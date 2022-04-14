The 85+ Best Gifts for Mom, Who Is Probably Wishing You’d Call Her More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is less than a months away, and there’s no time like the present to start hunting for the best gifts for mom. Your mom would probably be happy with a nice card, a phone call or a visit, but why not treat her to something a little extra? We’ve gathered our favorite thoughtful gifts for moms in 2022, so you don’t have to wait until the last-minute and get her something she won’t like or use. Instead, take the time to consider what she likes, what she’s been subtly hinting at, and which gift she’ll appreciate the most from her favorite kid.

When it comes to shopping for the best gifts for her, not any old present will do. After all, who has given more to you than your own mother? Year after year, she’s been there for you, so finding the perfect present is important — but also a lot of pressure!

Fortunately, we spend all day thinking about the perfect gift ideas, and we’ve gathered tons of options for every type of mom and every budget, and every occasion. Searching for the best gifts for mom on her birthday? We’ve got you covered. If you’re looking for the best gift for mom under $100, we’ve also gathered dozens of affordable gift ideas. We’ve also got some truly unique gift ideas if you really want to surprise your mom this year and step outside the bounds of your usual flowers, candy and jewelry.

That’s why we’re always searching for the best gifts for mom for the holidays, the most unique Mother’s Day gift ideas, the best birthday gifts for moms and fun little surprises for special occasions. That’s why we’re sure your mom will love at least one of these Mother’s Day gift ideas. In our professional experience, the best Mother’s Day gifts for moms are the ones that speak to her personality and showcase the gratitude she deserves.

After scouring the internet for the best Mother’s Day gift ideas and deals, we found tons of great options. Keep reading to find our picks for the best gifts for mom and show her just how much you love her.

Homeries Marble Wine Chiller Bucket

FOR THE WINE ENTHUSIAST

This multifunctional gift is a stylish marble wine cooler that can be used as a rosé-chiller in the summer and a flower or utensil holder in the winter. It’s a great gift for mom because she can use it for her own quiet nights at home, date nights with dad or while entertaining.

To use, store the cooler in the fridge for a few hours prior to entertaining. Then, when you’re ready to open and chill your wine, simply take the cooler out, set it on the table and let the marble’s natural temperature retaining properties keep your drink looking cool and elegant. It’s amazing how well these coolers work, and you’ll find that marble is cool to the touch even before it’s chilled. And at just under $30, this is one of the most budget-friendly gifts for mom.

Courtesy of Amazon

Home Decor From The Home Depot

Home decor is a great gift if your mom is always reorganizing, rearranging and redecorating your home. Home Depot has a huge selection of home goods from vases and rugs to outdoor furniture and plants. This accent mirror has a gold antique finish that'll jazz up her bedroom, closet or guest room with a useful and chic touch. It comes ready to hang with a durable construction, so she can enjoy it for years.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Classic Accent Mirror

$134.25

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

BEST TO PAMPER MOM

Mom may have a robe — but she most definitely doesn’t have one this soft and spa-like. Brooklinen made this robe to mimic the feel of their super soft plush towels. We’re in love with this robe, and we’re not the only ones — the Super-Plush Robe is always one of the most popular gifts you can give. This robe is made of 100% Turkish Cotton, features deep pockets and a waist tie. Reviewers have said “this robe is like wearing a nice soft blanket,” and what mom doesn’t deserve to walk around feeling comfy and luxurious?

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Amazon Echo Show 8

STAY CONNECTED

The Amazon Echo Show is our favorite smart assistant, and it’s also an especially good gift for mom. This smart display is perfect for individuals new to smart home tech but anxious to give it a go. It’s a user-friendly and easy-to-install device that combines all the great features of an Amazon Echo Dot with a 8″ smart HD touchscreen display. Mom can bring up recipes, play music, view photos from friends and family or even watch a movie using nothing but voice commands. But best of all? You and mom can stay in touch using the bigger screen for more personal video calls so you can feel close to mom even if a visit isn’t in the cards any time soon.

Courtesy of Amazon

Deayoka Rose Quartz Guasha Tool

GREAT SKINCARE GIFT

Mover over jade rollers — it’s all about gua sha now. Based on the ancient Chinese ritual, the tool is meant to be gently massaged on the neck, hairline, chin, cheeks and eyes to ease muscle tension and improve circulation and lymphatic drainage. This one is made from rose quartz to bring love, happiness and healing. It’s a great affordable gift for a mom who desperately needs more self care.

Courtesy of Amazon

BALEAF Women’s Sweatpants

BEST SWEATS

If there’s anything mom deserves, it’s to keep comfy no matter what. Lucky for her, Amazon has a slew of inexpensive sweatpants to choose from in an array of good-looking colors. And, lucky for you, these ones from BALEAF are affordable and highly rated. Trust us: mom’s going to love them.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer

BEST FOR THE BLOW-OUT QUEEN

If your mom loves a good blowout, then she definitely knows what the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer is. This thing has revolutionized the hairdryer world, and it’s almost a guarantee your mom will love getting one. It’s got breakthrough Air Multiplier technology that not only enables faster drying speeds for your hair but it’s also built with negative ions that reduce static. It comes with five different attachments for different hair types, as well as three-speed settings and four heat settings for customized styling. It’s expensive, but trust us when we say it’s worth every penny if you’re looking to spend a little more on mom this year.

Courtesy of Ulta

Summersalt The Sidestroke Swimsuit

BEST SWIMSUIT

It seems that most moms start to become uncomfortable in swimwear at some point and as many times as you said, “mom, you look beautiful!”, she still won’t feel her best. Well, that’s all about to change. Summersalt is a swimwear brand that’s made for every kind of woman. They provide flattering designs that go above and beyond to keep ladies feeling comfortable bearing skin on the beach or by the pool. Best part of all? Sizes range from 0 to 24, so no matter what your mom’s size is, they’re more or less likely to have it at Summersalt.

Courtesy of Summersalt

MICHAEL Michael Kors Women’s Jet Set Cross Body Bag

BEST FOR THE FASHIONISTA

Mom knows the secret to a perfect OOTD is a great bag — even if she doesn’t know what OOTD stands for. A cross-body orange leather bag is one that she can wear everywhere with everything for a little extra pop. The fact that this one is designed by Michael Kors makes it even better. Made from Saffiano leather, it has an adjustable shoulder strap and a three-pocket interior to keep her purse organized.

Courtesy of Macy's

Knock Knock Mom, I Love You Because… Book

MOST SENTIMENTAL GIFT

This simple, easy-to-fill-in journal will prompt you to share special sentiments with your mom in a way that’s not intimidating, yet incredibly meaningful. Your mom knows you love her, so it’s time to get specific about the reasons why! Fill in the blanks of this book and she’ll delight in reading it on her special day. While she reads through the pages that contain nostalgic notes, from quirky to complimentary, she’ll be too distracted sniffling and tearing up to even notice you loading up on the brownie points.

Courtesy of Amazon

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

BEST FOR SLEEPY MOMS

Mom does a lot for the family, so it’s safe to say she’s well-deserving a good night’s sleep night after night. Help her achieve a peaceful slumber with this silk sleep mask from Slip. Unlike cotton face masks, this mask is incredibly kind to the skin and has anti-aging properties we’re positive your mother will geek out over. It’s time to get some shuteye.

Courtesy of Amazon

Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist BEST FOR ASPIRING MIXOLOGISTS Sure to be a hit at her next book club meeting, this delightful book pairs a killer cocktail with popular authors and literary works. The easy recipes mean mom can execute any drink while brushing up on great reads. Plus, the tongue-in-cheek libation names are entertaining. There’s Drankenstein, The Wonderful Blizzard of Oz, Romeo and Julep, Paradise Sauced and Rye and Prejudice, to name a few. Courtesy of Amazon Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist $7.39 $15.00 51% OFF Buy Now on Amazon Non-Slip Yoga Mat BEST FOR THE YOGI MOM Non-slip yoga mats are one of the best gift ideas for moms who like to stay active. A yogi can always use a fresh yoga mat and this non-slip exercise mat is a top seller on Amazon for good reason. The textured surface provides extra traction so she won’t have to worry about sliding during down dog. At a quarter of an inch thick, it has enough cushion to be comfortable and is made from lightweight foam that’s easy to carry to class. Aside from yoga, it’s also great for Pilates or any other mat-based workout. Courtesy of Amazon Healthyoga Exercise Yoga Mat $37.99 $49.95 24% OFF Buy Now on Amazon Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum BEST CLASSIC GIFT When in doubt, a little Coco Chanel perfume is the way to go, whether it’s a gift for mom’s birthday, Mother’s Day or a celebration. This mix has a warm floral scent with hints of Turkish rose, patchouli and orange, and comes in the sparkly, luxurious bottle your mom will definitely recognize as soon as she opens it. It’s a decadent gift that’s perfect for treating your mom to a little something special. It’s also a gift she’ll appreciate for years to come. Read More: The Best Gifts for Her in 2022 Courtesy of Sephora Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum $108.00 Buy Now Softcover Photo Book BEST SENTIMENTAL GIFT If your mom loves sentimental gifts and is a sucker for a photo album, you’ve got to check out Artifact Uprising. They make great custom framed pictures, calendars, cards and photo books. This Softcover Photo Book is a way to move photos off of a device and onto a physical book your mom can hold, flip through and show to her friends. The baseline price includes 30 pages, and you can add more, and their unique printing method adheres foil lettering directly to the printed text for elegant detailing your mom will love. Courtesy of Artifact Uprising Softcover Photo Book $17.00 Buy Now Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet FOR MOMS WITH TOO MANY TOTES If your mom is always lugging around a tote bag or two or three, give her a major bag upgrade with this super soft faux-leather tote. It’s roomy enough that it’s the only bag she’ll need, plus it’s classic and sophisticated. A major bonus is the bag is reversible — it’s ivory on the other side — so it’ll truly go with every one of her ensembles. It comes with a matching removable wristlet to help keep all her items organized; she’ll never have to root around for her keys or phone. Courtesy of Nordstrom Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet $49.00 Buy Now

FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

BEST FOR MOMS THAT LIKE TO BAKE

If your mother is baking without mixing bowls, is she really baking? Even if she is, hers could probably use an upgrade. Make mom’s life a hell of a lot easier with these stainless steel mixing bowls in six different sizes to ensure everything is mixed to perfection. Cakes, tarts, pies and even salads will be a problem of the past, and they’re easy to wash by hand or in the dishwasher.

Courtesy of Amazon

Theragun Mini Portable Massage Gun

EDITOR FAVORITE

The mini massage gun is the latest development in the massage gun world, and we’re big fans of this model from Therabody. Therabody makes the Theragun, arguably the best massage gun out there, and this miniature version is perfect for an active mom who could use a little portable percussive therapy in her life. It’s got a quiet brushless motor with three different calibrated speeds she can choose between. It’s got an ergonomic handle so maneuvering is easy, and the battery lasts for up to 150 minutes. It’s an expensive present, but she’ll use it for years to come.

Courtesy of Amazon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

BEST FOR YOGA MOMS

Help mama align those chakras with the perfect new pair of yoga pants from lululemon. The Align High-Rise Pants are as cozy as it gets with a buttery soft consistency and weightlessness that’s totally unmatched. They’re high-rise, which looks great paired with cropped tees and sports bras. The pants come in a variety of colors and patterns as well, so make sure you grab her favorite.

Courtesy of lululemon

Instant Pot 6Qt Pro Plus With WiFi BEST FOR THE MOM WHO COOKS With thousands of rave Amazon reviews, it’s no wonder why the Instant Pot is a perennial inclusion on lists of the best Mother’s Day gifts. This year, the brand has released a brand new, updated version of the infamous pressure cooker that already has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 2,800 reviews. It’s got 10-in-1 functionality built-in and comes with the ability to sync with the Instant Brands connect app, so you can wirelessly operate and program your device from afar. It’s got a large, intuitive, easy-to-read display with sensitive touch controls, and the steam release is built to be stress-free. The inner pot is stovetop safe and compatible with induction cooktops, and all of the parts are dishwasher safe. If your mom loves her Instant Pot, it’s probably time for a tech upgrade, and if she’s never used one, now’s the time. Read More: The 35 Best Gifts for Home Chefs Courtesy of Amazon Instant Pot 6Qt Pro Plus $169.99 Buy Now on Amazon

Sunflower Garden Grow Kit

BEST FOR GARDENERS

With six different heirloom varieties included, mom’s going to have a field day growing a wild array of sunflowers once the time is right. If she’s never grown sunflowers before, this makes for one of the easiest ways to do so. It includes everything she could possibly need to get those puppies growing up to 12 feet total!

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Miracu Funny Kitchen Towels

BEST FOR PUN LOVERS

You know how there are “dad jokes?” Well, we’re all about equality here at SPY and believe there are mom jokes too — like these punny kitchen towels. They’ve got super cute, decorative and chuckle-worthy designs on them, and are made of soft, absorbent cotton that’s perfect for cleaning up kitchen messes. They’re multi-functional, lightweight and great gift ideas for moms who love a good veggie limerick.

Courtesy of Amazon

UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide

COZY GIFT

If your mom’s toes are always chilly, these chic slippers will keep them toasty in style. Made from cozy genuine shearling, the open-toe slingbacks are no ordinary slipper. They have a lightweight platform sole to give her a height boost and can be worn inside and outdoors. These bold slippers are the perfect replacement for your mom’s Crocs.

Courtesy of Amazon

VIVITEST Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser BEST FOR RELAXING We all know most moms could use more ways to relax, find calm and take care of themselves. This essential oil diffuser comes with a modern ceramic design and a layer of coarse sand on the outside for a textured effect. It sprays water droplets in 0.1-5 micron diameter size so the fog is comforting and disperses the scent efficiently through the air. It’s got a waterless auto-off function so you’ll know when it’s time to refill, and it’s designed for whisper quiet operation so it won’t disturb your zen. Courtesy of Amazon VIVITEST Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser $42.99 Buy Now on Amazon

Handblown Glass Olive Oil Pourer

BEST FOR COOKING MAMAS

So, she makes her own olive oils? A queen. A star. An icon. If mom’s olive oil is a family delicacy, try out these gorgeous, handblown glass olive oil pourers so her delicious oils have a striking place to sit. And if mom’s a vinegar lover over an olive oil connoisseur, don’t fret: it works for that, too.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Moonwake ‘Best Mom Ever’ Makeup Bags

BEST PRACTICAL MOM GIFT

Let your mom carry her favorite beauty essentials in style when she’s on the go with this charming makeup bag. She’ll adore the flowery print, tearful statement, easy-to-clean material and the inner fabric pockets for easy organization. It’s lightweight, perfect for stashing in her purse or suitcase and comes at a very affordable price tag.

Courtesy of Amazon

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

TOP GIFT FOR MOM

AirPods would make a great gift for anyone, and they certain fit the bill as a top-notch gift for moms. Plus, by giving her the hottest tech gift of the year, you can make her feel hip again (or for the first time). These are Apple’s brand new 3rd generation AirPods, built with new spatial audio technology and adaptive EQ technology that tunes the audio to your exact ears. They’ve got a contoured design for a great fit, and they’re sweat and water-resistant. They’ve also got a force sensor that’ll allow mom to control her music, answer and end calls and control entertainment in the car, at the office or while working out.

Courtesy of Amazon

DIY Mochi Ice Cream Kit

BEST FOR THE MOM WITH A SWEET TOOTH

There’s no need to go to Japan to get this traditional dessert when mom can just make it at home. Mochi is a party of textures — it’s chewy on the outside and like ice cream on the inside — and it isn’t as tough to make as you’d think. The kit comes with all you need to make 32 mochis and best of all it doesn’t require much skill in the kitchen. The only tough part is deciding which flavor to eat first: matcha green tea or cocoa powder. If your mother loves to travel, and misses foreign cuisine, this is a great gift option.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

The Bouqs Magnetic Bouquet

MOST FOOLPROOF MOM GIFT IDEA

You can never go wrong with sending mom a bouquet of flowers to remind her you’re thinking of her. Flowers are always one of the best gifts for mom for any occasion. This Sweet Cinnamon bouquet is a stunning arrangement of floral reds and pinks that includes lilies, carnations, poms and roses. It’s complete with dark purple calla lilies and green accents as well. It would make a perfect centerpiece on your mom’s dinner table or a reminder on her desk that you’re thinking of her, and appreciate all the hard work she’s doing.

Courtesy of Amazon

Paint By Numbers Gift Set

BEST FOR THE ARTSY MOM

We love Paint by Numbers gift sets, and so do SPY readers, as these gift ideas have proven hugely popular on our site. Great gift for artsy moms that love crafting and activities, these paint sets come with everything she needs to create a work of art of her very own. We’ve included a delightfully tranquil pick below, so mom can escape to the mountains whenever she wants.

Courtesy of Amazon

All-New Kindle Paperwhite

BEST FOR READERS

Kindles are always one of the best gifts for moms who love to read so much they’re running out of room on the bookshelf. And now that Amazon has released an all-new Kindle Paperwhite, this classic device is once again one of the best Mother’s Day gift ideas of the year. Mom will love downloading her favorite best-sellers and magazines on her new Kindle Paperwhite. It’s got a large 6.8″ display with thinner borders for more reading room, and the warm light is adjustable based on her surroundings. A single charge via the included USB-C charger lasts for weeks, rather than hours, and the Kindle Unlimited membership makes it easy for her to browse new titles as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Warby Parker Daisy Glasses

BEST NEW GLASSES

Let’s face it — mom doesn’t always have the best taste in eyewear. Time to gift her some of the best-looking eyeglasses with Warby Parker. The Daisy glasses are a staff pick for their slender, low-key cat-eye look that feels casual yet high-fashion. You can get these built with her exact prescription and even add blue-light filtration if desired.

Courtesy of Warby Parker

REVLON One Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer

BEST LOW MAINTENANCE HAIR SOLUTION

Busy moms tend to love efficiency. This hairdryer and brush combo is a life-saving product if your mom is low maintenance but likes her hair to look good. It makes it super easy for her to blow out her hair thanks to the round brush and heat coming from one easy tool. She’ll surely thank you once she realizes that she can do her hair in half the time, and achieve envious volume all on her own.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mejuri Dôme Cuff Bracelet

BEST JEWELRY GIFT

Mejuri is one of our favorite jewelry brands for elegant bracelets and necklaces that aren’t too expensive. This gold cuff bracelet is made with 18K solid gold over sterling silver for a stylish and chic accessory that mom can enjoy for many years. This type of bracelet goes with pretty much everything, so no matter mom’s style, this gift is sure to make her smile. Plus, if you have siblings, this gift should put their gifts to shame.

Courtesy of Mejuri

BarkBox Monthly Subscription Box

BEST FOR DOG MOMS

If your mom’s true babies are her fur babies, BarkBox might be the way to go this holiday season. It’s a customized monthly themed box filled with toys, treats, chews and other goodies your mom and her favorite child will love. The theme changes each month so your pup will never see the same new toy twice, and they make it easy to gift either one box or send an e-Gift card for a subscription.

Courtesy of BarkBox

RoC Anti-Aging Retinol Eye Cream

BEST ANTI-AGING

I know that my mom is constantly complaining about the physical signs of aging, particularly the fine lines and dark circles around her eyes. This retinol eye cream is a great gift to get them started with anti-aging products. It addresses puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles all in one affordable product. If they like it, they can keep buying it on their own and even explore more anti-aging options.

Courtesy of Amazon

Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle

BEST FOR THE AVID PUZZLER

This gift just screams mom — a murder mystery theme AND a puzzle, all in one neat package. Yes, there’s been a murder. And it’s up to your mom to solve it, one puzzle piece at a time. She’ll start off by reading the tale of the crime, and then follow the guided narrative to complete the puzzle and hopefully solve the whodunit. There are two tales you can choose from for the gift, The Clairvoyant’s Convention and The Missing Will, both of which will add a bit of thrill to her usual Sunday afternoon puzzling.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas BEST FOR THE LOUNGER When mom lives for lazy Sundays, she needs plenty of PJs for the part, and this pair will keep her carefree and comfy. The fun spin on classic men’s pajamas is made in a soft, light knit. What mom will love even more is they were made in a HERproject factory, which builds partnerships to encourage female empowerment and gender equality. Courtesy of Nordstrom Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas $49.00 Buy Now Stemless Copper Wine Glasses BEST FOR THE WINE LOVER Glassware is key for a sophisticated evening of drinking at home. These feminine copper wine glasses have a modern feel thanks to the stemless design and geometric copper-dipped sides. This set makes for a lovely gift to charm your mom for her birthday or any occasion. Courtesy of Amazon Stemless Copper Wine Glasses $29.99 $42.99 30% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Botanical Plant Wall Art Prints

BEST FOR THE NATURE LOVER

There’s more than one way to gift a plant mom. Sure, she’ll always appreciate more greenery, but these Botanical Plant Wall Art Prints are an unexpected alternative. The set of six minimalist line drawing posters is sleek and modern and will add a touch of Scandi style to her décor. Pretty and peaceful, they’ll bring a sense of calm to her space. To up the ante on this gift, present them to her framed.

Courtesy of Amazon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25″ BEST FOR THE ATHLEISURE MOM Does your mom have two wardrobe categories? Fancy clothes and athleisure? Then you can’t go wrong getting her something from Lululemon this holiday season. These leggings are from lululemon’s Align line, and are made with buttery soft material that’s just as perfect for going to yoga as it is for staying comfortable while running errands. The high rise 25″ length will give her full coverage, and the leggings have side drop-in pockets for holding her phone, keys, wallet and other EDC items. Courtesy of lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pants $128.00 Buy Now

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

MOST NOSTALGIC

If mom’s got a massive record collection doing nothing else but collecting dust in the attic, tell her it’s time to bring ’em back out. This record player from Victrola has that vintage look with stellar sound quality so mom can play all of her classics. It has a 3-speed system and can even connect to Bluetooth to play on whichever speaker she chooses in the house. Best part of all, there are a number of colors to match her home’s interior.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

TRENDY GADGET

Are you going in on a group gift with the rest of your siblings? Then we love this mom gift idea. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera is a must-have to help your mom relive her glory days. Sure, this instant camera is being marketed more toward Gen Z influencer-types, we also think it’s one of the best gifts for mom.

Courtesy of Amazon

Crocs Unisex Clogs

BEST FOOTWEAR

Has your mom discovered the joys of Crocs yes? There’s a good chance the answer is yes, but even if she’s never had the pleasure of wearing Crocs, this is still one of our favorite gift ideas for moms (or anyone really). Look, we love Crocs. We wrote an entire love letter to the anti-fashion shoes recently. We won’t wax poetic about these ugly rubber shoes here, because either you know, or you don’t. Order a new pair for your dear mother and make her day.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Sill Pet-Friendly Plant Parent Set

BEST FOR THE PLANT MOM

If your mom has turned your living room into a mini jungle, much to your dad’s chagrin, you’ve got to gift her something from The Sill. If she hasn’t already heard of the ultimate green thumb online marketplace for everything from flowers to life plants, supplies and decor, it’s time to gift her a gift that’ll keep on giving. This Plant Parent Set comes with three pet-friendly plants, all of which are low maintenance and arrive in nursery pots so she can repot them however she wishes. They all need water every 1-2 weeks and bright to indirect medium sunlight.

Courtesy of The Sill

La Jolie Muse Jasmine Scented Candle

BEST FOR MOMS WHO CHILL

Soft candlelight and relaxing scents are a great way to unwind, especially to the sweet smell of fresh apple. The candle is crafted from pure soy wax to create an eco-friendly and cruelty-free burn that’ll last for 65-75 hours. If your mom is the type to come home from a long day, light some candles, and unwind with a hot bath or glass of wine, she’ll love this scented candle from La Jolie.

Courtesy of Amazon

Purana Wrap Sweatshirt

BEST FOR CHIC YOGA STYLE

This wrap sweatshirt is the perfect stylish layer for moms who do yoga or just like to rock athleisure. It looks chic, is easy to throw on and the fabric is insanely soft. It also has hidden pockets for her to store her essentials, and it runs slightly large for the ideal oversized fit. It’s sure to become one of her wardrobe essentials, and she’ll appreciate the help elevating her style game.

Courtesy of Athleta

Secura Automatic Electric Wine Opener

BEST FOR THE ASPIRING SOMMELIER

If your mom loves wine, this is a no-brainer gift. It makes uncorking a bottle of wine as easy as pie, as it’s cordless and super easy to operate. The opener has a super sleek design with LED lights and a housing that’ll look great on her kitchen counter. It’s got a powerful, long-lasting and rechargeable battery and makes a great gift any time of the year. It also comes with a smaller foil cutter for removing the wine bottle’s seal, and the docking station is weighted so it stays in place.

Courtesy of Amazon

MasterClass Subscription

BEST DIGITAL GIFT

If you can’t be with mom this year during the holiday season, and you’d rather avoid shipping a gift due to supply chain delays, give a digital gift. One of the best ones around, undoubtedly, is MasterClass. Not only can almost anyone find a class they’re interested in on the expert- and star-filled platform, but they also make gifting an annual membership super easy. Their online library contains classes from almost every type of expert from Serena Williams to Jane Goodall to the female billionaire who founded Spanx. So, whether your mom is looking to perfect her sourdough loaf or wants to start a business, she’ll love pressing play on these sessions.

Courtesy of MasterClass

Lunaglow Nano 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

FOR THE SUPERMOM

For the mom that quite literally does it all, the Lunaglow Nano 3-in-1 vacuum is seriously one to rave about. Not only does this vacuum clean up tough dirt from around the house, but it has the ability to wet-clean surfaces the way your mop would. The dual-tank separates dirty and clean water for clean floors only and it’s totally cordless. With a 30-minute run-time, mom will be done with around-the-house chores faster than ever. Our e-commerce editor Tyler Schoeber has one and says, “I never thought I’d say it, but I actually look forward to cleaning my apartment now.”

Courtesy of Lunaglow

Kin Euphorics Sample Pack

BEST FOR THE MOM WHO DOESN’T DRINK

Whether your mom prefers not to drink in general or is trying to cut back on her nightly glass of vino, Kin Euphorics is a great alternative. This brand of non-alcoholic adult drinks is made with active ingredients like GABA, 5-HTP, adaptogens and nootropics rather than alcohol. They’re formulated to help support brain function, balance hormones, stimulate neurotransmitters and calm. They’ll give you a little buzz without the lack of control that can come with drinking, and the physical after effects that can come with it. The sample contains both of their signature canned beverages, Kin Spritz and Lightwave, designed for social energy and finding inner peace respectively. Your mom will love the sparkling flavors, light fizz and the lack of hangover the next morning.

Courtesy of Kin Euphorics

Bearaby Tree Napper Blanket

BEST WEIGHTED BLANKET

Weighted blankets are one of our favorite gifts for mom because they’re calming, comforting, and this one from Bearaby is a perfectly-desgined throw blanket as well. It’s made of naturally cooling, breathable TENCEL fabric that’s evenly weighted for deep sleep. This blanket also comes in seven different colors, including this deep mahogany red your mom will love. Yes, they’re expensive, but we’re confident your mom will love these cozy blankets as much as we do. (Never bought a weighted blanket before? We recommend the 15-pound blanket.)

Courtesy of Bearaby

Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Spice Rack

BEST FOR THE COOK

Mom can spice things up in the kitchen on so many levels with this strikingly cool spice rack. It’ll spice up her décor and her cooking. It comes with 20 jars of spices that are clearly labeled and each have a sifter top for easily controlled dispensing. It comes stocked with the basic ingredients like garlic salt, basil, rosemary, etc and it comes with five years’ worth of refills with your purchase.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Nugget

BEST FOR TODDLER MOMS

This is a gift for a mom in your life who’s got young kids and could use the latest and greatest in children’s play furniture. The Nugget became super famous and increasingly inaccessible at the start of the pandemic when stressed-out parents braced for impact and stockpiled their couches for kids. The cushions can be reconfigured in many different ways and are covered in a durable microsuede that’s perfect for a kids’ room. The Nugget comes in a ton of different colors and is almost guaranteed to occupy children with fort-building, slide-constructing and endless fun for hours.

Courtesy of The Nugget

Mebbay 2 Layer Velvet Jewelry Box

BEST FOR THE JEWELRY LOVER

No matter if her jewelry style is delicate or daring, she needs a place to stash all of her favorite rings, bracelets and earrings. This gray velvet jewelry box is a treasure in itself. The soft interior will keep her jewels safe, while the many compartments make it a cinch to keep everything organized. Make it even more sumptuous by stashing a new piece of jewelry for mom inside.

Courtesy of Amazon

Moleskine Cashier Journal

BEST FOR THE WRITER

If the mom you’re gifting for loves to write, or just take notes and make to-do lists, she definitely appreciates a journal. These large Moleskine softcover journals are perfect for her to throw in her purse and keep handy on the go. They come in plain or ruled based on her preferred writing style, and a variety of colors to match her personality.

Courtesy of Amazon

Rag & Bone Sloane Soft Boucle Alpaca Scarf

BEST FOR THE TRENDY MOM

Shopbop is the place to go when shopping for trendy moms. You’ll find a number of gorgeous designer clothing items she will love, but one of our favorites right now is the Rag & Bone Sloane Soft Boucle Alpaca Scarf. This scarf is peak softness and has the ability to match with just about any outfit mom throws together this winter.

Courtesy of Shopbop

The Drop Women’s Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Sweatshirt

BEST FOR THE LOUNGEWEAR LOVER

A cute yet cozy housedress is practically required these days and this one fits the bill. Give your mom the gift of comfort with this long sleeve hooded mini sweatshirt dress that’s great for wearing around the house. The soft, sporty dress can be worn nearly year-round. She can wear it at home or pair it with some jeans or leggings for running errands.

Courtesy of Amazon

Personalized Vertical Bar Necklace Coordinate Jewelry

BEST PERSONALIZED GIFT

It’s not like mom will ever forget where you were born, but this necklace is a pretty way of wearing a reminder. It can be personalized with any coordinates, so you can pick where you were born or a place that is significant to you both. Or, you could opt for a special message or name. To make it even more customized, you can pick the metal finish — gold, silver or rose gold.

Courtesy of Amazon

La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection

BEST MADE-IN-FRANCE GIFT

Many of the best gifts for mom are sophisticated without forcing you to break the bank. This gift set features six French-made, luxury soaps and it includes beautiful blends like gardenia, coconut milk, lemon verbena, cherry almond, shea, and wild fig. Your Paris-loving la mère will adore it, and you can also snag a set for yourself or dish the soaps. Even better, these soaps were one of Oprah’s favorite things in 2019.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set

BEST FOR THE HOSTESS

As your hostess with the mostess, mom probably already knows that no party is complete without a cheeseboard. This one is practically a party all by itself. Crafted from bamboo, the cheese plate has grooved borders to hold crackers, nuts or olives, plus it has a hidden drawer with four stainless steel cheese knives with bamboo handles.

Courtesy of Amazon

YETI Rambler 20 Ounce Travel Mug

BEST FOR THE MOM WHO TAKES HER COFFEE TO GO

This YETI rambler travel mug comes with YETI’s signature stronghold lid, durable exterior and double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. The 18/8 stainless steel is built to resist drops, scuffs and dents, and it has a 360-degree welded handle that gives you a firm grip, without getting in the way of the cup holder. It comes in a bunch of colors, but we love this bright pink hue if your mom is a fan of bold colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

NutriBullet N12-1001 10pc Single Serve Blender

BEST FOR THE JUICER

If mom has been on a juice or smoothie kick, this will keep her on that healthy path. The Nutribullet claims to be the fastest, easiest smoothie maker out there. She can fill it up with everything from nuts to veggies and fruits, then it’ll whip up her favorite drink in seconds with its powerful 1200-watt motor and nutrient-extraction stainless steel blades.

Courtesy of Amazon

Coyuchi 300 Thread Count Organic Percale Sheets

FOR BETTER SLEEP

Since you can’t gift your mom more ZZZ’s, gift her the ultimate sleeping environment with these Coyuchi sheets. They’re made of crisp, cool organic cotton for a smooth, breathable bed that’ll keep warmer sleepers comfortable and cold sleepers cozy. The set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet and pillowcases, all of which have a 7″ hem to help maintain shape year-round. All of the cotton used to make the sheets is 100% organic, GOTS and Fair Trade-certified.

Courtesy of Coyuchi

Milk Bar Assorted Cookie Tin

BEST FOR THE SWEET TOOTH

Gift your mom the delight of a great dessert, with this cookie tin from the infamous Milk Bar in New York City. You can order their cookies and sweet treats to ship nationwide, and this gift contains many of their best flavors in cookie form. This includes a Compost Cookie, a Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie, a Corn Cookie, a Blueberry & Cream Cookie, a Chocolate Confetti Cookie and a regular Confetti Cookie. All delicious, all festive enough for gifting, and all perfect for a mom who loves a sweet treat.

Courtesy of Milk Bar

LORAC Unzipped Gold Shimmer & Matte Eye Shadow Palette

BEST FOR THE MAKEUP MAVEN

Moms who are always looking for fresh additions to their makeup bag will be thrilled by this pretty eyeshadow palette. The gold theme means it flatters all skin tones! It has 10 rich shades in a mix of mattes and shimmers, all with major staying power. To help it last even longer and keep her look intact, it comes with a Behind the Scenes Eye Primer. LORAC’s eyeshadows blend like a dream and smooth right onto skin sans any tugging.

Courtesy of Amazon

Pooch Selfie Stick Smartphone Attachment

BEST FOR THE PET PHOTOGRAPHER

If your mom is obsessed with the family dog and identifies as more of a dog mom than a human one, this gift is for her. It’s a dog selfie attachment so she can get the perfect shot of your pooch in action paying attention to the alluring tennis ball mounted to the screen. Works for all dogs motivated by toys, and all smartphones or tablets no matter the size.

Courtesy of Chewy

Promi Design Small Wooden Desk Clock

BEST FOR THE PUNCTUAL MOM

A charming throwback, this clock will be sure to kick mom ticking. Strikingly unique, the handmade clock can even be personalized by adding text or a logo, making it one of a kind. Crated from a single piece of oak wood, it runs on an AA battery, which isn’t included, so be sure to add one to the gift box.

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker PowerCore Essential Portable Charger

BEST TO KEEP HER REACHABLE

Depending on how old your mom is, she may not be aware of all the helpful options out there when it comes to technology. If you like to be able to reach her but her phone is constantly dying, get her this portable charger, one of our picks for the best tech gifts. It comes with several cord options to charge almost any type of mobile device, and it can get her phone up to 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

Courtesy of Amazon

elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case

BEST FOR THE AIRPOD ADDICT

If your mom always has her AirPods in for work calls, Zooms, working out to her favorite music and basically every other occasion in her life, she needs to upgrade her AirPods case. This adorable ice cream one just screams “mom” and opens up sideways to reveal her protected AirPods Pro whenever she needs them. It’s made of premium silicone material that’s designed to protect from drops, scuffs and dirt, and shouldn’t interfere with wireless charging either. It comes in five different colors, but this Blueberry pink variety is our favorite.

Courtesy of Amazon

Spa Luxetique Lavender Gift Basket

BEST FOR THE STRESSED OUT MOM

Being a mom tends to come with a certain amount of stress and tension, no matter what your life looks like. One of the best things you can do for mom is give her an opportunity to relax, unwind and decompress. Lavender is a naturally relaxing scent, and this gift basket is filled with lavender-scented things that’ll calm her mind and spirit. Inside she’ll find spa items like bath bombs, body lotion, bath salts and shower gel. It also all comes in a decorative, ready-to-gift tote bag so you’ll save yourself the task of wrapping the gift. Win-win!

Courtesy of Amazon

Geometric Plated Jewelry Tray

BEST FOR JEWELRY ADDICTS

When trying to find the best gifts for her, you can’t go wrong with little trays and bowls for jewelry, which are also some of our favorite Mother’s Day gifts under $50. (These gifts are even better with new jewelry inside — just saying.)Every mom has trinkets and jewels she wants to show off and this geometric jewelry tray lets her do that in style. It’s très chic! Perfect for stashing rings, earrings, bracelets and small items like lipsticks, it’s practically an accessory itself — and much more unique than a plain tray. Made from brass-plated wire, the base of the tray is lined in neutral-hued linen to let her pieces pop, making it one of the best Mother’s Day gifts .

Courtesy of Amazon

Bubble Tea Kit

FOR THE BUBBLE TEA LOVER

No one can blame your mom if she’s addicted to the sweet stuff. Thanks to this DIY kit, she no longer has to head to a cafe to get her fix. It comes with everything she needs to make a hot or cold batch on her own: two flavors of tea — classic black and rooibos chai — tapioca pearls, and two reusable stainless steel straws. All she needs is milk, unless she prefers it black.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Quay Australia After Hours 50mm Polarized Square Sunglasses

BEST FOR THE FASHIONISTA

Every fashion-forward mom has a solid pair of sunnies — or 20 — at her disposal. Quay Australia’s After Hours 50mm Polarized Square Sunglasses are the perfect pair to add to her collection. These glasses scream high fashion without that high fashion price point, which is why it’s one of the best gifts for mom that you can buy. Make your mom feel young again with these stylish shades. We’re confident she’ll love the way she looks wearing these.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

COOL BANK Watercolor Paint Set

BEST FOR THE ARTISTIC MOM

We love an artistic, crafting queen, and this watercolor paint set comes with watercolor paints, paint brushes, sponges and a 1 inch x 24 inch watercolor pad that you can start using right out of the box. She’ll have everything she needs to capture her work once the creative juices start flowing, with vibrant, lasting colors that go on smoothly and dry quickly. The box also comes organized, so she can keep her supplies in order and in tip top shape easily.

Courtesy of Amazon

PAVOI 14K Freshwater Pearl Studs

BEST FOR THE JEWELRY COLLECTOR

Jewelry is always a good idea when it comes to a gift for mom, and these elegant pearl earrings are affordable, simple and classic. The 5.5mm freshwater cultured pearls can be worn every day or on special occasions, and they’ve been placed in a 14 karat yellow gold setting that’s made to last. All metals used are lead-free and hypoallergenic, and the brand is American-owned.

Courtesy of Amazon

Personalized Family Coasters

BEST PERSONALIZED GIFTS

Moms love a good personalized gift, and these fun coasters are a perfect gift for the matriarch of a large family. Each coaster has the name and customized artist depiction of a certain family member, so you’ll never mix up whose glass is whose again. They’re available in packs of two to six, and there’s an additional stand you can purchase as well for an innovative storage solution.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Hiware 1000ml Glass Teapot With Infuser

BEST FOR TEA DRINKERS

If your mom prefers tea to coffee or likes to wind down with a cozy cup after work, this best-selling teapot from Amazon is a great gift idea. It’s handcrafted from heat-resistant borosilicate glass and has a removable 18/10 stainless steel infuser built inside that’s perfect for loose leaf teas. Brewing tea in this pot is easy, as it can be used on the stove or in the microwave. It’s also top-rack dishwasher safe so you won’t be adding to your mom’s dish load.

Courtesy of Amazon

Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden System

BEST FOR CHEFS

We’ve recommended these Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden systems before, and there’s a reason you’ll find these in countless kitchens around the world. Click & Grow provides pre-planted pods containing dozens of popular herbs and veggies, and the Smart Garden 3 makes it easy to grow these plants right on your kitchen counter. The LED lights provide all the energy these plants need to thrive, and mom will have her own garden of fresh basil, cilantro and grape tomatoes in no time. You can choose the vegetables and herbs, but each smart garden comes with three basil pods to get started. If your Mom loves to cook, then this is one of the best gifts of the year.

Courtesy of Amazon

Achillea Soft Silky Paisley Pashmina

BEST FOR THE PLANE HOPPER

A pashmina (which is another word for a fancy scarf) is a great practical and stylish gift for mom this holiday season. This one comes in a bunch of festive colors and patterns, and is perfect for warm and cold weather, traveling, movie theaters, the beach and more. It can be tied, wrapped and draped in innumerable ways, and this one in particular is made with silky, durable, anti-fade yarn so it’s built to last. It’s reversible, and built large which makes it a perfect wardrobe staple for pairing with any number of comfy, casual outfits.

Courtesy of Amazon

ARATLENCH Mask and Glasses Lanyard Chain

BEST FOR THE MASK QUEEN

If your mom is still rocking her mask, grab her this affordable pack of mask chains so she can keep it on her neck when not wearing it. These chains work for masks, sunglasses and even eyeglasses. Each one is made of small beads or a lightweight, durable alloy chain, and attaches easily to mask ear straps or the tips of sunglasses. The lanyards add fun flair to the look while also serving a practical function, and each pack comes with seven different options so she’ll have choices for which one she wants to use.

Courtesy of Amazon

Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit

BEST FOR LOVERS OF A STRONG DRINK

This bartender kit has been a top-selling gift among Spy readers, and we still think it’s a great gift idea for moms who prefer a margarita or cosmo to a glass of wine. If tea isn’t really her thing, try this 10-piece mixology kit. Each kit comes with a cocktail shaker, strainer, mixing spoon, double lever corkscrew, ice tongs and more to ensure your mom has all the tools she needs to whip up her favorite cocktails. What’s more, the set comes in this included bamboo stand for a clean presentation. Try these mixology books and martini glasses, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

Natural Spa Bath Bomb Gift Set

BEST FOR THE BATH LOVER

Inspire your hardworking mom to take some self-care time with a bath bomb gift set. Beautifully wrapped, each bath bomb is crafted from natural and rejuvenating ingredients like essential oils, shea butter, and dead sea salt. Handmade, vegan, and organic, this is a gift she’ll feel good about using. Don’t be surprised if she asks for more next year.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit

BEST FOR OUTDOOR FUN

If your mom loves nothing more than a good sesh around a fire pit, the Solo Stove is a great gift option. It’s made of 304 stainless steel and has unique features that make it perfect for campsites and city balconies alike. It’s super portable, fueled by chunk wood and made to be low smoke, so you won’t disturb your neighbors even in a big city. It’s got a 360-degree Airflow Design that creates an efficient secondary burn and turns everything into a fine ash, so it’s easy to clean after you’re done. Mom will love how easy it is to set up and use without burning down the house and will create many memories gathered around it for years to come.

Courtesy of Solo Stove

W&P Porter Ceramic Mug

COFFEE TO GO

A reusable mug is another practical, thoughtful gift to give your mom who loves a nice hot beverage on-the-go. This ceramic mug has a fitted, protective silicone sleeve that’s soft on the hands for easy gripping. It’s got a speckled, stylish pattern and a lid that presses gently into a seal to avoid spillage. It’s made of durable, food-grade ceramic materials and is both microwave and dishwasher safe as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

BEST GIFT FOR SELF-CARE

You can’t put a price on self-care, which every busy mom needs more of. This body scrub was a great gift for mom last year, but we love it so much we’ve named it one of the best gifts for mom. It’s the perfect gift to help mom get that much-deserved R&R. The formula uses naturally exfoliating salt to moisturize skin, reduce acne and the appearance of cellulite. Who needs a trip to the spa? Not your mom, if she has this.

Courtesy of Amazon

