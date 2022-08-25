The 94 Best Christmas Gifts for Her: Beauty, Style, Gadgets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Step away from the basic gifts this year when it comes to the women in your life. That means walk past the Yankee Candles, please. SPY has honed the practice of gift giving into an art form over the years, so allow us to guide you to something truly memorable for her this Christmas, Hanukkah, birthday, Valentine’s Day or just because.

Whether you need gift ideas for your girlfriend, wife, mom, sister, favorite aunt or platonic friend, thoughtful and worthwhile gifts are one of the best ways to show you care.

We’ve offered a wide selection of gifts for her, including fitness equipment, makeup, gadgets, flowers, jewelry, perfume, clothing, kitchen gadgets and food, so we’re confident there’s something on this list she’ll love — no matter who she is. We’ve got more than 90 gift ideas at all different price points, from Amazon, Madewell, Therabody, Everlane, Etsy, Apple and more.

When putting together this gift guide, we consulted a lot of women. So whether you’re shopping for a birthday, holiday, special occasion or need an “I’m sorry” gift stat, we’ve got your back. Keep reading to find the very best gifts for women in 2022.

Brümate Uncork’d XL Insulated Wine Tumbler

Whether it’s her daily iced coffee, a mid-day sparkling water or a post-work glass of wine, chances are she wants it to stay cold. Brümate is one of the best brands for keeping drinks chilled, and this insulated wine tumbler is perfect for the woman in your life who enjoys sipping at her own pace, without concern that her drink will warm before she can finish it. It’s made to stay cool inside, dry outside and is triple-insulated with food-grade stainless steel, so a dropped and shattered wine glass is a thing of the past. It comes in a bunch of fun colors, including this Rainbow Titanium, as well as glitter and matte finishes.

Courtesy of Amazon

MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches

These reusable silicone eye patches are a super trendy skincare product at the moment and a perfect affordable gift for any women in your life. They contain five different collagen peptides for helping maintain her eye area’s moisture barrier and gold for a glamorous look. The hydrogel is highly adhesive and designed to stick using the skin’s temperature, so she can put them on in the morning and walk around the house without them falling off. They’re formulated to soothe the skin, provide long-term lift and reduce puffiness around the eyes and face first thing in the morning.

Courtesy of Amazon

Theragun Mini Massage Gun

Mini massage guns are the next big frontier in recovery technology, and this one from Therabody is one of the best ones available. It’s a small, lightweight, compact massage gun that packs a major punch and is perfect for soothing sore shoulders, biceps, glutes, or sore muscles in general. It has three calibrated speeds of 1750, 2100 and 2400 RPMs, and its ergonomic grip makes it easy to hold. It’s also super portable and designed to be used on the go, whether she’s on the side of a mountain, mid-set at the gym or watching TV.

Courtesy of Therabody

Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener

This is a must-have counter gadget and gift idea for wine lovers, so if she loves vino, then it’s a no-brainer. It seamlessly removes corks in seconds and can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. All you need to do is press a button to enjoy a bottle, and it’s a handy tool for after-work vent sessions or a dinner party with friends. The charging station won’t take up much room in her kitchen, and it’ll look sleek on her counter between uses. This was one of our most popular gifts of 2021, and we still highly recommend it if she doesn’t already have one.

Courtesy of Amazon

Levain Signature Cookie Assortment

Levain is the famous bakery in NYC specializing in giant cookies, and this assorted pack is perfect if your girl has a sweet tooth. They’re baked by hand every day in their bakery using simple ingredients and arrive wrapped in plastic wrap tied with a decorative blue ribbon. You can also order them in a personalized gift box in 4, 8 or 12-packs.

Courtesy of Levain

SoyCandleNYC Customizable Candle Set

Trendy candles are a safe bet for any woman who loves decor, and this customizable set from Etsy comes in a bunch of shapes, colors and textures. The wax is soy, so it burns more efficiently and up to 50% longer, but the great part about these candles is they’re so beautifully crafted she won’t want to burn them. This means your gift will last longer, and whenever she looks at her impeccably-designed shelf, she’ll think of you.

Courtesy of SoyCandleNYC

La Chatelaine 20% Shea Butter Hand Cream Trio

La Chatelaine makes luxurious hand creams that come in budget-friendly sets that are perfect for gifting. This decadent collection is made with 20% organic shea butter, vitamin E and argan oil. Each hand cream is formulated to moisturize and repair skin, so it stays rejuvenated all day. Their ingredients are ethically-sourced, plant-based and made with organic ingredients that your wife, girlfriend or partner will love.

Courtesy of Amazon

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

What feels better than snuggling up in a plushy bathrobe after a hot shower or bath? It’s like giving yourself a warm hug. This super-soft bathrobe by Brooklinen features Turkish spa-like material that will turn any regular bathroom into a zen haven. Your girlfriend, wife, mom, or sister could probably use some pampering, so gift her eternal comfort in the form of this robe.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

If your special lady dries her hair every morning or even semi-occasionally, then the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer makes a great gift. Yes, we know this hair dryer is absurdly expensive, but it truly is the gold standard of luxury hair dryers. And because it’s the kind of beauty tool she’d never buy for herself, it is one of the best gifts for women on the planet. We promise any woman on your shopping list would be thrilled to find this in a gift bag. There’s just nothing else like it.

Dyson engineered this hair dryer for various hair types, so no matter what your girl’s hair is like (or even if you don’t know), this hair dryer is a great pick for taking care of it. It’s also lightweight and balanced for comfortable usage, and the magnetic attachments make switching between modes easy.

Courtesy of Dyson

Cushionaire Recovery Slides

We love a comfortable dupe of a much more expensive, celebrity-designed shoe. These are SPY’s Senior E-Commerce Editor, Taylor Galla’s favorite house shoe at the moment for how comfortable, durable and waterproof they are. They’re made with a rubber sole that forms to your feet and have two adjustable buckles for a personalized fit. They come in a ton of neutral and bright colors, but these lavender ones are our pick for the holiday gifting season.

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

These are a splurge of a gift, but if you’re looking to treat the woman in your life to something special, they’re worth it. They’re Apple’s answer to over-ear, noise-canceling headphones and come with cutting-edge sound technology that blew our editors out of the water the first time we tried them out. They have spatial audio capabilities with dynamic head tracking, so your sound follows you where you go, and the memory foam ear cushions are designed to stay comfortable. Can you say perfect for travel?

Read More: SPY AirPods Max Review

Courtesy of Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

We tested many instant cameras this year, and the best option wasn’t the newest or most expensive. For half the price of the competition, our product reviewers found that the colorful Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 was the best instant camera for sale in 2021. Many gifts for women featured on this list are specific to a particular type of woman or interest, but this is one gift idea that everyone will love.

Review: The Instax Mini 11 Puts Other Instant Cameras To Shame

Courtesy of Amazon

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

If your girl likes to stay hydrated, and we’re hoping she does, a new Hydro Flask water bottle is one of the best gifts for her under $50. Life can be draining — and dehydrating — so this will help her stay hydrated and happy while toiling away at her desk at work, doing errands on Sunday or crushing it at spin class. It’s got a wide mouth for easy refills and a powder-coated exterior that’s slip-free and won’t sweat. It’s vacuum-insulated, so it’ll keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, and it’s dishwasher-safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

Serena Williams Masterclass

Masterclass is one of our favorite digital gifts since almost everyone can find a class and instructor they’re interested in learning from. (It’s also a great last-minute gift idea if you’ve run out of time for delivery, just saying.) They’ve got experts in topics ranging from cooking to outer space, business leadership and entrepreneurship, but this Serena Williams is the one we recommend for women this year. Learn tennis techniques like groundstrokes and net play from the GOAT herself, a woman who boasts the title of #1 women’s tennis player and the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles. In light of her recent retirement announcement, there’s never been a better time to soak up all the wisdom you can from this legend.

You can gift an annual Masterclass membership for as little as $15/month, with the option for add-ons like the ability to download classes and watch on more devices at an elevated price point.

Full Review: Is a Masterclass Membership Worth the Price of Admission?

Courtesy of Masterclass

The Ordinary The Bright Set

The Ordinary skincare brand is known for high-quality, easy-to-use and affordable products. Most importantly, the best products from The Ordinary have a reputation for producing fast and long-lasting results. This set comes with four full-size products for less than $40, a bargain in the skincare world. It’s also the perfect gift for women who love nothing more than serums, moisturizers, toners and cleansers. This set is designed to improve skin tone, target dark circles, promote healthy-looking skin and remove anything dead with mild exfoliation.

Courtesy of Sephora

Apple Watch Series 7

Looking for a gift worth splurging on ahead of the Christmas gifting season? Then the newest Apple Watch is always one of the best gifts for her, especially if she needs a smartwatch upgrade. It’s got a 20% larger, Always-On retina display made of crack-resistant crystal. The casing is IP6X dust-resistant, and it’s got a swimproof design so she can use it in the pool or ocean without a problem. It has powerful health capabilities, including an ECG and blood oxygen sensor, and she can track her workouts, sleep and mindfulness on her wrist. We love this gadget so much, we also include it in our round-up of the best Christmas gifts of the year in 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

Diptyque Paris Baies/Berries Candle

There’s no doubt that candles are one of the top gifts for women in 2022 (and every year, for that matter), and if you’re looking to go the great-smelling route instead of purely decorative route, Diptyque is a great choice. Everyone loves a Diptyque candle, making it one of the best gifts for her this year and beyond. They’re delightfully luxe and always smell just as pretty as they look. This one is fresh, warm, and fruity, with notes of a bouquet of roses and blackcurrant leaves.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Bouqs Co. Lemonade Bouquet

Random flowers is one of the best gifts you can give your girl all year round, but for the holiday season we’re recommending gifters go with The Bouqs Co’s “Love You Forever” bouquet. It has a classic mix of blush roses, campanella and free spirit flowers with peach, cream, red and orange hues. In the middle of winter it’s a bright, sunny treat with just the right amount of seasonal colors for livening up the house. She’ll so appreciate the gesture, and you can get them delivered in your choice of decorative vases or a mason jar.

Courtesy of Amazon

Jade Roller Set

Jade rollers are excellent beauty devices for relaxing the skin on the face and around the eyes, and can also be used with face creams to help them absorb more effectively. This set comes with a Gua Sha scraper as well that soothes wrinkles and heals for immediate visual results. This pampering gift is great for women of all ages and interests — and pro tip from me to you: throw it in the freezer to enhance its effects.

Courtesy of Amazon

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

This genius beauty product from REVLON has taken two key tools in styling hair — a brush and hair dryer — and combined them into one great tool. You turn it on, comb through your locks and brush them as you dry them, which makes styling much easier and faster. It’s designed to produce 30% less frizz than conventional drying methods and has three different speed and heat settings for flexibility. SPY E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla is obsessed with this unique hair dryer, and she thinks it’s a perfect gift for her this holiday season.

300,000+ REVIEWS!

Courtesy of Amazon

A Court of Thorns and Roses

This popular, steamy fantasy series is all the rage on #BookTok and is the perfect literary gift for the book worm in your life (assuming she hasn’t already read it!) It follows the life of Feyre, a human living in a mystical world filled with Faeries and other mythical creatures. When she accidentally kills one and violates a treaty, she’s sentenced to life in their world, permanently separated from her family and forced to live alongside creatures she was raised to fear. This series will suck in anyone and is a perfect gift for your wife, girlfriend, sister or friend.

Courtesy of Amazon

lululemon Athleisure

Buying a woman athleisure these days is essentially like buying her an outfit for the gym, grocery store, dentist, school pickup and dry cleaners all in one. These leggings from lululemon are made from their buttery soft Align fabric, are designed for yoga, but can be worn doing all sorts of activities. She’ll stay comfortable, dry, warm and love waistband pocket that can easily fit her wallet or keys while she’s out and about.

Courtesy of lululemon

FOREO LUNA Facial Cleansing Brush

If you want to gift her a luxury beauty item she hasn’t bothered to buy herself — this is it. The FOREO LUNA facial cleansing brush is magic. If she’s the type of woman who can never go to bed without washing her face, she’s bound to appreciate this travel-sized cleansing tool. Beauty mavens swear by this beauty device, which reaches deep beneath the surface to remove any impurities and unclog pores. For all these reasons, this colorful facial cleansing brush is a slam dunk gift idea for her.

Courtesy of Amazon

Glossier The Makeup Set

In the makeup world, Glossier is kind of infamous for its high-quality, spot-on products and the luxuriousness you’re able to feel using their products at a very reasonable price. This Makeup Set has the essentials many women need who wear makeup on a daily basis. The kit includes three products that are easy to apply and give everyone a fresh face to take on the day — including a brow shaper, gel blush and mascara. Don’t worry if you’re not totally sure what that means — trust us when we say that this gift is a home run.

Courtesy of Glossier

The Sill Snake Plant Laurentii

This succulent plant from The Sill is notoriously easy to care for (almost black thumb proof!) and has upward sword-like leaves with vibrant green and yellow colors. It doesn’t need a ton of light or water to survive, and will look ultra chic in your girl’s apartment in the living room, kitchen or even a bathroom without a ton of natural light. The plant comes in a bunch of differently-colored and shaped pots and is available in small and large sizes.

Read More: How To Repot a Plant, According To a Professional Plant Repotter

Courtesy of The Sill

PMD Clean Body Silicone Brush

Looking for the top beauty gifts of the year PMD is a super trendy, Tik Tok-worthy grooming device brand, and their silicone body brush comes with three interchangeable attachments for helping your girl massage, exfoliate and cleanse her entire body. It vibrates at 7,000 vibrations per minute and is designed with SonicGlow Technology that breaks down dirt and oil. It comes with a massage head, loofah head for cleansing and exfoliator heads that are easy to pop in and out, and the whole brush comes in a bunch of fun colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

Lunya Washable Silk Set

Everyone wants to be comfortable, especially between Christmas and New Year’s, a.k.a one of the best times of year to fully turn into a couch. This set from Lunya, one of our favorite women’s sleepwear brands, is made of washable silk that’s silky smooth to wear and easy to wash if it needs a refresh. The material is thermoregulating, so it’s perfect for sleep, and it comes in a bunch of neutral and bright colors.

Courtesy of Lunya

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is pretty much the perfect e-reader, which is why Amazon went so long before debuting an upgraded version. Last year, Amazon finally rolled out its new Kindle Paperwhite, and it’s an excellent gift idea for any bookworms on your shopping list. The new Kindle Paperwhite has a larger screen and improved battery life, and it’s got even more room to store her favorite reads.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cat Shaped Ceramic Measuring Spoons

If the special woman in your life loves to cook, and/or loves felines, this festive present would make a great gift. These cat-shaped spoons are decorated to look just like kitty cats with grey, pink and white detailing on each one. They’re labeled clearly for easy use and are made out of durable ceramic. They’re tied together with a ribbon for hanging and simple storage and are easy to clean due to the smooth surface.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace

A piece of jewelry is always a safe bet when shopping for gifts for her. This Herringbone necklace is both classic and trendy, and it’s a great gift for your wife, girlfriend or even daughter. It comes in gold and silver and makes for a great wardrobe staple to wear every day or on special occasions. It also comes in two lengths, so she can layer it or rock it solo.

Courtesy of Mejuri

Umbra Geometric Jewelry Tray

Umbra is a great brand for little gifts, and because their products are mostly available via Amazon Prime, they also make great last-minute gift ideas for women. We love this chic geometric jewelry tray, which costs under $20. For the jewelry lover in your life, this is an excellent gift for her.

Courtesy of Amazon

Lululemon All Night Micro Festival Bag Zip Top

Lululemon’s waist bags have replaced purses as some of the most popular EDC bags for women, but their most popular model is almost always sold out. Instead, we’re opting for this trendy crossbody bag for women this holiday season. It has the same simple athletic design as Lululemon’s other bags, and with a simple adjustment of the shoulder strap you can wear it as a belt bag easily. It’s made of water-repellant fabric, has zippered exterior pockets for easy access to important items and a large zippered main compartment for security and convenience.

Courtesy of lululemon

Apple AirPods Pro

She probably already has earbuds of some sort, but if she doesn’t have the AirPods Pro, these are a no-brainer gift for her for Christmas this year. They’re one of the best pairs of wireless Bluetooth earbuds available today, and are perfect for women who work, raise families, tend to a garden or frequently travel on planes. They’ve got active noise cancellation for blocking out the outside world as well as Transparency Mode, an audio mode that mixes your audio with the sounds in the world around you. They also come with spatial audio capabilities and dynamic head tracking that moves your audio with you, and they’re sweat and water-resistant.

Amazon

Courant CATCH:3 Wireless Charging Station

Devices love these Courant CATCH:3 charging stations, and we love them too. We’ve previously called the Catch:3 the most well-designed wireless charger ever made, and we stand by that. The stylish leather covers a sleek tray that holds everything your lady needs to be a boss all day long — and makes sure that everything is charged and ready to keep up with her. It’s a great gift for reorganizing a nightstand or keeping by the front door so she never forgets anything.

Courtesy of Courant

Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over

Does your lady love to throw dinner parties? Alison Roman needs to become her new culinary guru. This cookbook has easy-to-make recipes that’ll wow everyone from 15 guests on a Saturday night to you on a Tuesday evening looking to unwind. She’s got everything in here — vegetables, grains, snacks, meats and more. Despite the name, this cookbook is full of easy recipes that will look and taste fancy without all the fuss.

Courtesy of Amazon

Our Place Mini Always Pan

In 2020, Our Place, a boutique cookware line released the Always Pan, a pan designed to replace all other pans in your kitchen in one sleek, nonstick, enamel-coated package. It sold out numerous times that year and had a waitlist in the thousands of people. Now, they’ve released a miniature version of their most-popular pan, that’s perfect for compact spaces or solo households that don’t need to cook as much as the original pan can hold. It comes in six different cute, neutral colors and all the same features as the original — including the ability to fry, sauté, steam, etc. — and a long handle for gripping, a spout for easy liquid pouring and a beechwood spatula.

Courtesy of Our Place

Bala Bangles Ankle and Wrist Weights

Looking for great fitness gifts for the fit gals in your life? Then you can’t go wrong with these gorgeous ankle and wrist weights from Bala. Not only do they have a super chic design, but they’re also super high-quality, easy to put on and come in a bunch of bright colors. They’re 1 pound each, perfect for adding a little spice to a pilates, barre or HIIT workout, and come in a convenient mesh carrying case. They’re designed to fit on your ankles or wrists, so she’s got flexibility in how she uses them, and they’re made of high-quality fitness materials like stainless steel, soft silicone and strong velcro.

Courtesy of Bala

ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eyes

An ice roller is a super useful, affordable gift for any woman in your life who loves skincare, the latest beauty craze and who could use a little boost in the morning. They’re made to enhance lymphatic circulation, tighten skin, calm inflammation and redness and relieve pain. They’re super refreshing to use first thing in the morning on puffy eyes and drowsy skin, and are easy to use as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan Sweater

Quince is one of our favorite new affordable luxury clothing lines for women, and this cardigan sweater is one of their most popular pieces that would be a perfect gift for her for older women in your life (like your mother, grandmother, aunt or mother-in-law). It has a shawl collar that’s super comfortable for bundling up in, as well as a rib cuff and hem for extra detailing. Their cashmere is sourced sustainably and ethically to be as high-quality as possible, last a long time and be three times as warm as wool for those chilly winter months after Christmas.

Courtesy of Quince

Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives

A charcuterie board is almost guaranteed to satisfy any time of year, whether you’re enjoying one at a cocktail party or giving it as a gift to your favorite hostess. And this isn’t your ordinary cheese board. This handsome bamboo board comes with multiple levels that swivel out from underneath one another for a convenient, storage-friendly design. It also comes with three serving knives made of stainless steel that fit neatly in a tiny storage drawer. The best part? The price. At just $45, this is easily one of the year’s best gifts for women under $50.

Read More: 20 Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Scentbird Perfume Subscription

If your bae loves trying new fragrances, this is the gift for her. With a subscription, you can choose from best-selling perfumes to send to her on a monthly basis. Chocked full of designer scents, Scentbird is a great option if you’re unsure about what to buy because it allows you to try without the hassle of a long-term commitment. Plus, you can cancel at any time.

Courtesy of Scentbird

LES Boy Smells Candle

Boy Smells candles are a hip, trendy new candle brand that makes delicious, non-binary, cross-cultural scents that embrace the “eclecticism” of the Lower East Side. This one, LES, is one of their most popular and has notes of rice powder, peach blossom, cardamom, cedar and Asian pear as well. The candles are designed to burn clean with a braided cotton wick that doesn’t soot, and the coconut, beeswax blend as a 50-hour burn time.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker

Who doesn’t love creamy, delicious homemade ice cream? Gift your mom, sister, cousin or girlfriend the ability to create her own delicious treats at home anytime with this Cuisinart ice cream maker. It’s fully automatic, made of brushed stainless steel and has a heavy-duty motor built for powering through everything from chunky sorbet to thick custard. The 2-quart freezer bowl is double insulated and the machine comes in three different colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

Winc Wine Subscription

It’s hard to go wrong with the gift of wine, especially if you’re gifting her a few months of premium, hand-picked wine in the form of a subscription. Our editors have tried Winc, and it’s one of our favorite wine clubs because all of their wines are made using minimal-intervention techniques and sustainable farming practices. They’ve got a wide variety of blends to choose from, from reds to whites, sparkling wines and rosés. You can gift a 1, 2 or 3-month subscription easily, or add a customized amount to a gift card.

Read More: Winc Is Our Top-Rated Wine Club of the Year

Courtesy of Winc

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

These slippers from UGG strike an excellent balance between comfort and fashion with their slingback design and comfortable slide structure. They’re available in a bunch of colors including this bright Ribbon Red that’s perfectly on-theme for the national day of love. They’ve got a 10mm sheepskin insole so her foot stays cradled and the elastic strap gives her a secure fit.

Courtesy of UGG

Carhartt Beanie Cap

Comfort is one of the best gifts you can give someone this year, and this popular beanie from Carhartt is one of our favorite pieces of winter gear. It’s also one of the best-selling products on Amazon, where it has more than 100,000 reviews. It’s one size fits all, cozy and comes with the signature Carhartt beanie right up to. It’s a perfect accessory for commuting in the snow or wearing during an aprés-ski hangout. This neutral navy is a safe bet color-wise, but it also comes in neon orange if she’d prefer something a bit bolder.

Courtesy of Amazon

YETI 12 Soft Cooler Hopper Flip

YETI is one of our favorite brands for gifting in 2022, both because of the quality of the products and how many they have available! This soft cooler bag is perfect for packing a lunch and drinks for a few friends for a day out, and comes in a number of bright looks including this Nordic Purple. It has a wide mouth opening for easy loading and unloading, and has a compact, cubed body so it’s easy to pack in a car or trunk. The zipper is 100% leakproof and high performance, and it has YETI’s signature Coldcell insulation for keeping everything cold on the inside, regardless of outside temperatures.

Courtesy of YETI

Kendra Scott Tess Pendant Necklace

This beautiful pendant necklace is available for less than $50 on Amazon and would make a perfect, elegant jewelry Christmas gift for a woman in your life. It’s got a versatile design that’s classic enough to wear every day, but sparkly enough to save for special occasions. The custom stone is uniquely shaped and placed in a pendant setting that’s great for layering or wearing it on its own. Each gift from this brand comes in a branded box and pouch, so wrapping it is easy, and it comes in a wide range of colors so you can find her favorite.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket

This Tree Napper weighted blanket from Bearaby will give your girl exactly what she needs to relax and unwind during the post-holiday relaxation period. It’s made of natural eucalyptus fibers that are sustainably cooling and perfect for hot sleepers. It’s also made with TENCEL material that wicks away moisture while you sleep, is softer than silk and is more absorbent than cotton. It comes in a bunch of different colors, and you can choose between 15, 20 and 25 pounds, but we recommend the 15-pound option.

Review: The Bearaby Napper Is the Perfect Weighted Blanket

Courtesy of Bearaby

Himawari Laptop Travel Backpack

This trendy, stylish backpack is built for work, play or both with eco-friendly waterproof canvas, and a minimalist design that’s super functional. It’s got two bigger zippered pockets on the front, two smaller pockets inside and two side pockets. It’s got a doctor-style opening for easy access, and the whole bag is supported by a steel frame with reinforced edges so it keeps its shape. It has a USB port built inside for charging and the whole bag is large enough to accommodate a 15″ computer, tablet, plenty of notebooks and anything else you need on your journey.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mejuri Sphere Bracelet

Mejuri is a great brand for jewelry gifts for all the women in your life — from your mom to your grandma, aunt, cousins, sister, girlfriend, wife or fiancée. This sphere bracelet is made with gold vermeil, a.k.a a thick 18 karat gold layer on top of sterling silver, and the sphere size is 5 millimeters. This makes the bracelet perfect for everyday wear and layering with other accessories. It’s a timeless design and a super neutral piece of jewelry you could make virtually any woman in your life happy with.

Courtesy of Mejuri

Cribsheet: A Data-Driven Guide to Better, More Relaxed Parenting

This is a great gift for new moms, expectant moms or women in your life preparing to become mothers for the first time. Cribsheet is a New York Times bestselling book about all things parenting — from breastfeeding to sleep training, emotional regulation and potty training. It goes off of the data and numbers to give parents concrete evidence around certain techniques, approaches and strategies for raising healthy, happy children. If your wife is pregnant or your sister is about to give birth, gift this book to her ASAP before someone else does.

Courtesy of Amazon

fresh Rose Face Mask

A gift that pampers and takes care of her skin is a great idea for any occasion, any time of year. This Rose Face Mask from fresh is hydrating and made with real rose petals for a silky gel that’s soothing, toning and plumping as well. It works for all skin types, from dry to oily, combination and normal, and is perfect for seasonal dryness and uneven texture.

Courtesy of Sephora

Caraway Cookware Set

This is a high-ticket cookware item that your girl with LOVE if she’s into trendy kitchen stuff these days. Caraway is a super high-quality brand that makes cookware that looks good and is high-performing. It’s all ceramic-coated and doesn’t include any toxic chemicals. Each pan in this cookware set has an aluminum core and stainless steel handles for easy maneuvering. The set comes with a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a 6.5-quart dutch oven. The set also comes with pot storage, and all of the pieces are oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.

Courtesy of Caraway

Rothy’s Grey Camo Sneaker

The problem with sneakers? They get dirty and are a bit complicated to clean, except for Rothy’s. These sneakers are completely machine-washable and cute at the same time, a style unicorn if you ask me. These slip-on sneakers are super comfortable and the material is made of recycled water bottles, an environmental plus. This grey camo sneaker is neutral and stylish at the same time, and will go with a bunch of her outfits. Give her the gift of easily cleaned sneakers, because we’re sure she’s spent a ton of time cleaning yours.

Courtesy of Rothy's

HBO Max Subscription

If your girl loves the latest in prestige TV, then HBO Max is a no-brainer streaming service she should subscribe to. If she doesn’t already, gift her an extensive library of entertainment in 2022 to show her how much you love her. It’s got everything she’ll want to see — from the latest Suicide Squad movie in the to nostalgic series like Friends and Sex and the City. Plans start at just $9.99/month, and you can buy an annual pass all in one go.

Read More: The Must-Have Streaming Services of 2022

Courtesy of HBO Max

All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa

Take your lady’s speaker system to the next level with the brand new Alexa. The Echo Dot has everything — music, timers, an intercom, news and more — and is sure to become her new favorite thing during the WFH life. Their newly redesigned Echo has an enriching sound that’ll fill the room and the voice control is ready to help for whatever she may need. She can easily set up coordinating smart home devices if she’s got them and it comes in three different colors, including twilight blue below.

Courtesy of Amazon

Madewell Medium Transport Tote

Whether she collects bags like it’s her job or only needs one and rarely switches it out, this purchase is worth it. This bag is made for everything — from schlepping her laptop back and forth from work to a quick weekend getaway where all she needs is a change of clothes and a phone charger. It’s made of two pieces of fine leather and has an exterior and interior pocket for keeping everything at the ready including phone, keys and wallet.

Courtesy of Madewell

misaya Women’s Jewelry Box

If your wife or girlfriend has piles of jewelry all over the dresser, rather than a consolidated organization system for her glam, it’s time for a change. Gift her this affordable, high-quality jewelry box from misaya and she’ll love the thoughtful gesture. It’s got eight hooks underneath the lid for hanging necklaces as well as nine compartments for holding earrings, clips and bracelets. It comes with a removable tray with additional compartments inside, and the faux leather, velvet materials are crafted to be durable and long-lasting.

Courtesy of Amazon

Harry & David Meat, Cheese and Wine Gift Box

Wine and cheese is a classic combination, and no one does Christmas better than Harry & David. This meat, wine and cheese gift box is perfect for entertaining or treating yourself to a lovely night in, and would make a great gift for any woman in your life — from your vino-loving girlfriend to your picky mother-in-law. It comes with plenty of wine, cheese, artisanal meats and crackers to go around, and has various spreads for an extra delicious touch. It would make a perfect picnic date for couples looking avoid overpriced restaurants or cheesy movies. Just make sure someone with a 21+ ID is available (preferably not the giftee) upon delivery.

Courtesy of Harry & David

GEEAD Women’s Waist Bag

Fanny packs are coming back into style for their trendy look and versatility. You can wear a fanny pack a whole bunch of ways — including as a backpack, shoulder bag, waist bag and crossbody as well. This affordable option from GEEAD is designed with a sophisticated quilted pattern as well as a durable zipper for storing all your goodies inside. It’s got a long, adjustable strap so you can wear it over your shoulder, cross body or as a regular fanny pack. It’s got a removable tassel and a chain as well for wearing it as a regular purse.

Courtesy of Amazon

Baggallini Extra Large Carryall Tote Bag

Baggallini makes a great large tote bag, that has a structured yet flexible shape and is a perfect weekender bag for short excursions. It has a quick-access phone pocket on the outside, a large pocket for keys or a wallet, and a sleeve for a luggage handle. It has a 52″ crossbody strap that gives you options for carrying and is machine washable. SPY’s Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla was sent a sample of this bag to try and was thoroughly impressed by its size, the durability of its material and the quality of the metallic details. We highly recommend this practical gift for any women in your life this holiday season.

Courtesy of baggallini

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Fresh herbs and the ability to grow them is a highly coveted talent these days, and you can gift your lady an extra boost towards success with this indoor herb garden starter kit that has everything she needs to grow her own fresh herbs inside. This kit comes straight from an organic, family-owned farm in rural Oregon that supplies five types of USDA Organic non-GMO seeds, five OMRI certified compostable peat pots, five OMRI certified rich potting soil discs, and five custom wood plant markers. Everything is environmentally sustainable and easy to use so she can grow a fresh supply of delicious cooking herbs that will always be at her disposal.

Courtesy of Amazon

Vogue x Music Books With Style Coffee Table Book

There are books that are for reading, and then there are books that are for gazing and decorating with, like this Vogue x Music book that’s perfect for a stylish coffee table. It’s got 150 four-color illustrations and spans the magazine’s 126-year history of showcasing the world’s most popular musicians. It’s a book filled with the work of acclaimed photographers, as well as excerpts from famous interviews with both modern pop stars and classic artists.

Courtesy of Shopbop

CHAQI Matcha Kit

These matcha kits have become incredibly trendy this year both for their function, making matcha tea the correct way, and for their aesthetic appeal on any kitchen counter. This ceremonial gift set comes with everything your lady needs to create her morning matcha with style and antioxidants. It comes with a bamboo whisk, the whisk-holder, the tea scoop and a beautiful ceramic bowl for mixing. It’ll make her mornings brighter, her tea better and will look great stashed next to her favorite sauté pan, blender and fruit bowl.

Courtesy of Amazon

Leather Passport Cover

Travel is back, baby! And this year, hopefully, your special lady has gotten more use out of her passport than she did in 2020. She probably also noticed that it’s desperately lacking a cover for protection, and that’s where you and this fantastic gift come in. This cover is made to hold a passport but also has space for credit cards, money, a boarding pass and other critical travel items. The cover layer has RFID-blocking technology built in to protect your personal information while you’re en route, and the slim design can easily fit into pockets, handbags, backpack pockets and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Great Jones Sweetie Pie Tin

Great Jones is a boutique cookware company that makes cooking accessories you’ll want to stare at as well as cook with. This 10″ Sweetie Pie tin is made of stoneware ceramic material that’s durable, made to distribute heat evenly and produce those flaky, golden-brown crusts you love. The wide, wavy rim is perfect for molding the perfect dessert and it comes in a few different colors.

Courtesy of Great Jones

Catbird Threadbare Yellow Gold Ring

Catbird is a favorite jewelry brand of ours and this stackable Threadbare ring is the perfect way to show your girl you care without giving her THE ring, if you know what we mean. It’s made of super-thin shiny, 100% recycled 14k gold and is a perfect layer on top of other rings or a solo subtle accent. Rumor has it it’s also been worn by a certain notorious ex-princess with the initials M.M.!

Courtesy of Catbird

APL Women’s TechLoom Phantom Sneakers

APL makes some of the best and trendiest sneakers at the moment for training and running as well as rocking an athleisure look whilst running errands. This is one of their bestselling designs, made with APL’s TechLoom technology with a patented upper and an intricate grid fabric pattern that moves with your feet and has a sock-like fit. It has 4-way stretch and a neoprene tongue and integrated collar for comfort all day and a sleek silhouette. This model comes in a bunch of colors, but we love the bright Red/Clear for a monochromatic look.

Courtesy of APL

Modern Witch Tarot Deck

No matter what you think of tarot cards, if your girl is obsessed with “astrology” — this is a great gift. This deck includes 56 different cards as well as a book of interpretations. Both the book and the deck of cards is a modern, all-female take on the classic Rider-Waite-Smith deck that celebrates womanhood and the art of fortune-telling. They incorporate diverse characters, symbols from our modern lives and vibrant, fashion-forward looks your gift-ee will certainly love.

Courtesy of Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Mat

Is your giftee a yogi? Has she been not-so-subtly complaining about her sweaty, old yoga mat that’s seen better days? Trust us, this is one of the best ones out there for her practice and will last her through years and asanas in the future. This yoga mat from Gaiam is lightweight and thick so her knees and hands will have plenty of support as she shuffles through cat, cow and downward dog. The non-slip textured surface is sticky so even sweaty palms won’t prevent a solid grip and the material is non-toxic making it a healthier choice for her and the planet.

Courtesy of Amazon

23andMe Ancestry DNA Test

Whether it’s for your mom who’s obsessed with family trees or your girlfriend who’s always into learning something new, if she hasn’t tried out 23andMe yet this is a perfect gift. One test empowers you to discover your ancestry from across 2,000+ regions around the world, and you can opt-in to finding DNA match relatives as well. You’ll get a breakdown of your ancestry down to 0.1% and explore unique traits that make up you from hair photobleaching to freckles, taste and smell preferences and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dearfoams Jessica Faux Fir Cross-Band Slide Slippers

A fuzzy pair of slippers is one of the best gifts for women who like to be coazy. These have a slide-on design and a cross-band construction that’s perfect for adding extra comfort and warmth as she moves around her house or apartment. They’ve got a grippy, anti-slip rubber outsole and a memory foam footbed for a contoured fit. The upper is plush faux fir and the velour footbed is quilted using breathable, no-sweat technology.

Courtesy of Amazon

Eccolo Rumi Writing Journal

A notebook is definitely taking the practical gift route, which some women will definitely appreciate. It’s an act of service to let her know you want her to be organized and have a designated place to write down her thoughts, dreams, or even just her to-do’s. It’s made of vegan-friendly faux leather and has an uplifting Rumi quote on the front she’ll love getting a boost from every day. This simple, affordable gift is great for women who love to journal, make lists, plan and unwind with their own thoughts.

Courtesy of Amazon

Magnasonic Professional Jewelry Cleaner

If you’ve got a jewelry lover in your midst, and you’ve already given her plenty of jewelry over the years, gift her this jewelry cleaner that’s made to restore old necklaces, earrings, rings and other goods to their former glory using only tap water. It uses ultrasonic sound waves to give jewelry a gentle and powerful clean, and comes with five preset cleaning cycles as well as an auto shut-off feature. It’s very easy to operate, and the basket inside is designed to keep items secure.

Courtesy of Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This portable speaker from JBL comes in fun colors like this bright pop of red and has a waterproof exterior, 12 hours of playtime on a single charge of the battery and powerful sound. It’s easy to carry anywhere at only 1.6 pounds total and comes with easy stereo pairing as well as a USB-C quick charge so your tunes won’t be interrupted easily. The Flip 5’s brand new racetrack-shaped driver delivers the high-quality output a speaker should and you can easily pair speakers with each other to create a surround-sound party atmosphere anywhere. If your lady loves listening to her tunes anywhere and everywhere — this is the perfect gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

No matter who the woman in question is, we can almost guarantee she’s heard of and loves Coco Chanel. This warm floral scent is just as perfect for special occasions as it is for everyday use. It has orange essence to awaken the senses, and jasmine and rose for a warm sensuality. It comes in an elegant spray bottle in 1.7 and 3.4 oz sizes and has a strong but modern scent your lady will love, and probably is already familiar with.

Courtesy of Sephora

Faux Suede Shirt Jacket

A fashion staple like this is always a great gift, and a shirt jacket is also the ultimate piece of fall/winter outerwear for milder climates. This one is faux suede and has a great vintage feel that can be paired just as well with jeans and a t-shirt as it can with boots and a dress. It’s made to be oversized, slouchy and super comfortable, and is machine washable so it’s easy to clean. It comes in a bunch of colors, but we love tan for its versatility.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender

If she likes smoothies and loves to blend, then this Ninja blender is one of the best gifts you could give her. It’s got 1100 watts of power that can grind, mash, blend and purée all sorts of goodness into delicious concoctions you and her can enjoy daily. The pitcher is 72 ounces making it perfect for everyday blends and weekend margarita mixes, and the purchase comes with two 16 oz. Ninja cups with to-go lids so you can take your drinks on the go.

Courtesy of Amazon

Brooklyn Botany Store Brown Sugar Scrub

Exfoliation is the key to healthy, nourished skin and this highly-rated brown sugar scrub is the perfect pampering gift for any woman in your life. It’s a triple-action exfoliator and moisturizer that contains only natural, pure ingredients. Salt scrubs may be harsh on sensitive skin types, but this exfoliator is perfect because it’s softer but still strong enough to scrub away dead skin cells. It’s great for reducing the appearance of body scars and acne and moisturizes while it exfoliates so skin isn’t left too dry.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat

Give her an excuse to unwind with this electric foot massager by Nekteck, one of the most popular massager brands on Amazon. She can slip her toes right in and select the length of time, kneed intensity, air intensity, and the best part — heat. This specific massaging machine has thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, and chances are your mom will love it, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

FENTY BEAUTY By Rihanna Glass Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

If you’re going to buy your woman makeup, it should probably be something made by Rihanna. There’s a reason she’s become a billionaire off of this stuff — it’s good stuff. Lip gloss is a classic beauty tool that most, if not all, women wear. This one is highly rated and has a shimmer finish so she can put that polishing touch on her outfit before heading out the door. It’s designed to make lips appear fuller and smoother, and it’s non-sticky so her hair won’t get caught (she’ll know what we’re talking about).

Courtesy of Sephora

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Fulfill her daily java needs with this affordable, single serve coffee maker from Keurig that makes just enough for her. It’s less than five inches wide, making it perfect for small spaces, and it’s got a one-cup reservoir for adding fresh water before each brew. It’s travel mug friendly for making her morning routine seamless, and it’s got built-in cord storage for keeping countertops tidy.

Courtesy of Amazon

LuxSpa Bath Bombs Gift Set

Sometimes, going back to basics is a great way to pick out a gift. This bath bomb set from LuxSpa comes with six different fizzy, scented bath bombs that are sure to set a relaxing mood for her in the tub. They’re handmade using vegan, natural ingredients and include themes like Garden of Heaven, Energy Grapefruit, Vanilla Indulgence, Stress Relief and more. They’re made using healing ingredients like dead sea salt, sunflower oil and Vitamin E, and they’re full of antioxidants for detoxing as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set

Vahdam makes delicious teas and this gift set, designed for women and girls, is filled with 12 regal teas in luxe packaging sourced directly from India’s tea gardens. The tea industry is one of the largest employers in India and Vahdam’s supply chain model ensures the tea farmers are getting a better price for their produce, and you’re getting the freshest cup of tea possible. The gift set comes with delicious flavors including cardamom masala, turmeric ginger, roasted darjeeling and high mountain, and the decorative box and gold tins make this a lovely present you have to do almost no work to wrap.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mario Bedescu Seaweed Night Cream

When in doubt, go with a spa-like item and she’ll feel pampered and thought of. This seaweed night cream has awesome ratings on Amazon for its nourishing and hydrating abilities for the skin. It includes all sorts of vitamins and minerals for vitality and is designed for daily use so she can incorporate it into her nightly skincare routine.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hatch Restore Smart Alarm Clock

Nothing like a soothing morning wake-up that doesn’t involve your phone to start your day off right. This Smart Alarm Clock from Hatch will help your mother, sister or girlfriend do just that each day. It’s got smart features like a personalized sleep routine and sunrise alarm, and it’s got a library of soothing sounds and lights for calming your body and mind at any time of day. There’s an accompanying Hatch sleep app that makes remote setup easy and you can opt-in to a subscription for meditations, sleep stories, soundscapes and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

nuLOOM Tammara Hand-Braided Round Rug

An area rug is a great way to add color and vibrant life to any space — and if your lady has a new work-from-home setup that could use some love this is a great gift. It’s handmade by artisans who specialize in this type of weaving and has a bohemian design that’ll complement any room. Just make sure you subtly measure the space first to make sure it fits!

Courtesy of Amazon

livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses

This is another gift that definitely falls under the “practical” category, but is a great one at that. If your significant other is working from home, these are a must. Blue light is emitted from screens of all sizes and can cause eye strain, headaches, blurred vision and difficulty concentrating. These non-prescription lenses will help her avoid all of this and look super chic at the same time! They have ultra-lightweight and flexible frames built for durability, and the leopard print is super cute.

Courtesy of Amazon

Women’s Winter Touch Screen Gloves

Sometimes, the best gifts for her are items she’ll use every day, like these practical touch screen gloves. These are made with ultra-soft chenille fabric that’s rich, lightweight and thermal. The thumbs, forefingers and middle finger all have more sensitive smartips to make texting and staying warm easier. They’re designed one size fits most, with wide-stretching at the wrist via an elastic cuff, and they come in a bunch of great colors including this neutral grey.

Courtesy of Amazon

Folkulture Store Incense Holder

If your lady is not as into the candle game, this incense holder is a great gift idea for ladies who could use some olfactory zen. It has a beautiful aqua design on top and a brown rustic base for a modern, elegant, classy look. It has two holes on either side that enable two incense sticks to burn at once and catches all of the ash below for easy cleaning and no mess. It’s a beautiful addition to any bookshelf, dresser or side table and will bring calm energy to her space — an excellent gift in 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash disposable Camera

A disposable camera is an excellent gift because not only is it useful for any and all occasions, it’ll enable her to preserve memories she loves for years to come. This Fujifilm 3-pack comes with three one-time-use disposable cameras in a compact body that she can easily take anywhere with her. Each camera is made to take sharp, high-quality pictures with a 10-foot, built-in flash that’s fun and easy to use. They can be used indoor or outdoor, and getting the photos developed will add a whole new layer to the fun.

Courtesy of Amazon

