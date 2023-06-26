The Best Engagement Gifts, According to Etiquette Experts

It’s a question many men have wondered at one point in life: do you really have to give an engagement gift? In a word, no. But chances are, if a really good friend just got engaged, you want to celebrate that. So go ahead and spring for an engagement gift.

But how do you differentiate between a wedding gift and an engagement gift? “Nowadays, there is little difference between the two,” says etiquette consultant Jodi RR Smith. “Engagement gifts tend to be the finer gifts used on occasions.” So don’t be afraid to go for something a little frivolous, beautiful, or just plain celebratory. That’s what it’s all about. (No need to overthink your gift, either. According to etiquette expert Emily Post, an engagement gift is “a good-hearted gesture of affection, and it need not be expensive or elaborate.”)

But if you do want to elevate the gift, Smith suggests spending a little more. “Guests can find something meaningful for the couple that relates to the friendship over the years,” she says. Here are some gifts that will celebrate the happy couple at a range of different price points.

Courtesy of Urban Stems Flowers are a classic way to commemorate an occasion, and Urban Stems makes it easy. Gone are the days of seeking out a local florist (unless you really want to). Urban Stems lets you order flowers totally online and send them anywhere.

Courtesy of The Sill A plant is celebratory, too. And you can make some kind of analogy in the card about how it’ll last long (absent an unexpected catastrophe or general carelessness), just like the couple’s love.

Courtesy of Vivino Obviously, nothing is more celebratory than champagne. Sure, it’s predictable, but if a couple just got engaged they’ll want to celebrate. Help them do it with a bottle of the good stuff.

Courtesy of Gold Belly Celebration usually involves some good, memorable meals. Maybe you can’t be there in person to take the happy couple to dinner. But a little help from Goldbelly, you can send them a meal from Cote Korean Steakhouse, a Michelin-starred restaurant that pairs the experience of Korean barbeque with a classic American steakhouse.

Courtesy of Papier The couple will need a notebook to jot down all the wedding ideas and tasks they’ll inevitably have on their plate. Give them a high-quality journal like this one from Papier that’ll aid them in the planning process. “An engagement gift is the guest’s chance to get creative and personal,” adds Emily Forrest, director of communications at wedding registry site Zola. “I love to get couples something that reminds me of a moment we’ve all shared or something I know they want. Guests also commonly gift wedding necessities, such as a planner.”

Courtesy of Harry & David Long before subscription boxes were buzzworthy, direct-to-consumer offerings, Harry & David was slinging gift boxes and baskets. No one does it like them. A shipment from H&D is always welcome and appropriately celebratory.

Courtesy of Personalized Mall “Nothing elevates a gift more than a personal touch,” Forrest said. “It’s great to purchase a [wedding] gift off of the registry, but try to find an added meaning or a personal element that can make it that much more special to the couple.” Pop the couple’s soon-to-be last name on this lucite tray, and you’ll have a super personal gift. (Yes, you’re skipping a few steps ahead with this one, but the couple will love seeing their married name on something as they start to plan the big day.)

Courtesy of Etsy Getting engaged is about love and commitment, but it’s also about the ring. A ring dish is a nice little token to commemorate the occasion. And besides, the couple will need a place to put their new jewelry eventually. This dish is pretty and dainty, and the personalization is perfectly subtle.

Courtesy of Coming Soon Not all gifts have to be practical. Sometimes they can be of the “just because” variety. A vase is definitely that, and it sticks with the celebratory theme. If you’re dealing with a more traditional couple, go for something in Waterford Crystal. If the couple is a little cooler than that, check out Coming Soon NY’s offering, like this charming dot vase.

Courtesy of Quince Quince makes products out of high-quality materials for reasonable prices. This throw is made from Mongolian cashmere and is a great gift because it just feels premium. It’s something that’s going to make your friends feel special, and getting engaged is certainly a special occasion.