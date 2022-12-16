Here’s Why Bala Bangles Are My Favorite Not-Insulting Fitness Gift of 2022

Many folks shy away from fitness Christmas gifts out of concern that they’re offensive to the gift-ee or send a subtle message about body image and weight loss.
Fellas, I’m here to share that women won’t be put off by a stylish pair of Bala Bangles this holiday season if you’re inclined to get her something gym-related but are worried about hurt feelings. Fitness equipment isn’t always the most aesthetically-pleasing, but unlike a spin bike, pair of adjustable dumbbells or sweat socks Bala is a brand that’s melded fashion with fitness in a favorable way.
They’re one of my favorite brands of ankle weights and a trendy fitness gift unlikely to offend with their smooth silicone exteriors and comfortable design.
The minimal matte design on these Bangles is what makes them fashionable and great for adding resistance to a wide range of workouts. You can wear them while doing yoga, running, pilates classes, barre, HIIT or even a walk around the block. I’ve personally worn them doing almost all of these activities and never regret adding them to a workout.
Bala Bangles were featured on Shark Tank and historically roped in all five Sharks fighting for a deal with their company. They come in a bunch of colors on Bala’s website and Amazon and fold up into a small carrying case for transport. I’ve traveled with them a bunch and they add almost no weight to my suitcase which makes them great for working out on the road.
If you still need a gift for your wife, girlfriend or partner — I highly recommend Bala Bangles.