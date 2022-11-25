This Amazon Gift Card Hack Gives You Free Money To Spend During Black Friday

Amazon is giving away free money to use toward the best Black Friday deals. While supplies last, you can receive up to $20 in Amazon promotional credit just for purchasing specialty gift cards of a certain value. The offer is limited to one per customer.

If you’re planning on ordering your favorite tacos from a local restaurant using GrubHub in the next few weeks, why not purchase a Grubhub gift card now and immediately receive $11 to use on Black Friday tech deals? Or get holiday shopping done early and snag an NFL Shop gift card for the football fanatic in your life to earn $20 off on anything on Amazon that you’ve had your eye on, like the already discounted Airpods.

What’s the catch? We checked the fine print to make sure this deal is really as good as it sounds, and we think that it is. You’ll need to spend your promotional credit by January 23, 2023, and there’s a limit of one per customer, but otherwise, this Amazon Black Friday shopping hack is all it’s cracked up to be.

Check out some of the best gift cards included in this deal below and get a credit you can spend on your Black Friday shopping.

Earn $15 in Amazon promotional credit when you purchase a $100 Apple gift card using the code APPLEDEAL.

Spend $50.00 or more on a Grubhub gift card to earn an $11 Amazon credit using the code GRUBHUB.

Purchase a $100 Fanatics gift card to gift or use yourself to earn $20 toward any other Amazon purchase.

Spend at least $100 on NFL Shop email gift cards to earn a one-time $20 Amazon credit.

With all due respect to Dunkin Donuts, there’s nothing quite as good as a fresh Krispy Kreme glazed donut. These gift cards would make perfect stocking stuffers, and for a limited time, if you spend at least $25, you’ll get a $5.50 bounce-back credit from Amazon.

Looking for a post-Thanksgiving meal? Purchase a Domino’s Pizza gift card to use on your next meal and earn $10 for using toward another Amazon purchase.

Looking for more gift card deals? Click the link below to see all of the gift cards included in this Black Friday promotion. Amazon often hosts gift card deals like this, which is why it’s one of the best places to buy gift cards online.

