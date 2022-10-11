Try an Artificial Christmas Tree This Year — Because Nobody Likes Cleaning Up Pine Needles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Compared to an artificial Christmas tree, a real Christmas tree can be a lot of work. For starters, you have to pick one out, tie it to your car and drive it home, all the while crossing your fingers that the twine holds up and it doesn’t fly off on the freeway. Then it’s time to get it inside the house and battle with the Christmas tree stand and Christmas tree skirt to ensure everything is perfectly upright and centered. What’s more, over the weeks leading up to Christmas, real trees shrivel up and drop pine needles everywhere. If this sounds like a list of issues you don’t want to deal with this year, try investing in one of the best artificial Christmas trees instead.

Admittedly, there was a time when choosing an artificial Christmas tree felt tacky rather than something you buy to make your home sparkle with Christmas cheer. However, modern artificial trees come in a range of different shapes and styles, including options which are hard to differentiate from their genuine counterparts, as well as LED Christmas trees which are ready-to-go right out of the box. With their numerous benefits, it’s easy to see why these kinds of trees are becoming an increasingly popular option with many households.

There are multiple reasons you may want to consider switching to one of the best artificial Christmas trees. Here are some of the benefits that come with choosing these tree types:

If you think it’s time to switch from real to artificial, check out our selection of the best artificial Christmas tree options available online. Each one offers something different and unique. Whether you’re looking for the tallest option, one which can fit in a small space or one which grabs your attention as soon as you walk through the door, we’ve got an option for every household.

At 7.5 feet tall, the Best Choice Products Spruce Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree is ideal as the focal point of your living room this Christmas. The traditional design ticks all the right boxes and will serve as your tree of choice for years to come.

The easy-to-fluff branches sport more than 1,300 tips to ensure that the tree looks natural and full-bodied, and that also means there’s plenty of space for hanging every decoration. You’ll find the tree’s sturdy steel base is balanced enough to prevent any unwanted topples or unnatural wonkiness as it stands. The tree breaks down into three hinged sections for easy portability and storage throughout the year.

When it comes to producing a Christmas tree more than capable of meeting the expectations of anyone who loves the festive season, Balsam Hill is a brand you can trust. Their BH Fraser Fir Flip Tree comes in a number of different models of different heights and adorned with different lights, ensuring there’s an option to meet any and every person’s or family’s wants and desires. Each tree is covered in award-winning True Needle foliage for a truly realistic look and feel. In addition, 360-degree wheels are mounted on the tree’s base to make moving it particularly simple, while included heavy-duty canvas storage bags make storing the tree an effortless task.

The trouble with many artificial Christmas trees is that they can be hard to store once the winter season wraps up, which is why it can be worth opting for a small Christmas tree, such as this stout two-footer. The tree also has built-in lights, which you can control with a timer to ensure you don’t leave them on too long. It also has some decorations, so it’s ready to go immediately.

4. National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree

TALLEST

If you’re after the most enormous, baddest tree to fill a vast space, we suggest investing in the National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree. At 12 feet tall, this behemoth of a tree will dwarf any visitor in your home. And the 7,794 individually crafted branch tips give you more than enough space for all your ornaments and lights. Furthermore, the foldable stand provides a sturdy base for your tree, while the durable, fire-resistant materials provide a comforting safety level.

5. William Sonoma Artificial Empire Pencil Christmas Tree

BEST PENCIL

The William Sonoma Artificial Empire Pencil Christmas Tree oozes class and takes up minimal space in the process. Available in multiple options ranging from six to 12-feet tall, this faux tree is ideal for smaller homes or households not looking to give up as much space to their Christmas display. Each tree also comes with either clear or color-changing LED lights already installed. Furthermore, an included foot pedal makes turning the lights on and off especially easy.

6. National Tree Company Pre-Lit Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY

At 9 feet tall, the Oncor Eco-Friendly Aspen Fir Christmas Tree is ideal for creating a Christmas focal point to be proud of. It’s got a 66-inch diameter, and over 900 dual-color LED bulbs that can easily alternate between white and multicolor lights, as well as alternate between 10 different lighting modes like a twinkle, flash or fade. The pre-attached, hinged branches drop down for a simple set-up, and it’s made with hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles that are durable enough to bring holiday cheer for years. It saves a tree from being cut down and is made using sustainable and renewable materials, making this large artificial Christmas tree an excellent, eco-friendly choice.

7. Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Fraser Fir

BEST PRE-LIT CHRISTMAS TREE

With 2,093 branch tips, the Puleo International Pre-Lit Slim Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree has plenty of space to display your Christmas decorations. These hand-crafted trees are produced from the highest quality materials to deliver an unmatched realistic appearance. And, at nine feet tall, this tree would be difficult to miss, ensuring you can’t help but feel in a festive mood every time you pass it. As a bonus, the tree also comes with 800 pre-strung, incandescent clear lights and is both flame retardant and non-allergenic.

8. National Tree Company Pre-lit Mini Christmas Tree

BEST TABLETOP PRE-LIT

If you’re looking for a small Christmas tree for an office, shelf or bedside, this National Tree Company Pre-lit Mini Christmas Tree is definitely worth considering. It sports a traditional green color, has a fuller look with dense bristles. It also comes with 35 low-voltage LED lights which you can control using the integrated six-hour timer. Plus, since the lights are battery-powered, you can set the tree up in a remote, outlet-free place and not have to worry about tripping over cables.

9. Maypex Green Lighted Flocked Spruce Christmas Tree

BEST FLOCKED

You may be dreaming of a white Christmas, but if outside temperatures rarely fall below freezing, the chances are that you will be disappointed. Luckily, with this Senjie Artificial Christmas Tree in your home, you won’t have to worry . This realistic tree is covered in a fine layer of faux snow and even has pine cones to complete the realistic outdoor look. In addition, the tree boasts hundreds of branch tips for hanging your favorite decorations and comes in a number of different sizes, allowing you to choose the one best suited to your available space.

10. Best Choice Products Artificial Christmas Tree

BEST BLACK TREE

If you didn’t know, black Christmas trees are in this year. With this in mind, the Best Choice Products Artificial Christmas Tree is our top choice for this aesthetically bold and unique style. It comes in a 6-foot or 7.5-foot option, sporting 1,477 and 1,749 tips, respectively. The tree also breaks down into multiple segments for easier storage, while the adjustable, all-metal stand ensures your tree enjoys a stable base. In addition, this all-black style is ideal for creating a Halloween tree in the months preceding Christmas.

11. Etta Avenue Sparkle White Spruce Christmas Tree

BEST WHITE TREE

Dreaming of a white Christmas? This artificial tree from Etta Avenue is an eye-catching option which features white branches, needles, a base and 150 UL frosted pure white, wide-angle LED lights. The included tripod stand makes it easy to set up and keeps the tree sturdy throughout the festive season. With options ranging from 3.5 to 7.5 feet tall, there’s a good option for every home, from studio apartments to bigger houses.

12. Goplus Artificial Pencil Christmas Tree

BEST SLIM

Whether you’re short on space or prefer the look of a slimmer Christmas tree, this pencil option from Goplus is an excellent option. It’s made with a sturdy metal stand in the middle for a stable, durable setup. It has four sections that are easy to assemble and disassemble, and the branch tips are flexible, so you can spread them out as much as you want for a real, full look. Since it’s slim, it’ll fit perfectly in a small corner or cutout in the room where a regular tree wouldn’t fit, and the dense, realistic PVC needles give it the appearance of a real tree without all the hassle.

13. Best Choice Products Alpine Pencil Christmas Tree

BEST RAISED

The Best Choice Products Alpine Pencil Christmas Tree is another slimline option that is great for tight spaces. However, unlike the other slim tree option on our list, this tree also features a raised base that provides a handy space for storing large gifts or keeping the lower part out of the reach of pets and young children. It’s an ideal second tree choice and comes pre-lit with either 250 or 350 lights, depending on the tree size you choose. The large metal base also provides plenty of stability, making it a good choice for users worried about toppling trees.

14. Best Choice Products Rainbow Christmas Tree

MOST COLORFUL

This Best Choice Products Rainbow Christmas Tree is relatively self-explanatory. From top to bottom, you’ll enjoy red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet repeating to give you the most visually striking Christmas tree choice on our list. Aside from the eye-catching color, the tree features everything you’d expect from a high-quality tree, including 1,213 branch tips, a tough, metal stand and hinged branches for easier storage.

15. West Elm Cashmere Pine Green Christmas Tree

BUSHIEST

If you’re looking for a tree with a fuller, bushier-than-average appearance, the West Elm Cashmere Pine Green Christmas Tree could be exactly what you’re dreaming of. The PVC tree features lifelike branches which give you plenty of space to display all of your favorite decorations. It’s also suitable for use indoors or outdoors and comes pre-strung with hundreds of incandescent lights (the exact number depends on the size of tree you choose). Furthermore, the plug-in tree sits on a four-prong stand which has rubberized end caps to keep your tree in place and protect floors at the same time.

16. Best Choice Products Premium Holiday Pine Tree

BEST SIX-FOOTER

The Best Choice Products Premium Hinged Holiday Pine Tree is like a blank canvas, all ready for you to paint your own beautiful Christmas picture. The dense PVC needles give you a fire-resistant, non-allergenic and densely packed base to work with. The tree comes free from any decorations or lights, meaning it’s yours to decorate completely as you wish. In addition, it’s formed from three hinged sections that are easily put together or broken down for storage. The tree is also available in a white option for those looking for something a little more eye-catching.

17. Goplus Upside Down Tree Artificial Christmas Tree

MOST UNIQUE

For something that will make the neighbors stare in your windows with wonder, try this upside-down Christmas tree. One of the major benefits of a fake or artificial tree is that you don’t have to go traditional with the size, shape or positioning, and this tree more than proves it. Narrow at the bottom and wide at the top, the Goplus Upside Down Tree Artificial Christmas Tree sits seven feet tall and has 1,000 branch tips for hanging your decorations. Plus, it comes with a metal stand to keep it stable and sturdy over the Christmas period.

18. HOLIDAY PEAK Fully Decorated Christmas Tree

BEST POP-UP

If you’re not particularly great at constructing things or don’t have the time to spare for putting a tree up, this HOLIDAY PEAK Fully Decorated Christmas Tree could be right up your alley. It comes, unsurprisingly, fully decorated and in a pizza-style box and pops up in a matter of minutes. Place the tree over the central stand, pull it up, plug it in and enjoy. Once Christmas is over, reverse the process, and store your tree for next year. The decorations include red and gold ornaments, a big red bow and 350 warm lights.

19. National Tree Company lit Artificial Christmas Tree

BEST STANDALONE

The National Tree Company lit Artificial Christmas Tree is a beautiful, pure, simple Christmas tree. It comes in four different sizes and includes cones and realistic pine branches for a truly natural appearance. You’ll also find that the tree comes pre-lit with a generous amount of UL white lights, which combine with the cones to deliver a classy, festive feel that will radiate throughout your home.

20. GOFLAME Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree

BEST REMOTE CONTROLLED

Ever dreamed of having a Christmas tree you could control with your smartphone? Well, dream no longer. This GOFLAME Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree features 420 RGB LED lights which can be controlled using the accompanying smartphone app. Choose your favorite colors, pattern and timing for a truly personalized tree this Christmas. In addition to its numerous lights, this LED Christmas tree also boasts 786 PVC branch tips for a realistic appearance and plenty of opportunities to hang your favorite ornaments.

21. Goplus Pre-Lit Artificial Cactus Christmas Tree

BEST ALTERNATIVE

If you’re looking for an alternative Christmas tree to really stand out from the crowd this festive season, give this Goplus Pre-Lit Artificial Cactus Christmas Tree a try. It’s available in either a six or seven feet tall option and comes with a range of decorations, including a yellow bow, 120 energy-efficient lights and plating balls in two different colors. You’ll also find a reinforced iron stand which keeps the eye-catching tree sturdy and stable, and also folds down for easier storage when it’s not being used.

22. Home Accents Holiday Willow LED Christmas Tree

BEST OUTDOOR

The Home Accents Holiday Willow LED Christmas Tree is a great option if you have an outdoor space which could use a festive makeover. Be it a lawn, garden or walkway, this weather-resistant, seven-feet tall tree delivers an aesthetic worthy of a winter wonderland. It’s also suitable for indoor use and comes with 800 cool-white LEDs which deliver the twinkling display which you and any visitors are sure to enjoy. The tree is also supplied with a ground stake for secure placement in the ground.

23. Best Choice Products Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree

CLASSIC PICK

The Best Choice Products Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree is another classic-style tree which ticks all the right boxes. This popular tree comes in three sizes, ranging from six to nine feet, each of which features a wealth of bushy branch tips for a realistic and cozy appearance. You’ll also find hundreds of incandescent lights pre-strung throughout the hinged and flame-retardant PVC branches. Additionally, the tree is supplied with a sturdy metal base which can fold flat for easier out-of-season storage.

24. Pottery Barn Pre-Lit Faux Snowy Pine Tree

SUBTLE PICK

With its slightly smaller size options, lesser number of branches and cement-filled pot base, this Pottery Barn Pre-Lit Faux Snowy Pine Tree is a less imposing choice of tree this Christmastime. However, just because it has less branches than many of the other options on our list, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t fill your living room up with the same level of Christmas cheer. Posable branches, warm white LED bulbs, fir cones and a light layer of faux-snow ensure there’s still plenty of festive feels to go around.

25. Real Feel Artificial Heritage Balsam Spruce Christmas Tree

BEST REAL FEEL

If you want an artificial tree but feel like the biggest thing you’re going to miss is the feel of a real tree, it’s worth considering this Real Feel Artificial Heritage Balsam Spruce Christmas Tree. This advanced tree choice boasts impressively realistic tips, which offer generous fullness. For added ease of putting your tree up and decorating, the tree also comes pre-lit with your choice of hand-strung warm-white or color-changing LED lights. Plus, you’ll find that the folding base, hinged branches and multi-part body make storing the tree especially easy.

26. West Elm LED Light-Up Tabletop Tree

FANCY TABLETOP PICK

At two feet tall and with 20 white LED lights prearranged, this West Elm LED Light-Up Tabletop Tree is ready to display and ideal for housing on shelves, countertops and other smaller spaces. The tree comes with a burlap-wrapped base and features pull-down, realistic green branches. The individual branch tips are great for hanging tinsel and other decorations from. Furthermore, the tree’s compact size makes it especially easy to store when it’s not being used.

27. BH Vermont White Spruce

BEST SPLURGE

If you’re searching for the very best artificial Christmas tree on the market, look no further than the BH Vermont White Spruce. This state-of-the-art, classic silhouette tree features award-winning foliage in the form of True Needle branches. It comes in sizes ranging from 4.5 to 18-feet tall. You can also choose from multiple lighting types, including unlit, clear LED and candlelight clear LED options.

Where to Buy Artificial Christmas Trees

When it comes to finding the best place to buy artificial Christmas trees online, you’re spoiled for choice. Everyday staples like Amazon, The Home Depot, Wayfair and other popular internet retailers all have impressively extensive collections to choose from. If you’re more interested in seeing your tree before you buy it, Walmart, The Home Depot and Bed, Bath & Beyond are great for in-person purchasing. However, be aware that in-store shopping may be limited by what’s in stock at the time. If you want to view a specific model, consider ordering it into your local store before you travel.

How to Store Artificial Christmas Trees

While artificial Christmas trees are better than real Christmas trees in terms of re-usability, it does mean you will need to store the tree when it’s not being used. Luckily, most artificial Christmas trees have been designed for easy storage. When you’re ready to store your tree, fold the branches down against the trunk to minimize the amount of space they take up. If you have a taller tree, you may be able to separate into multiple pieces and remove the base. Once in pieces, you can either place the tree back into its original box or cover it using garbage bags and sticky tape. Try to avoid leaving the branches out in the open as it helps to prevent dust from building up. Then, once the festive season comes around again, simply unbox or uncover the tree and reverse the above process.

How to Fluff an Artificial Christmas Tree

One key part of putting up an artificial Christmas tree is ensuring it is fluffed up correctly. Feeble fluffing can lead to a lopsided, flat or just plain odd-looking tree which will get attention for all the wrong reasons. Fluffing an artificial tree isn’t a complicated process, but it’s worth noting that producing a more realistic appearance can take time.

If you’re going to be fluffing a tree taller than six feet, you will likely want a step ladder, a stool or a nearby staircase to help. You may also want to wear gloves to help prevent any accidental pricking. Begin fluffing the tree from the inside of the lowest part, working branch by branch and tip by tip, ensuring each is evenly spaced and fanned out and covering as much area as possible. Work your way up the tree to the top and fluff each and every branch along the way.

Once you think you’re finished, take a step back and inspect the tree for any noticeable gaps and correct them accordingly. If you have an LED Christmas tree, try turning on the lights to help show up any obvious spaces.

