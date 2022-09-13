Think Beyond the Sneaker With the 33 Best Gifts for Sneakerheads
You don’t have to know much about sneaker culture to find the best gifts for sneakerheads. If you hear Air Force 1 and think of an airplane, don’t panic. If you assume bots are something from Star Wars, we’re here to help. The first bit of advice when shopping for sneakerheads? Skip the sneakers. It might seem surprising, but it’s the same advice we’d give someone shopping for enthusiasts of any niche hobby. If you’re not also into that hobby, the person you’re shopping for will undoubtedly know more about it than you. That’s why you don’t necessarily want to buy them something directly related to their interest, but rather something adjacent to it.
Buying sneakers for sneakerheads is risky because they will know which shoes are hot and which aren’t, and you always risk buying them something they already have. The exception, of course, is if they asked for a specific pair of sneakers (in that case, you probably don’t need this list).
Instead, when shopping for sneakerheads, you can buy accessories and gear that make maintaining their collection easier. Or, you can buy them gifts like art, coffee table books and shoe racks that help them tastefully bring their love of sneakers into their home. And since sneakers can be hard to travel with, you can buy them travel shoe cases like the options we’ve included from Nike and Away. Many of the gifts on our list are small items, so they’d make perfect stocking stuffers, or sneaker stuffers, for the sneakerhead in your life.
We’ve rounded up 33 gifts for sneakerheads, none of which are sneakers. We’ve also got an entire gift guide full of the best gifts for men, so check that out if you’re still searching for the perfect gift.
1. Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner
Keep your sneakerhead looking fresh in every possible way. The Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit by Jason Markk includes a four-ounce bottle of Premium Shoe Cleaning Solution and a great shoe cleaning brush, which makes it a fantastic tool for keeping those kicks fresh and clean. Jason Markk makes high-quality shoe care products, and this cleaning kit is one of the best gifts for sneakerheads for any occasion.
2. Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike
Nike’s rapid ascent from small-town sneaker importer to the biggest brand in the world is a wild ride, and Nike’s founder Phil Knight details how Nike became Nike, from one of the two men that made it happen. Knowing the history of Nike won’t help you beat the bots when buying sneakers, but it might make you appreciate shoes in a new way.
3. Nike Shoebox Bag
Maybe the sneakerhead in your life likes to travel. Maybe they need a way to keep the basketball shoes they wear for basketball and the ones they wouldn’t dare wear on the court separate. Either way, this shoebox bag is a surprisingly stylish accessory, making it easy to take your shoes on the go.
4. The Container Store Case of 4 Shoe Box
The difference between a hoarder and a collector? Shelving. No sneakerhead should have their shoes in a pile on the floor, and they shouldn’t be hidden away in a closet. This drop-front shoe box from The Container Store puts your best shoes on display while making them easy to access. Reviewers found the case expensive and hard to assemble, but it’s still a great way to display your favorite shoes. The XL is best for high tops, while the large will work for low-top shoes.
5. The Incomplete Highsnobiety Guide to Street Fashion and Culture
There are a lot of websites and blogs dedicated to street fashion and sneakers, but Highsnobiety, founded in 2005, is undoubtedly one of the most influential. They’ve now taken their wisdom from the screen to the printed page, with this tome dedicated to all things street style. The cover looks like it says “The Complete…” until you turn it on its side and see the “In” prefix on the spine. Of course, it’s loaded with vibrant color photos, making it one of the best gifts for sneakerheads in 2022.
6. Reshoevn8r Premium Shoe and Sneaker Cleaning Kit
A shoe care kit might not seem like the most exciting thing, but this kit from Reshoevn8r is so stylishly designed it makes for a gift for sneakerheads you can proudly give. The kit includes multiple brushes, a cleaning solution and a microfiber cloth. Best of all, the cleaning solution is made using natural ingredients.
7. Tuout AirPods Case
This AirPods case is frankly ridiculous, but it’s ridiculous in the best possible way. It’s designed to look like an Adidas Yeezy shoebox with the Yeezy 700 on top of it. The squared-off case means it can stand upright. It also has a clip for attaching to your keychain.
8. New Era UO Exclusive NY Yankees Snapback Hat
Shoes are obviously a sneakerhead’s favorite accessory, but hats might be second. A New Era snapback is classic, and this version has a stylish lived-in look. It features the Yankees “NY” chain stitch on the front.
9. Alpha Industries Bomber Jackets
Alpha Industries may not sell sneakers, but they make clothing ideally suited for the sneaker-obsessed guys and gals in your life. Alpha Industries started as a military contractor making the flight jackets pilots needed to stay warm at high altitudes. Today, they make streetwear that’s both timeless and modern at the same time. Case in point: the iconic Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket. Whether you opt for the classic bomber or the hooded version, we’re confident the sneakerheads in your life will be delighted with their gift.
10. GH Bass Larson Weejuns
I know what you’re thinking. Loafers? For a gift for sneakerheads? But loafers are surprisingly hot right now, driven by prep-inspired streetwear brands like Noah and Aime Leon Dore. Plus, even a sneakerhead needs something to wear to a wedding. These black and white loafers are dressy yet surprisingly versatile. They come from GH Bass, the brand with the most credible claim to inventing the loafer.
11. Nike. ICONS: Something’s Off Book
Getting your hands on a pair of Virgil Abloh-designed Nikes might be tricky. This book about the shoes? A little easier. It features 352 pages and color photos, and the vibrant green cover would make a stylish addition to a sneakerhead’s coffee table. Since it’s produced by Taschen, one of the best art book companies, you can count on tasteful presentation and printing quality. It celebrates the legacy of one of the most influential figures in streetwear, and it’s a great gift for sneakerheads.
12. Nike Sportswear Style Essentials
Getting your hands on the sneakers is just half the battle — finding the right pants to style them with can be surprisingly hard. Jeans are most people’s default pants, but they don’t always go with every pair of sneakers. These pants combine the clean look of chinos with the sportiness of track pants. Plus, the cropped fit makes it easier to show off your footwear. There are also zippered pockets for easier storage.
13. The Shoe Cube
Traveling and being a sneakerhead can be at odds. If you love sneakers, you probably rotate them pretty regularly. But when traveling, it’s almost always recommended that you pare down on the number of shoes you bring. There’s no perfect solution, but Away’s Shoe cube at least allows you to keep your shoes safe and your bag organized. It is small and large and can fit in a carry-on or checked bag.
14. Nordstrom Men’s Shop Cedar Shoe Tree
Keep odors and unsightly creases at bay with a pair of shoe trees. You shouldn’t spend too much on them, but springing for cedar is a good idea. It’ll do a better job of absorbing moisture and odors, helping to extend the life of your shoes. This affordable pair from Nordstrom is a good bet. Again, it’s not the sexiest gift for sneakerheads. But as part of a sneaker-related gift bundle? It’s just the thing.
15. SneakerFreaker: The Ultimate Sneaker Book
A sneakerhead that knows his history is a bit rarer. Still, this book looking into specific models and the history of sneakers in America makes your favorite sneakerhead that much better at collecting rare sneaks. From the SneakerFreaker magazine comes this “Ultimate” book, which looks into some gorgeous iterations of popular sneakers and the culture surrounding them. As one of the greatest deep dives into sneaker culture ever produced, The Ultimate Sneaker Book is one of the best gifts for sneakerheads.
16. The North FaceMen’s Thermoball Traction Mule V
Sneakerheads need something to wear at home, too. These mules are stylish and perfectly in line with the Gorp trend, so they won’t mess with the carefully put-together WFH fits. These mules are inspired by the classic puffer jackets outdoor brands like Patagonia, Columbia and, in this case, The North Face is famous for adding an outdoorsy edge to an indoor shoe.
17. Herschel Novel Duffle
If you’ve got a serious sneaker collection, it can be hard to pare down when you travel. Fortunately, this duffle bag from Herschel makes it easier to travel with multiple pairs of shoes. There’s one dedicated compartment for footwear, leaving enough room in the main compartment for clothes.
18. J.Crew Tie-Dyed socks
Tie-dye socks are surprisingly versatile — especially when they’re as tasteful and simple as this pair from J.Crew. These come in multiple shades of blue and green. Get them all to easily mix and match with different sneaker colors.
19. Yamazaki Home 6 Tier Wood Top Shoe Rack
Got a lot of shoes and not a lot of storage space? Yamazaki Home exists just for that kind of problem. This rack is narrow so it won’t eat up too much floor space, but the five tiers offer plenty of space for sneakers. They’ll stay organized while being easy to access and show off. Plus, the wood top provides a surface area for keys, sunglasses and the like, making this an excellent entryway rack.
20. Andy Blank “Moon Force 1” Print
Andy Blank is a design studio that makes affordable, well-designed art. This print comes framed and features the iconic soles of the Nike Air Force One sneakers on the surface of the moon. Who knows, maybe Buzz Aldrin is a sneakerhead?
21. Supreme Logo Utility Pouch
Supreme has become one of the most coveted brands in the world. Any and all sneakerheads (including us) will drool over anything Supreme. This utility pouch from Supreme’s newest collection offers a great opportunity to flex the prestigious brand without breaking the bank. The bag’s price is only $40 from StockX, which will only skyrocket in the future when this bag’s no longer for sale. It has a see-through mesh design and will hold any toiletries for a short trip in style.
22. Nike Air Jordan Shoe Patent Set
If your buddy’s sneaker fascination surpasses the look and involves more of the make, this patent poster set of six is a dope way for your pal to show off their favorite sneaks in their home. The set shows the start-to-finish process of making the iconic Nike Air Jordan. The prints have a dated, vintage look to them, adding to any home’s aesthetic. Any sneakerhead will love to have these hung up in their bedroom, basement or closet.
23. Misslo Nylon Travel Shoe Bags
Shoes are tricky for anyone to travel with, so it gets even tougher when you’re packing a small arsenal of your favorite kicks. These affordable nylon shoe bags offer a great way to pack your sneakers. They keep your clothes safe from dirt on your shoes and, more importantly, secure your kicks. The bags are made of high-quality water-resistant nylon that won’t tear and boast fantastic reviews on Amazon.
24. Off White/Ikea “Keep Off” Rug
Every sneakerhead is aware of the incredible collab between Virgil Abloh’s Off White Brand and the IKEA Art Event, which all sold out in mere moments and saw 500% returns on the resale market. Abloh has gone on to have collabs with a few more great brands, but we love this old-school rug with his signature quotation marks suggesting you “KEEP OFF.” This piece is over retail value, but the price isn’t bad for a work of art that can stay on your floor.
25. Dr. Scholl’s Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles
Don’t judge — sneakerheads suffer from foot pain, too. It ain’t a perfect world! If your good buddy goes through these like it’s their job, add a little extra insole pad or two to your gift bag. It’ll also be a slight gag gift but a caring one. Meaning your buddy will wonder why you even bought these for them, but they’ll be thankful. Just make sure they aren’t the type to care too much about these; we don’t want them offended or ruining their insoles.
26. Ericotry Adjustable Keep Shape
Of course, you want to maintain the look of your favorite sneakers once you’ve made the investment, including avoiding any toe creases. These shoe trees are a great way to do precisely that. Inexpensive and easy to fit in any sneaker, this is a good style to take on the go compared to the more substantial cedar shoe trees.
27. Initial Spark Finds Got ‘Em Mug
Got ’em! If your best sneakerhead buddy has a serious sneaker addiction, snag this mug as the cherry on top of their collection. The “got ’em” phrasing acts as a slogan to those constantly buying new sneaks every time a new pair drops. The mug will look great as your buddy kicks their feet up on the coffee table, sipping a cup of joe in their newest sneaks.
28. Nike Air Jordan 1 LED Neon Sign
The original Nike Air Jordan 1, in the original black, white and red (or “BRED”) colors, helped kick off the sneaker collecting craze. Even though the shoe debuted in 1985, wearing a pair today still turns heads. Any sneakerhead would love another pair of Air Jordans, but they would probably prefer to pick out the perfect pair for themselves. So instead of risking it with a new pair of Jordans, opt for this incredibly cool neon sign.
MK Neon’s series of Nike-inspired neon signs have been featured on top sneaker websites like Hypebeast, and there are many great options. The perfect accent to properly showcase any sneaker collection, this neon sign is undoubtedly one of the best gifts for sneakerheads, period.
29. Sneakerhead.com Gift Card
Shopping for a sneaker lover who can barely keep up with themselves? Best to just let them go nuts on their own, as hunting for the perfect pair of shoes is part of the thrill. Pick up a gift card from Sneakerhead.com. This gift will let your sneakerhead take their time finding a pair of sneakers that perfectly matches their personal preferences.
30. Yeezies N’ Cream
If you want to make a sneakerhead’s day, grab this intriguing artwork made up of the OG colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350. The sole makes up the cones and prime-knit uppers the ice cream, making for a cool conversation piece about one of the most highly sought-after shoes ever created. This artwork comes in a variety of sizes, from manageable to massive.
31. Sof Sole Sneaker Balls
Don’t be surprised when we tell you that sneakers can stink. Like, duh. Keep his kicks fresh and clean with these sneaker balls meant to de-stink any pair of shoes. They can remove foot odors and bacteria in any of his sneakers, keeping them fresh and stinkless. All you have to do is twist them to release the fresh scent, and his shoes will be squeaky clean for as long as he’s got them.
32. Nike Sportswear Classic Fleece Pants
The OG quintessential jogger. These Nike sweats are comfortable, stylish and have created an entire subset of streetwear that several other brands have since copied. The clean, simple styling of these fleece pants lets them pair easily with any pair of sneakers, and the snug hem stays put to better show off those new “grails.” Thanks to the athleisure trend, your sneaker-loving friends can leave the house wearing sweatpants and sneakers without looking too underdressed (assuming you’re heading to the mall rather than a date).
The high-quality construction and sleek styling of these men’s joggers make them one of the best gifts for anyone who obsessively collects Air Jordans. And while they come in a variety of colors and styles, we recommend this fun purple color.
33. Open Spaces Entryway Rack
There is a solid chance your favorite sneakerhead has way more than just nine pairs of sneakers (which is how many pairs that will fit on this entryway rack), but we have to give it to Open Spaces. This entryway rack is clean. It’s well-constructed and made to look like part of the furniture, unlike many entryway racks you can purchase online. It is heavy and incredibly sturdy, making it a great gift for sneakerheads.