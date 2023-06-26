Skip to main content
The Best Engagement Gifts, According to Etiquette Experts

AI-generated image of engagement gifts surrounding a table
Photo Credit: Image generated by Tyler Schoeber using Midjourney

It’s a question many men have wondered at one point in life: do you really have to give an engagement gift? In a word, no. But chances are, if a really good friend just got engaged, you want to celebrate that. So go ahead and spring for an engagement gift. 

But how do you differentiate between a wedding gift and an engagement gift? “Nowadays, there is little difference between the two,” says etiquette consultant Jodi RR Smith. “Engagement gifts tend to be the finer gifts used on occasions.” So don’t be afraid to go for something a little frivolous, beautiful, or just plain celebratory. That’s what it’s all about. (No need to overthink your gift, either. According to etiquette expert Emily Post, an engagement gift is “a good-hearted gesture of affection, and it need not be expensive or elaborate.”)

But if you do want to elevate the gift, Smith suggests spending a little more. “Guests can find something meaningful for the couple that relates to the friendship over the years,” she says. Here are some gifts that will celebrate the happy couple at a range of different price points.

floral arrangement inside a clear vase against white background
Courtesy of Urban Stems

Urban Stems Arrangement

Flowers are a classic way to commemorate an occasion, and Urban Stems makes it easy. Gone are the days of seeking out a local florist (unless you really want to). Urban Stems lets you order flowers totally online and send them anywhere. 

potted plant against brown wall
Courtesy of The Sill

Plant from The Sill

A plant is celebratory, too. And you can make some kind of analogy in the card about how it’ll last long (absent an unexpected catastrophe or general carelessness), just like the couple’s love. 

bottle of Veuve Clicquot against white background
Courtesy of Vivino

Bottle of Veuve Clicquot

Obviously, nothing is more celebratory than champagne. Sure, it’s predictable, but if a couple just got engaged they’ll want to celebrate. Help them do it with a bottle of the good stuff. 

Cote Korean Steakhouse Butchers Box with various meets and veggies
Courtesy of Gold Belly

Cote Korean Steakhouse Butchers Feast

Celebration usually involves some good, memorable meals. Maybe you can’t be there in person to take the happy couple to dinner. But a little help from Goldbelly, you can send them a meal from Cote Korean Steakhouse, a Michelin-starred restaurant that pairs the experience of Korean barbeque with a classic American steakhouse. 

"Big Plans" undated Papier planner against white background
Courtesy of Papier

Undated Papier Planner

The couple will need a notebook to jot down all the wedding ideas and tasks they’ll inevitably have on their plate. Give them a high-quality journal like this one from Papier that’ll aid them in the planning process. “An engagement gift is the guest’s chance to get creative and personal,” adds Emily Forrest, director of communications at wedding registry site Zola. “I love to get couples something that reminds me of a moment we’ve all shared or something I know they want. Guests also commonly gift wedding necessities, such as a planner.”

Harry David gift basket with foods and bottle of wine
Courtesy of Harry & David

Harry & David Gift Box

Long before subscription boxes were buzzworthy, direct-to-consumer offerings, Harry & David was slinging gift boxes and baskets. No one does it like them. A shipment from H&D is always welcome and appropriately celebratory. 

clear personalized lucite tray with glass and grapes on top
Courtesy of Personalized Mall

Personalized Lucite Tray

“Nothing elevates a gift more than a personal touch,” Forrest said. “It’s great to purchase a [wedding] gift off of the registry, but try to find an added meaning or a personal element that can make it that much more special to the couple.” Pop the couple’s soon-to-be last name on this lucite tray, and you’ll have a super personal gift. (Yes, you’re skipping a few steps ahead with this one, but the couple will love seeing their married name on something as they start to plan the big day.)

two personalized ring dishes on table
Courtesy of Etsy

Personalized Ring Dish

Getting engaged is about love and commitment, but it’s also about the ring. A ring dish is a nice little token to commemorate the occasion. And besides, the couple will need a place to put their new jewelry eventually. This dish is pretty and dainty, and the personalization is perfectly subtle. 

Dot Vase on top of pan
Courtesy of Coming Soon

Dot Vase

Not all gifts have to be practical. Sometimes they can be of the “just because” variety. A vase is definitely that, and it sticks with the celebratory theme. If you’re dealing with a more traditional couple, go for something in Waterford Crystal. If the couple is a little cooler than that, check out Coming Soon NY’s offering, like this charming dot vase. 

folded tan quince cashmere throw blanket
Courtesy of Quince

Quince Cashmere Throw

Quince makes products out of high-quality materials for reasonable prices. This throw is made from Mongolian cashmere and is a great gift because it just feels premium. It’s something that’s going to make your friends feel special, and getting engaged is certainly a special occasion.

Waterford Classic Frame against white background
Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Waterford Classic Frame

And now for something totally traditional: a sterling silver frame. They’ll keep this forever, and maybe they’ll even pop a photo from their engagement inside.

