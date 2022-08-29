The Best Electric Scooters for Kids in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Electric scooters have been a staple holiday gift for kids over the past seasons. With so many different models and options, parents can zero in on finding the perfect choice for their child.

Electric scooters for kids, or e-scooters, travel at a fun yet safe speed, so your child gets the most enjoyment without getting hurt. Most of these models retail for less than $300, so they’re also relatively easy on the wallet.

When choosing the best electric scooter for your child, you’ll want to find one suitable for your child’s age because, as always, safety should be your primary concern with electronic toys and gadgets such as these.

Are Electric Scooters Safe For Kids?

Any product related to kids needs to have safety at the forefront. Traditional kick scooters can pose a risk, so adding more speed can make parents nervous. E-scooters can result in serious injury, but studies have shown that many e-scooter injuries are head traumas resulting from people renting e-scooters without using proper protective gear. Children should consistently wear a properly fitted and age-appropriate helmet every time they ride. It’s also a good idea for parents to teach their children how to fall and allow them to practice crouching down when losing control and avoid placing their hands and arms outwards to break their fall (check out this article from Johns Hopkins on proper fall technique).

In addition to a helmet, kids should also be wearing wrist, elbow, and knee pads. If riding at dusk or night, a reflective vest should be worn even on the sidewalk. There are also reflective stickers that can easily be stuck to the child’s helmet and scooter and flashing lights that can be attached to the front of the scooter. A bell or horn should also be attached to a child’s scooter.

While many of the scooters on our list can be used by children as young as 6, parents must keep in mind their child’s physical abilities and confidence on a scooter and not use an electric scooter for a child who is not coordinated or mature enough to use a scooter with a motor.

How to Chose the Best Scooter for Every Rider

Size: Consider the size of both the e-scooter and your child. While some scooters are labeled as safe for kids as young as 6, it may be a good idea to wait until your child is 8 years old and has the strength and critical thinking skills to utilize the hand break and keep their scooter at a controlled speed.

Weight: Don't go above the weight limit of a scooter or size up for your child to 'grow into' the scooter since it may be too large for them to handle safely. Many of the scooters on our list have adjustable handlebars, allowing the same scooter to be safely used by a child over a few years.

Break Control: Most e-scooters have hand breaks, but some also include a step brake, similar to a kick scooter. A step brake is better suited for younger children who are used to riding kick scooters and are now trying an e-scooter for the first time.

Speed: As the age range for electric scooters increases, so does the speed. Max speed can range from 7 mph to 15 mph. Some of the scooters on our list have built-in safety features, such as requiring a user to get to a certain speed before the motor kicks in, which helps ensure kids don't take off too quickly or accidentally activate the motor.

Distance: Are you looking for a scooter for your child to ride around the neighborhood, make the trek to school, or join you on long-distance rides on weekends? Distance varies greatly from scooter to scooter, and price typically increases as distance increases. It's also important to remember that, as with any electric vehicle, charging abilities deteriorate over time, so you may want to buy a scooter that has a longer maximum distance than you need.

Charge: Charging times can range from three to 12 hours for a full charge. Thankfully, some scooters can be used as kick scooters when their batteries die mid-trip, another feature to note when shopping for electronic scooters.

As one of the most coveted Christmas gifts, e-scooters for kids will go pretty fast this time of the year, so you’ll want to start shopping around for yours now. With Black Friday approaching, you may also be able to grab a good deal in the process. We’ve covered many of these in our best toys for kids as well as

To help you find the best option, we’re sharing a few of our favorite electric scooters for kids to put a smile on your child’s face this holiday season. Keep scrolling to take a look.

Best Electric Scooters For Kids At A Glance

1. Best Overall: Razor E100 Electric Scooter — $209.99 at Amazon

2. Best For New Riders: Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter — $149.98 at Amazon

3. Best For Older Kids: Razor E300 Electric Scooter — $359.99 at Amazon

4. Best For Long Distances: Yvolution YES Electric Scooter — $599.99 at Amazon

5. Best Charging Time: Segway C8 Kids’ Electric Kick Scooter — $199.99 at Target

6. Best Ride-On For Older Kids: Razor Pocket Mod — $328.00 at Walmart

7. Best Three-Wheel Design: KIMI Electric Scooter for Kids — $179.00 at Amazon

8. Best Budget Buy: Swagtron SK1 Electric Scooter for Kids — $119.99 at Amazon

1. Razor E100 Electric Scooter

BEST OVERALL

Razor is one of the leaders in kick scooters, and their products’ quality has been duplicated in the electric scooter category. Made with an appropriately kid-sized deck and frame, the Razor E100 electric scooter is suitable for ages 8 and up. It holds up to 120 pounds in weight, it’s made of a durable stainless steel frame, and travels up to 10 MPH for a safe, smooth, and fun ride. The rechargeable battery allows for 40 minutes of continuous use and has an 8” pneumatic front tire that helps absorb rougher terrain for a smooth ride. A hand-operated throttle and hand brake allow kids to keep their feet securely on the board while accelerating and breaking.

Power: 100W, chain-drive motor

100W, chain-drive motor Distance: 40 minutes/6.5 miles

40 minutes/6.5 miles Speed: 10 mph

10 mph Ages: 8 and up

8 and up Weight Limit: 120 pounds

120 pounds Item Weight: 26 pounds

Razor E100 Electric Scooter

2. Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter

BEST FOR NEWBIES

The Gotrax GKS can be used as an electric and kick scooter. It rides between 1.8 MPH and 7.5mph for a safe, smooth ride with a rear brake for easy stopping. Best for kids 6-12, it holds up to 154 pounds and has an affordable $150 price tag. We also like this option for kids new to electric scooters since the footbrake is similar to those on kick scooters. At less than 18 pounds, the Gotrax GKS is also one of the lighter scooters on our list, making it easier for kids to carry.

Power: 150W motor

150W motor Distance: 4 miles

4 miles Speed: 7.5 mph

7.5 mph Ages: 6 to 12

6 to 12 Weight Limit: 154 pounds

154 pounds Item Weight: 17.8 pounds

Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter

3. Razor E300 Electric Scooter

BEST FOR TEENS

Made with a larger deck and frame than most electric scooters, the Razor E300 electric scooter for kids is the perfect selection for older kids ages 13 and up. It supports riders up to 220 pounds and features an all-steel frame and 9” pneumatic tires for a smooth ride. This e-scooter can ride up to 15 MPH, and there’s an easy grip hand brake with a rear braking system for simple stopping during use.

Power: 250W motor

250W motor Distance: 40 minutes or 10 miles

40 minutes or 10 miles Speed: 15 mph

15 mph Ages: 13 and up

13 and up Weight Limit: 220 pounds

220 pounds Item Weight: 43 pounds

Razor E300 Electric Scooter

4. Yvolution YES Electric Scooter

BEST FOR DISTANCE

If your teen is looking for some independence and you’re not ready for them to get behind a steering wheel, consider the Yvolution YES Electric Scooter. Great for commuting to school, part-time jobs or visiting friends, the Yvolution YES Electric Scooter has a powerful 350W motor that can reach speeds of up to 15.5 mph and go 15.5 miles on a single charge. At 30 pounds, teens can easily fold the scooter and carry it when necessary. Parents, who may want to borrow the Yvolution YES Electric Scooter (it’s designed primarily for adults), will appreciate all the safety features, including a large front headlight, two low-level forward headlights, rear brake lights, and a two-brake system that includes a handlebar brake and rear foot brake. The scooter has three speed modes, clearly displayed on the single-button LED interface display. Teens and adults will love the beautiful colorways, the smooth ride from 8.5” puncture-proof wheels, anti-vibration hand grips, and a wooden maple deck that absorbs bumps. We also like that the Yvolution YES Electric Scooter has a superfast 5-hour charging time.

Power: 350W

350W Distance: 15.5 miles

15.5 miles Speed: 15.5 mph

15.5 mph Ages: Teens and adults

Teens and adults Weight Limit: 220 pounds

220 pounds Item Weight: 30 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Segway C8 Kids’ Electric Kick Scooter

FASTEST CHARGE

Designed for children ages 6 to 12, this electric kick scooter is safe and fun for youngsters. Traveling up to 10 MPH, it offers a smooth ride without going too fast and provides a comfortable grip so your kids can hold onto it easily. It also has several safety functions, including hand brakes, overcharges and discharge protection, short circuit protection, and temperature protection. We also like that riders must reach a riding speed of 1.9mph before the motor kicks in, another safety feature designed to protect children. The Segway has one of the fastest charging times at only 3.5 hours, which is a big plus for kids who want to keep riding.

Power: 130W motor

130W motor Distance: 6.2 miles

6.2 miles Speed: 10 mph

10 mph Ages: 6 – 12

6 – 12 Weight Limit: 110 pounds

110 pounds Item Weight: 19.8 pounds

Courtesy of Target

6. Razor Pocket Mod Scooter

BEST RIDE-ON

What’s less expensive than taking your kids on a European vacation? How about their very own scooter that will make them feel like they’re zipping around Italy? Best for riders ages 13 and up, this ride-on scooter can handle a maximum weight of 170 pounds and travels at speeds up to 15 MPH. The Razor Pocket Mod Scooter features a comfortable padded seat, an under-seat storage compartment and dual kickstands for convenience. The battery provides up to 40 minutes of ride time, and kids will love choosing from the bold color options.

Power: 250W motor

250W motor Distance: 40 minutes or 10 miles

40 minutes or 10 miles Speed: 15 mph

15 mph Ages: 13 and up

13 and up Weight Limit: 170 pounds

170 pounds Item Weight: 50.5 pounds

Razor Pocket Mod Scooter

7. KIMI Electric Scooter for Kids

BEST 3-WHEELS

Another great option for new and young riders is the KIMI Electric Scooter for Kids. The KIMI is one of the only three-wheel electric scooters available. Its wide foot base adds stability and its lightweight makeup makes it a fitting choice for young riders. Parents will also like that its max speed is capped at 5 mph. A thumb button allows for gentle acceleration, and kids can use the footbrake when it’s time to stop riding. Flashing LED lights are fun for kids and good for visibility. We also like that the handlebar can be adjusted to grow with riders. The KIMI can be folded for a compact storage option.

Power: Gearless 60W

Gearless 60W Distance: 4 miles

4 miles Speed: 5 mph

5 mph Ages: 5 to 9

5 to 9 Weight Limit: 120 pounds

120 pounds Item Weight: 12.7 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Swagtron SK1 Electric Scooter for Kids

BEST BUDGET

The Swagtron SK1 Electric Scooter for Kids is our top pick for best budget buy, but it’s also a contender for the best beginner electric scooter. The lightweight Swagtron only weighs 8 pounds, posing less danger than other heavier electric scooters if it falls on a child. The Swagtron works like a kick scooter, making it easy for kids to transition to an electric style. Once kids reach a speed of 3 mph, the rear motor is activated and adds a boost of an additional 3 mph. The adjustable handlebars allow for the Swagtron to grow with kids. We also like that its charging time is only 3 hours. Even though the Swagtron is designed for kids ages 5 and up, we still recommend waiting until they’re older since the scooter can reach speeds of over 6 mph.

Power: Lithium Ion Battery

Lithium Ion Battery Distance: 4 miles

4 miles Speed: 6.2 mph

6.2 mph Ages: 5 and up

5 and up Weight Limit: 143 pounds

143 pounds Item Weight: 8 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

