Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $25

Office secret Santas are tricky whether you get your BFF, your boss or your workplace nemesis. The perfect secret Santa gift should be light-hearted, useful, fall at a reasonable price point, and ideally should be reflective of the recipient’s likes or hobbies. In other words, picking out the right gift is no small task. To help you with your search, we rounded up the best secret Santa gifts under $25 for every type of co-worker.

1. Eddie Bauer Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket

A cozy blanket is always an appropriate gift, especially around the holidays when the weather tends to be chillier. This one from Eddie Bauer is made to be warming, with yarn-dyed cotton flannel and popcorn fleece on the inside. It’s got a faux shearling trim and would work perfectly over a bedspread or as a throw blanket on the couch. It comes in a bunch of styles and patterns, is lightweight and easy to pack as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Work from Home Survival Kit

This little kit is the perfect mix of silly and useful. Even if your office isn’t fully remote anymore, it’s likely that many people are still working from home for at least a few days each week. Help your secret Santa survive those days with earplugs, a webcam cover, conference call bingo, an outfit decision coin, fidget cube and desk yoga guide. Is it silly? Yes, of course. But really, what more could you want in the best secret Santa gifts under $25?

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

3. Anker Wireless Charger

The Anker 313 Wireless Charger provides an effortless charging experience, compatible for iPhone, Galaxy and Pixel users. It’s another great gift under $25 for the person who always forgetting their chord. With this optimized charging stand, you one enjoy videos or movies while charging in landscape orientation, or sor portrait mode for messaging and facial recognition. This item comes in black and white colorways.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. BEARDMENTS Beard Lights

Have a secret Santa who’s got a killer beard? These flashing light ornaments would make a great gift under $25 for anyone looking to dress up their facial hair in the holiday spirit. The set includes three red and green lights, as well as 10 original ornaments so beards of longer lengths should still have coverage. Each light and ornament has a mini clip on the end for safe attachment to hair of all lengths and densities, and they can be worn by women in ponytails just as easily.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Gaiam Yoga Mat

A yoga mat is an excellent versatile item to have around the house, whether it’s used for actual asanas, stretching post-workout or cushioning the floor under your standing desk. This mat is thick yet lightweight and has a non-slip texture on the front for great traction during workouts. It’s made of non-toxic materials and comes in a bunch of colors and patterns.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. FLY BY JING Sichuan Chili Hot Sauce

This 100% natural, non-GMO chili hot sauce is top-rated on Amazon for its flavor and versatility, touted as a condiment that can truly go on anything. It’s made from premium ingredients, and tastes just as good on pizza and chicken as it does on ice cream. It’s sugar-free and made with heritage Erjingtiao chiles and Gongjiao tribute peppers for a sweet and spicy blend with a perfect kick.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Maude burn no. 2 Candle

Who doesn’t love to come home from work and decompress to the smell of an aromatic fragrance? Maude is here help with that. The New York-based brand makes candles in varying sizes, so you have the option to pick out a 2 oz tester-like size. This scent carries notes of eucalyptus, sandalwood, cassis, and vetiver.

Courtesy of Maude

8. Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Ice Cubes

Not everyone is a naturally gifted bartender, but most of us enjoy a good cocktail. These stainless stainless metal infused ice cubes make whipping up your favorite drink exponentially easier. All you have to do is freeze the cubes and pop them into a glass of liquor to chill favorite cocktail flavors. They’re perfect to keep in the office for happy hour or in your home bar.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Karecel Rechargeable Hand Warmer

When the winter season arrives and it’s below 40 degrees outside, we must stay prepared. And if you’re not layering properly, all parts of the body feel the chill. Especially our hands. One way to heat up on top of wearing gloves is using a hand warmer. Karecel has a 2-in-1 device that serves as both a quick hand warmer and power bank. Your office coworker would be delighted to have this perfect portable gadget.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Stranger Things Arcade Desk Caddy

Are you a Netflixer and enjoy sci-fi dramas? Specifically, Stranger Things? Well, you can turn your office desk into your very own 80’s arcade with this desk caddy featuring characters from the hit series and references to iconic 80’s video games. This item will lead to the ultimate organization, storing all your pens, pencils, scissors, etc.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Mini Desktop Skee Ball

Get this. A desktop version of desktop Skee-Ball, for such a budget-friendly price. This mini kit includes a mini-size Skee-Ball machine (with three pieces that snap together), 5 balls, and a 32-page illustrated book with an instruction manual on how to play. You could get a fun game going between you and your colleagues, but not too much fun.

Courtesy of Always Fits

12. Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

The constant coffee drinker in your office needs something to keep their cup-of-joe warm during the cold months. Get them this easy mug warmer from Mr. Coffee.

Image courtesy of Amazon

13. MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Eye Mask

For the co-worker that’s always traveling or taking “power naps” in the office, treat them to this under $25 secret Santa gift from MUSICOZY. The sleep mask is made of premium memory foam with smooth ice silk lining. The sleep mask—headphones pair with any smartphone or tablet devices quick and easy. You’ll feel more relaxed when playing soft, serene music.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Handheld Milk Frother

Lattes are expensive, but as the weather gets colder, it’s very tempting to warm up with an indulgent coffee beverage. Stuff stockings or help your work Secret Santa make their own delicious cappuccinos right in the office with this affordable handheld milk frother. It’s durable, battery operated, doesn’t take up much space and swirls up milk into a frothy dream in no time.

15. Toysmith Deluxe Zen Garden

This zen sand garden from Toysmith is a perfect secret Santa gift for a coworker, as it’s a calming, fun way to dress up a workspace. It’s miniature and contains sand, two ceramic cranes, polished stones and a bamboo rake for drawing meditative patterns in the sand. It’s perfect for a black thumb who’s interested in a garden with no real living things, as well as someone who could use a little zen during the workday.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Dragon Ball Z Mini Desk Lamp

If your giftee has kids — or is just a fan of Dragon Ball Z — they’ll appreciate this mini desktop lamp. It’s designed to resemble the Goku’s Four Star Dragon Ball from the Japanese anime television series.

Courtesy of CrunchyRoll

17. National Etching Wine Glass

This wine glass features unique measurements just for the office wino. The writing is also etched instead of printed, so it feels a little more luxurious — even though the etching is anything but.

Image courtesy of Amazon

18. Final Touch Watermelon Keg

If your co-worker can’t wait till next summer, fuel their excitement with this watermelon keg tapping kit for the best secret Santa gift under $25. Hollow out the fruit, attach the faucet and fill with your favorite beverage for the best drink dispenser at the barbecue or picnic.

Image courtesy of Amazon

19. Funko Pop! Heroes: Batman & Robin – Mr. Freeze

Funko is a prominent pop culture lifestyle brand, best known for its accessories, board games, as well as unique collectibles such as vinyl figurines. This version features one of Gotham’s coldest villains, Mr. Freeze. The brand has a million to choose from, but it’s easier to pick when you know your co-workers’ fandom.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. DecoBros Desk Organizer

Every office has that one worker that just can’t keep their desk clean and organized. If you’re their Secret Santa, help them out with this desk organizer from DecoBros for one of the best secret Santa gifts under $25.

Image courtesy of Amazon

21. Smoko Squishy

Looking for a gift under $25 that’s a bit more personal and unique? The Smoko Squishy is perfect to gift for the coworker who might need to relieve some stress, be a bit fidgety or may need to cure boredom at their desk. There is more ultra-cute characters from the brand to choose from as well.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

22. Supreme Pizza Coin in Copper with Tiny Pizza Box

Everyone loves pizza, but can you ever have enough? This miniature size pizza coin is a collector’s item and perfect to keep at your work desk. The permanent-pan pizza coin is made from solid copper in Arkansas and detailed with cold-pressed ingredients. Lastly, the packaging is accompanied by both useful and useless facts about pizza.

Courtesy of Shirepost

23. Letterboard

This is the kind of thing that people may be reluctant to buy for themselves, but will end up using a ton. Choose your favorite color for the base of this letterboard that the recipient can hang on the wall to showcase their favorite phrases, messages, or even reminders. It looks great in a bedroom or office to add a bit of personal flare to the space.

Courtesy of Target

24. Therapy Dough

We could all use therapy. If you need a gift under $25 to throw into a White Elephant, this therapy dough can be universally appreciated, either in addition to real therapy or as a stand alone stress relief outlet. It’s molded after clay used by art therapists and infused with essential oils that are designed to help you relax. It’s the perfect thing to keep in a desk drawer or in your work bag for whenever you need to unwind.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

