Spend $50, Get $10 Free With This Amazon Flash Sale on Toys, Games & Gifts
The Prime Early Access Sale is almost over. Informally known as Prime Day 2, this shopping event was designed to help shoppers start their Christmas shopping early, and the sale officially ends at midnight PST.
In the meantime, there are still plenty of deals to be had.
Case in point: Spend $50 on select toys and games from Kinetic Sand, Bluey, Disney Store, Surprise 5 and LOL Surprise! and get $10 back. There are tons of popular toys (and potential Christmas gifts) included in this sale-within-a-sale, and we’ve got some of the highlights below.
If you want to shop the Prime Early Access Sale, you’ll need to be a Prime member, but it’s not too late to sign up for a free trial. Once you do, be sure to check out all of SPY’s Prime Day coverage.
Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial
To take advantage of the Spend $50, Get $10 promotion, head to the sale landing page here and pick out qualifying gifts. The discount will automatically get applied in your cart during checkout. To get you started, here are some of our top recommendations.
5 Surprise Disney Store Playset Series
Last year, 5 Surprise toys were one of the year’s top stocking stuffers. This year, the brand is teaming up with the Disney Store to keep things interesting. This Disney Store playset is full of fun little surprises for little Disney fans, and it gets you more than halfway to the $50 you need to save.
CoComelon Musical Vegetable Basket
Need toys for toddlers who love Cocomelon? We’ve got the perfect thing.
Talking Bluey Plushie
This 13-inch Bluey plushie was one of SPY’s Top 50 Toys of 2021. You can also buy a matching Bingo as part of this sale.
Unstable Unicorns Card Game
TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie
Lite-Brite
Need More Ideas? Head To Amazon To Shop for Qualifying Toys