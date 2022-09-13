Think Beyond the Sneaker With the 33 Best Gifts for Sneakerheads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You don’t have to know much about sneaker culture to find the best gifts for sneakerheads. If you hear Air Force 1 and think of an airplane, don’t panic. If you assume bots are something from Star Wars, we’re here to help. The first bit of advice when shopping for sneakerheads? Skip the sneakers. It might seem surprising, but it’s the same advice we’d give someone shopping for enthusiasts of any niche hobby. If you’re not also into that hobby, the person you’re shopping for will undoubtedly know more about it than you. That’s why you don’t necessarily want to buy them something directly related to their interest, but rather something adjacent to it.

Buying sneakers for sneakerheads is risky because they will know which shoes are hot and which aren’t, and you always risk buying them something they already have. The exception, of course, is if they asked for a specific pair of sneakers (in that case, you probably don’t need this list).

Instead, when shopping for sneakerheads, you can buy accessories and gear that make maintaining their collection easier. Or, you can buy them gifts like art, coffee table books and shoe racks that help them tastefully bring their love of sneakers into their home. And since sneakers can be hard to travel with, you can buy them travel shoe cases like the options we’ve included from Nike and Away. Many of the gifts on our list are small items, so they’d make perfect stocking stuffers, or sneaker stuffers, for the sneakerhead in your life.

We’ve rounded up 33 gifts for sneakerheads, none of which are sneakers. We’ve also got an entire gift guide full of the best gifts for men, so check that out if you’re still searching for the perfect gift.

1. Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner

Keep your sneakerhead looking fresh in every possible way. The Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit by Jason Markk includes a four-ounce bottle of Premium Shoe Cleaning Solution and a great shoe cleaning brush, which makes it a fantastic tool for keeping those kicks fresh and clean. Jason Markk makes high-quality shoe care products, and this cleaning kit is one of the best gifts for sneakerheads for any occasion.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike

Nike’s rapid ascent from small-town sneaker importer to the biggest brand in the world is a wild ride, and Nike’s founder Phil Knight details how Nike became Nike, from one of the two men that made it happen. Knowing the history of Nike won’t help you beat the bots when buying sneakers, but it might make you appreciate shoes in a new way.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Nike Shoebox Bag

Maybe the sneakerhead in your life likes to travel. Maybe they need a way to keep the basketball shoes they wear for basketball and the ones they wouldn’t dare wear on the court separate. Either way, this shoebox bag is a surprisingly stylish accessory, making it easy to take your shoes on the go.

Courtesy of Nike

4. The Container Store Case of 4 Shoe Box

The difference between a hoarder and a collector? Shelving. No sneakerhead should have their shoes in a pile on the floor, and they shouldn’t be hidden away in a closet. This drop-front shoe box from The Container Store puts your best shoes on display while making them easy to access. Reviewers found the case expensive and hard to assemble, but it’s still a great way to display your favorite shoes. The XL is best for high tops, while the large will work for low-top shoes.

Courtesy of The Container Store

5. The Incomplete Highsnobiety Guide to Street Fashion and Culture There are a lot of websites and blogs dedicated to street fashion and sneakers, but Highsnobiety, founded in 2005, is undoubtedly one of the most influential. They’ve now taken their wisdom from the screen to the printed page, with this tome dedicated to all things street style. The cover looks like it says “The Complete…” until you turn it on its side and see the “In” prefix on the spine. Of course, it’s loaded with vibrant color photos, making it one of the best gifts for sneakerheads in 2022. Courtesy of Urban Outfitters Highsnobiety Book $60.00 Buy Now

6. Reshoevn8r Premium Shoe and Sneaker Cleaning Kit A shoe care kit might not seem like the most exciting thing, but this kit from Reshoevn8r is so stylishly designed it makes for a gift for sneakerheads you can proudly give. The kit includes multiple brushes, a cleaning solution and a microfiber cloth. Best of all, the cleaning solution is made using natural ingredients. Image Courtesy of Amazon Reshoevn8r Shoe Cleaning Kit $38.99 Buy Now on Amazon

7. Tuout AirPods Case

This AirPods case is frankly ridiculous, but it’s ridiculous in the best possible way. It’s designed to look like an Adidas Yeezy shoebox with the Yeezy 700 on top of it. The squared-off case means it can stand upright. It also has a clip for attaching to your keychain.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. New Era UO Exclusive NY Yankees Snapback Hat

Shoes are obviously a sneakerhead’s favorite accessory, but hats might be second. A New Era snapback is classic, and this version has a stylish lived-in look. It features the Yankees “NY” chain stitch on the front.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

9. Alpha Industries Bomber Jackets

Alpha Industries may not sell sneakers, but they make clothing ideally suited for the sneaker-obsessed guys and gals in your life. Alpha Industries started as a military contractor making the flight jackets pilots needed to stay warm at high altitudes. Today, they make streetwear that’s both timeless and modern at the same time. Case in point: the iconic Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket. Whether you opt for the classic bomber or the hooded version, we’re confident the sneakerheads in your life will be delighted with their gift.

Courtesy of Alpha Industries

10. GH Bass Larson Weejuns I know what you’re thinking. Loafers? For a gift for sneakerheads? But loafers are surprisingly hot right now, driven by prep-inspired streetwear brands like Noah and Aime Leon Dore. Plus, even a sneakerhead needs something to wear to a wedding. These black and white loafers are dressy yet surprisingly versatile. They come from GH Bass, the brand with the most credible claim to inventing the loafer. Image Courtesy of GH Bass GH Bass Larson Weejuns $155.00 Buy Now

11. Nike. ICONS: Something’s Off Book

Getting your hands on a pair of Virgil Abloh-designed Nikes might be tricky. This book about the shoes? A little easier. It features 352 pages and color photos, and the vibrant green cover would make a stylish addition to a sneakerhead’s coffee table. Since it’s produced by Taschen, one of the best art book companies, you can count on tasteful presentation and printing quality. It celebrates the legacy of one of the most influential figures in streetwear, and it’s a great gift for sneakerheads.

Image Courtesy of Nordstrom

12. Nike Sportswear Style Essentials

Getting your hands on the sneakers is just half the battle — finding the right pants to style them with can be surprisingly hard. Jeans are most people’s default pants, but they don’t always go with every pair of sneakers. These pants combine the clean look of chinos with the sportiness of track pants. Plus, the cropped fit makes it easier to show off your footwear. There are also zippered pockets for easier storage.

Image Courtesy of Nike

13. The Shoe Cube

Traveling and being a sneakerhead can be at odds. If you love sneakers, you probably rotate them pretty regularly. But when traveling, it’s almost always recommended that you pare down on the number of shoes you bring. There’s no perfect solution, but Away’s Shoe cube at least allows you to keep your shoes safe and your bag organized. It is small and large and can fit in a carry-on or checked bag.

Courtesy of Away

14. Nordstrom Men’s Shop Cedar Shoe Tree

Keep odors and unsightly creases at bay with a pair of shoe trees. You shouldn’t spend too much on them, but springing for cedar is a good idea. It’ll do a better job of absorbing moisture and odors, helping to extend the life of your shoes. This affordable pair from Nordstrom is a good bet. Again, it’s not the sexiest gift for sneakerheads. But as part of a sneaker-related gift bundle? It’s just the thing.

Image Courtesy of Nordstrom

15. SneakerFreaker: The Ultimate Sneaker Book

A sneakerhead that knows his history is a bit rarer. Still, this book looking into specific models and the history of sneakers in America makes your favorite sneakerhead that much better at collecting rare sneaks. From the SneakerFreaker magazine comes this “Ultimate” book, which looks into some gorgeous iterations of popular sneakers and the culture surrounding them. As one of the greatest deep dives into sneaker culture ever produced, The Ultimate Sneaker Book is one of the best gifts for sneakerheads.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

16. The North FaceMen’s Thermoball Traction Mule V

Sneakerheads need something to wear at home, too. These mules are stylish and perfectly in line with the Gorp trend, so they won’t mess with the carefully put-together WFH fits. These mules are inspired by the classic puffer jackets outdoor brands like Patagonia, Columbia and, in this case, The North Face is famous for adding an outdoorsy edge to an indoor shoe.

Image Courtesy of The North Face

17. Herschel Novel Duffle

If you’ve got a serious sneaker collection, it can be hard to pare down when you travel. Fortunately, this duffle bag from Herschel makes it easier to travel with multiple pairs of shoes. There’s one dedicated compartment for footwear, leaving enough room in the main compartment for clothes.

Image Courtesy of Herschel

18. J.Crew Tie-Dyed socks

Tie-dye socks are surprisingly versatile — especially when they’re as tasteful and simple as this pair from J.Crew. These come in multiple shades of blue and green. Get them all to easily mix and match with different sneaker colors.

Image Courtesy of J Crew

19. Yamazaki Home 6 Tier Wood Top Shoe Rack

Got a lot of shoes and not a lot of storage space? Yamazaki Home exists just for that kind of problem. This rack is narrow so it won’t eat up too much floor space, but the five tiers offer plenty of space for sneakers. They’ll stay organized while being easy to access and show off. Plus, the wood top provides a surface area for keys, sunglasses and the like, making this an excellent entryway rack.

Image Courtesy of Amazon

20. Andy Blank “Moon Force 1” Print Andy Blank is a design studio that makes affordable, well-designed art. This print comes framed and features the iconic soles of the Nike Air Force One sneakers on the surface of the moon. Who knows, maybe Buzz Aldrin is a sneakerhead?