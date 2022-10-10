The 35 Best Gifts For Impossible Parents Who Say They Already Have Everything They Need

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Parents are notoriously hard to shop for, and buying a gift for your parents can be fraught territory. What could possibly compare to the gift of the countless life lessons that they’ve given you? They may say there’s nothing else they want or need, but there are of course some thoughtful things to get as gifts for the parents who have everything.

Depending on the age range and hip factor of your dear old mom and dad, there may be many product categories that they don’t even know exist. It’s possible that they’re unaware of the existence of smart mugs that can keep their coffee hot for hours without reheating, or a waterproof speaker to make showers that much more enjoyable. They can’t ask for things they’ve never heard about, which is where you come in. For the next birthday or Christmas, surprise them with one of these gifts for parents who have everything that they know of.

If the matriarch and patriarch of your family ask for nothing but you still want to somehow give them the best, read on to find the perfect gift for those particularly hard to shop for parents.

1. YETI Hopper Flip Soft Cooler

A cooler sits at the intersection of practical and exciting, making it the perfect gift for difficult-to-shop for parents. It’s a stereotypically dad-friendly gift, but it’s great for moms, too. The soft cooler is the perfect size to stash in the car’s trunk for an impromptu picnic, or just to get groceries home safely.

2. iRobot Roomba i3

If you have a parent who needs the house to be spotless at all times, help them out with a little robot that can clean for them. The iRobot Roomba sucks up stubborn dirt and messes from both hardwood and carpet with smart navigation reactive sensor technology. It learns your cleaning habits to offer personalized schedules and even connects to your voice assistants to control with vocal commands.

3. Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Photo Frame

The Nixplay smart photo frame has an almost perfect rating on Amazon. It features a vibrant 10.1-inch screen that displays a slideshow of cherished photos. Best of all, it’s incredibly easy to use, even for technologically challenged grandparents. Everyone in the family can share photos directly to the frame via email or app.

Not only is this one of the best gifts for impossible to shop for parents, but it’s on sale and set to arrive in time for Christmas!

4. Kindle Paperwhite

Plenty of book lovers are e-reader skeptics, until they get one themselves. Once you have one, you’ll realize just how convenient and enjoyable your favorite books can be. Kindles are great for travel, but they’re enjoyable to read at home. If you’re a big library user, also check out Kobo, a Kindle competitor that seamlessly integrates with Overdrive.

5. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Campfires are where the best memories are made, and the Solo Stove makes setting up a bonfire anywhere possible. The clever design of the Solo Stove is what sets it apart; the airflow burns off air before it turns into smoke, so you won’t have to deal with smoke in your face. That means that you can remember the bonfire, but your clothes don’t have to.

6. Mejuri Dôme Cuff Bracelet

Jewelry is always a good idea, but it can be hard to nail down someone’s taste. The good news is that Mejuri makes stylish pieces at a variety of price points and styles, so you can find one to suit different tastes. A gold cuff is a good place to start, because it’s timeless and simple.

7. Chromecast With Google TV

There’s a decent chance your parents haven’t upgraded their TV in a long time. If they’re still using an outdated smart TV or one that’s not smart at all, a Chromecast with Google TV is by far one of the easiest and most affordable ways to upgrade an old TV. Google makes a 4K option, but if their TV isn’t 4K, then they won’t be able to take full advantage. Instead, opt for the HD version.

8. Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Electric Kettle

On its own, an electric kettle might not be the most exciting gift, so you may want to buy one that packs a little panache. Zwilling’s Enfingigy electric kettle has an attractive matte-black design and is a versatile kitchen tool for pasta, coffee, tea, and a whole host of other kitchen tasks. As an added bonus, this kettle has double-wall insulation, keeping water hot for longer and preventing any accidental burns.

9. Palm Springs Modern

Are your parents always dreaming of their next getaway? If you can’t spring for plane tickets for two, a coffee table book of their favorite destinations might bring back fond memories of travel. A book like Palm Springs Modern would also be great for any architecture enthusiast.

10. Ancestry DNA Kit

Helping our parents figure out where they come from will also help us learn more about our roots. If your mom or dad has been dying to learn more about their heritage and build out the family tree, get them this Ancestry DNA Kit. It uses cutting-edge science to determine specific ethnic results and allows you to trace your ancestors’ journey over time.

11. New Google Nest Camera

This year Google finally updated its line of Google Nest security cameras, and we recently named these cameras one of the best new tech gadgets released in 2021. These weatherproof outdoor cameras provide enhanced home security, and the mere presence of these cameras may help ward off porch pirates. These cameras have night vision capabilities and can be controlled and viewed remotely via your phone, tablet or other devices.

12. Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden

When looking for a gift for parents who have everything, it can be helpful to consider their hobbies and then find a way to expand on them that they may have never considered. For parents who love gardening, cooking or plant parenting, why not get them an indoor herb garden that allows for year-round growth and fresh herbs to use for cooking? Click & Grow is our go-to brand for indoor herb gardens, and this top-rated hydroponic growing system includes everything you need to get started. Three basil pods are included, but you can choose from 50 different herbs and veggies.

13. MasterClass Annual Membership

Learning doesn’t have to stop with school. If your parents are retired and have lots of time on their hands or just love to explore new topics and expand their horizons, get them an annual membership to MasterClass. There are tons of online classes taught by experts in various fields. It’ll offer them an opportunity they would never otherwise get to learn from the world’s best.

14. Gift Cards & e-Gift Certificates

Look, we know it’s kind of a cop-out, but gift certificates (e-gift cards especially) are one of the best last-minute gifts you can buy. And at this point, procrastinators can’t be choosers. You can buy a wide assortment of gift certificates to various restaurants and retailers via Amazon and GiftCards.com. And even though they’re not very creative, gift certificates to The Home Depot are actually one of our favorite gifts for impossible to shop for dads.

15. Rotating Remote Control Caddy

This rotating caddy has slots for all of your parent’s remote controls, tablets and devices. We’re all prone to misplacing the remote control, especially as we age, and this helpful Christmas gift idea keeps everything organized and in place.

16. Firstleaf Wine Club

Digital gifts and subscription boxes are some of our favorite last-minute gifts, but they also are some of the best gifts for impossible parents who swear up and down that they don’t need any more stuff. We’ve tested a lot of wine clubs, and Firstleaf is our absolute favorite. Plus, Firstleaf makes it really easy to give subscriptions as gifts, as they have an entire section on their site dedicated to gifting.

17. Ember Mug Temperature Control Smart Mug

I can’t speak for all parents, but my dad is constantly reheating his coffee in the microwave, which cannot make it taste particularly good. This smart mug solves that problem. It has temperature control that allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, and it is then able to maintain that temperature for up to one and a half hours. Any coffee drinker will greatly appreciate this gift to keep their coffee nice and hot (but not too hot).

18. iRoller Screen Cleaner

Has one of your parents ever snuck up behind you when you were on your phone or computer and asked how you could possibly see on such a dirty screen? If so, they’ll probably appreciate this liquid-less, non-chemical screen cleaner. It works on any sort of computer, tablet or phone screen helps them easily remove any dust, fingerprints or smudges.

19. Theragun Prime

It’s always impressive when parents can maintain a challenging exercise regime into their old age, but it also means they’re likely to have more soreness, aches and pains than they did in their youth. The Theragun offers smart percussive therapy to target specific muscles with deep and powerful treatment. It’ll help them recover faster, ease discomfort and soothe tightness so that they’re ready for their next workout.

20. Original Casper Pillow

Some parents love to complain about all of their aches and pains and trouble sleeping. Get them something to help ease their troubles with the Casper pillow. They can choose from standard or queen sizes, in mid loft or low loft. The breathable weave stays cool, and the down-alternative fill is airy soft and responds to movement. It comes back to life with one quick fluff for the most comfortable place for them to rest their heads night after night.

21. JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

After years of living in the same home as your parents, or maybe still living in the same home, you know if they’re shower singers. It would be a nice gesture to encourage this pastime by getting them a waterproof Bluetooth speaker to jam and belt it out while they clean. They can connect it to their phone, clip it onto their shower head and throw on their favorite playlist to have rockin’ showers every day.

22. Brightland Olive Oil Artist Capsule

If you have a parent who loves to cook, help them expand their horizons with this trio of flavored and aesthetically pleasing olive oils. It comes with three blends including lemon, chili and basil, and each label was designed by a category-changing artist. Not only do they add flavor to any meal, but they also look great displayed on the kitchen counter.

23. L.L.Bean Deluxe Scrabble

Every time I’m home, my mom tries to convince everyone to play Scrabble and then proceeds to take all of our turns because she loves it so much. My sister-in-law got her this deluxe scrabble board engraved with her name, and it was a truly thoughtful gift for a parent who has everything that she’ll treasure for years to come. It’s a beautiful, sturdy wooden set to stand the test of time with storage underneath, and it rotates on a lazy-susan to easily face each player for their turn.

24. Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer

Have you parents been getting more worried about the world as they age? That’s called the cable news effect, and it’s very real. We’ve tested the Jackery Explorer power stations, and we were very impressed with their ease of use and longevity. You can even buy solar panels, which convert your power station instantly into a generator. Give your parents these power stations and help them prepare for weather-related emergencies and other disasters.

25. Apple AirTag

We love our parents, but as they age, they tend to lose their minds a bit. It’s our job to support them as they become more forgetful, which you can do with one or a pack of four Apple AirTags. It’ll help them keep track of their technology and other items, so when they misplace their phone, iPad or keys, they can use the precision finding and ultra-wideband technology to locate them in a jiff. It’s the perfect gift for parents who have everything but can’t seem to find anything.

26. Schwinn Recumbent Exercise Bike

Do your parents like to stay active? Recumbent exercise bikes are perfect for seniors who aren’t as limber as they once were, and Schwinn makes some of the best indoor exercise bikes in the world. It’s definitely an investment, but it’s an investment in your parent’s health, and what’s better than that?

27. Wood And Marble Appetizer Serving Platter

If your parents like to entertain, they’ll love this personalized wood and marble serving platter. It’s perfect for cheese boards, charcuterie, and pretty much any other kind of appetizer platter they like to put together when they have company. It comes in charcoal and white color options with three marble bowls included, and you can even have it monogrammed for a little personalized touch.

28. The CouchCoaster

If your parents are impossible to shop for, then why not buy them a gag gift that will make them laugh? The CouchCoaster could be just the gift idea you’ve been looking for. We’re guessing your parents will either love this gift or hate it.

29. Pismo Organic Throw

Every couch needs a good throw to get extra cozy for naps and movie nights. It feels like a very dad thing to fall asleep on the couch during a movie, so he may be the one who will appreciate this the most. Not only is this Coyuchi throw blanket made from woven organic cotton fibers, but it’s also stone-washed for extra softness and a more delicate texture. It’s light to mid-weight, so you can use it alone in warmer seasons or layer in the winter, and the cool geometric pattern will look great draped over their favorite nap spot.

30. Landon Carryall Bag

If you don’t live in the same city as your parents, you know how much they love to come to visit you for a weekend. Help them travel in style with this Dagne Dover duffel. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can cater to their preferences and general packing tendencies. It also has a laptop sleeve and comes with a shoe bag and dust bag, so it’s truly everything they need to pack for a weekend away.

31. Battery Operated Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder

Whether you have a parent who loves to cook or is just very particular about how they like to season their own meal, this battery-operated all-in-one pepper mill and spice grinder will be their new favorite appliance. For older parents with mobility issues, this is a great idea, too! They can select the coarseness based on their preferences, from adding fresh black pepper to their spaghetti or sprinkling dried rosemary onto potatoes before roasting. It’ll also make them seem much fancier at dinner parties when they can offer their guests some Himalayan salt or peppercorns ground just to their liking.

32. Our Place Perfect Pot

If your parents love to cook but they’re still using the cookware they got from their wedding registry, it’s time for an upgrade. The Our Place Perfect Pot is exactly what they need since it combines every single pot and then some. It boils, bakes, crisps and steams, all without a single stuck-on piece of debris. It’ll offer them easier cooking and cleaning in a color that looks great displayed on their stovetop.

33. Personalized Cigar Humidor

Cigars feel like a habit you develop as a dad, whether you were ever a smoker or not. It’s a hobby that involves collecting, smoking and storing properly so that their fanciest cigars are always fresh when they want to break them out. Get yours this premium humidor with their name and initial on top for a thoughtful, personalized gift that they’ll truly appreciate.

34. LiveFine Towel Warmer

After everything you likely put your parents through in your lifetime, they deserve to have a bit of luxury and relaxation. This at-home towel warmer will make every day feel like a spa day, allowing them to be greeted with a wonderfully warm towel every time they get out of the shower. It features an easily adjustable timer so they can set it to be nice and toasty at the perfect time, and the spacious heating towel can fit multiple towels just in case they need one for their hair and one for their body.

35. Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light

Your parents probably got you out of bed thousands of times before school, and you can return the favor with this stylish Philips alarm clock, which uses soothing sounds and a simulated sunrise for a more gentle wake-up.

