The 83 Best Gifts for Dads This Father’s Day (Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More)

The best gifts for dad this year are better than ever. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. Especially when Father’s Day is just around the corner, the best gifts for dad to gift this Father’s Day are surely on your mind right now.

However, searching for the best gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old man or have little clue of what he actually needs. What are the best gifts for a dad who has everything? Something unique.

Giving some thought to his personality, while having Mom snoop around on your behalf to determine the best gift ideas, can help point you in the right direction. But if you’re desperate to find the best gift for dad, fear not. We’ve put together the ultimate list of the best gifts for dads, with a combination of trendy products plus tried-and-true gift ideas that are sure to win him over. There are a lot of great gift ideas for dad, and we’re here to make them easy to find.

For dads who love gadgets, we have smart coffee mugs, true wireless earbuds and a pressure cooker/air fryer that can cook up anything. For dads who are a little more old school, we’ve got a refined 12-year-old scotch making one of the best boozy Father’s Day gifts and even some pizza as one of the best foodie gifts for Father’s Day. Is your dad a sports fan? Try one of our favorite baseball gifts or the best golf gifts.

If you’ve struck out during previous special occasions, get him something truly useful and unique this Father’s Day by shopping our best gifts for dads from cheap Father’s Day gifts to even some pricier ones. And if you need any more dad gift ideas (or gifts for your other male family members), take a look at our Best Gifts for Him gift guide.

1. SKLZ Golf Indoor Putting Green

As he plans his future golf trips, make sure dad is still getting some putts in — even if they are inside his own home. This SKLZ putting green is an exceptional way for dad to practice his golf whether he’s a long-driver or a mini-golf champ. The mat is shaped to mimic a real-life putting green to help dad improve his strokes, and is eight feet long so he’s got plenty of room to practice. He has three different cups to choose from at the end for aim and the true-roll surface simulates actual conditions.

2. Crocs Classic RealTree V2 Clog

Crocs have become the no-brainer gift for dad no matter the occasion. You’ve gifted them once, you’ve gifted them twice and it’s about time you gift a third time.

These RealTree V2 Crocs are just what dad needs to step into the new season in style. From wearing them around the house to grabbing the mail to grocery shopping, trust us, he’s going to be wearing these lined Crocs wherever he goes.

3. Geekey Multi-Tool

Every dad loves a good EDC item, and the Geekey is the ultimate multi-tool for dads who love to always be prepared. It’s a key-shaped multi-tool that fits right on his existing keychain, and is TSA-friendly as well. It’s got a screwdriver, a metric closed wrench, a serrated edge for cutting, a can opener and much more all on one key-sized device. It’s compact, stainless steel and built durable so your dad will love it for years to come.

4. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Getting dad to transition from paperback to digital reads hasn’t been easy, but the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is an amazing gift that does all the convincing. An attractive screen, multiple fonts and formatting options, and an auto-adjusting front light (finally!) afford bookworms one of the most comfortable reading experiences known to man. Each model carries up to a whopping 32 GB of internal storage, which is more than enough memory to download hundreds of boring history books or John Grisham novels from Amazon’s vast collection. It’s even got wireless charging!

5. Solento Organic Blanco Tequila

When gifting one of the best tequilas, it’s best to consider something that’s going to dazzle up your dad’s bar cart a bit. That’s why this year one of the best gifts for dad is Solento’s Blanco tequila, which comes in a gorgeous vintage-inspired bottle. This is an organic sipping tequila made from 100% organic blue agave in small batches. It’s got more of a citrus approach to it that’s honed down with classic notes of vanilla for an exceptional sip each time.

6. Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

It will be a few more years before dad passes down the family Rolex, but that doesn’t mean you can’t thank him in advance with a luxurious gift of your own. SPY is a big fan of watches, we’ve even gathered the best men’s watches on the market in another piece for you to check out if that’s your thing. This watch from Fossil has a classic diver stainless steel design that dad will love and an affordable price tag your wallet will appreciate. It’s got a bold, oversized look and a black stainless steel case that’s interchangeable with other Fossil straps so dad can customize the look to his liking. It’s water resistant up to 50 meters which makes it perfect for swimming and the rugged feel is perfect for a daytime or nighttime adventure.

7. Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker

Dad’s not right without his morning cup of joe. When he takes his first sip, he’ll know straight away this isn’t from his regular coffee maker. He’ll ask a question or two but you’ll play dumb until he walks in the kitchen and sees Keurig’s brand-new K-Express topped off with a red bow on his countertop. A present he’s always been afraid to ask for but is certainly excited to get.

8. Solo Stove Bonfire

Every dad loves sitting in the backyard in front of a blazing fire. That’s just the way life is. But what if we were to tell you that pops can fire sit in a totally smokeless setting? Well, he actually can with the Solo Stove Bonfire.

This smoke-free fire pit is built for toasty lounging in the backyard. It’s perfect for any season dad wants to sit out and drink beers with his buds, roast marshmallows over the firepit or read a book by flame. But, how exactly is it smokeless? Well, the Bonfire uses a signature 360° Airflow Design that draws air in from the bottom and creates a secondary burn at the top, leaving a totally smokeless experience every time. Dad will be truly wide-eyed every time!

9. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

So, dad’s trying to get back in the gym? Inspire him from home with Bowflex’s SelectTech 552 dumbbells for the living room workout that’ll actually work. This set of two will allow dad to pick weights between 5-lbs and 52.5-lbs so he can easily switch from one exercise to the next without even changing his weights. It’s really the workout of the future.

10. YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

YETI is all over our list this year and we have no doubt that one of the best YETI gifts is also somewhere on your dad’s. One of our favorite YETI gifts of the year is this all-new cooler backpack made for 2022. It has the ability to keep beverages cold on the hottest of days, no matter where pops is heading. This is perfect for beach days, hikes, backyard BBQs — whatever. To top it all off, it’s complete with a magnetic closure and a waterproof consistency both inside and out.

11. GoSports Flag Series Wood Cornhole Sets

When you think “dad gifts” you think practical, useful things. But gifting dad something he can have fun with is just as good of an idea. These cornhole sets are perfect for entertaining pops (and the rest of your family, to be honest). Cornhole is a great game for all seasons, depending on where you live, and is easy to pick up so he can invite all his dad friends over to play. This wooden set is coated with an American flag-inspired print to help show off his US pride, too.

12. A New Streaming Service

Americans love to watch TV, especially on nice, big TVs. We love going to the movies. But more and more, especially over the past few months, we’ve been enjoying movies in the comfort of our own homes. If your pops is a big movie or TV buff, getting him that streaming service he’s been hesitant to add to his monthly subscriptions is a good call. You could go with Netflix, Amazon Prime or the new Disney+, but our top recommendation is the new HBO Max. For just $15/month, your dad can watch his favorite TV shows and hundreds of movies whenever he likes, making this one of the best gifts for fathers that simply keeps on giving.

Anker Wireless Charger Is your dad the type to dawn over each and every new gadget and gizmo you present to him as if it is the coolest thing he's seen since sliced bread? Well, gift him the Anker wireless charger. Yeah, he's got an iPhone or an Android, but he's calling you up every single day asking you how to do something. "How do I change my brightness? How do I turn off 'Do Not Disturb'? How do I charge my phone?" Rid that last question forever, because now, he can wirelessly throw this on the charging dock and let that phone juice up, completely wire-free. There's no doubt that he's going to be impressed, so get giftin'.

14. Mofado Crystal Whiskey Glasses

Both elegant and practical, this is the type of drinkware your dad needs sitting on his bar. These distinctive whiskey glasses have a striking look to them, made from ultra-clear lead-free crystal that emphasizes clarity and detail; you’ll definitely notice the legs of a refined whiskey. Each glass is also wide enough to hold a full 11 ounces of his favorite hard liquor, which can be rewarding or consolatory depending on his day. Toast to your dear old dad’s health with these classy glasses, one of the best gifts for dad for any occasion.

15. Fresh Clean Tees Crew Neck

Dad’s always ruining his shirts. Whether he’s spilling food on top, shrinking them in the wash or ripping them while putting on, his T-shirt collection is dwindling fast. If he needs a couple of quality tees to help replenish his wardrobe a little, Fresh Clean Tees is here to help him.

These inexpensive tees are the best T-shirts you can buy. How do we know that? Well, we’ve tested them. The shape, softness and color have all stayed the same wash after wash after wash. And, speaking of colors, there are tons to choose from. You simply cannot find a better tee for a better price and we’re sure of it.

16. Therabody Mini Massage Gun

The SPY team loves massage guns, and Theragun is the gold standard of percussive massagers. Recently, Theragun rebranded as Therabody and released a new generation of massagers. In our experience, some massage guns can actually be too intense for the average customer, which is why the Therabody Mini is the perfect gift for older recipients. This premium massage gun is easy to use and lets anyone enjoy a deep tissue massage in their own home. Not only is this one of the top tech gifts of last year, but it’s also a perfect gift idea for dads.

Courtesy of Therabody

17. Chef Apron-Cross Back Apron

What’s papa cookin’? Whatever it is, it smells good. But, there’s only one issue: he keeps spilling sauce on his shirt as he’s cooking. That’s why one of the best gifts for dads is an apron for cooking. With this one from Amazon, dad can place all of his spoons in the pockets provided in the front and cover his clothes at the same time. How neat is that?

18. Jackery Explorer Portable Power Stations

Gift your dad the ability to never run out of power again. We recently tested and reviewed the Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station, and it’s a mighty impressive power station. At this point, consider us obsessed with this generator. It has three different ways of charging which are solar, through an AC power outlet or via car, meaning dad can even take this on the road. Our favorite model has a 1488 Wh capacity, which is absolutely insane, and can charge up to seven different appliances at the same time. Bonkers. However, even the most affordable 160W option will still be super handy in an emergency.

19. Levi’s Trucker Jacket

Pops can keep it cool and casual in this stylish piece of outerwear that’s just young enough for any dad to pull off without looking like he’s trying too hard. The jean exterior will elevate your dad’s going-out-to-dinner look immensely with the long sleeves and spread collar. It’s made of 100% cotton, sustainably made and machine washable so you won’t be adding to the dry cleaning bill with this stylish and affordable present.

20. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

We used to be huge Polaroid fans, but up until recently, we’ve become totally obsessed with Fujifilm’s line of instant cameras.

The Instax Mini 11 is Fujifilm’s most recent instant camera capturing moments in a cute-colored body your dad will enjoy forever. Photos develop a ton faster than anything Polaroid is making, too. Expect a fully-developed Fujifilm snapshot in just a minute, while Polaroid will take you over 10. Plus, the camera itself and film are way cheaper than Polaroid.

Sure, dad might love the Polaroid name, but it’s time to show him that old-school tricks deserve a little bit of modernity with Fujifilm.

Read More: Review: The $74 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Is Making Me Question My Love for Polaroid

21. NFL Legends: 100 Years of the NFL

Celebrate 100 years of the NFL with this retrospective book that pays tribute to a century of excellence in American football. This unofficial book uses hundreds of photos to visualize some of the most iconic players of all time, making this the ultimate gift for football fans. This hardcover book takes you on a journey through some of the most exceptional moments in football history, and it will leave you with a new appreciation of this sport.

22. FLY BY JING Sichuan Chili Crisp Hot Sauce

The big guy likes his food spicy, huh? Well, then this FLY BY JING hot sauce is a perfect gift. It’s got a delicious, savory, umami-rich flavor profile that’s 100% natural and the perfect topping for almost everything he eats from eggs to noodles, sandwiches and more. It’s made from premium ingredients like heritage Erjingtiao chiles and prized Tribute peppers, and is non-GMO and vegan as well. If your pops is a hot sauce fiend, and always looking for new ingredients in the kitchen, this pantry addition is a great gift.

23. New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you recently learned that Apple released their 3rd Gen Apple AirPods and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed. Dad’s been wanting these on the low for years now but hasn’t had the courage to tell you, so we think they’ll make one of the best gifts for dad this year that he simply wasn’t expecting. These wireless earbuds use spatial audio and dynamic head tracking to place sound all around your cranium. Additionally, they’re built with a new contoured design so papa won’t complain about any discomfort. Topped off with sweat and water resistance and up to 30-hours of total listening time when inside the charger, these are a must-have.

Sonos Move Speaker A Sonos is a must-have dad gadget for a few reasons. The sound quality is superb but more importantly, the ease of use means your dad won't be calling you with tech questions all the time. It's got Amazon Alexa built right in which might freak out your parents at first, but after a while, they'll love the convenience. The setup takes a few minutes and all it takes is a WiFi connection to stream their favorite music easily. This speaker from Sonos is durable and battery-powered so they can bring it anywhere with them and enjoy up to 10 hours of continuous play time. It's also made to last, so an accidental knock off the table shouldn't take it out of commission.

Diplomatico Rum Reserva Exclusiva Rum is on its way back. For whatever reason, rum hasn't hit the same way it used to, but brands like Diplomatico are proving rum is still packed with flavor and will spice up any Coca-Cola can dad is sipping from. Our copy editor James Schiff has been obsessed with this bottle as of recent whether he's sipping it straight or mixing it up into a cocktail and he's sure your dad will love it, too.

26. Codenames Board Game

Codenames is a great board game gift for a dad who loves spies, working with a team and clever wordplay. You work together with your teammates to identify all your agents in the field without taking out innocent bystanders or helping the other team uncover theirs. It’s fun, fast-paced and a perfect game for large and small groups alike.

Zology Folding Camping Chair Dads that love to fish know that the majority of the time, fishing is a waiting game. That's why this folding chair is perfect to pack alongside the rest of his fishing gear for a day out on the water. It's only around 3-lbs total yet can hold more than 300-lbs. It's even made with a cooler so all of dad's drinks he packs can stay cool and chill right under his booty. How convenient is that?

28. Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

Work, travel or the gym, duffel bags come in handy for many things, and if there’s anything SPY editors love, it’s a good travel bag. And no one constructs a better weekender for the price than Herschel Supply Co. The Canadian manufacturer has an insane collection of bags to choose from, but we strongly recommend the Novel Duffel Bag. It’s light and spacious, offering just enough room to store a weekend’s worth of clothing, while also housing a shoe compartment to carry a pair of sneakers or wingtips. Tough tech fabric makes up most of the Novel’s construction, guaranteeing durability and long-term use. Herschel also sells it in over 37 colors; Raven Crosshatch (pictured below) and Woodland Camo are some of our favorites.

29. Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know

This is a perfect “dad book” and a recent release from Adam Grant your pops will love chewing on in the new year. It’s all about being curious about what you don’t know, having productive conversations with others and constantly learning. He unpacks what true intelligence is in a super polarized world and what it means to think like a prosecutor, preacher and politician (spoiler alert: we all act like all 3 nearly every day!). Read this book along with your pops to spark interesting conversation, and learn something new about your ability to learn as we head into 2022.

30. TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV

The TCL Smart Roku LED TV is all the incentive dad needs to cut the cord on his cable box. With access to hundreds of thousands of movies and shows across every major streaming platform, why does he even need cable at this point? Dad still needs a subscription, but the TCL Smart Roku LED TV makes it easy to stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, Disney+, HBO Max and Apple TV+.

If he’s a true couch potato, then he’ll swoon over the device’s impeccable Siri, Alexa and Hey Google voice command performances, which demonstrate great speech recognition and pulls up search results in a jiffy.

31. Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye

Does dad have a rum & rye sitting on his bar cart? We doubt it. This year, gift dad one of the newest, most sought-after bottles from Flaviar — Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye. This bottle is named after Irish-American tailor and American Revolutionary War spy Hercules Mulligan and has a flavor as sneaky as him. It’s got an interesting complexity that mixes bitterness with honey, ryes and exotic fruits. It’s truly a taste dad’s never tried before but one he’s going to continue sipping bottle after bottle.

32. Bearback Back Scratcher

Not to be dramatic, but this is the back scratcher of all back scratchers. It’s got a large, ergonomic design that won’t slip out of dad’s hands. It folds into itself so he can store it rather easily, too. Unlike a lot of the best back scratchers, this one is really gentle on skin and uses bristles similar to the ones you’d see on a modern hairbrush. He’s going to love it so much that you’ll probably be convinced to buy one for yourself in due time.

33. UGG Ascot Slipper

Though dad spent the entirety of the early 2010s silently making fun of middle and high school-aged girls for wearing those boofy as hell, smelly UGG boots every single day, show him just how comfortable UGGs really are with these super cozy slippers. Never let pops go barefooted on the cold, hardwood floor ever again, ensure those tootsies are always wrapped up with this smartly designed slipper. There are tons of colors to choose from, so whatever you think his vibe is, snag it before it’s sold out. He’ll regret ever thinking they were silly. Trust us.

34. YIERBLUE Rechargeable Spotlight

Now that the weather’s warming up, dad might want to pack up the car and head on another camping or hiking trip nearby to relive his glory days. If that’s the case, don’t let him out of sight without this rechargeable spotlight. It has a battery life of over 20-hours so dad will know where he’s going the entire trip. The light has a spot beam distance is over 2600ft/800m and a light so bright he’ll be able to see everything in front of him. With a high, low and SOS setting, dad will be set for his next adventure.

35. Ruko F11 Pro Drone with Camera

Drones are some of the coolest gadgets made available to the public in the past couple of years — and we know your dad has been eyeing them up since their initial release. What started off as an uber-expensive way to relive your childhood (remember toy helicopters?) became one of the most incredible and inexpensive ways to see the world from a birdseye view. The Ruko F11 is an affordable drone dad will play with for hours upon hours. It comes with a 4K camera that allows for stunning video quality. Whether he’s exploring his own neighborhood or a national park, this is how he needs to do it.

36. Motorola T100 Talkabout Radio

What is it with dads and walkie-talkies? Whether it’s 1982, 2002, 2022 or 2042, all dads absolutely lose it when walkie-talkies are included. Whether it be the sense of added authority or he’s still geeked that the machines even exist in the first place, these Motorola walkie-talkies will be his new summer toy. He’ll have it by his side the entire time he’s in the backyard while the other stays in the kitchen. If he needs anything, he’ll simply signal to whoever’s upstairs. Over.

37. Masterclass Subscription

Is your dad retired? Then Masterclass is one of the best gifts he’ll ever receive. We’ve written about Masterclass and our favorite Masterclass courses before, and we’re big fans of this unique subscription service. Master the art of barbecue with grillmaster Aaron Franklin. Explore the mysteries of the universe with Neil deGrasse Tyson. Learn how to write a thriller with best-selling author David Baldacci. No matter what your dad wants to learn, Masterclass can help him develop new skills.

38. Goodthreads Men’s “The Perfect Chino Pant” Slim-Fit

Does your dad hate shopping? Then buying him a stylish everyday basic in a dad-friendly neutral color is always a good idea. And if you don’t want to buy him another sweater, a good pair of chinos is one of the best gifts for dad. Designed for the weekend warrior, as well as men who value both fashion and function, Goodthread’s selection of slim-fit trousers are exactly what your dad has been searching for since getting his Amazon gift card last year. They’re extremely comfy and offer a good level of stretchability, so nothing below his waist will feel cramped. The company also uses wrinkle-free non-iron fabric to keep the pants looking freshly pressed at all times.

39. Occer 12×25 Compact Binoculars

There’s nothing that screams “dad” more than a practical gadget. Some gifts never go out of style, and every father needs a sturdy pair of binoculars. Whether he likes hiking, bird watching, or is the self-appointed captain of the neighborhood watch, he’ll love these small but powerful binoculars. These compact binoculars boast 12x magnification and even work in low-light conditions. Plus, unlike some binoculars, they work fine even if dad wears glasses.

40. Bellroy Note Sleeve Slim Leather RFID Wallet

There are classic dad gifts, like men’s watches, dad sunglasses and grilling accessories. However, if you’re looking for the best gift for dad idea of all time, then you have to go with a wallet. It’s a standard dad gift for a reason. Just check to see if he’s in the market for a new wallet first.

Old-school types often struggle to detach from their trusty wallets, no matter how battered they might look. The Bellroy Note is a fine upgrade that blends a classic look with modern design elements. The exterior is made of environmentally certified, durable leather to ensure longevity, while the interior has plenty of storage to hold up to 11 cards and a bunch of coins via a secret coin pouch. Cooler yet, each wallet has built-in RFID technology to protect your dad’s credit cards and personal info from hackers. He’ll love the extra security, and your mom will love the stylish exterior as well.

41. Happy Socks Super Smiley Socks

Papa needs a new pair of socks! Might as well gift him a fun pair like these Super Smiley Socks from Happy Socks x Smiley. These are the perfect office go-to no matter what dad is sporting that day. Pair them with just about any outfit and he’ll surely get some smiles throughout his time wearing them.

42. DUCIHBA Desktop Cigar Humidor Case

We all love a cigar daddy. If your dad likes to play Italian mobster every once in a while, it’s best that he’s keeping his cigars in a safe spot to retain proper moisture and aroma level. With this affordable desktop cigar humidor case, dad can keep his cigars locked up for centuries and keep them looking and tasting just as good as the day he got them.

43. Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

If dad is the kind of guy that prefers iced coffee to hot coffee, then boy, do we have the perfect gift for dad this Father’s Day. The Takeya Deluxe is a cold brew coffee maker that allows users to save tons and tons of money on their daily Starbucks run. Instead of spending tons of money on pop’s Monday through Friday cold brew, he can now make it from home with an overnight fridge-sit using his favorite ground coffee. Takeya ultimately makes cold brew coffee effortless and affordable.

44. Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Turntable

Let dad relive his glory days and dust off that record collection with a brand new record player with Bluetooth capabilities. The sound quality on this thing is beautiful, and considering so many modern (and oldie) artists have vinyl records available all over the place, having a record player is a great way for pops to rediscover and discover both old and new favorites again. Considering it’s Bluetooth, the record player doesn’t have a speaker, but pairing it to your dad’s JBL or Amazon Echo Dot is potentially the easiest thing he’ll do all year long. Looking for a record to go along with it? We suggest checking Amazon, Urban Outfitters, FYE, Target and VNYL (a surprise vinyl record subscription service) for oldies and modern picks alike.

45. LUXE Bidet Neo 120

We know that dad won’t be sold right away with this one, but once he gets the hang of it, he’ll never go back to wiping without using his brand-new bidet ever again. LUXE creates an exceptional yet non-bank-breaking bidet that’s so easy to use, a toddler can do it. He’ll end up saving hundreds on toilet paper (which, if something like the year 2020 ever happens again, will totally valuable) and he will feel uber clean after using.

46. Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger

Yeah, Vuori’s Sunday Performance Joggers might be a little bit pricy for a pair of sweatpants — but holy hell, they’re worth it. We’ll go as far as to call these joggers luxurious. They’re comfortable, durable and tremendously good-looking whether your dad is sitting on the couch or running errands. They don’t even come close to as sloppy as dad’s old sweats he’s been rocking since his college days. Do him a favor — give those to God and get him these as one of the best gifts for dad in 2022. He’ll truly thank you.

47. West~Bourne Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

So, we’ve got ourselves a chef on our hands? Well, it’s time to switch up the way dad makes dinner with West~Bourne’s Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil. Oils make excellent gifts for foodies and chefs, but avocado oil makes one of the best. This growing trendy oil is ideal for all types of cooking, from enjoying solo with a little bit of bread, drizzling on top of salads, sauteeing and even baking. It’s got a flavor pops will simply have to try himself. Once he goes avocado, he may never go backocado.

48. Mr. Beer Compete Beer Making 2 Gallon Starter Kit

Buyer beware: if your dad develops a passion for home brewing, he may become unable to talk about anything else. Even so, a home beer brewing kit is the perfect gift for dads. In particular, we like the kits from Mr. Beer, that make first-time beer making as easy as possible. They’re designed for beginners with step-by-step instructions and simple ingredients, and come with everything you need from the large brewer to a strainer, bottles for serving and carbonation drops. The beer will be ready in 3-4 weeks, with 10-14 days dedicated to fermenting and 7-14 additional days until it’s ready to drink.

Read More: The Best Beer Making Kits for Dads

49. LUMIN Dark Circle Defense

Mature age and a few grays haven’t stopped Pop from maintaining his appearance. Since he’s due for some new men’s grooming essentials, get him acclimated with this sophisticated dark circle defense from LUMIN. Not only does this stuff help rid of any dark circles dad’s gathered over the years, but also rids crows feet, frown lines and puffiness he may have, too.

50. AeroGarden Harvest Indoor LED Garden

Dad will be growing his own foods in no time with this AeroGarden Indoor LED Garden. This is one of the best gifts for dad this year because it’s unique and will itch the scratch on his green thumb he doesn’t know he has. It uses a powerful, full-spectrum 20-watt LED light to grow herbs five times faster than soil, and is tuned to the specific needs of your plants to maximize the natural processes of photosynthesis.

51. Pacsafe Venturesafe EXP45 ECONYL Anti-Theft Carry-On Travel Pack

Papa needs a new backpack. Gift him the best one you can pick up in 2022 by snagging the all-new Pacsafe Venturesafe EXP45. This anti-theft travel backpack is the perfect option if your dad is constantly traveling for work or pleasure. The bag is made from extra-tough ECONYL regenerated nylon fiber and has numerous lockable zips so nothing inside will get snatched out. With a slew of pockets inside, dad will have no trouble organizing his bring-alongs during travel.

52. Fulton & Roark Formula 5 Beard Oil

Has that No-Shave November turned into no-shave ever for dad? Given the past couple of years, we wouldn’t be so shocked. Let dad live life with his new beard and gift him something to help him maintain it properly, like Fulton & Roark’s Formula 5 beard oil. It will add tons of sheen to dad’s beard and rid him of any dry and frizzy issues he might be dealing with. And to top it all off, his beard will never, ever look greasy.

53. Our Place Always Pan

We’ve placed Our Place’s Always Pan in just about every single one of our gift guides this year because of how obsessed we are. Sorry not sorry. This best-selling pan comes in an array of colors to perform the job of eight different pieces of traditional cookware. Yeah, we mean it. With this bad boy, you can braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, boil, serve and store.

54. Revo Python Crystal Glass Sunglasses

Papa needs a new pair of sunglasses, especially after he lost his last, like, 7 pairs. Ditch Ray-Ban this season for the most ideal dad glasses on the market: the Revo Pythons. These handsome frames use the brand’s signature NASA-based polarized Crystal glass lens technology for a visual clarity we promise you won’t get anywhere else. The frames themselves use a snakeskin texture that will set these apart from any other pair of sunnies dad has ever owned. Complete with UV, HEV and Blue Light filters, these will most certainly become something dad will brag about to his friends.

55. Tile Mate Essentials

Tired of your dad always misplacing his valuables? Surprise him by placing a few of these Bluetooth-tracking stickers on each of his treasured possessions. They’re affordable, incredibly thin, and can monitor items near and far. See what his excuse is the next time he loses the Apple TV remote. Trust us, it’s one of the best gifts that dad didn’t even know he needed.

56. Talia di Napoli Pizza

Alright, if dad’s a pizza buff, you need to gift him the best frozen pizza to ever exist. Period. Talia di Napoli is changing the way we chow down on frozen pizza by providing personal pies straight from Naples to your front door. The makers are fourth-generation Napolitanos where the art of pizza runs deep, meaning you don’t have to trust us when we tell you how delicious this pizza is. There are a multitude of flavors ranging from classic Margherita to mushroom-topped to even gluten-free options. This will easily become a new favorite.

57. Ring Indoor Cam

The Ring Indoor Cam allows any homeowner to monitor the inside of their home from any mobile device (e.g. smartphones, tablets). If your dad hasn’t invested in a smart security camera yet, then this is one of the best dad gifts you’ll ever buy. It’s small enough to secretly hide in bookshelves, easy to set up, has a wide-range view to see an entire room, produces 1080p video in real-time and sends notifications when sensing unexpected activity. None of these are even its greatest attribute. That would be the price, which for $60 each, should convince you to buy these home security cameras in bulk. With his sneaky new spy skills, this will be one of the best gifts that dad has ever received.

58. Chantal Vintage Enamel Teakettle

So, dad’s a tea guy? No matter what his go-to is, make sure he does it in style with one of the best gifts for dads on Father’s Day — this striking vintage teakettle. This stovetop sitter has a visually traditional design to it that meets modern contemporary style values. It heats up incredibly quickly and is exceptionally durable for all of dad’s water heating needs. Plus, it comes in an array of fun colors.

59. Misen Chef’s Knife

For dads that like to cook in the kitchen but can’t afford expensive knives, let us introduce you to Misen. Misen creates top-quality chef’s knives at a quarter of the price traditional professional knives go for. Knives are made from Japanese steel and work to transform preparation in the kitchen.

60. Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones

At this point, dad has grown tired of the fracas that’s surrounded him for decades and wants nothing more than some quiet time with The Beatles. What better way to help him silence the world and enjoy his favorite tunes simultaneously than with one of the best pairs of over-ear headphones money can buy. These noise-canceling headphones strike a beautiful balance between being quieting, comforting and letting in just the right amount of sound as well. They’ve got a TriPort acoustic architecture for depth and fullness of sound, and have Active EQ for maintaining a balanced auditory performance at any volume. They’ve got a 24-hour battery life as well as Quiet and Aware modes for letting in different amounts of environmental sound.

61. Outdoor Fellow Candles

Candles don’t have to be a gift solely made for moms. Outdoor Fellow creates a line of candles for everyone that loves the outdoors, including your pops. Each candle has a soothing scent that feels perfect for burning during a rainstorm near the fireplace. They have a number of candles available that range from a fireplace and clove scent to a mountain forest vibe. No matter what your dad’s favorite scents might be, we’re sure these will make one of the best gifts for dad this year.

62. Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker

If your dad loves making artisan cocktails at home, collects whiskey or always enjoys a new kitchen gadget — this cocktail smoker is a perfect gift. He’ll feel like a master mixologist whipping up aromatic smoke for the top of his drinks with the included smoking chips and mesh cup design. It’s got a hand-carved white oak design and the process is entertaining to do and watch, so you’ll love seeing him create the perfect touch for a smoky, delicious cocktail.

63. Instant Pot 8-Quart Air Fryer + EPC Combo

If your dad loves to cook, then this popular pressure cooker is one of the best gifts you can get him. You may have already heard of this machine as the kitchen accessory that can “cook everything” and we’re here to tell you that’s true. You can really create anything in an Instant Pot from roasts to stews, rice and even yogurt. It’s the ultimate dad-chef machine and he’ll be amazed and how many things he can create to perfection with this useful appliance. This particular one can double as an air fryer and includes 11-in-one one-touch cooking programs that all have delicious results. You can sauté, steam, slow cook, air fry, bake, broil and even dehydrate. The whole thing is also dishwasher safe so it won’t create dishes for your dad (mom) to do, and the whole thing can create a fast family meal with ease.

CRKT M16-01KS EDC Folding Pocket Knife Dad can never do without a pocket knife. Whether he keeps one on hand currently, lost his last or has been meaning to get one for some time now, this folding pocket knife is a must-have to keep on his body. It's totally durable and is made with a stainless steel construction so it will never screw you over when you need it most. It folds into itself so the blade (and your body) can stay protected at all times.

65. Clue Luxury Edition Board Game

Does your dad love board games? We know. Who doesn’t? This luxury edition of Clue might be a perfect gift for your old man, especially if he loves the original murder mystery game. It’s got a beautiful, detail-oriented design with a gold foiled board and glass playing surface. You get a 3D view of every room in the mansion, and a deluxe storage box for all the playing pieces.

66. Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

We know what you’re thinking, “you think a vacuum is really one of the best gifts for Father’s Day?” And the answer is, yeah, we do — if it’s the Shark Vertex Pro. This cordless vacuum is thin and lightweight for an effortless cleaning around the house. To diminish any tripping, the vac is 100% wire-free so pops doesn’t break his neck when vacuuming under the coffee table. Speaking of vacuuming under furniture, this vacuum has the power to flex for reaches low spaces under furniture so users don’t have to bend over. It also stores minimally in the corner of a room so it’s never in the way when it’s not needed.

67. Caldera + Lab The Good Serum

Is pops practicing a skin routine? Honestly, likely not. Now’s finally the time to get him on track with Caldera + Lab’s The Good Serum. Our senior e-commerce editor Taylor Galla gifted this to her father post-quarantine and it absolutely changed his skin for the better. In her recent article she mentions that, “his skin feels way more hydrated, and after applying the serum at night, it’s gone by morning rather than leaving a heavy residue. He doesn’t use it with any other moisturizer and it’s been enough to keep his skin moisturized in the dryer climate of Northern California where we live.”

68. The Original Spider Prank Box

Is your dad a practical joker? Then give him the gift of a good “Got you!” If you haven’t seen the spider box prank before, head to Youtube to see some hilarious reactions to this prank gift. It’s a simple concept. The recipient opens an innocent wooden box, and a “spider” springs out directly at them. It’s one of the hilariously best gifts for dad, especially if you owe your old man a good scare.

69. ThunderFit Silicone Wedding Rings

Does your dad love your mom dearly, but complain about his uncomfortable wedding ring while at the gym, traveling or doing work in the yard? Then this pack of silicone wedding rings from ThunderFit will make a great gift for him this year. Their rings are made from strong silicone that mimics the might of your average metal ring but rids of the metal consistency. Because it’s inexpensive, he can even use this as a replacement wedding ring when he’s out and about playing sports, working out or swimming.

70. Nautica Men’s Long Sleeve Lightweight Shawl Collar Woven Robe

A handsome bathrobe has long been a popular dad gift idea, and that’s as true in 2022 as it was in 1972. Slipping into this comfort robe will instantly activate chill mode. Nautica designed its loungewear with comfort and flexibility in mind, which the elastic closure and knit waistband ensure; the functional drawstring provides a cozy and secure fit when chilling on the couch. Each robe is made from 100% brushed cotton. Dad will also appreciate the signature sailboat print, which should earn him the paperboy’s approval when waking up early to grab the morning journal.

Nautica Men's Long Sleeve Lightweight Shawl Collar Woven Robe

71. New Bee Store Headphone Stand

If you have a pair of headphones, you’re going to need a headphone stand to keep them safe — that’s why this headphone stand is one of the best gifts for dad. This one is super affordable, and made to hold headphones of a variety of sizes including Beats, Sony, Philips, Sennheiser and more. It’s made of sturdy aluminum for keeping headphones elevated off dad’s desk where coffee, pets or other hazards could become a problem. It also comes with a microfiber cloth for keeping headphones clean.

72. ASYSTEM Radical Relief Gel Roll-On

Made with USA-grown, hemp-derived CBD, ASYSTEM’s Radical Relief Gel is said to relieve pain at the source with a simple, quick roll. It uses 25% active ingredients that include menthol and methyl salicylate to help aid any pain issues (especially in the muscles) that dad has on his body. Yeah, it does get a bit pricy, but hey — maybe it will be dad’s next go-to.

73. MLB Ballpark Traveler’s Map

Oh, so we’ve got a baseball fan on our hands. Support your slugger’s love for the sport with this MLB ballpark traveler’s map made for any baseball superfan. He likely hasn’t had the chance to visit every stadium on this map, but chances are if he’s a real fan, one of his bucket list goals is to see them all. Help him mark down each time he gets the chance to kick a new field off his bucket list with this interactive keepsake. It’s something he’s going to cherish and look forward to marking on for years to come.

Bvlgari Le Gemme Men Empyr Eau de Parfum You're doing dad a disservice by letting him use the same antique bottle of Old Spice Classic he's had stashed in the medicine cabinet for the past 30 years. He deserves to have one of the best-smelling men's colognes out there — Bvlgari Le Gemme Men Empyr Eau de Parfum to be specific. This fragrance embodies both a desirable heat and an icy chill at the exact same time and gives us a masculine scent your father will absolutely love. It's a calming and mature cologne with lasting power, making it one of the best gifts for dads old and young.

75. Philips Series 6000 Rotary Shaver

There are a handful of top-performing electric shavers that can be had for under $100, but none more promising than the Philips Series 6000. This rotary shaver is an ideal option for dads with thick and wild facial fur, equipped with 72 self-sharpening SkinProtect blades that cut hair without ripping. The heads are also designed to move in eight directions, providing enough flexibility to maneuver around contoured surfaces and rough patches. He’ll have the option to use it for dry or wet shaving. The Series 6000 has other unique features too, like a snap-on precision trimmer to style mustaches and quick charging; a dive-minute charge gets you one hour of use.

76. Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie

No list of the best dad gifts would be complete without a good sweatshirt for pops to rock at the neighborhood cocktail party or school fundraiser. Let him leave the school gear at home for once and rock something monochromatic and stylish, with the help of one of our favorite athleisure brands for men: Champion. Champion’s powerblend fleece hoodie is something chill and comfy that he can sport any time of the year with any getup. They layer nicely over a tee or underneath a jacket and are cut incredibly well to highlight dad’s physique. Ribbed finishes on the cuffs and hem are nice touches as well. Champion sells the sweatshirts in a ton of different colors, too, so pick your poison.

77. Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker

A brand new kitchen gadget is always a welcome gift, especially if your dad loves nothing more than a big breakfast on Sunday morning. This waffle maker from Cuisinart is top-rated for its non stick cook plate with four quarters for that classic breakfast shape. It stands on end for compact storage, and has dual indicator lights so he’ll know when the browning is perfect and batter has become fluffy deliciousness. Syrup, anyone?

78. Allbirds Men’s Tree Runners

Upgrade his classic dad sneakers with Allbirds, the stylish dad shoes worn by tech workers and start-up dads all up and down the west coast. Allbirds is an SF startup aimed at making the go-to shoe for the more casual working world, and we’re all for it. These Tree Runners are breathable, come in great colors dad will love and are ideal for warmer days, so as we head into summer his feet will stay comfortable. They’re machine washable, designed to minimize odor and have a flexible shape that conforms to your feet over time. Give your dad the gift of comfortable shoes he’ll enjoy wearing that your mom won’t scoff at or throw away, it’ll be a treat.

79. COSORI Indoor Grill Smart XL Air Fryer

Does anything scream “dad” more than an 8-in-1 kitchen gadget? We didn’t think so. This indoor grill/ smart air fryer from COSORI can bake, roast, crisp, dehydrate, broil and keep warm almost any item of food you put inside of it. You can experience outdoor flavors inside with the 360 degree rapid air circulation that’s designed to mimic the juicy flavor of grilled food without the smoke. It’s got four different grilling temperatures inside as well as a splatter guard for keeping things as clean as possible. You can also sync it up with your Alexa or Google Assistant and program it using just your voice for an added level of convenience.

80. Leatherman Wave+ Multi-Tool

Father Time has made it more difficult for dad to lug a whole toolbox around the house. Whether he enjoys playing handyman on the weekends or has picked up a new hobby during retirement, he’ll greatly benefit from having an EDC accessory like the Leatherman Wave+ in his arsenal. It’s easy to say this multi-tool is always one of best gifts for dad. Up to 18 tools are built into its compact design to accomplish quick fixes around the house or on the go. A 25-year limited warranty makes the multi-tool a potential family memento that you and your kids could share someday.

81. Barney Genuine Crazy Horse Leather Electronics Organizer

Aging has made it more difficult for Pops to remember where he stores all of his portable gadgets. This vintage-looking organizer can help him keep everything secure, and most importantly, in one place. It has several compartments, mesh pockets, and Velcro straps to carry everything, from wired earphones to passports to portable chargers. The genuine leather is durable and gives the organizer a mature look that accessorizes well with any men’s travel bag.

82. OURA Heritage Ring — Silver

OURA is a performance-tracking ring that will tally up a whole slew of metrics for your dad about his sleep, workouts, balance between strain and recovery and long-term trends, among other things. If he’s into his own body, self-improvement and the science of performance, this is a great gift. It’s on the pricier end of things but it’s super high-tech and he’ll get a lot of use out of it. It’s got advanced sensors that capture a variety of body signals from heart rate to temperature, is durable and water-resistant up to 100m and has weeklong battery life. It comes in a few different colors to choose from. You can read more about this ring and all of its features here on the OURA website.

83. Kabob Grilling Baskets

Does it get any more dad than these kabob grilling baskets? This summer, have dad ditch the sticks and grill all of his delicious kabobs in these baskets instead. They’re made from steel wire that won’t burn and a hardwood handle so dad won’t hurt himself by touching hot metal. They come in a set of four and priced at just $17, these are one of the best gift deals you can’t miss out on.

