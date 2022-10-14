We’ve Got 48 Great Gift Ideas for Every Type of Coworker, From Work Wives To Awkward Acquaintances

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Holidays have a way of creeping up on you. One minute it’s Halloween, and the next, it’s Christmas. Before you know it, your post-Christmas White Elephant Party has come and gone and you’re buying flowers for Valentine’s Day. But no matter the occasion, the SPY team is here doing our best to help you get ahead in the gift-giving game. We’re always hard at work creating gift guides for everyone on your shopping list. We’ve got everything from a luxury gift guide for big spenders to Schitt’s Creek, Star Wars and Ted Lasso gift ideas for pop-culture junkies.

Whether you’ve just been named employee of the month or your review didn’t go as well as you’d hoped, who is the person you turn to at your 9 to 5? Your work bestie, of course. They’re always there for you during the ups and downs of the job, and that doesn’t change whether you’re working from home via Zoom or still at the office together. After all, pre-COVID, you probably spent more time with your coworkers than your real family. Though the structure of work-life has changed for many, our relationships with our coworkers have not. And to show your appreciation, picking out just the right gifts for coworkers is key, beyond White Elephant swaps and Secret Santa gift exchanges.

There’s a good chance it’s not just your work wife or work husband that you’re doing holiday shopping for. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best gifts for coworkers of all ages and stages, from your boss down to the assistants. Best of all, they all ring in under $50, and we’ve also added some of our favorite gag gifts, too.

Scroll on through the guide for the best gifts for coworkers and you might even pick something up for yourself.

1. Orastone Electric Hand Warmers

We all have the coworker who’s constantly complaining that the office is too cold. And since many people naturally run cold, there’s a chance you are that person. That’s why some of the best gifts for coworkers fall under the personal heating category, and if you keep scrolling, you’ll find cozy blankets and heaters. We also love these chicly decorated electric hand warmers, which have been tested and approved by the SPY team.

2. Plants from The Sill

The Sill is one of the best places to buy indoor plants online, and they have a collection of beginner-friendly plants that are great for offices and other low-light spaces. (You can also take the easy way out and buy a digital gift card.) Even if your cubicle mate kills their new plant friend, the decorative planter is theirs to keep.

Courtesy of The Sill

3. ban.do Planners and Notebooks

This company makes adorable notebooks and planners with pastel colors and fun sayings like “I Am Very Busy” and “Progress Not Perfection.” If you’re looking for the best gifts for coworkers, check out the brand’s collection of mini notebooks and 2023 planners, available via Amazon Prime.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Stanely Quencher Travel Tumbler

TikTok has declared the Stanley Quencher the perfect tumbler, and this cult-favorite gift has earned fawning reviews on SPY, The New York Times and countless other outlets — which is why it’s almost always out of stock and the subject of ridiculous price gouging. However, it’s in stock now. This travel tumbler is perfect for car commuters who spend a lot of time on the road, as it’s designed to fit into a car cupholder but still hold a lot of liquid.

Courtesy of Stanley

5. Seymour Butz Funny Novelty Memo Pads

A little sass can go a long way in relieving workplace stress, which is where these cheeky novelty memo pads come in. Everyone always needs a place to write things down, so you might as well entertain them while providing a few notepads. The set includes two lined pads and two unlined pads with 50 sheets each. They’re all just the right size, at 4.25 x 5.5 inches. Made from quality paper stock, you won’t have to worry about ink bleeding through the page.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Lamicall Adjustable Cellphone Stand

Have a coworker who’s trying to juggle using their smartphone and their laptop at the same time. Are they getting disastrous results? This adjustable cellphone stand can be used to hold a phone vertically and horizontally, and it has a universal fit for both Apple and Android phones. The aluminum stand has a low center of gravity and rubber grips on the bottom, so it won’t topple over. They come in gray, silver, red and rose gold, and because they’re available via Amazon Prime, they also make great last-minute gift ideas.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Adult Coloring Books

Adult coloring books aren’t quite as popular as they were a few years ago or during the pandemic, but they’re still some of the best gifts for coworkers. If you know any creative folks who could use a little mindfulness and downtime, then this is a fun and simple gift idea. You can find adult coloring books on a variety of themes and fandoms, so be sure to match your gift to the recipient’s personality.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Meanmuggin Dunder Mifflin Two-Tone Coffee Mug

Well, The Office may be over, but the fandom will live on forever. Have a coworker who can recite an entire episode, line by line? Is there a “Michael Scott” type in your office? Give them a coworker holiday gift that they’ll proudly show off all year long. This two-toned mug has artwork on both sides and will hold 15 ounces of whatever your coworker wants to drink. It’s microwave and dishwasher-safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. TOZO W1 Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger

We’ve tested and reviewed this ultra-thin wireless charger, which is so small it might be mistaken for a coaster. This is also one of the best gifts under $25 if you’re on a budget, and it’s a perfect desk accessory.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. YETI Rambler Insulated Mug

You know that Yeti’s coolers are indestructible and keep things cool for hours and hours. Their insulated mug could be one of the best gifts for coworkers, coffee, and tea lovers because their drinks will stay hot for an incredibly long time. The mug is constructed with a double-wall vacuum insulation and 18/8 stainless steel. It’s also dishwasher-safe, rust-proof and puncture-proof, too. This BPA-free mug has a lid, so coffee won’t spill out. It holds 14 oz. of liquid and can go from home to car with ease.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Evecase Foam Splash & Shock-Resistant Laptop Case

Do any of your coworkers have little ones, or are they slightly accident-prone? If it’s a yes to either or both, then this laptop case will protect it from any type of accident. This could be the best gift for coworkers who have toddlers. It’s lightweight and has a padded foam exterior that’s splash-proof and can absorb shocks from minor falls and bumps. There’s an extra padded interior to cushion laptops, netbooks, or a large tablet. The laptop case has a top zipper and is slim enough to slide into a backpack, messenger bag or briefcase.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Dammit Doll

If your coworker gets frustrated about how long it takes to download a file, a wonky connection or other work-related issues, they would probably love to toss the Dammit Doll around. Think of it as an “adult” version of the Stretch Armstrong toys of your youth, or as a cute little fidget toy. These though, are made to be tossed around, stepped on, and possibly punted across the room. Reviewers noted that they felt better after chucking them, and one reviewer claims to have on in the house and the other in the office. The Dammit Doll company sends random dolls out on order, so you have no idea what it looks like until you open the box.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. FLY BY JING Sichuan Chili Hot Sauce

We named this Instragram-famous hot sauce one of the best Christmas gifts back in 2021, and it made the list once again in 2022. Perfect for adding a little spice to lunch, it’s the perfect coworker gift idea for anyone that has a collection of hot sauce at home.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Baggu

Baggu reusable tote bags have been on our radar since 2020, and even after all this time, we still think they’re some of the best gifts for coworkers in 2022. These cute little toes come in dozens of fun designs, and they’re perfect for running lunchtime errands.

Courtesy of Baggu

15. Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Looking for a co-worker’s Christmas gift that looks more expensive than its price tag? If so, take a gander at these wireless earbuds from Skullcandy. Publications like The Verge and Forbes have raved about the brand’s great sound for such a small price tag. At this price, you can give one to your coworker and keep one for yourself. These Bluetooth-enabled in-ear buds have 10 hours usage before it needs to be re-charged. These earbuds are sweat, dust and water-resistant. They also come in their own carrying case. They can also be used for phone calls too.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Lucas Papaw Ointment

This Australian-made skin ointment can come in handy for anyone, especially during the winter. It’s made from Australian papaws, or papayas, which have numerous benefits for the skin. This twin pack has gotten thousands of five-star ratings and rave reviews from customers whose skin has been saved by the salve.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack

Yes, fanny packs are trendy, but they’re also useful. If you have a coworker who likes to jog, hike, travel or just appreciates the ease of running errands with free hands, you should definitely get them this sporty fanny pack. It’s affordable, can be worn on the waist or across the chest and fits all of their necessities.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Group Gift Idea for Coworkers: Lap Desks

Do you work in a hybrid office? Then give your employees something they can use on their days at home. These colorful lap desks come in packs of one or 12, so you can pick up a bulk order for everyone in the office. Keep in mind, this particular style only accommodates smaller laptops like 13-inch MacBooks.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Blue Light Glasses

Blue light glasses are quickly becoming a must-have for office drones. When we’re not staring at glowing rectangles of light at work, we’re staring at glowing rectangles of light at home. To help employees avoid harmful blue light that can disrupt our circadian rhythms, blue light glasses help filter out harmful bandwidths of light. These also make great gifts for groups of coworkers, although you may get teased if everyone in your department is wearing matching glasses.

We have two options for blue light glasses. If you want to splurge a little, head to Felix Gray to pick out a more upscale pair of lenses and frames. If you’re looking for something more affordable, we also have less expensive frames available via Amazon Prime.

Courtesy of Felix Gray

20. Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Cold brew is an expensive habit, but unlike regular hot coffee, it’s not so easy to make yourself. Help your coworker’s cold brew addiction flourish while making it a bit more cost-effective with this OXO cold brew coffee maker. It’s compact and brews a lovely cold brew that you can enjoy any time.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Mezcla Waffle Textured Large Fleece Blanket

For the coworker who could use a little more coziness in their life (or their cubicle), we’ve got these fleece blankets, which come in dozens of colors and a few different sizes. In the battle for the office thermostat, this coworker gift idea could also give you the edge.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Happy Socks Mixed Dog Socks Gift Box 3-Pack

There’s at least one in every office, right? I’m talking about dog parents. For the holidays give them this set of dog-themed socks. The unisex trio of socks (white is shown, black and aqua background for the other two) come in a nicely packaged gift box.

Courtesy of Happy Socks

23. Amteker 6 IN 1 Multi Tool Pen

For the person in your office who could double as MacGyver, this is a holiday gift that they’ll probably start using minutes after opening it up. What doesn’t it do? Welp, it’s a pen, but it’s also a ruler, has a spirit level, touch screen stylus, small flat head and Phillips screwdriver heads. It also comes with four pen ink refills!

Courtesy of Amazon

24. BYOB Hot Sauce Gift Set Pepper Challenge

Hot sauce lovers may finish up this coworker gift set in a week. The 10 hot sauce set contains hot sauces that range from the Carolina Reaper (insanely, painfully hot) to the Banana Pepper (okey-dokey heat). While you could play the challenge game that comes with the kit. Can you take 250,000 Scoville units of heat from a Jamaican Yellow Scotch Bonnet Pepper or can you take on the Scorpion Pepper with its 1,400,000 Scoville units of heat? You can also use any of the 10 hot sauces to spice up a boring lunch.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. 3 Otters Wooden Tabletop Mini Bowling Game

Have a coworker who’s trying to juggle using their cellphone and their laptop at the same time. Are they getting disastrous results? Dropped phones and other weird things. This adjustable cellphone stand can be used to hold a phone vertically and horizontally. They can easily watch a training video or join in a Skype session while also working on their laptop. It holds phones that are sized from four-to-eight inches and less than six inches wide. It can be used by both Apple and Android phones. The aluminum stand has a low center of gravity and rubber grips on the bottom, so it won’t topple over. There’s a hole to thread the charging cord through. It does come in other colors like gray, silver, red and rose gold, and all can be there before Christmas.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker is the kind of gift that works for everyone, and this highly portable Bluetooth speaker comes from one of the brands we trust the most at SPY — Anker. This compact speaker packs big sound into a small size, and it’s one of the best gifts for coworkers under $50. Plus, did we mention it’s waterproof and has a 24-hour battery?

27. Evofly Wall Mounted Magnetic Bottle Opener

This bottle opener can be hung on the fridge or anywhere it’s convenient because of the magnetic backing. You know what else is magnetic? The bottom. When you open up a bottle, the magnetic bottom immediately snags the bottle cap. And it stays there until you’re ready to toss it in the trash. A great coworker holiday gift that’s pretty cool. Whether your coworker’s a beer lover, prefers their soda to come in old-timey looking bottles or prefers aged cider, this bottle opener opens them all.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Rose Create Little Ceramic Succulent Owl Pots

A little plant is a perfect way to brighten a workspace, making this the perfect gift for coworkers. Countless studies have shown the power of nature, even when it’s just a plant on your desk. This set of six adorable mini ceramic oil planters is sure to bring a small to your co-worker’s face. It’s ideal for holding succulent or cactus plants. The plants aren’t included, so you could do a tiny bit of gardening and add some greenery to each pot and share them with six co-workers or give them all to your favorite.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Herschel Charlie RFID Card Case

Especially if your colleague has new business cards to show off, a card case is a great gift for coworkers. This unisex option by Herschel comes in 24 colorways, ranging from camouflage to florals to abstract prints to solid hues, so there’s one out there for every personality type. Made from 100% polyester, it has a protective RFID blocking layer, multiple card slots and a top access storage sleeve.

Courtesy of Amazon

30. BALORAY Lunch Bag Tote

The brown bagger in your life will love this cute lunch bag tote. It’ll upgrade her meal every day. Completely leakproof, it features a heat welded insulated liner to keep food at just the right temperature — warm or cold for up to four hours — sans spills. Its compact design and two short handles are great for dining on-the-go. Despite its petite size, you can really pack a lot in, plus the outside pocket is great for utensils and napkins. Lightweight and foldable, it’ll be even more compact on the way home. The inner food-grade aluminum foil is BPA-free and easy to clean.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. Cassette Tape Dispenser

Do you have a work wife that loves a good pun? Are they also a little old-school? Then they’re going to love this cassette tape dispenser as much as we do. Not only is it a functional tape dispenser and pen holder, but it’s a fun piece of office decor and conversation starter.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Tech Tools Stress Buster Desktop Punching Bag

Sure to be a hit with the office bros, this desktop punching bag is a fun way to relieve stress. Its super-strong suction sticks to any flat surface, so you don’t have to worry about it flying off a desk on a rough day. It has a sturdy spring so the punching bag always bounces back. And to ensure it’s always ready to take a round of punches, it comes with an air pump for easy inflation.

Courtesy of Amazon

33. Rains Waterproof Rucksack Backpack

Most people can make use of a backpack, and this one, in particular, is super useful for work and commuting. It’s waterproof, specifically designed for wet-weather conditions. The rectangular design is unique with the Rains signature front strap and carabiner buckle. Additional buttons at the top closure make sure to keep everything inside extra dry.

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Interior Illusions Green Balloon Dog Bank

Brighten up your coworker’s workspace every day by gifting this fun green balloon dog bank. It’ll make quite the statement piece on their desk. Plus, the fact that it’s a functioning bank, thanks to the removable coin stop, is a fun tongue-in-cheek reminder for them to hit their work goals to get that raise!

Courtesy of Amazon

35. Bento Lunch Box

Bringing lunch to work is the way to go, at least a few times per week, to help save money. This bento lunch box will encourage your favorite coworker to pack more meals since it keeps everything separated and fresh. It’s BPA and lead-free, durable, microwave and dishwasher safe, and leakproof. The three compartments are perfect for packing a main, a side and a sweet snack without anything getting contaminated.

Courtesy of Amazon

36. NEST Fragrances Classic Candle in Holiday

Shopping for your boss is one of the toughest gifts for coworkers to get just right. A candle is a simple solution, especially when it’s one as luxe and delightful as this holiday scented one by NEST. The blend of pomegranate, Mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla and amber will fill their home with the scent of the season. The pretty glass is decked out in gold to add the right touch of sparkle.

Courtesy of Amazon

37. La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio

Between COVID-19 and cold season, regular hand washing is going into even higher gear. Hand soap at the office isn’t typically the most softening, so pamper parched hands with this trio of nourishing hand creams. Each is in a different fragrance — cinnamon orange, gardenia and rose acacia — but all three have the same hydrating formula infused with 20% organic shea butter, vitamin E and argan oil.

Courtesy of Amazon

38. Smart Coffee Warmer

We all have a coworker who’s constantly making trips into the kitchen to reheat their coffee. Help them save some time and energy with this smart coffee warmer that they can keep at their desk, either at home or in the office, so that their coffee or tea will stay warm until they’re finished.

Courtesy of Amazon

39. Swedish Dishcloth Set

A good dishcloth is a kitchen essential. You want it to dry quickly and not hold on to pesky germs so that you can always feel like your hands and dishes are clean. These Swedish dishcloths are the perfect alternative to sponges and paper towels, since they’re super absorbent and can run through the washing machine or dishwasher to keep clean. The cute colors and patterns also make them a great gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

40. Jonathan Adler Metallic Zebra Dish

From paperclips to office supplies to their keys, most people have lots of little things floating around on their desks. Keep them nice and tidy with this incredibly chic Jonathan Adler Metallic Zebra Dish. Though it’s small in stature, it’s big on personality, making it a fun desk accessory and a great gift for coworkers.

Courtesy of Amazon

41. Ban.do Sip Sip Insulated Tumbler with Reusable Silicone Straw

If your cube mate has been using the same old boring water bottle since you started working together, it’s time for an update. This eco-friendly sipper adds a fun pop of color to their workspace and features double-walled insulation to keep their 20-ounce drink cold sans any annoying condensation. The flat lid easily screws on and off and the included bendy silicone straw won’t break.

Courtesy of Amazon

42. Faux Potted Donkey Tail

The nicest plant you can gift to a coworker is a fake one. It’ll brighten up their office or whatever space they choose, and it requires zero effort to keep alive! This faux potted donkey tail has cool trailing branches and looks quite realistic. It makes for great, low-maintenance decor.

Courtesy of West Elm

43. Barwench Games’ Executive Mini Desktop Golf Game

When looking for the best gifts for coworkers, you have to have at least one funny gag gift. Welp, this could be it. (It’s also a fun gift for golfers.) It comes with a putter, flag and two golf balls. You know, in case one gets lost in the weeds.

Courtesy of Amazon

44. Cooper’s Cask Coffee Bourbon & Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee Set

No list of coworker gift ideas would be complete without plenty of coffee gifts! Cooper’s Cask uses grade 1 single-origin beans for all of its coffees. Each 4-ounce bag contains whole bean coffees ready to be ground and enjoyed. This set contains a bag of Uprising Stout Whiskey Paired with Sumatra Lingtong beans, Battle Cry Whiskey Paired with Ethiopian beans, Thomas Tew Run Paired with Rwanda Single Origin beans, and Kentucky Bourbon Paired with Columbian Single Origin beans. All of them arrive in a Cooper’s Cask box set. This is one item that will be incredibly popular during White Elephant gift exchanges.

Courtesy of Amazon

45. Thin Bins Collapsible Containers

Not only are reliable storage containers great for your coworkers to bring their lunch to work, but they’re also a staple to have at home that anyone will be able to use. You really can’t go wrong in gifting someone this rectangular set of four varying sized, colorful, BPA Free, Microwave, Dishwasher and Freezer Safe storage containers.

Courtesy of Amazon

46. The $2 Million Puzzle

We love this viral gift, which is perfect for puzzle lovers or anyone who participates in the office lottery pool. Once assembled, this puzzle reveals a QR code which can be scanned on your phone. Winners can receive up to a $2 million grand prize, but there are tons more prizes to be had. Buy one for everyone in the office and see who wins.

Courtesy of Amazon

47. AmazonBasics Personal Heater

This 500-Watt ceramic heater is perfect for cubicles and small offices. If you’re tired of hearing your work friend complain about being cold, then this is the solution you’ve been searching for. The best gifts for coworkers will actually get used, and this is one of our favorite coworker gift ideas for Christmas.

Courtesy of Amazon

48. Best Gift for the Office: Nespresso Machines

Here’s a fun idea: buy a gift the entire office can enjoy. Not only will you personally benefit from this gift idea, but it’s sure to make you more popular around the office. The Nespresso coffee maker is always a popular gift idea, and it’s a great gift for the whole office to enjoy.

Courtesy of Amazon

