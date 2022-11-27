21 Totally Pawesome Gifts for Pet Owners Who Love To Spoil Their Fur Babies

The holiday season is upon us, which means gifts for friends of all kinds – old, new, tall, short and four-legged. An easy way to an animal lover’s heart is through their pet. Chances are, if they love animals, they’ve adopted one of their own — a cat, dog or multiple of each.

Good gifts for pet owners can be skewed toward a human or an animal; either way you'll make them both happy. Owners are always delighted to receive something animal-themed, and the animals will love something food- or snuggle-related. The market for animal-themed gifts has exploded alongside pet ownership, so there are plenty of top-notch gifts for animals and animal owners of all kinds.

From the cushiest beds to customized creations, these presents are guaranteed to produce a purr and tail wag. Bring a smile to a furry face with these best gifts for animal lovers.

1. Casper Dog Bed

Casper mattresses are known for delivering a dreamy experience and now dogs can snooze just as comfortably on a version of their very own. The memory foam beds offer plenty of support and relieve pressure. There’s plenty of extra material on the top for pups who like to scratch away at their sleeping spot, plus the microfiber blend is made to be tough and rip-resistant. Fido’s bed will always stay fresh with a removable and machine-washable cover. It’s available in three sizes and three colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Puppington Pupper Towels Dog Dishcloths 3-Pack

Dogcidents happen, which is why a set of adorable and on-theme towels are always a genius gift idea. This three-pack from Puppington comes with super plush and machine-washable dishcloths that are perfect for picking up all kinds of messes and spills. We love that they’re also extremely soft so you can wipe your pet’s paws with ease when they come in from the mud, plus they’re designed to absorb 20 times their weight and last for up to 200 uses each. When you’re done, they’re also 100 percent compostable.

Courtesy of Puppington

3. Caela personalized dog necklace

Laelap makes these adorable dog necklaces (with room for the tag) and we can’t get enough of them — especially since you can also order an accompanying people necklace to match. These pretty strands come in a variety of sizes and can be personalized with your dog’s name. They’re also crafted from a stainless steel, plated wire for durability and comfort. While you can’t attach a leash to these collars they definitely radiate personality, just like that little pooch does.

Courtesy of Laelap

4. AmazonBasics Cat Scratching Post and Hammock

Everyone loves a good hammock and that even goes for cats! This plush cat hammock comes with a pair of scratching post pillars, making it a feline haven. The sturdy scratching posts are built to last and have natural jute fiber to help kitties keep their nails healthy. It comes in beige and gray; both are neutrals that will blend into the home.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Laptop Cat Scratching Pad

If your cat owner is working from home at the moment, they’ll appreciate this gift. Chances are their cat is making itself right at home on their keyboard every chance they get and sending strange messages to their entire team. This laptop scratching pad gives their cat a laptop of their own to engage with during the day. It even comes with the option to switch out the desktop image by simply printing something out and sliding it into the cardboard monitor.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

6. Dog Bless Sweater x Hooman Set

Why gift one present when you can gift two? Pet owners will appreciate that their dog has something to wear and play with in receiving this set from The Furry Folks. Each one comes with one of the company’s signature Hooman nosework toys (which can be filled with treats for an extra soothing play session), plus a matching sweater featuring the same soft polyester pattern.

Courtesy of The Furry Folks

7. Quality Pet Ear Nectar

Okay, hear us out! This item may not seem like the most fun gift for fido – but he’s going to be one happy dog once he gets an ear cleaning worthy of a royal canine. Regular ear cleanings with natural dog ear cleaners can help prevent infections from forming and they also ensure your dog is comfortable and can hear his owner’s commands halfway across the dog park. Often a little grooming and pampering is the best gift of all for your pet.

8. Personalized Pet Toy Bin

Pet parents are always picking up after their fur balls, whether they have a dog or a cat. Help them to keep things organized in a practical and sentimental way with a personalized toy bin. These storage bins come in a variety of styles and colors, and can be personalized to include however many pets there are in the house.

9. Personalized Pet Gift Book for Dog Lovers

This personalized dog book would be great for kids, but it also makes a sentimental and sweet present for adults. There are a dozen breeds to choose from and you can also include up to four people per story, which further personalizes the whole experience. We like that you can add in a photo of the dog this story is dedicated to on the front page. However, if this is a memorial present, there is also an option to change the story to past tense.

Courtesy of Etsy

10. Embark Dog DNA Test

Gene testing and heritage identification is all the rage these days — and one of the best gifts you can give your animal lover is knowledge about their love bug. This DNA test can screen for over 350 dog breeds, varieties and types to identify their specific mix and where they come from. Whether their dog is pure bred or a mixture — this test will enlighten them about their unique animal and how to care for them. Embark also tests for 190+ genetic diseases and will alert them of any health conditions or predispositions they should know about.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Custom Dog Cat Ears Hoodie Sweatshirt

What pet parent doesn’t want to wear their favorite fur baby loud and proud for everyone to see? Luckily you can help them do it in a stylish way with these customizable sweatshirts. Send in a photo of the pets you want to be featured and MaidenCorner will digitally create and print replica ears onto a cute sweatshirt (or a t-shirt) of your choosing. Courtesy of Etsy

12. Jolly Pets Romp-n-Roll Rope and Ball Dog Toy

You’ll be hard pressed to find a game your dog loves to play with you more than tug of war. Okay, it might be tied with fetch, but this toy is a lot more fun than a slobbery old tennis ball and works for that game too! The Romp-n-Roll has a ball that won’t deflate no matter how many times your dog sinks his teeth into it, plus it’s non-toxic so you don’t have to worry. The rope is designed to have an easy grip to be tugged, thrown, carried and launched. Made in the USA, Jolly Pets supports organizations across the country that provide toys to shelter dogs.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Upsky Cat Toy Roller

If you think this adorable toy is fun to look at, just imagine how a cat will feel. The tri-level tower has spinning balls to keep cats busy, and it’s suited for more than one feline to play with it. It’s designed to trigger the natural hunting instincts of cats and will give them plenty of exercise for hours. Made from super strong, tear-resistant plastic, it’ll stand up to even the toughest claws. Its detachable layers make it a cinch to clean and the non-slip base keeps cats safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. KONG Classic Dog Toy

A Kong is a must-have for every dog owner, and it’s one of the best gifts for pet owners who recently adopted a new dog. The classic toy is a puzzle that works a dog’s mind and body to figure out how to get out the treat from the center. The brain stimulator helps pups with their behavior and physical and mental development. Just fill it up with whatever treat your dog loves most, whether that’s peanut butter, kibble or bacon. Made from natural durable rubber, it has a nice bounce to it, so you can also use it to play fetch.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Haute Diggity Dog Muttini Collection

It’s tough to name a drink more popular than La Croix, so this plush tongue-in-cheek Lick Croix will be just as amusing for your dog as it will be for you. To rack up the Instagram likes, you and your pup can each pose with the plush for him and a can for you. It’ll keep dogs busy on their own pawing and playing with it or you can get in on the fun with a game of fetch.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Modkat Litter Box

Cat owners know that dealing with the litter box situation can be a hassle. Thankfully, the innovative folks at Modkat have invented a litter box that will put an end to litter tracking once and for all — and look good doing so. Any kitty owner will love this sleek litter box that helps eliminate mess.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. DYFTD The ORIGINAL ‘Did You Feed the Dog? ’

“Did you feed the dog?” It’s an all-too familiar question with an often familiar answer: “I can’t remember.” Enter the DYFTD feeding record chart, which is made to prevent such daily occurrences and provide an easy way to keep track of feeding your dog twice a day… no more and no less. The dog owner in your life will thank you.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. lesotc Pet Water Bottle for Dogs

Spending time in the great outdoors is so much better with your dog by your side. Lugging his water bowl isn’t ideal though, but luckily this clever contraption is a two-in-one. The fold cap is a water bowl in disguise and can be folded back up after your dog gets hydrated. The built-in water pipe and top rotational buckle are specifically designed to be leak proof so you don’t have to worry about spills.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. MyPupSocks Custom Personalized Photo Pet Face Socks We promise that every pet owner will want to get their paws on custom socks with their furry friend’s face on them! All you have to do is upload a photo of their pet, choose from one of the many color options and then watch the expression of joy on their face when they open the gift box. Made from high quality polyester, they’re soft and comfy. Courtesy of Amazon MyPupSocks Custom Personalized Photo Pet Face Socks $13.59 Buy Now On Amazon 20. How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You There is a lot of sage advice in this New York Times bestselling book dedicated to dangerous felines and those brave enough to take them in. Any cat lover will get and appreciate the humor within, not to mention the additional facts, comics and instructional guides. It’s the perfect thing for any cat lover who appreciates when their pet does things like kneading on them to check their internal organs for weaknesses. Courtesy of Amazon How to Tell If Your Cat Is Plotting to Kill You $7.07 $14.99 53% Off Buy Now On Amazon 21. Bark Bros Paw-mosa Mimosa Champagne OJ Plush Squeaky Dog Toy This has got to be one of the best gifts for pet owners who love a mimosa over the holidays because now, their furballs can have one too. These squeaky toys are perfectly on-theme for a celebratory morning and are designed for dogs of all sizes to enjoy. Like any plush squeaky toy they might not last forever, but they also happen to make for a cute photo opp the next time you’re headed out to brunch. Courtesy of Amazon Bark Bros Paw-mosa Mimosa Champagne OJ Plush Squeaky Dog Toy $17.99 Buy Now On Amazon

