delight Holiday Popcorn Advent Calendar? Enjoy twelve delicious varieties of popcorn, including butter, cheese, caramel and ranch, and cookies, such as Mallow Moon Mallow Cakes and Hazelnut Wafer Cookies.
11. Neuhaus 2022 Premium Chocolate Advent Calendar
BEST TRADITIONAL
Available to ship starting October 3, 2022
Chocolate lovers will love celebrating the holidays with the Neuhaus 2022 Premium Chocolate Advent Calendar. The calendar includes 25 pieces of milk, white and dark chocolate, all housed in a festive 3D box.
12. Dolly Parton Advent Calendar
BEST FOR MUSIC FANS
Whether she’s releasing hit records or helping to fund a vaccine for COVID-19, there’s not much Dolly Parton does that isn’t a-may-zing. That includes releasing an Advent calendar. We typically ask ourselves, What Would Dolly Do? Now we know what Dolly would eat, at least when it comes to candy. Parton’s Advent calendar is filled with 25 of her favorite treats, which are now our favorite treats.
13. Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar
BEST HOLIDAY CLASSIC
The only thing we don’t like about peppermint bark is that it’s only available around the holidays. Thankfully, with the Williams Sonoma calendar, it’s now easy to enjoy peppermint bark in the shape of Christmas trees, snowmen, and more. The calendar includes 24 delicious treats that (unfortunately) only come out once a year.
14. GODIVA Holiday Luxury Chocolate Truffles Advent Calendar
BEST GIFT
Available to order starting November 1, 2022
GODIVA has a long tradition of releasing annual Advent calendars, and this year, the world-renowned chocolate makers are putting their truffles front and center. The set will include a collection of white, milk and dark chocolate truffles in a beautiful box that makes the perfect gift.
15. Sugarfina 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar
BEST FOR SWEET TOOTHS
A quick scan of the list of candies included in Sugarfina’s 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar will have you drooling long before holiday music starts playing in stores. The newly redesigned calendar, which features a gingerbread theme for 2022, includes 24 sweet treats like watermelon slices, lemon shortbread cookies, dark chocolate sea salt caramels, heavenly sours and more. See? Salivating!
16. Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend’s Advent Calendar Dog Treats
BEST FOR DOG PARENTS
Packages arriving daily at your door and guests stopping by to celebrate are part of the holiday season, but these things can be stressful for dogs. Keep your best friend in mind with the Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend’s Advent Calendar Dog Treats. The calendar includes 24 pup-friendly treats like Cheesy Bear Bacon bites and dog-friendly Carrot Cake Cookies.
17. Lovehoney Blowmotion 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar
BEST FOR SEXY TIMES
Work off some steam around the holidays with the Lovehoney Blowmotion 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar. Packed with several toys to enjoy solo or with a friend, the Advent calendar is filled with goodies to facilitate sexy times for anyone with a penis. Lovehoney’s Advent calendars regularly sell out, so make sure to get on it, then get it on.
18. David’s Tea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
BEST FOR A CUPPA
The holidays are the perfect time of year to sit fireside and enjoy a cup of tea, which is why we love the annual Advent calendar from David’s Tea. This year’s assortment of 24 teas is comprised of several mouth-watering blends, including Sweet Potato Pie, Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait, Salted Caramel Oolong and Peanut Butter Brownie. These teas almost make us want to skip dessert! Almost.
19. Wedgwood 2022 Christmas Advent Calendar House
SPLURGE-WORTHY
The always splurge-worthy Advent calendar from Wedgwood is back and as beautiful as ever. This year’s design features the brand’s timeless blue and white colors on the stunning wooden house. The limited-edition Advent calendar includes 24 individual drawers that each house a stunning porcelain ornament that is an instant keepsake.
20. Chantecaille Makeup and Skincare Advent Calendar
BEST SKINCARE
If you want to put your best face forward at this year’s holiday party, get a little help from the Chantecaille Makeup and Skincare Advent Calendar. This luxurious Advent calendar features items from the brand’s best-seller list, including Lip Veil in Honeypot, Luminescent Eye Shade in Zebra and the Gold Recovery Mask, which is perfect for using after a night of too many eggnogs.
21. Star Wars: The Galactic Advent Calendar
FOR STAR WARS FANS
If you come from a multi-generational family of Star Wars fans, this calendar is a wonderful way to connect with your kids during the holiday season. Available via Amazon Prime for just $21, this fun Advent calendar features 30 gifts and surprises spread out over 25 days of fun. This calendar is exquisitely designed with beautiful Star Wars artwork. We would tell you what kind of gifts are inside, but we don’t want to ruin the surprise!
READER FAVORITE
22. Woodland Paper Play Advent Calendar by Meri Meri
MOST WHIMSICAL
If you’re looking for a cross between a nativity set and a folk festival, we suggest the new Woodland Paper Play Advent Calendar by Meri Meri. The Advent calendar includes 24 envelopes, all housing pieces of animals and a forest setting that come together to make a whimsical holiday display. A fun pick for kids and adults, the scene is somewhat non-denominational, which makes it a great option for homes that celebrate the holidays their way.
23. D-FantiX Christmas Advent Calendar
FOR THE DECORATOR
Advent calendars and Christmas decorations, in general, can be eyesores. If you want a more chic holiday look in your home, pick up some of these Advent calendar pouches to string on the wall. They’re great for adults or kids, as you can stock them with whatever you want, such as cheese, chocolate, alcohol, or personal notes.
24. Best Choice Products Christmas Village Advent Calendar
EDITOR FAVORITE
We love everything about these decorative wooden Advent calendars, which feature battery-operated LED lights that will bathe your home in a warm light after dark. The gorgeously decorated Advent calendar features a charming Christmas village on the top, which sits above 24 individual wooden shelves. Fill each day with a little treat or surprise, and everyone in your family will enjoy counting down the days to Christmas.
SELLING FAST!
25. Harry Potter: Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar
ALSO CONSIDER
If you love Harry Potter as much as we do, then you know why we couldn’t resist including two Harry Potter calendars on our list of the year’s best Advent calendars (check out the Funko POP! calendar above). This calendar is perfect for kids and adults who are still sad their owl from Hogwarts never arrived (same). Inside you’ll find 24 surprises, including mini books, collectibles, keychains and more.
26. Nipayat! Boozy Advent Calendar: 12 Shots of Christmas
BEST SHOT CALENDAR
Enjoy 12 days of fun with this Niptaya Advent Calendar. It features 12 doors that open to reveal a selection of spirits. Embibe how you wish, whether as a shot, a cocktail or neat.
$10 INSTANT SAVINGS
27. Friends: The Official Advent Calendar (2021 Edition)
FOR FRIENDS FANS
It’s been more than 20 years since Friends went off the air, but thanks to streaming, OG fans can continue to rewatch their favorite episodes while new fans can discover the series and understand life before smartphones. Whether you’re buying for a teen who just ‘found’ Friends or a fan who has been around since we thought the “Rachel” would work on anyone other than Jennifer Aniston, there’s the Friend’s Advent Calendar. The first edition was released in 2020 and was such a hit that it’s been updated for 2021. Have fun with activity booklets, keepsakes from famous episodes, and more in this Advent calendar that is available now.
28. Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar 2022
FOR TEA DRINKERS
A cup of tea around the holidays is a great way to warm up, relax, and, if caffeinated, get the second wind you need to finish wrapping presents. For tea drinkers who love trying new flavors, the Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar for 2022 is packed with teas made from organically grown and ethically sourced plants. All teas are vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO, which means you can sit back and sip worry-free during the holidays.
29. NYX Professional Makeup Gift Set
FOR LIPSTICK LOVERS
The NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Gift Set features 12 lipsticks that help users count down until Christmas or New Year’s Eve, two of the most smooch-worthy holidays of the year. The set includes matte and satin finishes, lip glosses, cream, butter, and liner. All NYX makeup is certified cruelty-free by PETA, making for a holiday gift you’ll feel good about giving and receiving.
SAVE $5 NOW
30. Spa Life Fizzle All the Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar
DAILY RELAXATION
The holidays can be very stressful, so give yourself a bit of downtime with the Spa Life Fizzle All the Way Bath Bomb Advent Calendar. Behind each door, you’ll find a different festive bath bomb to help you get the “you time” you deserve. The bath bombs feature aromatherapy scents, plenty of fizz, and different colors. They’ll even leave your skin feeling rejuvenated and lightly scented for hours after your bath.
31. C&F Home Felt Santa Advent Calendar
BEST HANGING CALENDAR
Today, you can find adult Advent calendars featuring wine, hot sauce, gourmet chocolate, and plenty of pop-culture Advent calendars for nerds of all stripes. However, every family needs a specific calendar that helps them count down the days to Christmas, which is why we love this simple Santa Advent Calendar, which you can hang in your kitchen or living room come December 1.
ON SALE!
32. The Office 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar Set
QUIRKIEST
One of the weirdest and most functional Advent calendars naturally lends itself to a theme around The Office. In this blue box, you’ll find 12 pairs of socks, one for each day leading up to Christmas. Each pair features a different pattern referencing the famous comedy show. Eight pairs are low cut, while the other four are crew cut. While you might be tempted to keep these socks for yourself, this makes an incredible gift for your favorite The Office fan.
33. Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Nail Polish Advent Calendar
BEST FOR MANICURES
Didn’t have time to make it to the nail salon before your holiday party? The nail salon comes to you with the Ciaté London Mini Mani Month Nail Polish Advent Calendar. The set includes 22 mini nail polish pots, one full-size nail polish, and a Watermelon Lip Oil. Create a rainbow manicure, or finally see whether you can pull off a shimmer nail (you can!). SPY has personally tested out this Advent calendar and can confirm it’s an absolute delight for anyone that loves nail polish!