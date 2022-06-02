The Perfect Gifts to Make the Plant Parent in Your Life Happy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Buying a gifts for plant lovers is no easy feat. Odds are, they know more about horticulture than you do, and you run the risk of giving them something they don’t want (or worse something they don’t like).

But whether their gardening vibe is practical or whimsical or they’ve only just learned how to take care of plants, we’ve come up with the ultimate curation of gifts for every budget, one that will surely earn you a green thumb’s up. After all, everyone needs gardening gloves and watering cans — just be sure you buy a great one!

No matter the occasion you’re celebrating, here are the best gifts for plant lovers in 2022.

1. Philodendron Green

BEST OVERALL

The air-purifying Philodendron is a favorite amongst newbie gardeners and plant connoisseurs alike. Available in one of The Sill’s stylish signature planters, this easygoing, fast-growing plant features heart-shaped leaves and trailing vines. A jungle-inspired look that fits any decor style.

Courtesy of The Sill

2. Click & Grow Smart Garden 3

RUNNER UP

Anyone with a green thumb (or without one, for that matter) will appreciate this high-tech smart garden by Click and Grow. Ideal for growing all kinds of herbs, veggies, fruit or flowers year-round, this is the ultimate gift for a foodie home gardener, bringing farmer’s-market quality and pesticide-free freshness right to their kitchen.

Courtesy of Click and Grow

3. Pothos Collection

BEST DESKTOP GIFT

This tiny Pothos trio is the perfect desktop gift. The trailing plants arrive in clay pots and can grow up to 8-inches tall, and although they’re carefree in terms of maintenance, they’re not pet-friendly. A no-fuss option that can adapt to low-light, these are great for windowless cubicles.

Courtesy of Bloomscape

4. Whale Fin Sanseviera

BEST LOW-MAINTENANCE PICK

Have a friend who loves plants but isn’t great at taking care of them? No need to shame — just gift them this Whale Fin plant, which has a chic and minimalist effect with a large, singular leaf. It looks like a work of art and is practically impossible to kill, making it a no-brainer gift.

Courtesy of Bloomscape

5. Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters

BEST PLANTER

These mid-century planters blend aesthetics with wooden legs and a white ceramic body. It lends a clean, streamlined look and is best suited for medium and large plants, creating the illusion of a bigger space. Consider gifting these planters with one of West Elm’s faux trees for a no-hassle showstopper.

Courtesy of West Elm

6. The Dunes Dried Bouquet

MOST ELEGANT PICK

Dried flowers are just as striking as fresh ones, but they last much longer and only require a light dusting every few months. They also have a more elegant look than fresh bouquets. This one, with Avena Oats and Bunny Tail, is dubbed The Dunes and brings a sense of sophisticated serenity to any room.

Courtesy of Urban Stems

7. Bromeliad Pineapple

BEST FOR FRUIT LOVERS

Whether they love pineapples or just enjoy a tropical vibe, this Bromeliad pineapple tree will add a vibrant pop to any room while cleaning the air. It’s a conversation starter that will eventually create offshoots, aka baby plants, before eventually growing into a new plant.

Courtesy of Bloomscape

8. Yerbmala Macrame Plant Hanger

BEST BOHO PICK

These macrame plant hangers with braided detailing are inspired by the 1970s but infused with modern touches, making them an ideal alternative to planters that take up valuable floor space. Ideal for trailing plants like ferns, this can be paired with The Sill’s small or medium planters, which can be bought separately.

Courtesy of The Sill

9. Faux Maranta

BEST NO-MAINTENANCE PICK

One step better than low-maintenance is no-maintenance, which is exactly what this faux Maranta is. The real version of this medium-sized plant can be finicky, but the very realistic fake version can withstand owners being forgetful or going away on vacation. Sold in a ceramic planter, it’ll have everyone fooled.

Courtesy of The Sill

10. Matte Black Watering Can

BEST ACCESSORY

Watering cans are a necessary part of many gardening routines, but they can have a clunky and utilitarian look. This matte black watering can, on the other hand, is a piece of art on its own. It’s also made extra functional with a long spout that offers a more controlled flow.

Courtesy of Modsprout

11. Uplift Planter Grow Light

BEST SPLURGE

Willing to spend a little extra? Consider this one-of-a-kind planter with a built-in grow light. Offered in matte white, matte black and turmeric, the adjustable Modern Sprout Uplift Planter contains the color spectrum needed for plant growth and is adjustable for plants of all sizes — even seedlings. It doubles as a light source, enhancing home decor.

Courtesy of Modsprout

12. Plant Care Set

BEST FOR PLANT TLC

If the gardener in your life has all the plants they need, give them the gift that keeps on giving with this plant care set. Complete with a mister to boost humidity, neem oil for pests and dusting gloves to keep leaves shiny, this set can help keep greenery as healthy as possible.

Courtesy of Bloomscape

13. Boston Fern Hanging Plant

BEST HANGING PICK

Hanging plants in baskets is an effective way to filter out pollutants while decorating a home. This Boston Fern is a breeze to take care of and only needs to be misted a couple of times a week. Add a dash of greenery to your gift recipient’s air space with this must-have.

Courtesy of Plants.com

14. Oyster Mushroom Log Kit

BEST FOR SHROOM LOVERS

If a plant in a pot isn’t creative enough for your taste and your gift recipient loves mushrooms (the less-fun kind), consider gifting them this Oyster Mushroom Log kit, which gives way to sweet, velvety shrooms that can be eaten raw or cooked. They’re simple to grow and can be re-harvested for up to three years.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

15. Pete Oyler Plant Pedestal

BEST PLANT DISPLAY

Plants are Mother Nature’s gift to us, and they deserve to be put on a pedestal — literally. These plant stands turn any basic planter into a chic display. This one, featuring lap joinery, is made from beech wood and helps show off arrangements high and low in a way that’s more impressive than a windowsill.

Courtesy of AreaWare

16. Vintage Succulents Puzzle

BEST FOR PUZZLE LOVERS

Anyone who loves games as much as they do plants will appreciate this 1,000-piece retro succulent puzzle. It allows users to explore cylindrical, spiny and aloe-filled plants and makes for a botanical art piece that they’ll be proud to display.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

17. Lavender Blooming Plant

BEST AROMATHERAPY PICK

Soothe and de-stress the plant fan in your life with this blooming lavender tree. Apart from adding a dreamy look and scent to any room, lavender has many aromatherapy uses and can be turned into a dried bouquet once it’s fully grown. Perfect for anyone who has trouble sleeping.

Courtesy of Plants.com

18. Canvas Utility Apron

BEST FOR HOLDING TOOLS

What’s a gardener without their tools? This low-key canvas utility apron holds anything and everything that a gardener needs, no matter their expertise level. With large pockets to hold essentials like gloves, pruning shears or phones, it keeps outfits clean during any plant-related adventure and remains breathable in humid climates.

Courtesy of Terrain

19. Hey Horti Plant Subscription Box

BEST SUBSCRIPTION PICK

Horti is known for its subscription plans, which send out small- to medium-sized offerings in several categories: pet-friendly, New to Planting or Horti’s Pick. Available in a six-month, 12-month, or month-to-month option, they initially send out hardy plants and then more exotic ones as the gardener’s confidence (and expertise) increase.

Courtesy of Hey Horti

20. String of Succulents Collection

BEST SUCCULENT PICK

Succulents are drought-tolerant, making them a resilient choice for any gardener. However, pros shouldn’t be offended if they get one — they’re also some of the most beautiful, alien-looking plants you can find. This collection of small, trailing succulents includes the coveted String of Pearls, and can help remove pollutants from the air.

Courtesy of Bloomscape

21. Spider Plant

BEST PET-FRIENDLY PICK

With its long, tropical offshoots, the spider plant is an all-around crowd-pleaser. It works hard to clean the air, is suitable for households with pets and grows well in low light. Although it has a relatively small footprint, many buyers found that this affordable plant was bigger and fuller than expected.

Courtesy of Hey Rooted

22. Barebones Living Waxed Canvas Harvesting & Gathering Bag

BEST FOR HARVESTING

Harvesting and gathering from a home garden can be a messy, time-consuming process. Make it easier for your plant-loving bud with this waxed canvas bag that helps with everything from planting tulips to weeding a cucumber patch. It has convertible straps and can be worn in many ways, while the drop-out bottom allows it to be emptied fast.

Courtesy of Food 52

23. Leon & George Plants

BEST ETHICAL PICK

Everything on Leon & George is a statement-maker like this Pilea Peperomioides, but it’s the company’s values that will make you feel good supporting them. Plants are grown in the USA in native climates, and the brand partners with non-profit projects like the National Forest Foundation, the Equal Justice Initiative and National Public Radio. This Chinese Money Plant has coin-like foliage and a minimalist look.

Courtesy of Leon & George

24. MoMA Self-Watering Pot

MOST FUNCTIONAL PICK

Watering plants is a hassle, but it does keep them alive. This MoMA self-watering pot makes that job so much easier, allowing plants to regulate just how much water they take in. Users fill the reservoir water and the plant can absorb as much as it needs through the walls of the terracotta pot. Ideal for anyone who over- or under-waters their plants.

Courtesy of Greendigs

25. Indoor Herb Garden Kit

BEST FOR HOME COOKS

If you’re looking for the best gift for a plant lover who’s also a foodie, consider this indoor herb kit, which will transform their kitchen into an Italian restaurant. Basil, oregano and thyme are delivered in wooden planters with a chalkboard front, and will reduce trips to the grocery store while making every dish taste better.

Courtesy of Amazon

