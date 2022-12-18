I’m Telling You, This Tiny Gift for Her Will Make You Look Like a Genius This Holiday Season

When it comes to buying gifts for the holidays, there’s always some lingering anxiety behind every purchase. Will they like what you got? Will they actually use it? Does it feel cheap? These are the questions that our writers here at SPY help you avoid with lists like our 101 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022.

But even with 101 gift suggestions, I’m here to tell you about one specific deal that made my girlfriend’s heart melt and already scored me some major brownie points this holiday season, and that’s The Baboon To The Moon Sling Bag. I can all but guarantee that it’ll do the same for your significant other, or even a close family member in need of some extra pockets.

Best of all? While this gift is relatively inexpensive, it has the feel and quality of something that should cost significantly more.

Courtesy of Baboon to the Moon Brownie point winner $49

The Baboon To The Moon Sling Bag is stylish, comfortable, durable, and just plain cute. This bag is a quick replacement for a clunkier purse and is perfect for your special someone to store all of their essentials for quick trips to the store or a long evening out.

In terms of utility, this bag does it all. Made using water-repellent ballistic nylon, it comes with an outside zipper pocket, a phone sleeve on the back, and the main zipper pocket on the top that has layered mesh-lined pockets and a key carabiner. On a recent trip to the park, my girlfriend easily fit her phone, her wallet, a pair of sunglasses, chapstick, a pack of gum, moisturizer, AirPods, her keys, and a stick of lip liner in this teeny little sling — wow.

Jakob Menen | SPY

My girlfriend has been absolutely adoring this bag in the Core-Orange color (her favorite) but there are other trendy color options to choose from in classic black, blue, purple, and red. To say that she was shocked when she opened it would be an understatement, as it appeared to be considerably over the set limit we gave ourselves for Christmas gifts (due to our December anniversary).

When you gift this sling, she’ll get an incredibly well-crafted, sustainable, and practical bag at a fraction of what it normally costs for other similar sling bags. Plus, did I mention it has a lifetime warranty? We typically only see warranties come with products that are virtually indestructible, so you can rest assured knowing that you’re getting a quality product when pressing that buy button.

Jakob Menendez | SPY

An added perk of gifting your lady a bag is that it allows you to fit a plethora of other smaller gifts inside all of the nooks and crannies to really take it to the next level. It could also be the perfect vessel for sneaking in that one big-budget item you bought her and could lead to a really precious surprise. If you need help finding that special something, take a look at SPY’s 75+ Christmas gifts that’ll always knock it out of the park.

My only warning to you about the Baboon To The Moon Sling Bag is that these are likely to sell out in popular colors. Fortunately, if you’re looking to get it in time for Christmas, you should be in the clear as I received mine two days after ordering it to my Brooklyn apartment.