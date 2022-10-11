The Top 20 Prime Day Deals on Toys & Games Are Too Much Fun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is helping you kick off your holiday shopping early this year with the Prime Early Access Sale, informally known as Prime Day Part 2. As with all major shopping events, SPY has your back. We’ve been hard at work covering the best Prime Day Deals and the best Christmas gifts of 2022, and some of the season’s hottest toys and games are on sale right now.

The Prime Early Access Sale takes place October 11-12, and there are thousands of products on sale. Some of those deals are on products that are perfect to give in December. For instance, if you’ve been thinking about picking up a new TV, this sale is the prime time to pick up a new TV. This second Prime Day Sale is also loaded with gifts for all the kiddos in your circle.

To help you save as much as possible, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and found the hottest toys to gift for Christmas that also happen to be on sale. The best Prime Day deals on toys and games include discounted gifts from Funko Pop!, LEGO, Star Wars, Mattel, Barbie and Squishmallow.

Scroll down and grab one (or more) of the hottest toys of the season at great prices — before they sell out! Keep checking back, as we’ll update this post with even more Prime Day deals on toys and games throughout the event.

Please note that the prices shown below are subject to change. You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Squishmallows – Aqua Sloth

Soft, cute and yes, squishy. Even adults have trouble putting a squishmallow down.

Save Big on Funko Pop! Figures & Gifts

Last night, we wrote about the Funko Pop! Pokemon Advent Calendar, which reached its lowest price ever during the Prime Early Access Sale. And some of the top Prime Day deals on toys this year include popular gifts from Funko Pop!, including the brand’s popular toy figures. Click the link below to shop all of the Prime Day Funko Pop! deals.

POP IT! Star Wars – The Mandalorian – Grogu

Perfect for Star Wars fans aged six and under, and Gogru can be easily tucked into a tote bag.

Save 46% on Nerf & Hasbro Games

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day deals on toys and games in 2022, then don’t miss this mega-sale on board games from Hasbro, Transformers-themed toys, and Nerf guns. These Prime Day toy deals include savings up to 46%

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter

Give the gift of freedom with this foldable electric scooter. It’s great for tweens and teens and can hold up to 220 pounds.

Barbie Three-Story House with Pop-Up Umbrella

Decorated in trendy Barbiecore shades, this three-story house even has an elevator.

LLMoose Hover Soccer Ball

Each order comes with two LLMoose Hover Soccer Balls, which glide across the floor like an air hockey puck. Not only are these hover soccer balls 20% off for Prime Day, but there’s an additional 30% off coupon as part of a lightning deal.

CoComelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll

We had Barney, and little ones have Cocomelon. One of Cocomelon’s most popular characters is JJ. Press his tummy to hear sounds and sing along with him. SPY named this one of the Top Toys of 2021, and it’s still a popular gift for Christmas 2022.

National Geographic STEM Discovery Toys

Last year, we named some of National Geographic’s toys to our list of the best toys of the year, and in 2022, we named the brand’s slime kits one of the top Christmas gifts of 2022. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Prime Members can save 31% or more on slime kits, marble run toys, metal detectors and fossil kits.

Bluey School Friends 5-in-1 Card Games

Keep little ones busy for hours as they can play five different card games with one deck. Games can be played with two to six players, and they range from Go Fruit Bat (Go Fish) to Bluey’s Battle (War).

STAR WARS Mandalorian Darksaber Lightsaber Toy with Electronic Lights and Sounds

It’s not made with Beskar steel, but this darksaber lights up and has sound effects.

SUPER MARIO Nintendo Lava Castle Deluxe Play Set

It’s easy to put together and doesn’t need batteries. Reviewers rave how their little ones love playing with Luigi.

Mattel Royal Enchantimals Family Toy Set

If the little ones in your life love the Enchantimals cartoons, they can play with the Deanna Dragon doll and her friends. Recommended for children ages 3-8.

PAW Patrol Gift Pack of 6 Collectible Die-Cast Toy Cars

This 6-pack comes with metal toy cars featuring all of your favorite PAW Patrol characters. Tons of PAW Patrol toys are on sale right now, and this gift set is discounted to just $12.99.

K’NEX Imagine – Click & Construct Value Building Set

Follow the instruction booklet to learn how to make 35 different models. Designed for kids aged 7 and up.

Melissa & Doug Wooden Take-Along Sorting Barn Toy with Flip-Up Roof and Handle

Melissa & Doug make educational toys that are fun. The barn has cutouts to fit the horse, famer, goat and other characters. Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, this toy helps with fine motor skills, matching and creative play.

Play-Doh Slime Super Stretch Multipack of 12

Squish it, stretch it out, twist it, roll it up, and play with this slime for hours.

3doodler 3D Pens

Looking for STEM toys to spark your child’s curiosity? 3doodler pens for kids and adults are on sale today. This is another product included in our guide to the best toys of the year, and for Prime Day, these popular gifts are 31% off.

Monopoly Junior Dinosaur Edition Board Game

You can never go wrong with a dinosaur-themed board game. Kids five and up, can move along the board and feed the dinosaurs money.

Thomas & Friends Party Train Percy Motorized Battery-Powered Toy Train Engine

Compatible with other Thomas & Friends toys, the pieces can be played connected or solo. For ages 3 and up.

LEGO Monkie Kid Spider Queen’s Arachnoid Base

The kit comes with six mini figures, weapons, accessories and the Spider Queen base and flyer for Monkie Kid.

LOL Surprise O.M.G. Spicy Babe Fashion Doll

Spicey Babe is one of the hottest toys for Christmas. The doll comes with a magazine, shopping bag with a surprise, outfit, and doll stand.

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World T. Rex Dinosaur Playset

This Amazon-exclusive toy contains a Jurassic Rex dinosaur that moves and her eyes light up. There’s a tiny Owen figure, mini jeep, holding base, projectile launcher and two projectiles.

Hasbro Spidey and His Amazing Friends Yahtzee Jr. Marvel Edition Board Game

PAW Patrol Rescue Knights Castle HQ

This unisex playset has Chase and Mini Dragon Draco action figures, secret rooms, stickers and 11 pieces to play with for hours. Great for kids ages three and up. We’re expecting this playset to go on sale, although the price hasn’t dropped yet. Keep checking back, as we expect this to be one of the best Prime Day deals on toys and games in 2022.

Amazon Basics Blocks 50 Blocks, 4-Pack

