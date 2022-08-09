The 60+ Best Gifts Any Man Would Want in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest: Shopping for men is difficult. Whether it’s your boyfriend, husband, new casual hookup you haven’t DTR’d with yet, or man in your immediate family, it’s tricky to show men you care with purchased goods.

You may have gotten lucky in the past with meaningful anniversary, birthday and Father’s Day gifts but getting it right year after year is a daunting task. Fortunately for you, SPY editors spend all year long hunting down the best gift ideas for men, including plenty of options for those impossible to shop for men. In the past year, we’ve made a list of the best gadgets, grooming products, fashion essentials and more goodies. We also recently narrowed down the best men’s products in The 2021 Man, our annual awards, to ensure you’re gifting the best items money can buy.

Smart home devices could be the ticket if he’s an undercover geek who loves gizmos. He might be a spirits connoisseur whose bar could benefit from some fancy tequilas or glassware upgrades. He may be the simple type that values practical EDC accessories like Bluetooth trackers or noise-canceling headphones. Whichever gifting direction you’re going in, we’ve got options on this list.

By now, you should have a pretty good idea of what he loves. And if you’re still unsure, check out our list of must-have gifts for men to help narrow your selections. These men’s gift ideas span every category and price point, including gadgets, booze, cooking appliances, fashion essentials, and other cool finds.

Read on to find the best gifts for men in 2022.

SAXX Underwear DropTemp Cooling Cotton Underwear

If there’s anything on this planet that makes the perfect gift for any adult male, it’s underwear. Because we’re sure he needs a new pair no matter what the case may be. The best underwear on this planet comes from none other than SAXX Underwear. Sure, it’s pricy, but it’s pricy for a reason. Each pair is exceptionally comfortable, will hold your junk without ever needing to fix and never rolls. SAXX’s brand-new DropTemp Cooling Cotton Underwear is a gamechanger for the brand. It quite literally can keep you cool throughout the day, dries quickly and even wicks moisture. Try getting that from another pair of undies.

Courtesy of SAXX Underwear

YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug

No matter how many mugs someone has, there’s always room for new mugs. We don’t make the rules, it’s just how the world works. The YETI Rambler Stackable mug is one of the best gifts for men this year because it’s so versatile. Not only will it keep liquids hot as hell, but also bone-chilling cold. Perfect for coffee to ice cream to stews to iced teas. If he loves to camp, ski or be outside? As one of the best YETI gifts, this is a genuine no-brainer.

Courtesy of YETI

The Original Slinky

Whether he’s 1 or 100, one easy gift trumps all others: the Slinky. This walking spring toy is made for hours and hours of mindless fun, no matter how old he is. Watch it go down the stairs, create obstacles, throw it off the couch — whatever. No matter how he uses his Slinky, we’re sure it will instantly bring him back to childhood.

Courtesy of Amazon

Chubbies Classic Swim Trunks

No matter what time of year, Chubbies’ line of men’s swim trunks makes for one of the best gifts you can buy any guy. These are essentially the swim trunks of all swim trunks, so every dude needs a pair in 2022. With a slew of funky patterns (like these rainbow… uh… cocks) and inseams ranging from 4″, 5.5″ and 7″, these make an ideal swim option for any modern man.

Courtesy of Chubbies

KOMALC Premium Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag

Every true gent keeps his toiletries in a nice Dopp kit. Leave this grooming organizer on the countertop to prevent your man from stockpiling his shaving essentials atop the bathroom sink. We’ve included this buffalo leather goodie here because it’s a handsome, high-quality storage option any dude will love.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets were one of the past year’s top gift ideas for men, no matter the time of year. Getting under a gravity blanket is like going to therapy if therapy could snuggle and calm your entire body. Unlike other weighted blankets, the Bearaby Tree Napper is built to be a more breathable and cooling alternative to the otherwise claustrophobic choices on the internet. It’s made with TENCEL instead of a filling, so you’ll never have to fear this thing busting open and spraying filling or beads all over your bed. Plus, Bearaby released several new colors we’re sure your giftee will love.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mack Weldon Ace Sweatpants

We named these our favorite sweatpants in The 2021 Man, our end-of-year awards last year, for a reason — they’re comfortable, long-lasting and on-trend. Whether he’s staying home, going on a walk or even heading to work, the Ace Sweatpants are a stylish yet cozy way to spice up his wardrobe. They’re made with micro-sanded french terry and have a tailored fit, so they will never look baggy when on. Each pair is complete with a soft finish, so he’ll be comfortable no matter what the day brings.

Courtesy of Mack Weldon

Bentgo MicroSteel Heat & Eat Container

He’s always been told he can’t place metal in the microwave, hasn’t he? Well, Bentgo’s MicroSteel Heat & Eat Containers are about to blow his mind the same way they did ours. These containers use steel that can go inside the microwave for up to 10 minutes without any heat-related issues. Using zero plastic whatsoever makes these an excellent option for folks looking to go plastic-free.

Courtesy of Amazon

Crocs Classic Clog

One of the best gifts for men in 2022? Crocs. Who would have thought that the world’s ugliest shoe would be one of the most popular brands of the past year? Definitely not us. Safe to say, they’ve made a comeback. Crocs are some of the most comfortable, breathable, lightweight shoes your favorite guy will ever own. They come in almost every color under the sun and are available in several different styles.

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker Wireless PowerWave Pad & Stand Chargers Bundle

Are you tired of having your smartphone charger “borrowed” by that special someone? Well, now you can spoil them with not one but two wireless charging solutions to calm their low-battery anxiety. This two-in-one Anker bundle is one of those sweet under-the-radar deals you’d be a fool to pass up on, giving you the company’s popular wireless charging stand and pad for only $26.

Both are powerful enough to juice up your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone quickly without having either device tethered to a charging cable. They’re also portable, so he’ll be able to carry them to the office and back home with ease. This Anker charging pad is one of the year’s best men’s gift ideas for the tech-obsessed man in your life.

Courtesy of Amazon

WOVTE Bear Claw Black Telescopic Back Scratcher

A back scratcher? A back scratcher. As one of the most random gifts on this list that he’ll use, an extendable back scratcher will hit all those spots he can’t reach when you’re not there. It’s not too sharp or too dull, so it will combat any back itches without leaving any marks. Year after year, this has been one of the top gifts for men simply because of how useful it is. So, while you’re at it, maybe pick one up for yourself, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

It’s hard not to love Marshall’s timeless looks and tremendous sound quality. This brand-new Bluetooth speaker is a tiny yet powerful must-have that can sit on your bookshelf without too much space. It’s super easy to connect and great to bring on the go. Trust us, this will quickly become his newest prized possession.

Courtesy of Amazon

Pura d’Or Beard Oil We’ve tested many of the best beard oil here at SPY.com over the past year, and Pura d’Or Beard Oil is one of our absolute favorites. This beard oil has a natural formula that moisturizes and nourishes beards with a blend of argan oil, jojoba oil, sandalwood oil, grapefruit peel oil and bergamot oil. Plus, at just under $12 a bottle, it’s one of the year’s best gifts for men, full send. Courtesy of Amazon Pura d’Or Beard Oil $13.00 Buy Now on Amazon

Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet Leather wallets are one of the most handsome gifts to give men, no matter the occasion. We suggest you replace whatever he’s currently using with this gorgeous leather Hide & Seek wallet from Bellroy. It’s got several spaces where you can store credit cards and cash with a slew of colors to choose from. Not only that, but the wallet is RFID-blocking and is backed by a three-year warranty. In 2021, we named the Bellroy Hide & Seek the best overall men’s wallet, and it’s also one of our go-to gift ideas for men in 2022. Courtesy of Bellroy Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet $89.00 Buy Now

Harry’s Truman Razor Set

For the second year in a row, we’ve named Harry’s Truman Razor the best men’s razor in the world. This set comes with the shave club’s weighted handle, replacement blades, and Harry’s award-winning shaving gel. You can buy this gift set via Amazon Prime, which makes it one of the year’s best gifts for men under $25.

Courtesy of Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+

Is he still paying for cable? In… 2022? Why? What’s the point when we live in a world that makes streaming movies and television through the Roku Streaming Stick+ completely effortless? He can watch and listen to just about anything he could ever want with Roku. Live TV, streaming platforms like Netflix, Paramount Plus and HBO Max, and even services such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music. For just under $45, this no-brainer has been one of the top gifts for men yearly.

Courtesy of Amazon

Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO

Is he losing his hair? Give him the motivation he needs and help him buzz the rest of his hair right off. The Skull Shaver Pitbull Gold PRO is the best bald head shaver we have ever come to know. We’ve tested it countless times, and some of our editors even use it daily. Keep his head clean and pristine no matter the occasion!

Courtesy of Amazon

ALBATROSS 6-in-1 Survival Pocket Knife

No gift guide for men is complete without a good-looking survival knife. You know, for when he needs to survive in situations he wasn’t anticipating, like when he has to do tragically important survival-like things like cut fishing line or something. You know, manly stuff. It’s even got an LED light!

Courtesy of Amazon

Carhartt Tool Bags

Does your man need a reliable tool bag to keep his equipment organized, stored, and easily portable? Enter the Carhart Legacy. This carrier bag has the brand’s signature aesthetics and logo patch, but it also has durable materials and lots of room, including a zippered main compartment, 17 exterior pockets and 10 interior pockets. It’s nearly indestructible with an abrasion-resistant base, sturdy haul handles, and triple needle-stitch construction.

It won’t transform the man of the house into Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, but it should encourage him to start those pet projects he promised years ago.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fresh Clean Tees Best Sellers 5-Pack

Just like underwear, your man can always use a pack of fresh, clean tees. Thankfully, there’s a brand geared explicitly toward providing folks with the freshest, cleanest tees on the market. Who, you ask? Well, Fresh Clean Tees. This 5-pack is soft as hell and as good-looking as it gets. We’re always searching for the best men’s T-shirts, and this year we fell in love with this brand’s soft and long-lasting tees.

SPY AWARD WINNER

Courtesy of Fresh Clean Tees

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

So, he still doesn’t have a security camera at his front door? What is this? 2008? At this point, everyone should have some security at their front door in case of intruders, stolen items or just to see when the in-laws are dropping by. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the highest-end option that makes one of the best gifts for men this year. It sits at the front door and can alert users on their smartphone or Alexa device who is at the door whenever someone is. It can even reach from floor to ceiling lengths for optimal security, leave voice messages and ask questions through Alexa and it can plug right into your existing doorbell wires. Your giftee is about to become the nosiest neighbor in the neighborhood.

Courtesy of Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Can’t get him up without a cup of joe? Have him take the new Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for a whirl. This single-cup coffee maker will get him a piping hot cup in just a few minutes. It uses multistream technology, which provides more flavor and scent than other coffee machines he might be used to. Have him customize each cup to his liking and lose minimal counter space. Talk about a stellar gift idea.

Courtesy of Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV

In 2021, we named the LG C1 OLED TV the best TV of the year. The LG OLED C1 series is a TV to rave about and is often on sale. This beauty brings video to life with 8 million pixels that provide the most richly intense colors you’ve ever seen on a screen. Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in, depending on whose name you call out to help you do most tasks. Complete with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, you’ll feel so immersed in what you’re watching that you might even convince yourself you’re there.

Of course, if a premium OLED TV isn’t in your current gifting budget, you can also check out our guide to the best affordable flat-screen TVs that are still worth the money.

Courtesy of Amazon

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

Year after year, bathrobes are some of the most popular gift ideas for men and women alike. After all, the king of the house deserves a warm, comfy bathrobe. Our favorite bathrobe of all time? The Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe. This unisex robe is perfect for chilly mornings around the house or relaxing moments after the shower. It’s also made with 100% Turkish cotton, so you already know this will be his go-to. His reaction when seeing this on the bathroom door after a strenuous workday will be that of a grateful husband.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Nulaxy A4 Universal Cell Phone Stand

We’ve gotta face it, some of us prefer watching TV on our smartphones. If that’s the case for your favorite guy, the Nulaxy A4 Cell Phone Stand is a must-have. It can hold any kind of smartphone, tablet, and even a Nintendo Switch. It’s also perfect for the type of guy that prefers having his phone nearby while working or sleeping when charging. Who says the year’s best tech gifts have to be expensive?

Courtesy of Amazon

L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins

Slippers don’t come any cozier than the L.L.Bean Wicked Good Moccasins. Slipping them on feels like running your toes through an expensive shearling rug, keeping his feet warm and relaxed when roaming around your castle. Color options include black, brown, chocolate, graphite and kelp. Think about it, who doesn’t love a cozy slipper? No one, so this slipper is seriously an excellent gift for men.

Courtesy of L.L.Bean

Lumin The Complete Skincare Gift Set for Men

Lumin is one of our absolute favorite skincare brands for men, and this luxury skincare gift set combines six of the brand’s most popular products into one affordable package. SPY editors have personally tried these products. For guys struggling to create their skincare regimen, this kind of one-and-done gift set is one of our favorite gifts for men. It’s 2022, and guys can enjoy self-care now, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Regarding birthdays and men, alcohol is a great gift choice. Woodford Reserve has been fine-tuning its bourbon for centuries. This bottle contains more than 200 delectable flavor notes, from fruity, floral, and aromatic spices to bold grain and wood. Your man will love pouring himself a stiff drink at the end of a long work week and thinking of you.

Courtesy of Drizly

Fitbit Charge 5

The recently-released Fitbit Charge 5 is an excellent fitness gift to get him if he’s committed to bettering his overall health. Not to mention, it is way cheaper than your average Apple Watch. It’s simple to operate, delivers accurate biometric data (heart rate, calories burned, steps taken) and comes programmed with intelligible features to optimize workouts.

He can access mobile notifications directly on the device, control Spotify playback via touchscreen and use the heat maps option to keep tabs on when and where he’s burned the most energy, making it the best smartwatch gift for men. It’s also one of the simplest and most affordable options that Fitbit has to offer. Plus, it has a seven-day battery life. How’s that for a spotter?

Courtesy of Amazon

The Complete Calvin & Hobbes Box Set

Is there a man in your life with a soft spot for the “Calvin and Hobbes” comics? Then his heart will be filled when you buy him the complete box set featuring every volume and panel of this beloved comic strip by Bill Watterson. This collection includes three gorgeous hardcover books and is a perfect gift for any gifting occasion this year.

Courtesy of Amazon

Wildwood Candle Co. Alder Candle

Recently, we’ve become a little obsessed with Wildwood Candle Co. This company specializes in candles that have a powerful way of bringing the outdoor region of the Pacific Northwest into your home — no matter where home is. Each scent is tremendously earthy and infiltrates throughout your home generously yet not too overwhelmingly. Each is made with a hand-poured soy wax blend that’s eco-friendly and sourced ethically. This isn’t just one of the best gifts for men this year, it’s one of the best new candle gifts you can purchase. Period.

Courtesy of Wildwood Candle Co

Basecent Milk Frother Kit

Whole? Skim? Almond? Soy? Oat? Macadamia? Whatever milk he’s pouring in his coffee, it’s time to amplify that morning cup of joe with a milk frother. In just seconds, he can use this frother from Basecent to create the creamiest froth the world has ever seen. Who needs Starbucks?

Courtesy of Amazon

Our Place Always Pan

Visually speaking, it’s hard not to fall in love with the Always Pan. But once you put it to the test, you’ll find it hard not to get down on one knee and propose to your piping hot pan of roasted veggies. The Always Pan is the pan that can do it all by working to replace eight different pieces of traditional cookware. You’ll replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest with this baby.

Read More: The Our Place Perfect Pot Is a Must-Have

Courtesy of Our Place

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station

Jackery is the portable generator of all portable generators. It’s got tons of power and numerous ports for all charging and power-needing purposes. While some super expensive stations offered by Jackery offer lots of power, there are also units that come on the more affordable side, like the Explorer 240. This station is the perfect unit for bringing on camping trips because it can charge phones and laptops as well as power lights, fans and even cooking supplies.

Review: SPY Puts the Jackery Explorer To the Test

Courtesy of Jackery

Bonnie and Pop Store Chocolate Gift Basket

If you’ve got a sweet tooth in your midst, we hope you know your gift is pretty obvious. Anything chocolate or decadent is a good idea. This gift box has a whole bunch of chocolate treats, so he’s got a variety to choose from on V-day. It includes treats like milk butter pecan patties, sea salt caramels, Bavarian chocolate-covered pretzels and peanut clusters.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bose TV Soundbar Speaker

When it comes to a solid, great-working soundbar, you simply can’t do better than Bose. Don’t be so shocked. Although this soundbar is tiny, it can fill an entire room with sound by delivering high-end audio your ears will love. You can connect it wired or wireless, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service

If you haven’t done 23andMe yet, what are you waiting for? This test is as simple as it gets. Spit in a little tube, throw it in your mailbox and ship it to the lab where you will find information you never knew about yourself in the coming weeks. Discover a past you never knew existed through the lineage of over 2,000+ regions, discover traits you might not have known you have and even more.

Courtesy of Amazon

Canway Travel Duffel Bag

Most guys have an old reliable gym bag that never gets replaced, even though it’s one tear away from retirement. Upgrade him with a new duffle bag from Canway. This duffle design is the perfect size for a quick weekend getaway and even features an internal pocket just for muddy shoes to protect the rest of the nice clothes you’ve bought him.

Courtesy of Amazon

Buck Mason Cascade Down Expedition Vest

Using a recycled nylon shell made with a durable, water-resistant coating, this brand-new puffer vest from Buck Mason is an article of clothing to rave over. It has a vintage look that’s deeply timeless and masculine. The vest is filled with 650 fill-power and is packed to provide a roomier chest and sleeve with a slimmed-down waist. To help your giftee keep warm when it’s most necessary, it’s complete with hand-warming pockets, quilted channels and flap/snap pockets throughout.

Courtesy of Buck Mason

Fire HD 10 Tablet

The brand-new Fire HD 10 Tablet is giving your iPad a run for its money. It’s got a long-lasting 12-hour battery with 32 or 64 GB of internal storage. Download your favorite apps like Netflix, TikTok, Twitter and more. It uses Alexa features for questions and tasks with a 50% faster RAM than previous generations.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hulu, Disney+ andESPN+ Subscription

Movies, shows and sports. Does it get any better than that? The Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle covers all the TV bases. Your man will get all of the TV he wants to watch for just $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for the year). Plus, if you live with him, it’s a gift for you too. With thousands upon thousands of content available for streaming, this is the gift that keeps giving.

Review: Is Disney+ Worth the Price Tag?

Courtesy of Disney Plus

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Fragrances have always been a gifting staple, especially between partners. If your man is still struggling to find his next signature scent, pause his Scentbird subscription and give him one of the best fragrances of 2021. Le Labo’s Santal 33 is the perfect unisex fragrance to snag your man due to its forward yet tame scent that will have heads turning. It’s got top notes of violet accord and cardamom, middle notes of iris and ambrox and a base of cedarwood, leather and sandalwood.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit

We know your guy might prefer to pick out his tools, but this set is too good to pass up. DEWALT is synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, and this toolset comes with a cordless drill/driver and all the fixin’s for all DIY jobs. Amazon customers have also given this toolset a near-perfect rating, with 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Courtesy of Amazon

Theragun Prime

If you’re an avid ready of SPY, there’s a solid chance you know about Theragun at this point. Theragun is the massage gun of all massage guns, but we’re not going to lie; they get pretty pricey. Their top-rated, best massage gun comes at a staggering $600, which isn’t your average gift. Instead, we suggest snagging their more affordable option — Theragun Prime. At half the price, this massage gun is definitely more affordable and will feel excellent gliding over his sore muscles. Maybe he will even let you use it a couple of times, so it’s a win-win.

Courtesy of Therabody

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane

If your man isn’t moisturizing his face in 2022, we’ve got some serious concerns. It’s time for him to start taking his skin seriously, so snag this moisturizer from one of the world’s best skincare brands, Kiehl’s. Even if his skin is looking perfect and he promises there’s nothing he has to do, don’t let him fool you. He needs some moisturizer. This moisturizer also won the 2021 Man, our end-of-year product awards.

SPY AWARD WINNER

Courtesy of Kiehl's

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

New gaming consoles often top men’s gift lists, but if your man doesn’t already have a Switch, this is our top gaming console recommendation. Get a jump on this year’s most coveted gaming machine: the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The newest Switch has a gorgeous 7-inch OLED screen that maximizes video quality when playing your favorite games. Unfortunately, this in-demand console is a bit tricky to find, but you can always check out our guide on where to find a Nintendo Switch OLED online.

Courtesy of Walmart

Kilne Essential Knife Set

Every dude needs a knife set in the kitchen, and what better than one that takes up no counter space? This knife set from Kilne uses sharp-as-hell blades made from high-grade chromium German steel that keep sharp mover consistent use. Handles are crafted for a grip unlike any other. Knives also have an acacia wall-mounted magnetic strip for easy storing and good-looking decoration value.

Courtesy of Kilne

eufy by Anker Robot Vacuum

Gifting a vacuum seems funny if we’re talking about 15 years ago, but it’s 2022, people. Vacuums have changed a ton since then. Everyone wants a robot vacuum that will do that tireless, annoying job for them, so snag the eufy by Anker for your favorite man to help him clean the house better. It’s one of the cheaper versions of this device and can clean carpets, wood floors and more. Hey, it might even be a gift for you in the long run.

Courtesy of Amazon

Scalp Massager

If you’ve ever had the chance to get your scalp massaged by one of these bad boys, you’ll know damn well that this is the gift to give. It’s tremendously inexpensive yet still can bring you full-body chills due to how well it works. Since it comes with two, you should keep the other for yourself.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell

Help your man work out from home with this adjustable dumbbell set that will allow him to get in a good pump right in his living room. Instead of having numerous weights all over the house, this combines 15 different sets into one to make his life easier. Clutter? Never met her.

Courtesy of Amazon

Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife

Every guy needs a multitool that does it all. Though some are super expensive, the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife is priced accordingly for what it is and makes an excellent gift for men this year. It’s compact and ready for whatever the world throws at him. Aside from, like, a zombie apocalypse.

Courtesy of Amazon

Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket

Rumpl’s cozy, insulated blankets have become a mainstay for adventurous outdoors people. Each blanket is designed from some of the industry’s most versatile materials, providing great comfort, warmth, and durability at a relatively low price. The fact that it’s so light and portable also makes it ideal for camping in the wilderness or in the backyard. Choose from several colors and sizes.

Courtesy of Rumpl

JUDY Mover Max

Given the past few years, you never know. If your guy enjoys a hike every once in a blue moon, make sure he packs this survival kit into his backpack. The kit is filled with anything needed during an emergency, including items for warmth, safety and first aid. Not to mention, there are also a ton of tools, food, and water. Because it’s both lightweight and durable, it won’t add extra weight to what he’s carrying or make a mess on his trek. Honestly, maybe you should snag a second to keep in the trunk of his car — just in case.

We love this product so much, we even named this as our favorite emergency bag for two years running in our end-of-year awards.

SPY AWARD WINNER

Courtesy of Judy

Timex + Todd Snyder Q Blackout Watch

Todd Snyder has become the standard for stylish men’s pieces, from clothes to accessories. That said, no SPY gift guide featuring the best gifts for men would be complete without something from the incredible Todd Snyder x Timex collection. We guarantee your beau will be thrilled to sport this handsome, timeless watch around his wrist. We’re simply obsessed with this collaboration with Timex, so we know your man will be too.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder

C by GE Smart Plug

If your giftee is a Google Home or Amazon Echo owner, he needs a smart plug. This smart plug can turn almost anything he wants into a smart object by telling the device to turn things on or off. For example, if he has a lamp he wants to turn into a smart object, all he has to do is plug it into one of these smart plugs, then into the wall, set it up and bam. He can say, “Alexa, turn on my light,” and the lamp will go on. It’s that simple. We recently named the C by GE Smart Plug the best smart plug after testing it, so consider picking it up below.

Courtesy of Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL 5.8 Quart

If your guy is a nerd for kitchen gadgets, then an air fryer is one of the best gift ideas for men. COSORI sells an outstanding air fryer great for all kitchen sizes and crisping up some of his favorite meals minus the added fat. It achieves the same crispy fried finish you want with less oil than traditional fryers and has a sleek, compact design that won’t take up too much room on your kitchen counter. The touchscreen controls the temperature and timer, and the whole machine is dishwasher safe, so you won’t have to worry about it breaking while he tries to clean it.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds

Is he still using wired earbuds? What year is it, 2009? Change the way he listens to music with these earbuds from Sony with industry-leading noise-canceling technology. They can go for eight hours with noise-canceling power and are water-resistant, making them perfect for sweaty moments at the gym. Plus, no wires! In our testing, the new Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds exceeded our expectations.

Courtesy of Amazon

Brümate Hopsulator Duo MÜV 2-IN-1 Tumbler

No man enjoys warm, flat beer. Spare him the inconvenience of schlepping to the cooler and preserve whatever he’s drinking in this Hopsulator Duo MÜV. It’s triple-insulated and made of stainless steel to ensure the frost remains on his brew even for hours outside the fridge. Oh, and it’s the only can-cooler that doubles as a 12oz tumbler. It also has a Coors Light Gasket Adapter so he can use this same tumbler with all his favorite brews.

Courtesy of Brümate

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

The most considerate present you can gift this V-Day isn’t a monogrammed coffee mug. It’s a water bottle. You know damn well at this point that the Hydro Flask is one of the most iconic water bottles of our time. It keeps your water iced cold for, like, ever. Plus, it comes in several gorgeous colors, so snag him his favorite.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cotton Blues Sea-Salted Caramel Swirl Cheesecake

Know a dude that’s obsessed with a good dessert? Look no further than an entire 10″ cheesecake from Cotton Blues. Yeah, we’re for real. Although a cheesecake seems like a weird gift, take one bite of this cheesecake, and you’ll understand why it’s one of the best gifts of the year. It’s delicious. There are no other words to adequately describe it — it’s a gift idea that will definitely “satisfy.”

Courtesy of Goldbelly

Casetify Custom iPhone Case

Oh, so he got the new iPhone 13? Lucky dog. Time to get him a phone case to protect his new toy and make it look cool. Casetify’s new line of iPhone 13 cases are fully customizable and protective when it comes to drops or dings. There are so many textures, patterns, protective additives, pictures and effects to choose from when designing his perfect case that it’s almost overwhelming. You can even write his name on the case so he’ll never mistake his phone for someone else’s. Because, you know, sometimes he’s a little dumb.

Read More: The Best Cases for the iPhone 13

Courtesy of Casetify

DJROLL Ear Wax Removal

Everybody is obsessed with ear wax removing tools as of late, and it’s no surprise why. Haven’t you seen those videos on TikTok and YouTube? They’re way too satisfying. The DJROLL Ear Wax Removal is just what your man needs for at-home ear wax removal. Each device uses a safe light system and cleaning tool, so he doesn’t misoperate in his ear. Plus, he can watch the entire thing right on his smartphone. How fun is that?

Courtesy of Amazon

Screw It, You Can’t Go Wrong With a Gift Card

We know that it’s kind of a cop-out, but it’s always a great last-minute gift to consider. If none of these options pique your fancy, consider getting your favorite guy a gift card for the holidays this year. Amazon has just about any kind of gift card under the sun, so whether he loves Amazon, Applebee’s, Starbucks, Bass Pro Shops, Lowe’s or anything else, Amazon probably has a gift card for it.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Gifts for Dads You Can Buy (Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More)