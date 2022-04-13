The 42 Best Gifts for Teachers To Show Your Appreciation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With the end of the school year drawing closer, it’s time to start thinking about the best gifts for teachers to appropriately thank your favorite professors for all of their hard work over the past year.

The best gifts for teachers don’t have to be expensive. When it comes to gift-giving, it’s always the thought that counts, and sending your child’s educator a small token of appreciation will do just fine. However, you don’t want to waste money on something they may not use. That said, it’s best to think about purchasing something general that’s useful like lunch warmers, headphones and journals. Or, if you feel particularly close, you can buy something more tailored to their personality, hobbies or habits like golfing, going to the movies, or grabbing coffee from their favorite cafe.

Also keep in mind that these gifts aren’t just for students to give to teachers and can be given to a spouse, parent, friend or loved one who works in the school system as an end-of-year present.

Whether it’s a gift for the classroom or more personal items to help them relax after long days of wrangling kids, these gifts for teachers are sure to put a smile on their faces as they enter a much-needed summer break.

1. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

While this may be a pricier gift for teachers, it’s one that will certainly get used. Retailers like Amazon periodically drop the price of the 2nd generation AirPods to just $99. And if you can find that deal, it’s definitely a good time to gift them to a special teacher in your life. The AirPods provide great sound, great battery life and a comfortable fit. For the iPhone toting teacher, this is certainly one of the best gifts to give.

2. Fluidstance Slope Personal Whiteboard

This personal whiteboard will fit perfectly between your favorite teacher’s computer and keyboard if they need to do some quick mental math or jot down a reminder for later in the lesson, whether they’re teaching from home or school. Help them cut down on their sticky note count and keep their remote teaching setup nice and tidy with this personal desktop whiteboard. It has a gentle angle for easy writing and a premium dry-erase surface. It also has a phone dock for propping up their smartphone and a dedicated space for a charging cable if necessary. It’s made of heavy-duty steel, making it perfect for magnets, and it has felt bumpers for protecting their desk.

3. Teacher Life: A Snarky Chalkboard Coloring Book

Coloring isn’t just for students. Adult coloring books provide a relaxing and fun way to chill out after a challenging day in class or on a remote learning platform. This one incorporates teacher humor into it, making it one of the best gifts for teachers. It includes illustrations specifically about the life of a teacher as well as insights into the #teacherlife. Your teacher will appreciate the nod to their world and enjoy this unwinding activity in the process.

4. Book Set for Kids

Like snacks, teachers often provide other supplies for their class using their own money. A box set of books is an excellent gift for teachers who are looking to add more titles to their classroom library.

5. DENIK Softcover Layflat Journal

You don’t have to drop big bucks to get one of the most thoughtful gifts for teachers. Buy a pretty notebook and encourage all students in your teacher’s classroom to write a heartfelt note about their teacher, whether it’s what they learned from them or a favorite memory. It’s important to remind teachers of how many lives they touch, because, truly, we’d be lost without them.

6. Thank You: (a book for teachers)

Our teachers always deserve our thanks and gratitude, but especially these days. Express your gratitude with this sweet book filled with beautiful words and illustrations as a unique and thoughtful way to say thank you.

7. Subscription to Audible

Most teachers don’t have a lot of free time, which is why gifting them a subscription to Audible means they can still stay up to date on their favorite authors, podcasts and books their students are reading. They’re able to listen while commuting, cleaning the classroom, enjoying a walk or just relaxing at home.

8. Garden Party Monogram Mug

Many teachers rely on a steady stream of caffeine to keep them going for a full day of wrangling children. These mugs are a fun, personalized gift for teachers that will add some color to a classroom and make your teacher smile every time they take a sip. You can customize the mug with their first or last initial so nobody else in the teacher’s lounge will confuse it for their own, and all of them have an elegant, lively floral design with cold accents. It’s a no-brainer gift for teachers that anyone would appreciate.

9. Bloomscape Tough Stuff Collection

Plants are another versatile gift for teachers that can brighten up a classroom or home, especially this bundle from Bloomscape. Teachers don’t need any more stress, so these are the perfect plants to gift since they don’t require a ton of effort or care. They come in trendy matte pots to make them even more attractive in any space.

10. Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer

Your favorite teacher will certainly enjoy having access to hot food during school hours with this Croc Pot Food Warmer. With it, you’ll be able to heat foods and keep them warm over time. It’s designed with a warming base that can be left at work and has a removable food container with a handle so you can transport foods at your convenience.

11. ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control

Teachers are going to love this essential oil diffuser as a way to add a calming and aromatic element to their homes or classrooms. It comes with a large 500ml water tank and features seven LED light colors and multiple mist modes. Made of high-grade materials, this device additionally comes with an auto-off switch that powers it down when it runs out of water.

12. Curie White Tea Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

Teachers come into contact with a lot of people every day, from students to co-workers to parents. Help them stay healthy with a hand sanitizer that won’t leave their hands feeling as dry as the paper in their textbooks with the Curie Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Gel. SPY received a sample of Curie’s sanitizer and moisturizer crossover and we loved that our hands felt hydrated, smelled great and were free from germs after use.

13. Titleist Pro V1

Got a teacher that loves to golf? Then a fresh supply of golf balls is never a bad idea when trying to brainstorm the best gifts for teachers. While experienced players may have preferences, the Titleist Pro V1 is a great gift option and one of the best golf balls you can buy.

14. Weatherman Travel Umbrella

No teacher wants to spend the day standing at the front of their classroom in wet clothes and drenched shoes. Help your teacher get to school dry and comfortable with the Weatherman Travel Umbrella. SPY received a sample of the Weatherman. We were impressed with how compact and lightweight the umbrella looked and felt while still providing wind-resistant protection up to 45 mph thanks to its industrial-strength fiberglass frame and water-repellent fabric.

15. Dayli Vitality Blend

If you ask a teacher their secret to staying healthy while sharing a classroom filled with runny noses, many will have a secret remedy. One that often comes up is elderberry. Help your teacher stay healthy all school year with the delicious Vitality Blend from Dayli, which includes elderberry, beta carotene, lots of organic ingredients and a huge serving of Vitamin C. SPY received a sample of Dayli’s nutritional teas and we loved how easy they were to use (pour an individual pouch into water) and delicious they were to drink.

16. Old Books Soy Candle

Candles make one of the best gifts for teachers because they can be used in classrooms or taken home for personal use. It may be a cliche, but we assume that most teachers like to read, so this Old Books candle is a particularly good choice. It’s meant to smell like leather bindings and aged paper, which is a scent that anyone who enjoys spending time in a library will love.

17. Bokksu Snack Box

Teachers need food to keep themselves fueled throughout the school day, so gift them a treat that will have both kids and teachers looking forward to a break at recess. The Bokksu Snack Box is filled with delicious items from Japan. SPY received a sample of the box and loved trying the delicious and unique snacks.

18. Magic Bag Hot/Cold Pack

Whether you’re running up and down a field all day as a Phys Ed teacher or explaining Ancient History on Zoom for eight hours a day, teaching is a physical job that can take a toll on the body. Gift your teacher with a Magic Bag Hot/Cold Pack that can treat aches and pains, soothe sore muscles, and mold to any part of the body that needs some TLC.

19. Fulton Insoles

For teachers who spend their day standing, walking and running around classrooms, one of the best gifts for teachers is this pair of insoles from Fulton. The company focuses on making sustainable insoles from cork and other natural products that support a more comfortable wearing experience. Get arch support, ensure the body is in proper alignment and give teachers and their feet the break they deserve.

20. Good Grand Human Sweater

Are there any humans that are more good than a teacher? Nope, and we don’t even mind that they would hate our sentence structure.

21. Scotch Thermal Laminator

Teachers need to brighten up their classrooms more than ever, and this handy Scotch Thermal Laminator will help. A personal laminator at their fingertips makes it much easier to spruce up their bulletin boards, laminate student projects and so much more. This laminator has a two roller system with two temperature settings that can laminate items up to nine inches wide and five millimeters thick, including photos.

22. Express Pencils Personalized Pencils

If teachers had a dollar for every time a student asked to borrow a pencil and didn’t give it back; they might be on a private island somewhere. To help prevent that problem, give them the gift of personalized pencils with a cheeky message like “please return to the desk of Mr. X” or “property of Ms. X’s classroom.” This set of 12 No. 2 pencils comes in every color of the rainbow and can be customized with up to 45 characters on one line.

23. Herschel Retreat Backpack

Backpacks aren’t just for students — they’re equally handy for teachers, and this one is the grown-up version they need. It packs so much in, so they can fit everything for a day at school, including their laptop, thanks to the padded and fleece-lined 13-inch laptop sleeve that will keep their device safe and secure. Super comfy, it’ll help lighten their load, and the magnetic snap closure flap makes for easy access.

24. Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask

Teachers need some “me time” more than anyone at the end of a long day, which makes this cleansing face mask such thoughtful gifts for teachers. It draws out toxins and dirt that can clog pores and is formulated with oatmeal and aloe vera for a rejuvenating result. It’s the perfect way to unwind in a warm bath or while watching their favorite guilty pleasure TV show and drinking a glass of wine.

25. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

There are two indisputable facts of teaching life in 2022: everyone’s hands are parched from all that hand washing, and teachers need some serious pampering. This luxe hand cream from L’Occitane covers both bases. It’s packed with 20% shea butter, along with honey, almond extracts, and coconut oil for a creamy blend that quenches even the most parched hands. It’ll deeply nourish skin and leave hands protected sans any residue.

26. Pioneers of California Wine Tasting Trio

If you need a glass of wine after a long day at work, imagine how a teacher feels. Gift them this wine tasting trio featuring bottles from a few OGs of the California wine industry. The set includes Wente Morning Fog Chardonnay, Gundlach Bundschu Mountain Cuvee, Buena Vista Chateau and Buena Vista Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

27. IPEVO V4K Ultra High Definition Document Camera

Along with a solid webcam, teachers might also need a solid document camera. These come in all shapes, sizes and price tags — but this one from IPEVO is a solid bet. It has an eight-megapixel camera and produces high-definition images at a high frame rate with lag-free streaming. It has fast focusing speeds to minimize interruptions when switching between materials and features a Sony CMOS image sensor for superb color reproduction and noise reduction. It has a multi-jointed staff that can be adjusted and maneuvered quickly to find the perfect height and image. It’s compatible with software on Macs, PCs, and Chromebooks, so no matter what laptop you’re using, this document camera can stream from it.

28. Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion

This seat cushion has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is designed to ease tailbone pain. It’s made with pure memory foam and can be used to prevent bad posture and relieve leg pain after sitting for long periods. It’s heat-responsive and molds to the shape of your body easily. The U-shaped ergonomic design is recommended by orthopedic surgeons for acute pain, making it the perfect long nights grading papers.

29. Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set

There’s no way around it — being a teacher is stressful. It’s not easy to keep students on track and learning properly while going between virtual and classroom teaching. These essential oils include calming lavender, eucalyptus and tea tree oils that will come in handy during particularly long afternoons of trying to get 3rd graders to focus. Soothe nerves, calm your mind and reap the benefits these plants have to offer in their purest form with this essential oil set.

30. Better Basics Ever Jar

From planning time to offering extra help to students in need, a teacher’s lunch break can leave almost no time to eat. Running to the staff room to use a fridge or microwave can be impossible, which is why we like the Better Basics Ever Jar. SPY received a sample of the sleek and durable jar and we were impressed with its ability to keep items hot or cold for up to six hours, which means no more cold soup (ew) or warm yogurt (double ew).

31. Glass Regular Mouth Mason Jars

Whether their desk is in the classroom or their home office, staying organized is always a challenge. A set of Mason jars is a fun, unexpected way to keep their desk and all their fixings nice and tidy. Since they’re clear, it’s easy to see what’s stored inside, which can be anything from pencils to candy. Made in America from high-quality glass with a wide mouth, they’re an eco-friendly storage option that will last many school years.

32. Multicolor Ballpoint Pen

If you want to make the monotonous task of grading a little more fun for the teacher in your life, these colorful retractable ballpoint pens will do the trick. They may look like something you’d be excited to buy in middle school, but they’re actually useful for teachers who need to make comments and mark grades in different colored ink. They won’t have to switch pens; they can just push down a tab for the color of their choice. This set comes with six pens, all featuring different color schemes, making the set an excellent gift for teachers.

33. Thread Wallets Lanyard

Thankfully, most schools have thorough security measures in place, including requiring all staff to have their ID badges on them at all times. These lanyards are more fun and a better way for teachers to keep their badges visible and easily accessible. You can choose a pattern that feels fitting to their personality.

34. LOKASS Lunch Bag Insulated Lunch Box

A bagged lunch will instantly be a lot more fun when it comes out of this lunch box for adults. The best gifts for teachers are often practical ones, so you’ll earn points for this one. The insulated bag is lined with aluminum foil that will stand up to heat and keep foods and drinks fresh or warm for up to six and a half hours. It is just the right size; it packs a lot into the petite bag since the main compartment can hold two containers and two drink bottles, so sandwiches, salads, snacks, and other munchies all easily fit. The top of the bag opens horizontally with a zipper, making it easy to access and preventing leaks, plus it’s a breeze to wipe clean.

35. Teacher Nutritional Label Gift Aluminum Water Bottle

A little humor never hurt anybody — and these days, teachers are probably going to need an extra chuckle here and there. This water bottle features a clever play on nutrition facts labels that show just what teachers are made of. It’ll also remind them to drink water and stay hydrated throughout long days of remote learning and teaching.

36. Design Undone Teacher Box

This teacher subscription box has everything your favorite teacher needs to start the year, whether at home or in their classroom. Each shipment, which happens four times throughout the year, includes essential supplies and teacher self-care items for keeping their teaching and wellness habits on point. The box also includes healthy-ish snacks for keeping hunger at bay while dealing with young children.

37. Teacher’s Planner

If you’re looking for one of the best gifts for teachers leading into the next school year, they will most definitely appreciate a teacher’s planner. This handy spiral-bound planner has space to keep track of weekly lessons, attendance and grades. It’s an efficient and convenient way to keep everything they need to plan for the year in one place.

38. TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender

If they’re still teaching from home, a reliable, fast internet connection will be essential. This WiFi extender can boost your internet coverage up to 1200 square feet and can connect to up to 20 devices at once. Eliminate the potential for drops or slow buffering during lessons that will make holding children’s attention that much harder. This WiFi extender from TP-Link comes from one of the leading WiFi accessory brands and has OneMesh technology built-in for seamless roaming. It’s also quite easy to set up, so technologically challenged teachers shouldn’t have an issue installing and enjoying their gift.

39. Daily Harvest Subscription

Eating healthy, fast meals during the day is a challenge for us all. Thankfully subscriptions like Daily Harvest help make it easier and could help your fellow teacher get an organic, high-quality lunch in the middle of the day without needing to book it to the grocery store. Daily Harvest creates farm-fresh, frozen meals that can quickly defrost your kitchen in just a few steps. There are plenty of options ranging from harvest bowls to flatbreads, soups and smoothies — all with organic fruits and vegetables mixed in.

40. FEIYOLD Blue Light Blocking Glasses

We’ve all heard about the dangers of excess blue light emanating off of our devices’ screens, and these glasses will save your teacher’s eyes from potential damage. They’re made with high-quality 3A transparent lenses that will block out 99% of harmful blue rays and have high transmittance for a balanced view. Two pairs of glasses at this price is quite a bargain for you, the gift giver, and will give your teacher two different looks to rock on their remote learning calls with students.

41. ASUS Portable Monitor

If you’re shopping for a loved one, as opposed to, say, your child’s fifth-grade teacher, then this is the ultimate expensive back-to-school gift for teachers. This 15.6-inch HD portable monitor is USB-powered and only uses a USB 3.0 cable for its power and data transmission. This super slim monitor is light, portable and has a metallic finish for style points. It has a blue light filter for reducing eye strain and headaches and comes with an ASUS smart case built-in that has a two-way adjustable stand and a protective sleeve component to it as well.

42. Personalized Post-It Notes

You can personalize these adorable crayon-themed post-it notes for your favorite teacher for a thoughtful and useful gift for teachers. They can keep them on their desk whenever they need to leave messages for their students, other teachers, or even parents, and everyone will immediately know who the message is from. It’s a particularly perfect gift for a teacher of younger students since they’ll likely appreciate the crayon aesthetic.

