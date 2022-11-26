Skip to main content
Get Up To $75 Off On Must-Have Sex Toys At Bellesa

bellesa woman holding pebble toy in bed
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bellesa

Sex toy retailer Bellesa, who also happens to make ethical porn for women, is having their famous tiered sale where shoppers can save on suction toys, masturbation sleeves, cock rings butt plugs and more. Whether you’re shopping for gifts for her or gifts for him, there are tons of classy toys for sale, and you can also help meet that minimum amount with must-have accessories like lube and toy cleaners. After all, there’s no better gift than an earth-shattering orgasm, right?

With the code BLACKFRIDAY, you’ll get: Black Friday Savings %title% %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

  • $30 off all orders
  • $40 off orders $80+
  • $50  off orders $100+
  • $75 off order $150+

The more you spend, the more you save with this lucrative sale which is one of the best deals for those looking to get their pleasure on or give a steamy gift to their partner.  No matter how much you spend, you’ll get a free $30 gift card. Though there are plenty more options on their site, are some of Bellesa’s bestsellers and SPY favorites to choose from below.

Bellesa Black Friday Sale

Up To $75 Off
Buy Now
bellesa pink airvibe couples sex toy with remote control

Bellesa Luvli Ditto 2

$49.00 $89.00 45% off

Buy Now

This wearable couple’s toy makes a great gift for your wife or girlfriend because, well, it’s a gift for you too. The flexible and comfortable Luvli Ditto 2 comes complete with a wireless remote which can really spice things up. 

bellesa airvibe toy suction/vibrator

Bellesa Airvibe

$59.00 $99.00 40% off

Buy Now

Along with the Pebble, the AirVibe is part of Bellesa’s collaboration with Buzzfeed and blends g-spot technology with suction for a quiet but powerful ride. Complete with ten vibe modes and five suction intensities. 

The Best Bellesa Boutique Sex Toy Deals For 2022

Bellesa Halo 

$49.00 $89.00 45% off

Buy Now

Yes, Bellesa makes sex toys for men too! Their Halo vibrating cock ring is a favorite over here at SPY and has a sleek aesthetic in either purple or black. This toy is also waterproof for shower or bath play, and it’s a powerhouse for anyone looking to last longer or enhance a female partner’s pleasure.

Bellesa Anal Training Kit

Bellesa Anal Training Kit

$29.00 $59.00 51% off

Buy Now

Ideal for anyone who isn’t yet ready to have full anal penetration, this kit for all experience levels provides pleasure and preparation in one. It’s also just a versatile kit for those who like variety in the sizes of their anal plugs, from beginners to enthusiasts. 

satisfyer men 2.0 masturbator sleeve

Satisfyer Men 2.0

$29.00 $59.00 51% off

Buy Now

This sleek masturbator is a bestseller from Bellesa and stimulates the penis with an interchangeable inner sleeve that has a skin-like feel and an inner pressure regulator. A classy alternative for those who aren’t quite ready to use Fleshlight-style devices.

aurora soft touch bellesa sex toy

Bellesa Aurora

$64.00 $139.00 54% off

Buy Now

We had to include at least one big ticket item because who doesn’t want to save more money on one of Bellesa’s most coveted luxury vibrators? The ultimate gift for clit-owners, the liquid-soft material on this toy helps prevent numbness associated with prolonged vibrations, allowing for a longer and more satisfying session.  

