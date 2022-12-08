Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously.

One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and friends for birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas. We’ve got plenty of gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list, but there’s one trending gift that I guarantee will score you major brownie points with your girlfriend or wife this Christmas. Plus, because it’s not an overtly romantic gift, it works just as well for siblings, moms and coworkers.

Finally, this gift idea for her costs just $19.99, which makes it an extremely affordable gift that she’s sure to love.

Okay, so enough build up — what’s the gift?

Oprah-approved gift $19.99 The Benevolence LA travel jewelry case is both chic and practical. This travel case gives your sweetheart a place to safely store her jewelry while traveling, and she’s sure to be impressed by your gift-giving abilities this year. Priced at just $20, this is one of the top trending gifts of the year for women.

This year, travel jewelry cases are one of the top trending gifts for her, and even after years of creating gift guides for SPY, these gifts only came across our radar very recently. My wonderful girlfriend was given a jewelry travel case by her best friend, and she says it’s one of the best, most practical gifts she’s ever received.

Think about it: the women in your life probably love to travel, especially post-pandemic. And they probably have jewelry they like to wear — but would be devastated to lose — while on vacation. A travel jewelry box provides a simple way to keep jewelry safe and organized at the end of the day and while en route.

These travel jewelry cases are chic and practical, two words that very rarely go together.

(If you really want to go all-out, hide a new necklace or pair of earrings inside the jewelry case before she unwraps it.)

So which travel jewelry case should you buy? There are a ton of options for sale on Amazon, Etsy and elsewhere, but there is one product in particular that I recommend.

I would be remiss not to mention that this particular box also comes Oprah-recommended, as it was recently featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022. Because of that status, and because these travel boxes are a trendy gift right now, this travel case is a #1 best-seller on Amazon. However, you can find perfectly chic alternatives for as little as $7-$8 if you have an even tighter budget.

The case itself is covered in a beautiful velvet, which comes in gorgeous colors such as dusty pink and emerald green. The interior contains plenty of storage space and pockets for rings, necklaces, earrings and everything else she likes to wear.

Guys, if you’re searching for Christmas gifts for your wife, girlfriend or even your dear mother, we promise this is a winning idea.