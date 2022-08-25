The 49 Best Gifts Your Boyfriend Will Be Happy to Receive, No Matter How Long You’ve Been Together

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Yeah, yeah, we’re still in the middle of summer. But, it’s time to start thinking about the holiday season. Where does the time go? Finding the best gift for anyone can be tough, especially for the people you’re closest to. It’s not uncommon to feel like you know someone so well, but everything you know flies out the window when the pressure is on to give an actual gift. And, when it comes to your significant other, you might be thinking: What are the best boyfriend gift ideas?

There’s also the added pressure of how long you’ve been dating, how committed you are and what your future together looks like that can complicate the gift-giving task. Not to worry — we’ve got boyfriend gift ideas for every relationship and every stage below.

We’ve put together a list of boyfriend gift ideas to help you remember what your boyfriend might, or importantly might not, want for Christmas this year. While no man will want everything below, we guarantee every man will like something or something inspired by our gift picks for him below. So, quit wasting time, check out some great boyfriend gift ideas below and buy that gift, so it arrives on time. (And if you’re the boyfriend reading this, you have our permission to continue reading and treat the hell out of yourself.)

1. Panasonic ER-GB96 Beard Trimmer

Whether your boyfriend has a whole beard or he’s constantly trimming his peach fuzz, you can’t find a better beard trimmer than the Panasonic ER-GB96. Panasonic has created some stellar beard trimmers in the past, and it hasn’t stopped with this model. With this trimmer, your boyfriend will have the ability to trim his beard to his perfect proportions using 58 differing precision settings from 1-30mm. The beard trimmer only comes with a few attachments, so he won’t have to dig around his beard trimmer bag for the right extension and take more time out of his day. This is a product that should be in every dude’s arsenal.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. SAXX Underwear Volt Boxer Briefs

Basics like socks and underwear aren’t the most exciting gifts in the world, but they are useful, and if your boyfriend has been wearing the same underwear for years, it’s time to refresh. And one of our favorites to gift? SAXX. Let’s keep it real, SAXX Underwear is pricy, but they’re the best men’s underwear you can purchase. That’s why they make such a solid gift to give for Christmas. It’s a splurge to show that you want your man to feel comfortable and look hot. It’s a win for everyone.

Courtesy of SAXX Underwear

3. L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins

If you want to go above and beyond for your boyfriend’s comfort, get him a nice pair of slippers. These slippers are durable and able to wear outside, so your boyfriend won’t have to change his footwear when going from the couch to the dumpster when it’s time to take out the trash. They have that classic, fluffy interior that nobody is allowed to hate, so he can ensure his feet will stay cozy all season long.

Courtesy of L.L.Bean

4. Apple Watch Series 7

If your boyfriend is an Apple loyalist and loves a good smart device, this year, the latest Apple Watch is a great gift pick. It’s got an Always-On retina display that’s 20% larger than previous models. The front is made of crack-resistant crystal, and it’s got powerful apps that can measure your blood oxygen levels, take an ECG, teach mindfulness and even track your sleep closely.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Anker PowerCore Slim Portable Charger

We admit a portable charger is not the most exciting gift in the world, but it is a great tech gift and is something he’ll use every day. If he frequently forgets to charge his phone or has a phone that runs out of juice mid-work day, he needs this gadget. It’s made for superior durability inside and out and is built with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost for tailoring a charge up to 12 watts to the specific device it’s connected to. It can provide up to 2.25 charges for an iPhone 12 on each charge and comes in white and black color options.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

This set of top-rated adjustable dumbbells easily became one of our favorite gifts in the past year. Each dumbbell can be adjusted between 5 and 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. If your boyfriend loves to work out and has been searching for ways to incorporate strength training into his routine, these are a great gift pick. They make it easy to switch from one exercise to the next, and they’re space-efficient so working out at home becomes easier.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpant

Is there anybody on Earth who doesn’t appreciate a good pair of sweatpants? Mack Weldon’s Ace Sweatpant is a SPY favorite for the available color varieties, terry cotton, modern cut and the bit of stretch they’ve built in. We know we’re giving you a lot of boyfriend gift ideas, and we can’t pick just one winner, but we have to say we guarantee he’ll wear the Ace Sweatpant. We even named these the best sweatpants two years running in the 2021 Man, our end-of-year product awards.

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

8. YIMICOO Telescoping Back Scratcher 6-Pack

Six. Whole. Back scratchers. You know what that means. One for your boyfriend, the rest for you. Leave one in the car, the bathroom, your bedroom, and your desk to itch that scratch you can never get. Your boyfriend? He can take his back scratcher with him wherever because these babies fold. Don’t let him in on the secret that you own 1/6th of his entire gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Bellroy Hide & Seek Slim Leather Wallet

Your boyfriend might not know it (and hey, maybe he does and complains to you about it all the time), but he hates his thick wallet. For men, a wallet is the closest thing to a handbag, so we overfill it with cards we never use. We think you should get your boyfriend a Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet. The great thing about a minimalist wallet is that it forces you to figure out what you use and need regularly. And even if he can’t give up his clunky bi-fold, a thin, minimalist wallet makes for a great party or going-out wallet.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Crocs Classic Clogs

Whether or not he has a pair of Crocs, he needs a new pair of Crocs. It’s just the way the cookie crumbles. He can have 40 pairs of Crocs, and there will never not be a reason to add another pair to his collection. That said, pick up a pair of Crocs for your boyfriend this Christmas. They’re easy; you already know he’ll like them, and there are a number of styles he still doesn’t have.

Courtesy of Crocs

11. Oculus Quest 2

To be honest, we have no idea where the world is going regarding all this “Metaverse” stuff, but it’s safe to say that we’ve become way too intrigued over the past couple of weeks. If your man can’t stop talking about what the Metaverse might hold both now and in the future, pique his curiosity with the Oculus Quest 2. This device will allow him to get in on groundbreaking immersive entertainment he otherwise doesn’t have access to. Maybe it’ll even get him off of that PS5.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Harry’s The Truman Razor

He’s probably already using Harry’s, but on the off chance that he’s not, you need to pick him up the best razor on the planet: The Truman. We have tested The Truman time and time again and consistently have received the best shave we think we can experience as people. Each shave is comfortable, down-to-the-skin and clean. At just $9, it’s a huge steal, too.

Courtesy of Harry's

13. Therabody Theragun Prime No matter your boyfriend’s fitness level, we know he’ll love a Theragun Prime. They’re hands down the best massage guns on the market and are a perfect gift for a guy who loves working out but could do without the sore muscles. This percussive massage device has an ergonomic multi-grip and a QX65 motor with QuietForce technology for non-disruptive recovery. It’s got 120 minutes of battery life on every charge and comes with four different head attachments for different types of massage. Courtesy of Therabody Theragun Prime $249.00 $299.00 17% OFF Buy Now

14. Carhartt Cuffed Beanie

This is a simple no-brainer. It’s getting chilly outside, and there’s no way that’s slowing down any time soon. Keep your man’s noggin warm in style by snagging him the best-looking cuffed beanie on the planet, brought to you by Carhartt. We don’t know why we’re so obsessed with this beanie. Maybe it’s the warmth. Maybe it’s the rugged logo. Maybe it’s the endless color options. Who really knows? Regardless, this is an option very much worth considering.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center

Everybody loves music, and this old-timey Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center will handle your boyfriend’s music no matter its format. If he collects records, he’ll be good. If he has tapes or CDs, Victrola’s got him covered. And of course, if he has a Spotify or Apple Music subscription, the player has Bluetooth and solid speakers.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Honest Amish Beard Oil

Oh, come on. You love his beard. You can’t even lie. Help him maintain it better than ever with a strengthening, hydrating beard oil like this one from Honest Amish. It uses solely natural and organic ingredients to ensure every inch of that beard is treated the way it should be and is ideal for use on all skin types.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Fulton & Roark No. 13: Lost Man

Liquid cologne was so last year. This holiday season, pick up Fulton & Roark’s No. 13: Lost Man cologne in a solid format. Fulton & Roark creates the best solid cologne you can purchase and even one of the best colognes, period. This scent has an outdoorsy, wintery feel that blends effortlessly well into the upcoming season. Plus, this is something your boyfriend can travel with in his carry-on because it isn’t liquid.

Courtesy of Fulton & Roark

18. Echo Show 8 (2021 Release)

We were shocked that the Echo Show 8 isn’t nearly as expensive as we would have expected. Gift your boyfriend this Alexa device, and you’re gifting him the ability to watch his favorite shows, follow along with cooking videos, watch YouTube videos, play music, see who’s at the front door (if he has a Ring), connect with family, help make the home a smart home and much, much more. This is the newest version of the device and is packed with HD smart display and a 13 MP camera that uses autoframing.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Kilne Cutting Board Every boyfriend needs a solid cutting board. How else do you expect him to make you dinner? Kilne is one of our favorite cookware brands in 2022, and we’re borderline obsessed with their cutting board. It’s made with gorgeous acacia wood to leave a beautiful mark on his kitchen counter and sits amongst the furniture quite nicely. Courtesy of Kilne Kilne Cutting Board $45.00 Buy Now

20. Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy Yeah, it’s ridiculous, but it’s also one of the best gifts you can give in the world. The Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy has been an icon to car dealerships and brand-new banks across the country for as long as we can remember, and now he can share his wacky waving body with your boyfriend’s desk. Just turn him on and give your boyfriend a reason not to do his work all day. Like he doesn’t already have one. Courtesy of Target Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy $11.66 $12.95 10% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

21. Casper Hyperlite Sheets We know — sheets? For a gift? But, yeah, sheets for a gift. And trust us, this isn’t only one of the best gifts you can buy your boyfriend, but for yourself, too. If you are sleeping over more than frequently and hate the feel of your boyfriend’s sheets, snag him the Hyperlite Sheets from Casper. These sheets are cooler than cool by using 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell, a weave that ensures maximum breathability when snoozing. Plus, it’s exceptionally soft to the touch. When we say you’ll never touch softer sheets, we truly mean it. Courtesy of Casper Casper Hyperlite Sheets Starting at $104.00 Buy Now

22. Thursday Boot Co. Scout Boots A great new pair of boots is an excellent gift for your boyfriend this season, as the weather gets colder and he needs more stylish, warm footwear to take you on dates in. This boot brand is a SPY favorite for its stylish designs and quality construction. These are made with Cognac WeatherSafe Suede and are stitched for longevity. They have a fully lined supple glove interior and leather midsoles that form to your feet. Courtesy of Thursday Boots Thursday Boot Co. Scout Boots $149.00 Buy Now

23. Cloos x Brady Pacifica Sunglasses Christopher Cloos, the Danish eyewear brand, is one of our favorite gift picks for men this year. Their Cloos x Brady sunglass line with Tom Brady is excellent, and this Pacifica shape and Ristretto design is stylish, sophisticated, and a unique accessory for all types of men. Their retro design is made with biodegradable acetate and stainless steel, and the round shape is supported by spring hinges made to last. Courtesy of Christopher Cloos Cloos x Brady Pacifica Ristretto Sunglasses $179.00 Buy Now

24. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera In the age of smartphones, everybody is a photographer, but there’s something irreplaceable about printed analog photos. If your boyfriend is always snapping photos, he’ll love the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera. It’s got a built-in selfie mirror and a Macro Lens for close-ups. The flashing LED performs an automatic exposure measurement, and the High Key mode takes bright pictures with a soft look designed for portraits. Plus, it’s hands down the best instant camera you can buy right now. Courtesy of Amazon Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera $69.62 $76.95 10% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

25. Cartman Orange 39-Piece Tool Set On the subject of working with hands, every man needs a basic tool kit for home maintenance. The Cartman Orange 39-piece Tool Set has all the essential tools he’ll need for basic repairs and upkeep. Courtesy of Amazon Cartman Orange 39-piece Tool Set $20.39 $24.99 18% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

26. Daniel Wellington Classic Glasgow Rose Gold Watch Not everyone is into watches, but if your boyfriend appreciates a good accessory, we think he’ll love this Daniel Wellington Classic Sheffield Italian Black Leather watch. It’s stylish as hell, courtesy of its classic black leather strap and complimentary gold watch face. It’s well-made too, with Japanese quartz movement and water resistance up to three atmospheres so that it can handle the little splashes of life. Courtesy of Amazon Daniel Wellington Classic Sheffield Watch $279.00 Buy Now on Amazon

27. Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

Unless he tells you he doesn’t enjoy whiskey, bourbon always makes a good gift, assuming you get the good stuff. Bulleit Bourbon is the good stuff. He can drink it straight, on the rocks or mix it to make a cocktail.

Courtesy of Drizly

28. One Question a Day Five-Year Journal

Journaling can be soothing, but sometimes it can be hard to get the ball rolling. If your boyfriend is introspective, he might appreciate a guided journal like the “One Question a Day Five-Year Journal.” It gives you one question a day and repeats the question at the same time every year. The result is a time capsule of his thoughts, memories and experiences.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Northern Brewer Homebrewing Starter Set

You can’t go wrong with a homebrew kit for beer for the boyfriend who’s a doer and a drinker. The Northern Brewer Homebrewing Starter Set has everything your boyfriend needs to make 5 gallons or 50 12-ounce bottles worth of beer. We’ve brewed beer before, and it’s not easy, but it’s not hard either as long as you have a cool place out of the sunlight to store the beer while it ferments.

Courtesy of Amazon

30. BeaverCraft Wood Carving Kit

Few things are more satisfying to many men than working with their hands by choice. If that sounds like your boyfriend, he might have a lot of fun with the BeaverCraft Wood Carving Kit. It comes with basic wood carving tools and some small blocks of wood so he can start carving as soon he opens the gift. If he likes it, you may have just gifted him a new hobby too.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. Cresimo 24-Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set

Speaking of mixing, every aspiring home bartender needs a good shaker bar set. If that’s your boyfriend, the Cresimo 24-Ounce Cocktail Shaker Bar Set will give him the basic tools — a shaker with a strainer, a jigger and a bar spoon — to make all but the most complicated cocktails.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Bonobos Supersoft Fleece Crew Cozy sweaters are on their way back. And they’re cute, too. The Supersoft Fleece Crew from Bonobos is everything your boyfriend dreams of throwing into his fall and winter fashion. It’s both handsome and will make your boyfriend look like a cute little teddy bear. How could you go wrong? Courtesy of Bonobos Bonobos Supersoft Fleece Crew $129.00 Buy Now

33. Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution

Every man needs a decent folding pocket knife, including your boyfriend. It’s one of those things you don’t think you want or need, but as soon as you have one, you end up using it to open and cut everything. This swiss army knife from Victorinox lives up to its name, with many built-in features, including a bottle opener, scissors, a screwdriver and other tools in addition to the knife itself. It all folds up into a compact EDC item your boyfriend will love having on hand, and the sleek red design makes it a stylish tool as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Blowfish For Hangovers

There’s nothing worse than a bad hangover, and if he’s celebrating big his hangover is bound to be bad. Help him combat the Sunday Scaries with the first FDA-approved hangover cure ever. Just have him take two tablets in the morning and he will be feeling normal in no time. We can kiss hangovers goodbye in 2022!

Courtesy of Amazon

35. Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack

Herschel is a great brand for men’s gifts, as their backpacks and duffels are stylish and functional at the same time. This backpack has a durable design with a striped liner, drawcord closure at the top and leather straps that attach via magnets. It’s got a 17-liter capacity so it can transport anything from books to clothes, laptops and more, and the padded shoulder straps make it comfortable to carry as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

36. Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

Picture every luxurious ad or setting you’ve ever seen. If there are people in it, they’re wearing bathrobes because a nice bathrobe is the epitome of comfort and relaxation. Your boyfriend will love lounging around the house on the weekend or after work in this top-rated Brooklinen bathrobe that’s a bestseller amongst SPY readers. It’s made of soft, plush Turkish cotton and features an oversized fit for spa-worthy comfort.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

37. TUSHY Spa 3.0 Classic Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

Something he will absolutely never purchase himself? A bidet. Something he absolutely needs to own himself? A bidet. The TUSHY Spa 3.0 is the newest, best bidet on the market. It’s inexpensive, easy to install and is wildly easy to use. He’ll feel and most importantly be cleaner in no time.

Courtesy of TUSHY

38. Apple AirPods Pro

Many people have wireless headphones now because of the convenience and easy listening they provide. If your boyfriend doesn’t already own a great pair of wireless headphones or has a pair that isn’t very good, you can upgrade his listening experience with the Apple AirPods Pro, some of the best in the business.

These are built with a Noise Cancellation and the infamous Transparency mode, that mixes in surrounding noise with what you’re listening to. The spatial audio includes dynamic head tracking so your sounds follow you as you move, and the adaptive EQ tunes the music to your individual ears.

Courtesy of Amazon

39. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

For any dude who loves one piping hot cup a day, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is perfect for him. This tiny coffee maker makes one cup at a time using K-cup pods. The device slides nicely onto his kitchen counter to ensure he isn’t taking up too much space if he doesn’t have a ton. If you find him making a whole pot every morning to simply waste it, this is exactly what he’s been needing.

Courtesy of Amazon

40. SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset

On the subject of great headphones, if your boyfriend is a serious gamer, he’ll definitely thank you for a high-quality wireless gaming headset like the SteelSeries Arctis 1. These headphones are comfortable to wear for an extended period of time, durable and feature high-performance speakers so he hears every detail of his video game. Who knows, they just might save his in-game life and he will definitely thank you for that.

You can buy them for Xbox or PS4 and PC, depending on your boyfriend’s preferred gaming system.

Courtesy of Amazon

41. Our Moments Couples Conversation Card Game

On the less techy but equally fun side, if you’re looking for connection and deep conversation with your boyfriend, this deck of questions is a great gift for Christmas. It comes with 100 thought-provoking questions designed to spark debate, and help you learn more about each other. If you’ve just started dating and are looking to get to know each other better, pick up a deck of these cards.

Courtesy of Amazon

42. Our Place Ovenware Set

We’ve been obsessed with the Our Place Always Pan for quite some time. So much so, that it’s infiltrated, like, 95% of our gift guides over the past few years. Now, we’re here to tell you about a new piece of kitchen equipment from Our Place. Meet the Ovenware Set. This gorgeous set comes in a range of colors to help your boyfriend add a little spice to his kitchen. It includes a main bake, side bake, loaf pan, oven pan and a silicone mat all for under $200.

Courtesy of Our Place

43. The Complete “Calvin and Hobbes”

Your boyfriend doesn’t need to be a fan of comics to enjoy “Calvin and Hobbes”. Bill Watterson’s comic about a mischievous boy and his anthropomorphic tiger is clever, funny and just a timeless comic classic. You get the complete set in this package, so if he enjoys them he’ll never run out of new strips to read.

Courtesy of Amazon

44. Iron & Grain Leather Co. Personalized Leather Valet Tray

Does your boyfriend always misplace his keys and wallet? If so, it’s probably because he doesn’t have a good place to put them. That’s what a leather valet tray can solve. Place it near the door and when he comes and goes he’ll know exactly where his essentials are. For the additional “I care” value, you can have Iron & Grain Leather Co. laser etch something personal into the tray. Whatever you choose to have etched, your boyfriend will think of you every time he empties the tray and sees the words you’ve left for him.

Courtesy of Amazon

45. Baby Yoda Chia Pet

If your man doesn’t love Baby Yoda, he shouldn’t be your man. Snag him the Chia Pet of his lifetime featuring none other than our favorite little green man in the whole universe. Simply sprinkle the seeds, water and watch him become green in just a couple of days.

Courtesy of Amazon

46. “The Rose That Grew From Concrete”

Give your boyfriend a new perspective on one of the best rappers of all time. Not every boyfriend likes poetry, but many men like Tupac Shakur. The rapper’s collected poetry, “The Rose That Grew From Concrete,” is as lyrical as his music and we’d bet this is one book of poetry your boyfriend will actually keep around, even if he doesn’t read it all the time.

Courtesy of Amazon

47. Meridien Grooming The Maintenance Package

Slyly let him know it’s time for a bit of a haircut. Not on his head, but more in his downstairs region. The Meridien Grooming Maintenance Package will clear up his package and leave him looking fresh and clean. And, we’ve got a suggestion: gifting this right after No-Shave November means he’ll definitely need it.

Courtesy of Meridien Grooming

48. Hbada Gaming Chair

Everyone is spending a lot of time at home these days and we don’t always take care of our bodies. Mainly, we don’t have good, comfortable chairs we can sit in for extended periods of time. If your boyfriend games a lot or just spends a lot of time working from home, the Hbada Gaming Chair will upgrade his quality of life immediately.

The chair is ergonomic with a removable headrest and lumbar support to help keep his back aligned. Also, for when he just needs to get away for a minute, this chair can recline to 155 degrees.

Seriously, does anything say “I care” more than a chair designed to guarantee your boyfriend’s comfort while he’s sitting all day?

Courtesy of Amazon

49. LapGear Home Office Lap Desk

If your boyfriend loves to work from home, on the couch, then a lap desk is in order. This one makes for a great affordable gift and can fit up to 15.6 inch laptops and larger tablets as well. It’s got a cell phone slot for holding up a smart phone and has a trackpad for placing a mouse as well. It’s got ergonomic, dual-bolster cushions below that conform to your lap, keeping your comfortable, and the smooth, flat surface is made for proper laptop ventilation as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

