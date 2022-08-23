57 Useless Gag Gifts That Are Simultaneously Absurd and Awesome

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes the best gifts are totally useless. Heartfelt, thoughtful gifts are great, but that’s just not an option for some friends or family members. We all know that one person who will appreciate the gift of a good laugh over anything else. The best gag gifts may seem like silly throwaway presents at first, but ultimately, what you’re giving is the gift of laughter.

Luckily, online retailers like Amazon, Target and Urban Outfitters have made it easy to score the best funny gifts at wildly affordable prices. Below we’ve rounded up 57 of the dumbest, most useless gifts for any best friend, office jokester or comically-inclined loved one. From hilarious sticky notes to farting unicorns and inappropriately sized wine glasses, here are the best funny gifts to buy right now.

1. “Light When [Insert Name Here] Farts” Candle

Everybody loves a good candle, so why not have it make a statement? This is the best gag gift for any roommate or partner who has to live with a gassy individual. It’s a fun way to tease someone indirectly, and they can use it as intended (to make their home smell better after each fart).

Courtesy of Etsy

2. FunFamz The Original Spider Prank Box

This is one of the best gag gifts on the entire planet. But how does it work? Simple. You wrap up the box inside your traditional wrapping paper, give it to them, and start recording video once your victim, or giftee, opens it. Once the box is open, bam! A fake spider lunges right at them. This is pee-your-pants funny humor at its finest.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Awkward Family Photos

Family photos can be an excellent way to capture your loved ones together, but they can also go horribly wrong. This highly comical book captures all of the best worst family pictures that might have been a good idea but turned out, well, pretty awkward. Inside, you’ll find painful haircuts, cringe-worthy poses and more. As far as coffee table books go, it doesn’t get much funnier than this.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Animal Butt Magnets

Everybody likes a little booty, even in the form of animal magnets. These silly butts can come from farm animals, cats, dogs, or safari animals. Use them to post notes on the fridge or any other magnetic surface to add a bit of humor to whatever you have to say.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Nicolas Cage Pillow Case

If there’s anything more chilling and gagworthy than swiping over your new red pillow and being greeted by Nicolas Cage’s beady smile, we’re unsure we’ve seen it. This is simply one of the best gag gifts you can purchase for someone. Your giftee will never see it coming.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Archie McPhee Handerpants

Have you ever felt naked under your gloves? Probably not, but now there are handerpants –– the underpants for your hands. They protect your hands from chafing and are sure to get a laugh every time you whip off your gloves.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Rubber Chicken Slingshot

Who said chickens couldn’t fly? These small rubber chickens can be shot across the room with your finger, meaning they are the office toy you’ve been waiting for. Place the head on your index finger, pull the tail back, and then let the little chicken fly. For $10, you get a pack of 10 chickens, making them an excellent gag for any party or office shenanigans. Reviewers say they work very well and even have a decent range.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Portable Pizza Pouch

If you know any certified pizza addicts, they’ll get a good laugh (and possibly some use) out of this pizza pouch. The triangle-shaped bag hangs around your neck, providing a quick-access compartment for your favorite cheesy slice. Wear it to a party and have seconds at the ready, or take a slice to go. It’s undoubtedly one of the best gag gifts for pizza lovers (which means everyone).

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Animal Paw Socks

Get ready to take “hoofing it” to a whole new level. Yes, these are socks made to look exactly like donkey hooves. Perfect for making an ass out of yourself. Hah, get it?

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Barry Wood Sitting On Bed Meme Mug

If you don’t know this meme, you’ve been living under a digital rock. For the past decade, give or take, this meme has been sent in the form of text message chains and Twitter pop-ups to surprise viewers the second they open with… well… a massive penis. That’s exactly what happens with this mug. All you have to do is gift it, say nothing and wait for your giftee to eventually use it. When they do, the all-black mug will become the image we’re familiar with once it gets hot. Truly magnificent.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Rayki Beerbelly Dad Bag

This clever fanny pack is disguised as a trendy dad gut that’s been enlarged with a few decades of beer drinking. It’s realistic enough to fool anyone and is waterproof to keep the contents safe. We recommend it for carrying valuables, a few cold ones into the concert or just making your friends laugh.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Close Up Gift of Nothing

When giving someone nothing isn’t an option, literally provide them with nothing. Some people might consider it poetic, but most will just laugh. And then, of course, some people might deserve it.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Urinal Shot Glasses

Looking for the grossest gag gift for your favorite partier? Well, you’ve found it. These urinal shot glasses are absolutely putrid, but they’re tons of fun, especially if your drinker only uses brown liquor.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Gay Porn DVD Club Gag Postcard

Stir some drama in the household with a gift that will surely begin in a family fight. Throw this in his mailbox and make sure his wife is the one getting the mail that morning. When she does, post outside and spill the beans before it gets too heated. It will be a wildly entertaining morning in your buddy’s household, that’s for sure.

Courtesy of Etsy

15. Giant Grand Mama Undies

These will shock any person passing by your giftee’s clothes pinned laundry. We suggest you don’t even wrap these. Simply pin them for everyone in public to see passing by their home. This will surely get more than a few laughs out.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. The Official BS Button

We all have a bullshitter we know and love in our life, no matter how… wild their lies get. Like, yeah, bud. Sure, you met George Clooney at a ski resort in Nepal when you were in college. Totally believable. Next time, just gift him the BS button.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Baby Yoda Chia Pet

This is the gift or meme-lovers, The Mandalorian and Star Wars fanatics alike, because we’re pretty sure there is nothing more adorable than Baby Yoda chilling in his bassinet. So whether you’re looking for the best Star Wars gifts or just want to gift some cute Baby Yoda merch, this Baby Yoda Chia Pet from Amazon will spark joy and (literal) life to anyone lucky enough to receive it.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Donald Trump Toilet Paper

Potentially one of the best gag gifts of all time? Donald Trump toilet paper. You know, so that you can wipe your ass the right way.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Golden Girls Shot Glasses

Not only are these Golden Girls shot glasses the best gift that will have anyone singing “thank you for being a friend,” but they also come with a drinking game. Every character comes with their signature word written on the back of the glass, so when you hear it mentioned in an episode, it’ll be time to drink. Now only one question remains: are you a Rose, Blanche, Dorothy or Sophia?

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Golf Ball Beer Glass

We can’t guarantee that this beer glass can improve your golf game, but it will undoubtedly score a hole-in-one as a gift at any holiday party or birthday. And yes, that’s an actual golf ball lodged into the side of the glass — making this the best funny gift for the sports fanatic in your life. However, the best part is that the glass is dishwasher safe and can hold a 16-ounce pour (or pretty darn close).

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Plant Watering IV Bag

We all know plants need water, so why not infuse a little humor into the situation? This “plant life support” IV kit gradually hydrates, providing just the right amount of H20. It comes with the IV bag, drip, tubes and metal peg stand to complete the look.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. 50,000 Dick Pics

We’ve all seen one. Now, it’s time to make your giftee see 50,000. Why? Because, why not?

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Prank Pack Empty Gag Gift Boxes

These prank packs aren’t a gag gift at all, but the gag is making the recipient think that they’re getting something bizarre when it’s an entirely normal gift. Choose from one of three hilarious boxes that you can place your real gift of choice inside, so when they initially unwrap, they’ll think they’re getting pet dusting boots, poop covers or an animal translator.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Smoko Dumpling Light

For the foodie in your life, they’ll appreciate this adorably funny dumpling light. It’s wildly unique and even provides a nice soft glow. The food-shaped light is battery-operated and can fit in your palm to go anywhere. Even when it’s turned off, it still looks like the happiest little shelf decoration, and it will bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

25. Snoop Dogg’s Cookbook

Who better than Snoop Dogg to help you level up your sizzlin’ skills in the kitchen? The cookbook features 50 recipes, including mealtime staples and some notable stand-outs like Rolls Royce PB-Chocolate Chip Cookies, Bow Wow Brownies and Ice Cream, and Rags to Riches Apple Pie. However, be sure to keep an eye on the pan’s temperature. You wouldn’t want to drop it like it’s hot (sorry, we couldn’t resist).

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

26. Custom Face Socks

Want your friend to wear their pet on their feet? Or for your girlfriend to wear your face on her feet? This gag gift is also functional since everyone needs socks. Pick a color and a face of your choosing to give a gag gift that somebody will get to use.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Mini Violin

Maybe your friend cracked their phone (for the seventh time). Possibly their delivered burrito didn’t include guacamole. There are endless uses for playing the world’s tiniest violin, and now you can pretend to play a real tiny violin to get the point across. This mini violin measures three inches in length and includes a bow and functioning case. Break this out at work, parties or anywhere with friends, and you’re sure to get a laugh.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats

Need a gag gift for a cat lover? This is the way to go. It’s a cute and silly book full of poems written from the cats’ perspectives. It’s quirky but curious and insightful for another gage gift that people will kick out of.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. True Bonny Boy Liquor Gag Gift

Speaking of “peeing on this,” this gag gift does exactly that. Have your giftee place their favorite liquor inside this statue, and the little guy will dispense it directly out of his little guy right into any cup.

Courtesy of Amazon

30. Cold Beer Coats

A tiny puffer jacket for your beer may not be essential, but it’ll give you a laugh. Thanks to the soft nylon on the outside and metallic fabric lining the inside, it serves a purpose. Your beer stays cold while your hand stays warm, so it’s functional while also being a cute and fun gag gift.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

31. TUSHY Spa Premium Warm Water Bidet Attachment

While this isn’t necessarily a gag gift, it’s also not anything your buddies will ever see coming. No matter the pal, gift them the TUSHY warm water bidet attachment for their toilet. It’s honestly a lovely gift to give, but it also has that subtle institutional undertone.

Courtesy of TUSHY

32. Dad Jokes: Terribly Good Dad Jokes

Dad jokes are cringe-worthy, dumb and cheesy. But we love them all the same. This little book compiles a few great dad jokes for your old man to reference if his dad joke well ever runs dry. Inside you’ll find eye-rollers like, “what does a spy wear on his feet? Sneakers.” Yea, they’re all that bad. In other words, it’s perfect for Father’s Day or dad’s birthday.

Courtesy of Amazon

33. Mini Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy

Who doesn’t love the giant wacky inflatable tube guy outside of car dealerships? Now you can have a mini version on your desk, shelf or coffee table. This miniature version of the famous Flagler stands 18 inches tall and comes supported by an included battery-powered fan. The guy also comes with a 32-page mini-book that delves into the origins of the wacky character. Amazon reviewers are big fans, with one even saying he found “a friend for life” in this little red weirdo.

Courtesy of Target

34. Poop Emoji Farting Plush Toy

This might be the only dog toy your friends will like as much as your pooch. It’s a four-inch poop emoji with big eyes and a smile that makes fart sounds when squeezed. Even if you don’t have a dog, the farting poop plush makes a hilarious (and utterly useless) gag gift for any friend with a perfectly immature sense of humor.

Courtesy of Amazon

35. Lightning Reaction Shocktato Party Game

Oh, you thought “Hot Potato” in 2022 was played with an actual potato? Nope. Spark up the game and shock whoever’s left holding it for added fun and anxiety.

Courtesy of Amazon

36. Mean Girls Mini Burn Book + Magnet Set

We all have that friend who’s an unapologetic Mean Girls fan through and through. For good reason, too, the movie slaps. This magnet set is the perfect snag to gift any Mean Girls fanatic — they’ll be covering their fridge in their favorite quotes and spewing phrases from their mini Burn Book in no time.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

37. I Pee In Pools Trucker Hat

You know, if the shoe fits, it fits. Well, in this case, we mean hat.

Courtesy of Amazon

38. Knock Knock WTF Nifty Notes

Sometimes, regular post-it notes aren’t poignant enough. Add some structure when sending a coworker, roommate or friend a note with these hilarious WTF notes. They all begin with the gripping bold print at the top –– “WTF” –– and have some options below, such as “…is up?” or “…is wrong with me?” They’re helpful for anyone but especially good for giftees that have some problematic people in their lives.

Courtesy of Amazon

39. Fishing Pole Campfire Roaster

If you have a friend who likes to camp and fish, this is the perfect gag gift for them. It’s a fun fishing pole roaster that allows you to sit back comfortably while you cook your hot dog or marshmallow over the campfire. It’s a silly gift that just so happens to help food cook evenly, so it’ll make any camper laugh and prove very useful.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

40. The Screaming Goat

Screaming goats is an internet cliche that never gets old, and this little guy is consistently one of the best funny gifts for sale online. Bring it to life for any screaming-goat fanatic with this mini goat and illustrated pocketbook. When pushed, the miniature figurine gives a scream that will cause some laughter in the room. Plus, the book contains useless images and information about the screaming farm animals.

Courtesy of Amazon

41. Guzzle Buddy Wine Bottle Glass

We all have those days when a regular glass of wine isn’t enough. For those kinds of evenings, break out this witty “Ultimate” wine glass (that’s really a whole bottle). The top is shaped like a wine glass, so you can sort of be drinking “a glass” when we both know damn well that ain’t the case.

Courtesy of Amazon

42. Smack a Sack

Wine might relieve stress, but a healthier alternative is this anti-stress ball sack. Place the two included foam balls in the leather sack, close the velcro opening, grip the top, and smack away. It makes an excellent gift for any stress case with a sense of humor and has a surprisingly good build quality for some serious smacking.

Courtesy of Amazon

43. Lhedon Burrito Tortilla Blanket

If you or someone you know has ever wanted to be wrapped up like a burrito, this tortilla blanket is a must-have. The round blanket is made of comfortable flannel and large enough to cover two people within its 71-inch diameter. Use it as a funny sofa blanket, a travel accessory, a kid’s room addition, or anything else you can think of. While other designs are available (pizza, for instance), this burrito blanket is one of our favorite funny gifts on Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

44. Accoutrements Emergency Underpants

We all have a friend with a notorious story about pooping their pants. It happens; sometimes, people don’t get to the bathroom in time. This is the perfect gag gift to tease that person about their “incident,” or potentially multiple incidents. They can also keep this extra set of emergency underpants nearby in case it happens again.

Courtesy of Amazon

45. Pizza Socks

Socks are a gifting staple, but these pizza socks are much more entertaining than plain old tube socks. They come in an actual pizza box and feature pizza prints with crust at the top and different flavors on the rest. It makes a perfect gift for white elephant parties because the participants will be sure it’s a box of ‘za and be surprised to find socks inside.

Courtesy of Amazon

46. Game of Queens: A Drag Queen Card Race

She already done had herses! The Game of Queens is an exciting, unexpected little gift to snag for any drag queen fanatics out there. Pitch queen against queen and decide who’s best at what. While it’s not necessarily a gag gift, the gag in itself is that something as specific as this even exists in the first place. Your drag-obsessed friend will love it.

Courtesy of Amazon

47. Mail a Potato Face

Imagine this: you head out to your mailbox one morning, and there’s a package you weren’t expecting. What a pleasant surprise! Until you open it, look at its contents, and discover — it’s a potato with your face on it. Is this a weird way to learn there’s a hit out on you? Not this time. It’s just one of your friends messing with you. Anonymously send a potato clad with a person’s face on it to anyone that might get a kick out of it. We don’t suggest that they eat it or anything afterward. Choose to ship in a few days for a special occasion or ASAP.

Courtesy of Anonymous Potato

48. Bob Ross Bobblehead

Instructional painter Bob Ross has become an odd meme on the internet, so why not have him around in bobblehead form? This mini version of the famous afro-ed painter stands at 4 inches tall and talks with 10 different wise sayings from Bob Ross. It is an excellent addition to any art studio or desk, giving you the creative guidance necessary to get stuff done. It also includes a booklet with 30 Bob Ross landscapes to pour over for inspiration.

Courtesy of Target

49. Yolococa 10 Pieces Finger Puppet

We’ve all wished our fingers each had a hand of their own, and now they can! For just $10, you get a set of 10 hand finger puppets that look outrageous on your fingers. Aside from that, they do absolutely nothing else. Okay, they do make for some great pictures as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

50. Flyby Party Recovery & Prevention Pills

We’ve all got a buddy who can overdo it sometimes, and hangovers are no joke. That friend deserves these hangover pills if they’ve got somewhere to head the morning after a long night out. And we mean loooooong night out. You know those nights in particular. These Flyby alcohol recovery pills are a funny gift to hint that sometimes, your pal needs to cool it a bit. Nonetheless, they’ll come in handy when he needs them most.

Courtesy of Amazon

51. Bag of Dicks

Have a buddy you love to death but needs to eff off sometimes? Give him what he deserves — a bag of dicks. Straight from dicksbymail.com, send this bag of dicks directly to his home and add glitter or penis confetti for the extra shabang. It’s a hilarious yet delicious way to get your point across.

Courtesy of bagofdicks.com

52. Accoutrements Yodeling Pickle

Yodeling is okay, and pickles are okay, but together they make something exceptionally useless. Push a button on the top and enjoy a serenade from nobody’s favorite food. It makes a great gift because your giftee almost certainly doesn’t have one.

Courtesy of Amazon

53. Fake Piercings

If you come from a more traditional family, one of the best gives you can give is a joke that sends mom and dad into full-on panic mode. These fake piercings will do exactly that. Clip them to your ears, lip, nose or belly button for the ultimate family freakout.

Courtesy of Amazon

54. Comfort Smart Fire Crackler Sound System

This fire crackler sound system makes the perfect addition to electric fireplaces by providing that romantic wood-burning crackling sound. Or, just have it by your bedside to give you the illusion of having a warm fire to coax you to sleep. Either way, it makes a totally useless and hilarious gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

55. Baby Mop

Roomba too expensive? Put your baby to work with this onesie mop outfit instead. The baby can go about their normal crawling and scooching business, but your floors will be sparkling clean.

Courtesy of Amazon

56. Sparkle Toots Unicorn Plush

Another wholly useless but wonderful gift is this farting unicorn plush named Sparkle Toots. Squeeze Sparkle Toot’s taco for phrases like “Do you want to see how rainbows are made?” and then listen as it belts out a symphony of unicorn farts.

Courtesy of Amazon

57. Huge Bread Pillow

This is a massive pillow made to look like a piece of bread. Why? We’re not sure. But, we don’t ask questions anymore.

Courtesy of Amazon

