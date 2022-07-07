70 Gifts for Your Wife That She’ll Actually Want

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no shortage of events that might require buying gifts for your wife: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas and the occasional “I’m sorry for acting like an idiot” gift. Unless you’ve mutually agreed to a no-gifts policy for one of these occasions, then you better pick something out.

No one wants to be running to the drugstore at the last minute for stale chocolates or a cheap stuffed animal. But with all of these events throughout the year, we understand if you’ve run out of good ideas for gifts for your wife.

Finding the perfect gift can be hard. Luckily for you, SPY scoured the internet to narrow down the best gifts for your wife, from sentimental gifts to X-rated gifts. Keep reading for our gift guide of ideas to make your wife feel like her most beautiful self, help her engage in self-care or reach her fitness goals. Instead of procrastinating, keep scrolling and stock up on the best gifts for your wife. With the right gift, you can be the Best. Husband. Ever.

1. Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

BEST ROBE FOR WIFE

We’re guessing your wife would be thrilled with a new set of Brooklinen sheets or the brand’s weighted comforter. Bedding can be a solid gift option (though not for your wife, and not for a special occasion), but you can’t go wrong when you buy your wife the popular Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe. Made from 100% super-soft Turkish cotton, this spa-style robe is one of the best gifts for your wife you’ll find online.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

2. Misaya Women Jewelry Box

FOR NECKLACE LOVERS

A classic jewelry box is a timeless gift for your wife. Perfectly useful, this two-layer model is a pretty way to organize her baubles. It has removable compartments with necklace hooks, a ring holder, earring cards and extra removable space to keep everything nice and tidy. Tangled necklaces and missing earrings will be things of the past. Plus, it also majorly saves on space. The soft lining protects her jewelry from scratches and the lock closure is secure yet easy to operate.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Base Roots Body Vase

BEST SEXY HOME DECOR

If your wife has a sense of humor and doesn’t mind when things get a little cheeky, this body vase is perfect for her. The eye-catching home accent can be used as a simple vase, planter pot or piece of art, and is made of high-quality ceramic and speckled glaze for a long-lasting design. The blush pink, sandy nude color is neutral enough to match most decor and it’s got a drainage hole in the bottom for proper plant care.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Our Place Perfect Pot

BEST FOR COOKS

Our Place makes the infamous Always Pan that sold out repeatedly last Christmas. This year, they’ve got a new piece of cookware that our product reviewers absolutely loved. The Perfect Pot, like the Pan, is made to replace all of your pots into one piece of kitchenware. It boils, bakes, crisps and steams. It can act as a dutch oven, a roasting rack, a braiser and a spoon rest as well. It’s made with nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating and a sturdy aluminum body that’s got fast, even heat distribution. Plus, it comes in a bunch of pretty colors your wife will love.

Courtesy of Our Place

5. Apple Watch Series 7

BEST FOR TECH LOVERS

The brand new Apple Watch is a splurge, but if your wife lives for the latest gadget or tech gift, this one’s a slam dunk. It comes with GPS and cellular capabilities so you can stay connected to family and friends without your phone nearby, and the retina display has 20% more screen area than previous Apple Watches. The front crystal screen is crack resistant and it’s got blood oxygen and ECG sensors built in as well. This watch can do pretty much anything an iPhone can do, and it’ll look sleek AF on her wrist, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. PMD Smart Body Cleansing Brush

BEST SELF-CARE GIFT

This cleansing brush is perfect if your wife loves to exfoliate, massage and cleanse her face or entire body daily. It’s made with SonicGlow technology that vibrates at 7,000 VPM to break down dirt and oil within pores. It’s gentle enough to use daily and powerful enough to break up gunk just beneath the skin’s surface, and it comes in five different colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Courant CATCH:3 Wireless Charging Station

BEST FOR FORGETFUL WIVES

If your wife loves to organize or could use some help putting her keys in the same place every day, this Courant wireless charging tray is a must-have. Not only does the tray have a sleek design, but it’ll charge her phone and AirPods wirelessly while also keeping her wallet, keys, sunglasses or other daily essential items organized. It’s great for keeping on a nightstand, kitchen or right by the front door so she’ll never forget anything on her way out again.

We first reviewed the Courant charging trays back in 2020, but they were also one of Oprah’s Favorite Things last year, which makes us sure your wife will love them as well. For an extra special touch, add her initials.

Courtesy of Courant

8. Mejuri Large Hoops

BEST EARRINGS

If your wife is a fan of jewelry but isn’t too flashy, these large hoops from Mejuri are perfect. They’re neutral enough to wear every day but nice enough to save for special occasions. They’re made of 14k yellow gold and are Mejuri’s “lightest hooks ever.” She can wear them everywhere — at work, running errands and even in the ocean.

Courtesy of Mejuri

9. Lululemon Hooded Define Nulu Jacket

BEST FOR OUTDOOR FITNESS

If your wife loves athleisure, you can’t go wrong with something from Lululemon. This zip-up hoodie jacket is made of weightless, super soft Nulu fabric that’s designed to be super lightweight and breathable at the same time. It’s got four-way stretch so it moves with you and a stylish hood and side pockets for coverage and convenience. It’s got a slim fit for staying comfortable all day and it sits below the waist for coverage you can count on. It pairs perfectly with some leggings and running shoes for an errand day or heading to and from the gym.

Courtesy of Lululemon

10. Lele Sadoughi Abstract Leopard Knotted Headband

BEST HAIR ACCESSORY

Headbands are the hottest hair accessory, especially when they’re made by Lele Sadoughi, the most coveted brand of all. She makes headbands worn by many female celebrities including Busy Phillips, and they’ve become some of the most recognizable, trendy accessories in the game. This classic knotted headband has been given a twist with knitted detailing.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

11. Women’s Silk Satin Pyjamas Set

BEST LOUNGEWEAR GIFT

Comfy but stylish pajamas are always a hit, and we particularly love this silk-satin set. They’re cute enough for a girl’s night, silky enough for a romantic night with you and perfect for lounging or sleeping. We also give this set bonus points for the soft and breathable material, which can be thrown into the washing machine for an easy clean. Comfy, sexy and easy to clean? No wonder we picked this as one of the best gifts for your wife.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Catbird Jewelry

BEST JEWELRY FOR WIFE

For affordable, high-quality jewelry, you’ll want to head to Catbird to order their best-selling Baby Pearl Hoop earrings. This Brooklyn-based independent jewelry brand is super-hip, and the company has rings, bracelets, necklaces and diamond jewelry available in all price ranges. We’ve included a few different options for you below, but their entire selection is worth a closer look. You’ll find tons of great gift ideas for your wife at the Catbird store. You’re welcome.

Courtesy of Catbird

13. L’Occitane Butter Hand Cream

BEST LOTION

A nice luxurious hand cream is relevant for any woman in your life — especially your wife. Help her avoid dry, uncomfortable knuckles this winter with this highly-rated hand cream from L’Occitane. It’s made with 20% shea butter, honey, almond extracts and coconut oil — a rich formula you can use as often as needed. It’ll leave her hands soft and smooth without an oily sheen.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

BEST FOR APPLE LOVERS

Apple recently dropped their brand new AirPods, so if your wife wanted them and didn’t get them for Christmas, now might be the time to splurge. They’re built with spatial audio so no matter where you move, the immersive sound moves with you. The adaptive EQ feature automatically tunes the music to your ears, and the contoured design will comfortably fit in your wife’s ears. They’re sweat and water-resistant and will last for six hours on a single charge.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Caraway Cookware Set BEST FOR PRO COOKS Caraway’s Cookware Set is one of the best and most beautiful cookware sets available these days and would make an excellent splurge of a gift for your wife who loves puttering in the kitchen. This ceramic-coated cookware set is made without toxic chemicals and comes with its own intuitive storage solutions so pots and pans don’t get mixed up or damaged in your cupboards. The set comes with a frying pan, saucepan, sizable sauté pan and Dutch oven as well. It comes in a whole bunch of fun colors and all of the pieces are induction, gas and electric stove-safe. They’re also all oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. Read More: Caraway Drops First Bakeware Set Courtesy of Caraway Caraway Cookware Set $395.00 $545.00 28% OFF Buy Now

16. Capri White Volcano Candle

BEST SCENTS

If she obsesses over candles, she deserves to unwrap a Capri Blue candle. Chances are she’s done her best to save money on candles and it’s likely she doesn’t always spend on luxe versions. Capri Blue’s scents are truly the best and this one comes packaged in an elegant glass package with a lid to match.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Fenty Skin Travel-Size Start’r Set

BEST FOR BEAUTY ROUTINES

Fenty skin, aka Rihanna’s skincare company, has a travel-size Start’r Set that’s perfect for skin routine lovers of all kinds. It comes with a cleanser, toner serum and SPF-powered moisturizer. All of the products are non-comedogenic, vegan, clean and cruelty-free. The whole routine is formulated to remove gunk and dirt from the skin, improve skin tone and the look of fine lines, and give you a lightweight, oil-free moisturizing finish that’s invisible on all skin tones. This would make a great gift for moms, wives and partners of all kinds.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

18. Sweet Water Decor Mrs. Trinket Dish

BEST TRINKET

This sweet gift is the perfect catchall to remind your wife that she is yours and you are hers. The metallic gold that glimmers around the edges of the dish and on the “Mrs.” lettering at the center is so glam. She will use it as a resting spot for her everyday essentials, like keys, or she’ll use it for her rings and bracelets.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Cool Bank Professional Art Supplies Set

BEST FOR ARTISTS

Lots of people picked up new hobbies during the pandemic. And if your wife has been exploring her artistic side lately, then you can’t go wrong with this gift, which was one of the top wife gift ideas featured on SPY last year. Whether she’s an amateur artist or a professional, the 85-piece set contains four different compartments for different mediums including acrylic paints, watercolors, oil paints, colored pencils, oil pastels and more. The palette also comes with five different brushes of various sizes and it all nestles into a convenient carrying case for those times she likes to work outside.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. DL Women’s Cross Band Soft Plush Slippers

BEST FOOT COMFORT

What’s not to love about oversized animal-print fuzzy flip-flops? These slippers are anything but basic. They’re as comfy as they are cute, thanks to a high-density memory foam sole that gives tired feet some much-needed TLC. The sturdy, non-slip rubber outsole means they can be worn outside too.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Firstleaf Wine Club Subscription

FOR WINE LOVERS

We tested a lot of wine clubs in 2021 (yes, we know, we have the best jobs in the world), and Firstleaf was our #1 pick. This wine club has a large selection of delicious wines and makes it easy to customize the selection based on your preferences. We still think wine subscriptions are one of the best gifts for wives in 2022, and Firstleaf is always our first choice.

They’ve got 400+ wines in their stockpile and work directly with the world’s top wine producers to deliver you the best blends of the industry, and save you up to 60% off retail. Gift your wine-obsessed wife a near guarantee that she’ll love every bottle and always have plenty of vino for Monday night’s The Bachelor viewing, Friday night Zoom reunions or a Sunday soak in the tub.

Courtesy of Firstleaf

22. Mr. Sandman Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket BEST INSTANT COMFORT Weighted blankets were one of the most popular gift ideas for women, and we’re confident your wife would be very pleased to receive this. This weighted blanket has excellent ratings on Amazon and weighs 15 pounds, an ideal weight for staying calm without getting crushed. It has plush sherpa fleece on the outside for maximum comfort and ceramic beads on the inside that distributes evenly for calm sleep, television watching or working from the couch. If your wife has been wanting one of these, this is a no-brainer. Courtesy of Amazon Mr. Sandman Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket $64.99 Buy Now on Amazon

23. Mason Jar Indoor Herb Garden

BEST FOR INDOOR GARDENERS

Now’s not exactly the best time of the year for gardening, but indoor herb gardening is available 365 days a year no matter where you live! This Mason jar indoor herb garden kit uses a passive hydroponic system that makes it easy to start your indoor garden and grow your own herbs so you’re never without a basil leaf or an extra hand full of parsley. The built-in watering system brings nutrients to the plant’s roots while also regulating moisture, and your wife will love the rustic, charming design of the portable jars.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

24. Half Baked Harvest Cookbook

BEST FOR HOME COOKS

Tieghan Gerard’s love of cooking started while making dinner for her very large family growing up in the mountains of Colorado, and now she’s taken her favorite comfort-food recipes and written them down for the masses. This is one of our favorite cookbooks for anyone, of any skill level looking to make delicious food for their families. Her recipes are creative, intuitive and easy to follow. She uses delicious ingredients in fun, inventive ways that won’t feel out of reach, but will result in something seriously delicious. If your wife loves to cook, she probably already follows Tieghan on Instagram but will appreciate the cookbook regardless.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Flat Geometric Stud Brass Earrings

MOST STYLISH PICK

These flat brass earrings are a sophisticated statement she can make while out to dinner, at the office or brunch with friends. The textured gold finish is trendy, and the neutral colors will match a variety of outfits. They’re nickel-free so they shouldn’t irritate most ears and they’ve got simple back closures so they’re simple to get on and off.

Courtesy of Target

26. Scentbird Perfume Subscription

BEST FOR PERFUME LOVERS

If your wife loves scents, perfumes, colognes or trying out new smells in her beauty routine, this subscription service is a great gift choice. Scentbird is a monthly subscription service that delivers precisely the amount of perfume your wife needs each month of her favorite scent, plus a free scent worth trying based on her preferences. They partner directly with the makers so the price is lower than retail, and it only costs roughly $15/month. Trust us, if she’s a regular perfume wearer, this is a subscription service she’ll want and use.

Courtesy of Scentbird

27. Joroto Home Exercise Bike

BEST FOR HOME GYMS

If your wife was dedicated to perfecting her home gym for the past couple of years, she’s not alone. With many of us forgoing the gym for our at-home studios for safety reasons, a spin bike remains an essential at-home addition for fitness aficionados. However, we also know that Peloton bikes are outside of many people’s budgets. Thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives including this Joroto bike.

If you’re willing to spend a little more, Joroto exercise bikes have been very popular with our readers and would make a great budget pick for at-home cyclers. The magnetic spin bike is super quiet and has multiple levels of resistance for an intense home sweat session. It has an excellent 4.5-star rating on Amazon and won’t cost one month’s rent as a new Peloton would.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Our Place Set the Table Dinnerware Set

BEST FOR ENTERTAINERS

If your wife is a big fan of setting the table before dinner, we’re guessing she would love a fresh set of plates and bowls to do so with. This one from the best-selling cookware brand Our Place is decorative, fun and practical at the same time. It comes with a set of four hand-painted, stackable, porcelain plates that work just as well serving snacks as they do serving a three-course meal. The set also comes with side plates and bowls. All of the pieces come in three different festive colors and are dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is easy.

Courtesy of Our Place

29. Instant Pot Duo

BEST FOR BUSY WIVES

With thousands of rave Amazon reviews, it’s no wonder this Instant Pot will excite your wife. It speeds up the cooking process and also retains more nutrition thanks to limiting the amount of time food is exposed to heat. Even if she’s a beginner in the kitchen, she’ll gain access to the Instant Pot app which provides more than a thousand recipes. But chances are, she’ll know just what to do with it! The multi-use programmable Instant Pot offers seven functions so your leading lady can steam, warm, slow-cook, or sauté her (and let’s be honest, your) meals. It makes yogurt, too.

Courtesy of Walmart

30. Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket

BEST GIFT TO WARM UP WITH

This is the famous Amazon coat that once went viral for its stylish puffer look and affordable price tag. It has over 19,000 (!!) reviews with a 4.5-star rating. This cheery, bright red is perfect if your wife is always freezing and could use a new, trendy coat. It’s sufficiently windproof and features six roomy pockets, special side zippers and a fleece-lined hood to keep your wife warm and trendy on blustery days.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker

BEST FOR PASTA LOVERS

This pasta maker was also one of Oprah’s favorite things last year, so you know it’s good. If your wife loves new kitchen gadgets, then pasta makers are some of our favorite wife gift ideas. After all, what’s more romantic than pasta? This maker does it all, from start to finish, including kneading the dough, mixing it and shaping it into different types of pasta from spaghetti to fettuccine, penne and even lasagna. She’ll be able to experiment with all sorts of ingredients from vegetables to eggs, and she’ll love the fresh taste of her homemade creations.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Wool-Lined Leather Touch Screen Gloves

BEST OUTDOOR GEAR

If you live in a cold climate or your wife loves to aprés ski, these gloves are a great pick. They’re made of genuine lambskin leather that’s comfortable to wear and feature an inner wool lining to protect her from the cold. They’re made with sensitive fingertips that make texting on a smartphone easier, and they’re lightweight enough to carry around in your purse or jacket pocket.

Courtesy of Amazon

33. 32 Degrees Women’s Ultra Light Down Puffer Vest

BEST VEST

If your wife is always freezing, even in 70-degree weather, this puffer-down vest is a perfect gift. It’ll keep her torso nice and toasty no matter the weather, and look stylish at the same time. It’s got a lightweight design, water-repellent fabric and a down alternative made from recycled plastic water bottles. It comes in a bunch of fun, bright and neutral colors, and can be layered over a t-shirt or underneath a jacket for added warmth.

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Call Us What We Carry

BEST POETRY

Amanda Gorman’s new book of poetry dropped last December. Formerly titled The Hill We Climb and Other Poems, this poetry collection from the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and inaugural poet takes hold of this current tumultuous moment in time and attempts to make sense of it. She explores hope and healing, and weaves together historical themes of identity and language to help us grapple with where we’re at as a society. If your wife is a fan of hers, then it’s a perfect gift idea.

Courtesy of Amazon

35. Tiffany & Love for Her

CLASSIC GIFT

Year after year, some of the best gifts for wives come from Tiffany and Co., and that’s been true for decades. Everyone loves to see that iconic little blue box from Tiffany & Co., but this time what’s inside will be a surprise. Instead of jewelry, bestow her with a fragrance that is meant to capture the scent of modern love in a bottle. This woody and floral perfume holds notes of blue basil, grapefruit, neroli, vetiver and cedarwood. True to its heritage, the Tiffany bottle will be a standout on any vanity.

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

36. Rothy’s The Lace Up Sneakers

FOR SOLE COMFORT

Rothy’s is one of our favorite brands at the moment, for style, function and purpose. All of their shoes are made with recycled water bottles and are machine washable for easy cleaning. These pristine white Lace Up sneakers are perfect for a wife or mom who’s always on the go. They’ve got a fuzzy terry texture on the inside and the neutral color will perfectly match her daily athleisure outfits. They’re a great balance between street style and craftsmanship and come in brighter colors as well.

Courtesy of Rothy's

37. Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette

BEST FOR MAKEUP LOVERS

When it comes to the best gifts for your wife, it’s hard to go wrong with an eyeshadow palette. They offer plenty of shades to play with, especially this one from Urban Decay which, trust us, if she’s into makeup she’s heard of. It includes warm matte neutrals and gold flitter so she can transition from day to night easily. Each shade comes in a velvety powder with a texture she’ll love and they’ve all got serious staying power — she won’t have to worry about her look fading midday. The palette also comes with a two-sided brush that’s vegan and cruelty-free so she can start using her new products right away.

Courtesy of Sephora

38. Aperol Alcohol Aperitif Spritz Vintage Framed Print

BEST VINTAGE GIFT

Does her office wall need a bit of life? How about the spot above your bar cart? This festive vintage print is super fun and bright, and a great gift for the aesthetically driven. Whether or not she drinks Aperol Spritz’s, this print is a great reminder to let loose and have fun regularly. It also comes ready to hang in a simple frame and is available in multiple sizes depending on the wall space you’re working with.

Courtesy of Society6

39. Votes for Women Puzzle

BEST PUZZLE

If your wife is both a feminist and an avid puzzler, and we’re guessing she is, this beautifully crafted puzzle is a great melding of interests and a thoughtful present. This illustrated, 500-piece puzzle celebrates the suffrage movement of the 19th century that brought about the 19th amendment of 1920 when women were granted the right to vote. It’s a circle of voting rights champions, from Hester C. Jeffrey to Elizabeth Cady and Frederick Douglass, and has a 23″ diameter when fully assembled.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

40. Chanel: Collections and Creations

BEST CHANEL GIFT

A closet full of Chanel couture may be out of your budget, but this beautiful coffee table book is not. The house of Chanel shares its private archives in these pages, showing the gorgeous creations by Coco Chanel from the 1920s to the present. Broken down into the iconic fashion house’s five themes, it explores each of them in-depth: the suit, the camellia, jewelry, fragrances, makeup and the little black dress. It includes a mix of previously unpublished archive photographs as well as original drawings by Karl Lagerfeld.

Courtesy of Amazon

41. Bala Bangles

BEST ON-THE-GO GEAR

Bala Bangles was a rare Shark Tank pitch that received unanimous support and had all five sharks battling it out for a stake in the company. Now, their trendy wrist and ankle weights are widely available and super popular thanks to their quality and fun, bright colors. They’re easy and comfortable to wear and will dial up the heat on everything from a barre core workout to running errands. They come in 1 and 2 lb. varieties in a wide range of colors. If your wife loves nothing more than her at-home pilates circuit or multi-tasking and burning calories, these will make a great addition to her fitness routine and wardrobe.

Courtesy of Bala

42. Maps International Scratch-Off Map of the U.S.

BEST FOR TRAVELERS

Jet-setters haven’t been able to collect as many frequent flier miles in the past couple of years, but this scratch-off map will help her relive her favorite trips of all time. The map of the USA is coated in gold and once it’s scratched off, it reveals colored states, monuments, national parks and other attractions underneath. Made of silk art paper, it measures 24 by 36 inches, ideally sized to proudly put on display. You can also use it to plan your next road trip to give her some scratching off — and adventures — to look forward to.

Courtesy of Amazon

43. Zen Breeze Essential Oil Diffuser

BEST FOR ZEN WIVES

Diffusing essential oils is very trendy these days, and we’re willing to bet your wife would love to add these helpful scents to your home. The Zen Breeze Essential Oil Diffuser has over 1,800 five-star reviews from users. And as much as this is a great gift choice for your wife, you can very much see this as a gift for yourself, too. Not only will your house smell great, but essential oils also have a range of additional benefits from helping manage allergy symptoms to delivering a more enjoyable night’s sleep.

Courtesy of Amazon

44. Nine West Pumps

MOST STYLISH FOOTWEAR

A pair of pumps is a staple in any woman’s wardrobe, but this heart-themed pair from Nine West is perfect if your wife also happens to be a fancy shoe lover. They’re ideal for everything from a day at the office to a night out with the girls, and they’re available for less than a hundred bucks. As for style, they’ve got a sophisticated pointed toe, as well as a lightly cushioned footbed for comfort. They’ve also got a wrapped stiletto heel so everyone will know she means business.

Courtesy of Nine West

45. MasterClass Annual Subscription

BEST FOR EDUCATION

If your wife is always curious, asking questions and loves to learn, a subscription to MasterClass would make a great gift. They’ve got classes from experts on there ranging from Wolf Gang Puck to Serena Williams, and they make gifting an annual subscription super easy. She’ll have access to their extensive library of courses and can fit the learning into her schedule whenever is convenient for her.

Courtesy of Masterclass

46. The Bouqs Co.

BEST FLOWERS

When it comes to the best gifts for your wife, flowers will always score you major points, no matter the occasion. This bouquets from Bouqs Company will always serve you well.

Courtesy of The Bouqs

47. BS-MALL Premium Makeup Brush Set

MOST PRACTICAL GIFT

It’s probably been a while since your wife replaced her makeup brushes, so why not grab her a new set just in time for your fancy night out? This one comes with 14 different makeup brushes that are soft to the touch, densely packed with bristles and shaped well. They’re firm enough to apply makeup while still being comfortable enough to use, and the set comes with five large brushes for face makeup as well as nine precise eye makeup brushes for achieving that perfect cat eye.

Courtesy of Amazon

48. The Sill Monstera Deliciosa

BEST FOR GREEN THUMBS

Does your wife treat plants like her children? Well, then this popular houseplant is the perfect way to expand her indoor jungle. The Sill is a great plant resource she should already know about for online green-friend ordering, and this Monstera makes for great interior decor with its “swiss cheese” leaves and simple design. It’s an easy plant to take care of, needs water every one to two weeks and takes bright to indirect light only. Plus, The Sill has a ton of care guidance on their site if she starts to worry about it.

Courtesy of The Sill

49. Madewell The Transport Rucksack

BEST FOR STYLISH HIKERS

If your wife is headed back into the office this year, she’s going to need a bag to lug all her stuff to and fro with. This leather rucksack from Madewell is stylish and practical and comes with enough pockets and space to store all her goodies. It’s made of Italian vegetable-tanned leather and has a collar stud closure out front. It’s got three large, spacious interior pockets and a 4″ handle drop for easy pickup. Plus, it comes in both brown and black leather.

Courtesy of Madewell

50. Mueller French Press

BEST FOR COFFEE LOVERS

Sometimes gifting your wife a piece of kitchen equipment may result in more anger than elation. However, when the item’s a French Press and the result is coffee? You can’t go wrong. This French Press coffee maker from Mueller is made of durable 304 stainless steel and is double insulated for keeping your coffee warm for up to 60 minutes. It’s drop-proof and rust-proof, and can also make tea, frothed milk, hot chocolate, and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

51. Kate Spade Voyage Large Work Tote

BEST OVERSIZED BAG FOR WIFE

Many husbands don’t understand why women spend hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars on designer handbags. But you don’t need to understand. All you need to know is that these bags make your wife happy. This designer tote bag from Kate Spade is large and perfect for the average workday. It’s got an elegant, simple, sleek exterior and plenty of pockets and dividers inside to keep everything organized. It’s made of pebbled leather with smooth leather trim and with the practical design it’s bound to become a staple of your wife’s daily getup.

Courtesy of Kate Spade

52. Manduka PRO Yoga Mat

BEST FOR YOGA LOVERS

If asanas are your wife’s jam, this top-rated yoga mat from Manduka is the way to go. It’s professional quality and built ultra-supportive at 6 millimeters thick. The ultra-dense cushioning gives your joints plenty of support as you move from downward to upward dog, and the high-quality, grippy materials give you a solid foundation during class. It boasts a closed-cell construction for wicking away sweat and moisture and it’s easy to clean with a simple wipe-down after each session.

Courtesy of Amazon

53. BELLISSO Bath Bombs Ultra Lux Gift Set

BEST FOR BATH LOVERS

These vegan bath bombs are made with all-natural ingredients and feature essential oils and other nourishing ingredients for the skin. They’re made with dead sea salt, sunflower oils, shea butter and vitamin E for soft, glowing skin. Each bath bomb is extra large for filling up even the biggest tubs and setting a relaxing, calming mood for your wife to chill in. The decorative box comes with six choices so she’ll have a variety for her next tub session, and they come at an affordable price for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

54. W&P Carry On Cocktail Kit Moscow Mule

BEST FOR COCKTAIL LOVERS

SPY editors are big fans of W&P cocktail kits, which make for perfect small gifts for any occasion. If you want to wow your wife with a thoughtful, useful present for 2022 you can present this cocktail kit with a voucher for your next vacation — but she’ll be pretty stoked with this on its own, too. Made for mixing up libations en route to the final destination, this kit has everything needed to whip up a perfect Moscow Mule — the perfect cocktail for vodka lovers. This kit has enough ingredients to make two cocktails, so if you’re sitting next to her perhaps she’ll share.

Courtesy of Amazon

55. Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator

BEST FOREPLAY

Another great way to show your wife how much you care about her? By closing that orgasm gap once and for all. This Eva II couples vibrator will help you get there. This device sits hands-free between her labia to stimulate her clitoris during penetrative sex. It’s got flexible wings, a snug fit and a three-speed motor so no matter what your sex life looks like this device should be able to keep up. Trust us, this gift is sure to satisfy her.

Courtesy of Dame

56. Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board

BEST FOR CHEESE LOVERS

Is there anything better than a good cheese board? This one can be personalized with your wife’s initials and is the perfect gift for the woman who loves nothing more than entertaining. It starts as a simple wedge and expands into four different quadrants of varying depths for all of the crackers, jams, mustards, cheeses and olives you can fit. It also comes with a three-knife set of different cheese knives and a little drawer to keep them handy.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

57. Eccolo Red Embossed Heart Writing Journal

BEST FOR DREAMERS

A notebook is always a practical gift, one that many wives will appreciate. It’s an act of service to let her know you want her to be organized and have a designated place to write down her thoughts, dreams or even just her to-dos. It’s made of vegan-friendly faux leather and has a simple heart design, which makes it ideal for gifting. This simple, affordable gift is great for women who love to journal, make lists, plan and unwind with their thoughts.

Courtesy of Amazon

58. Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé Vintage Champagne

BEST TO CELEBRATE WITH

There’s nothing like a nice bottle of Veuve to celebrate a special occasion, especially the holiday season. It’s a classic for a reason, and your wife will instantly recognize the bottle label and know it’s about to be good. Veuve Clicquot is synonymous with the “art of living,” and is made via a combination of decadent, rich French wines. Pop open this bottle, pair it with a little charcuterie spread, and you’ve got yourself a great gift.

Courtesy of Drizly

59. Framebridge The Piccolo Duo: 7 x 7

BEST FOR MEMORIES

Bring her favorite Instagram shots to life with this elegant photo box set from Framebridge, the service that prints, frames and hangs your favorite pictures for you. They’re made of solid oak wood and are designed to stand on their own or hang, so she’s got options. You can pick the photos, crop them and size them all on their website — so if she’s got a favorite Christmas card shot, wedding memory or old relic photo she keeps in her wallet, now’s the time to preserve it forever.

Courtesy of Framebridge

60. Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop Colette Reading Glasses

BEST FOR READERS

These readers are a great gift for any wife who needs a little visual assistance but doesn’t want to look like her mother. These are fashionable reading glasses that’ll magnify her book, magazine, newspaper or computer screen and they’re Oprah-approved so you know they’re legit. They’re made with premium polycarbonate and have spring hinges for easy opening and closing. The Aspheric lenses have an anti-scratch coating on them for protection and the oversized look comes in a beautiful hunter green as well as an electric blue.

Courtesy of Amazon

61. What I Love About You Fill-in-the-Blank Journal

MOST SENTIMENTAL GIFT

There’s never a bad time to remind your significant other how much you love them. With this Knock Knock What I Love About You book your wife will have a physical reminder of exactly what makes her special. Example fill-in-the-blanks include, “You deserve the ______ award ” and “You have the greatest taste in ______.” These pages allow you to use all your wit and charm to deliver lines that remind your partner why they love you, too. The book itself has a hard cover for durability and even includes a plastic jacket for extra protection, allowing your wife to read it over and over again without fear.

Courtesy of Amazon

62. Nekteck Foot Massager With Heat

BEST FOR STRESS

Give your wife a break and a luxurious rest with this pampering electric foot massager that has six massage heads and 18 different rotating nodes inside. It’s designed to ease tension in the feet, relax muscles and stimulate blood flow. The massager also comes with a heating element to amplify the therapeutic effects. There’s also an adjustable height feature with three different levels to make it as comfortable as possible to sit your feet in. Plus you can turn it on and off using just your toe, and it has a portable carrying handle.

Courtesy of Amazon

63. Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses MOST CHIC If your wifey wears sunglasses winter, spring, summer or fall, all you have to do is invest in a classic, timeless pair of Ray-Ban sunnies to defrost her heart in the winter weather. These glam frames will look chic whether she’s wearing a bikini or a chunky knit scarf. The non-polarized glasses feature 100% UV protection and a durable metal frame she can throw in her purse without abandon. Courtesy of Nordstrom Nordstrom Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses $178.00 Buy Now

64. Jade Roller & Gua Sha

BEST FOR EXTRA SELF-CARE

Jade rollers are one of the new must-have beauty products, essentially giving your face a massage every night and helping to firm and lift skin. Gua Shas are equally trendy and useful, helping to improve fine lines and morning puffiness. If you’re looking to encourage your wife to take a little more time for self-care or know that she’s into a killer facial routine, then a jade roller is the perfect gift idea. It’s a classic beauty gift that’s always popular in our guides to the best gift ideas for wives.

Courtesy of Amazon

65. Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

BEST FOR PEACE-OF-MIND

Does your wife work/relax/think better when she’s not being constantly interrupted? Who doesn’t? But if that’s the case you may want to look into these handy but stylish noise-canceling headphones, which come equipped for work and play. There’s a mic for making phone calls, the set is compatible with Alexa voice control, and they last up to 30 hours at a time with a quick charge so that they’re always in use. And, since even the happiest of couples know they need to tune each other out every once in a while, these could make for a super thoughtful gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

66. 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

BEST FOR BEDROOM LUXURY

Add romance and functional beauty to your bedroom with a set of these super-soft silk pillows. Not only does the luxe material help put anyone in the mood, but silk pillows have been shown to help stimulate skin cell growth, balance moisture and even prevent hair from breaking. We call that a win-win-win.

Courtesy of Amazon

67. The Couple’s Bucket List

BEST FOR CREATIVE INSPIRATION

Whether you need date night ideas, you’re looking for some new inspiration or you want to show your wife that you love spending time with her, these cards cover it all. It doesn’t matter if you’re a newlywed or an old and greying duo, because these cards are meant to spark conversation and encourage you to go outside the box. We particularly love that the tasks and activities aren’t expensive to do and most of them are simple enough, like listing your top three movies and planning a weekend marathon.

Courtesy of Amazon

68. Gabbi Bag

BEST FOR TRENDSETTERS

This trendy bag has been featured on TikTok and Instagram and has even been spotted on the arms of celebs like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber. The vegan leather design comes in an array of colors and features a suede-like liner that’s made from recycled materials. It also comes in a pretty silk dust bag to make it feel like an extra splurge when your wife does get to finally open it, making it a trendy, practical and thoughtful gift all in one.

Courtesy of Amazon

69. Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit

BEST FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS

If your wife is a chocolate lover and you don’t want to get her just any old box of chocolates, consider this chocolate truffle-making kit. It comes with everything she needs to create her chocolate masterpieces, and the best part is that once she uses up the included chocolate she’ll be armed with the knowledge of how to make them again, and again, and again with the help of the included candy thermometer and a few fresh ingredients.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

70. Custom Star Map Print

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE GIFT

Looking for unique gift ideas for a birthday or anniversary? Go the extra light year with a customized star map to show your wife that your coupling is written in the stars. These custom star map prints can be made using any date you choose: your wedding, the day you met or even the birth of a child. In our opinion it checks all of the boxes: It’s personal, it’s meaningful and it’s romantic as heck.

Courtesy of Etsy

Gifts For Her That Are So Good You Won't Even Need To Keep The Receipt