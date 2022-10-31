The 45+ Best Gifts Under $100 for Any Holiday or Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the occasion or recipient, shopping for gifts can be a challenge. And if you’re on a budget, that challenge just got even trickier. With the holidays right around the corner, you’re likely going to be shopping for the best Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, and other tidbits without breaking the bank.

If the holiday season leaves you with so many to buy gifts for, it makes sense that you’d want to find items within a reasonable price range so that everyone you’re celebrating this year can get something special.

That said, the presents that people appreciate and remember most are the ones that are thoughtful, not expensive. Just because an item is inexpensive doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. You can still find some meaningful, useful gifts under $100 for him or her.

The most coveted options include great gift ideas for techies, hypebeasts, travelers, fitness buffs, spirits connoisseurs and everyone in between. All are available to buy right now on sites like Amazon, and most can be shipped with Prime, which is always clutch when considering last-minute gift ideas.

To help you in your quest for affordable presents, check out our collection of the best gifts under $100.

Gskyer Telescope

Gift your family or friends a high-quality telescope that allows them to explore stars and the moon. It comes with two replaceable eyepieces and a scope with a mounting bracket for easy navigation. There’s a smartphone adapter, a wireless camera remote so you can capture images as desired, and a carrying bag that keeps everything stored neatly when it’s not in use.

VIVITEST Aromatherapy Diffuser

This aromatherapy diffuser offers a sleek design that will look great in any space. It provides 6-8 hours of quiet operation and comes with an auto-off function that shuts it down when water dissipates. The color-changing design offers nine glowing colors and a timer feature so you can set it to cut off when you desire.

LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitchers and Dispenser

The LifeStraw water filter pitcher removes bacteria and parasites and also reduces lead, mercury, and chemicals while retaining essential minerals. It has a membrane microfilter that will last through 264 gallons and an activated carbon + ion filter that lasts 40 gallons. The pitcher is made of borosilicate glass, so it’s easy to clean and alleviates the need for single-use plastic bottles.

Deluxe Hot Sauce Making Kit

Think of all the fun that will be had with this hot sauce making kit. It comes with everything you need to get started and can make up to 10 bottles. The kit comes with 3 glass bottles with caps, 18 labels funnel, 100 ph test strips, Gloves, 3 bags of dried peppers, spice blend, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, recipes, and instruction booklet — all packaged in a eat gift box.

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Portable Bluetooth speakers have become go-to gifts when you just don’t know what to get. With the category evolving over the years, this option from JBL remains a tried and true must-have if you want sound quality and portability. This speaker comes in a variety of different colors and can connect to up to two smartphones or tablets so you can switch off DJ-ing. The built-in 3000mAh rechargeable battery can support up to 12 hours of playtime and it’s Ipx7 waterproof so some rain, a spill or an accidental plunge in the pool shouldn’t be a problem. You can also connect two JBL speakers together and amplify your sound across larger spaces.

There’s a reason virtually every gift guide includes at least one portable speaker, and if you’re trying to find great gifts under $100, you won’t do better than this popular Bluetooth speaker.

UGG Tasman Slipper

Made with genuine sheep fur, the Ugg Tasman Slipper keeps feet cozy without allowing them to overheat. As the coziest pair of slippers you’ll ever put on your feet, your giftee won’t go a day without wearing them. Made with a rubber sole, they’ll definitely come in handy since they can be worn in and outside.

Exclusivo Mezcla Luxury Velvet Plush Throw Blanket

No matter what year it is, you cannot go wrong with a plush blanket. But, it’s safe to say we all need a little bit more of a cuddly, cozy feel to help us rid the anxieties of this year. This throw blanket is soft as hell, which is perfect for hanging at home on the couch and drinking hot cocoa all day. You know, to avoid all responsibilities. The blanket is available in a few colors, but we love this calming, tranquil ice blue to help ease the mind after a long WFH day.

Anker Quick Charge 3.0 43.5W 4-Port USB Wall Charger

With Anker’s USB Wall Charger, you can have the ability to charge up to four devices at once. There’s no more of that “can I borrow your charger?” talk with this baby. All you need are a couple of cords laying around (which we know you have) and you can charge every family member’s cell at once whether they’re team Apple or team Android.

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Nobody wants to put clothes on immediately after they shower or have to put on pants to answer the door when breakfast is delivered. Basically, a great robe is a wardrobe staple. Although it is a tad bit over a $100, this soft and luxurious robe is super comfortable, lightweight, and totally worth it.. It’s 100% Turkish cotton with a relaxed fit to hide whatever is going on underneath, and it comes in a bunch of colors and sizes to fit anyone on your list.

Oversized Portable Extendable Back Scratcher

Why snag a gift under $100 when you can get it down to under $10? As a low-cost gift that your giftee will actually use, this portable extendable back scratcher will come in handy. Like, trust us, you’ll never buy another gift for this cheap with this much potential for use. You’ll thank us later.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer

If the past couple of years were summed up in a much-needed present, the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer would be it. Thankfully it’s a new year, but you should still kill 99.99% of germs on your phone without getting it wet all thanks to the killing powers provided by the device’s intense UV light. The PhoneSoap 3 comes with a port to charge your phone even while cleaning it for a mega two-in-one offer. You can even clean other items that might fit inside, too, like jewelry, headphones, keys and even baby pacifiers.

Lulu Candles

There’s never not a good time to introduce a new scent into someone’s home. Gift this incredible-smelling Lulu Candle to anyone on your list this year and spread an aroma consisting of jasmine, oud and sandalwood all throughout their home. Lulu Candles are all soy-based candle products, which is an eco-friendly option that provides a longer, cleaner burn. So, when gifting candles this year, gift this one — it’s sure to last a while.

A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Now that we can finally chill for a little bit after the inauguration, it’s time to keep up with some light reading and one of our favorite presidents we’ve ever had: Barack Obama. In his newest memoir, A Promised Land, Obama takes us through the personal journey of his earliest political aspirations right to his Iowa caucus victory in a story that provides hope to a nation. It’s a must-gift book for any reader no matter the occasion.

Herschel Novel Duffle Bag

Herschel has built its legacy creating top-of-the-line bags at affordable prices. You won’t find a better deal than the Novel duffel — a reliable pick that won’t bleed your pockets dry and works great as a gym bag or light weekender bag. Made of black and synthetic leather it has a polished look that’s classic and effortlessly stylish. Plus, at less than $80 this is a practical and high-quality gift for any man, woman or trendy individual always on the move.

Burt’s Bees Essential Kit

The gift of good skin is the gift that keeps on giving — especially when it’s in the form of a beauty gift set. Burt’s Bees is one of the most beloved skincare brands out there thanks to their natural formulas that are safe for even the most sensitive skin. This gift set contains some of their greatest hits. Their lip balm, made with beeswax, vitamin E and pomegranate oil, is one of the best balms on the market. The set also includes a body cream, deep cleansing cream and foot cream to hydrate and nourish the thirstiest skin.

Goodthreads Merino Wool Quarter-Zip Sweater

Every guy can use a stylish quarter zip sweater in their rotation. A favorite classic, a merino wool sweater can easily be dressed up or down. Made from a merino wool blend, it’ll keep him warm and cozy. He can wear it as a jacket in cool weather or under a coat once the temperatures dip. Not quite what you were looking for? Amazon’s own clothing division, Goodthreads, has plenty of stylish picks for men and women.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Everyone has a smart home assistant device these days, but not everyone has the upgraded Echo Show with Alexa. The new Amazon device features a screen that shows the time, recipes, video calls, security camera streams, and much more. This is the latest Echo Show release, so we’re honestly shocked it’s under $100. Any techie would be thrilled to unwrap one of these — even if they already have an older-generation Echo.

Rubbermaid EasyFindLids Food Storage Containers

Giving Rubbermaid plastic food containers as a gift seems sort of odd, but trust us, you can never go wrong with gifting the EasyFindLids. These storage containers will be the last set your giftee ever owns because of how effortless these containers are to store. The lids snap on insanely tight and all lids and containers fit into one another with ease.

Tenmiro 65.6ft Led Strip Lights

Add a little color to your living space with these LED strip lights that are ready to go just about anywhere in the home. Whether it be behind your television, under your desk, along the top of your walls or wherever else your heart desires, these lights come with a multitude of functions and up to 44 color choices with the provided remote.

Disco Anti-Aging Set



The cost of skincare adds up, so it’s always a pleasant surprise when you receive some quality products as a gift. Disco skincare is SPY tested and approved. Whether there’s a man in your life who’s already a skincare fanatic or someone who’s been wanting to take better care of their skin but needs a push, this Disco anti-aging duo will be much appreciated. It includes a rejuvenating face mask and repairing eye stick exfoliate, fight wrinkles and leave you with brighter, younger-looking skin.

West Bend Hot Theater Style Popper Machine

Movie night just got a lot more fun with this vintage-inspired popcorn maker! The fun piece will spruce up any countertop when it’s not in use. In just a few minutes, the kettle will make five to six servings of popcorn. The Stir Crazy stir-rod technology means hardly any kernels will be left behind, plus the non-stick coating makes it a cinch to clean.

Jensen JTA-222 3-Speed Turntable

Oozing vintage appeal, this thoughtful gift will be music to their ears! Made to look like an antique wooden case, the three-speed stereo turntable also has an AM/FM stereo receiver. Party ready or personal, it has an output for external stereo speakers as well as a stereo headphone jack. The turntable comes with two built-in speakers and a dust cover.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

The 5thh generation Echo Dot took our favorite voice-activated speaker to an entirely new level by transforming it into a sphere. This compact design delivers a much fuller and clearer sound than any Echo Dot has ever before with well-balanced vocals and thick bass. Like any other Echo device, the All-New Echo Dot uses Alexa that can convert your experience in any which way you desire. Call anybody hands-free, drop in on other rooms with an Echo device and even turn your house into a smart home (with some added devices).

Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit

Owning a nice toiletry kit is an essential part of being an adult, in my opinion. It helps keep all of your products organized to avoid clutter and makes travel a whole lot easier. This Herschel bag is trendy, well-made and super affordable. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can cater your choice to the recipient, and it’s quite functional with an interior mesh storage sleeve, front zippered pocket and waterproof main compartment for efficient toiletry storage.

Levitating Air Bonsai Pot

Exactly how does this plant float in the air? Technically, it uses maglev suspension technology, but you can keep the recipient — and all their guests — guessing. Bonsai plants are famous for their Zen qualities and the levitating effect makes this one even more captivating and soothing. The pot can be used for practically any small indoor potted plant and even herbs. We recommend including some greenery to make the gift complete. Super modern, it’ll be a cool addition to any room.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle

Go back in time and shoot instantly once again with this Fujifilm camera that’s truly a classic when it comes to gifting. One of our SPY editor’s dedicated an entire review to the Fujifilm Instax 11 because he loved it so much. These nostalgic point-and-shoots are such a fun way to capture memories with friends, family, pets and more. There are tons of colors depending on your giftee’s preference, but we love this baby blue one.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer & Shaver

He has needed a new razor since the summer and a new beard trimmer throughout the winter. Kill two birds with one stone by placing this hybrid grooming tool on his bathroom countertop. The OneBlade was designed for multi-purpose facial hair maintenance, featuring an innovative dual-sided blade that seamlessly cuts through thick strands without damaging the skin. Its contoured head design allows for precision styling. Three trimming combs also come bundled to manage different stubble lengths. The fact that it’s portable-friendly and rechargeable makes it an awesome travel gift too.

HOME SMILE Ceramic Aloe Ring/Jewelry Holder

Take it from us that she always needs a spot to store her jewelry and trinkets, and this endearing ceramic aloe jewelry plate does so in style. If she’s a plant lover, aspiring green thumb or even just someone who’s super organized — this dish is perfect. The white color of the base will highlight her jewelry and make it easy to find the exact earring she’s searching for — and the pokey leaves of the aloe provide additional spots for rings or bracelets to hang.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2

The AirPods Pro may be the it gadget right now, but if you’re looking for the best gifts under $100, they’re way out of your price range. Fortunately, you can get better audio performance and functionality from this pair of true-wireless earbuds, and at a much lower price. As one of Anker’s newest entries, the Liberty has been updated with adaptive sound, noise reduction, and water resistance. Access to the Soundcore app opens up both models for personalized sound, thanks to built-in presets and unique features like HearID that test the listener’s hearing to create a custom EQ profile tailored to their ears. You can’t go wrong with this option.

Cooper & Thief Bourbon Barrel Aged Red Blend Red Wine

If he’s just starting to develop his wine palate, but can’t seem to stay away from his favorite bourbon, see what his reaction is when tasting this well-rounded red blend. Copper & Thief have created something special, a “dark and jammy” red wine with bourbon-inspired notes that pairs well with meaty delicacies; having a glass with a pan-seared ribeye is everything. Its rich aromas and flavors of black fruit and smoke give the wine a refined taste, every sip leaving a velvety mouthfeel on the taste buds.

Mars Dust Globe

As an ode to the future colony that’ll be living on Mars someday, this globe is a great gift for science geeks and sci-fi lovers alike to anticipate humankind’s future first steps on the red planet. This desk or shelf sitter is a real modern twist on the classic snow globe because instead of swirling snow, you’re given swirling red dust. When the dust finally clears, you get a visual of the planet view of Mars, which we can spend all day looking at.

The I Love Trader Joe’s Cookbook

Let’s keep it real, who the hell isn’t in love with Trader Joe’s? It’s quite literally the best supermarket of all time and if you’ve never had the opportunity to check one out for yourself, let’s just say you’re missing out. If you have a TJ’s lover on your hand, there’s no better gift to get them than this cookbook with specific Trader Joe’s inspired recipe your recipient is going to love.

All-New Kindle (2022 release)

Some bookworms still raise their eyebrows at e-readers like the Amazon Kindle. But it always goes the same way: once they have one, they never put it down. If you know anyone that plows through books, a Kindle is a great gift idea under $100. It’s something your giftee will end up using every day — especially if they’re travelers or students. So if you’re looking for gifts under $100, this is the perfect Kindle for you.

S’well Teakwood Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Daily hydration is crucial to staying healthy. A reusable water bottle is a practical stocking stuffer that anyone would appreciate, especially fitness freaks. The beauty of S’well bottles is in the design. Sure, they are available in many striking colors and sizes, but the main draw is the double-walled stainless-steel frame that keeps drinks cool or warm for several hours to enjoy at one’s convenience. Think of it as an inexpensive and serviceable gift that will come in handy at the gym or on the road.

Bellroy Note Sleeve RFID Wallet

The only thing more thoughtful than a fancy wallet is one capable of protecting both your currency and identity. Bellroy’s sleek-looking billfold is the perfect blend of fashion meets function, housing several pockets to keep cards and cash well organized while blocking hackers from stealing personal information using RFID technology. Craftsmanship is another facet of these wallets that shouldn’t be overlooked, composed of premium calfskin leather that keeps them looking premium over time. Choose from over 13 attractive colors.

Glenmorangie The Quinta Ruban 14-Year-Old Whisky

Glenmorangie updated the formula to its popular Quinta Ruban expression by increasing its age from 12 to 14 years, making it a special release for fans of the brand, but more so, lovers of single malts. Opening the bottle tickles your nose with rich notes of berries, leather, milk chocolate and smoke. The lengthened maturing process also gives some of the signature flavors like dark chocolate and burnt Seville orange more pop, creating one of the creamiest finishes of any whisky out there. It’s the nightcap drink he’s been craving. Pair it with one of the best whiskey books for a complete whiskey gifting experience.

Instant Pot

The now-famous Instant Pot is obviously a great gift for cooks, but it’s also fantastic for people who struggle in the kitchen. The genius pressure cooker allows you to make everything from rice to roast chicken to desserts in much less time than traditional equipment, and this best-selling model costs under $100. Pro tip: consider gifting it early so your recipient can help with family feasts. And if your giftee already owns an Instant Pot, consider gifting some instant pot accessories.

EKO Mirage-T Touchless Rectangular Motion Sensor Trash Can

It’s with no surprise that the majority of us are quite germaphobic nowadays. With that being said, this touchless motion-sensor garbage can is perfect for moments when your giftee has to come in contact with the trash. No more touching dirty surfaces from here on out!

Wild One Dog Treat Pouch

We all know a dog owner who always seems to have treats in their pockets leftover from walks and trips to the park. Help them keep their pockets free for their phone or keys with this stylish Wild One dog treat pouch. It’s made from 100 percent recycled material, made from 10 water bottles, with a treat compartment and space for personal belongings. The pouch also comes with a poop bag holder, so it can be the sole essential piece they need to grab on their way out for a walk with the pup.

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

More people are cutting the cord and putting their money towards content services like Netflix and Hulu, making the need for a powerful streaming device more important than ever. The latest Amazon Fire Stick 4K is the quintessential gift idea for entertainment lovers. The Fire Stick unlocks access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, as well as live news, sports, and music channels. Amazon also updated the model to support 4K UHD visuals and Alexa, letting users binge-watch whatever they want using voice commands. Even better, you can pair the Amazon Fire Stick 4K with an Echo Dot for just $60. It’s little wonder this is one of the year’s best tech gifts under $100.

Anker Portable Charger

Gift a totally useful portable charger that’s perfect for just about any single one of your giftees. While it may not appear to be the most exciting gift to unwrap, we’ve never met someone who didn’t love receiving a portable phone charger. Your giftee will never again be stranded somewhere without power searching for an extinct phone booth all thanks to you. It provides multiple charges for various phones. It’s even compatible with iPads. If you’re experiencing gift block, a portable charger is always a safe bet.

Zhujiabao Colorful Kitchen Knives Set

Gifting a couple of kitchen knives is never a bad idea, especially given how frequently they tend to go missing in most people’s homes. Like, for real, what’s that all about? Where the hell do they go? Sketchy. Nonetheless, go with a cute-colored set when gifting this time around to add a bit of shimmer to your giftee’s kitchen cutlery.

HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer

Some people still appreciate a printed photo— parents, grandparents, or anyone who likes to surround themselves with images of loved ones in their home. This HP instant photo printer allows you to print photos from your smartphone immediately, so you can give a hard copy to your grandma to put on her fridge. It’s a very thoughtful and convenient gift for anyone who loves to take photos and share them with friends and family beyond just on their screens.

Le Creuset Petite Salt & Pepper Mill Set

Salt and pepper shakers are a universal essential in any home. If you know someone who recently moved into a new place or just wants to elevate their dining table with some classy Le Creuset, this petite salt and pepper mill set is the perfect gift. They come in a variety of colors to match any decor, and they’re an affordable way to incorporate this classic kitchenware into any home.

Omsom Spice Starter Set

This time-saving flavor starter set makes a great gift for anyone who likes to explore new cuisines in their cooking. Whether they’re an experienced home chef or just starting to experiment, these flavor packs make it easy to whip up delicious dishes without having to buy tons of individual spices that may end up going to waste. It includes Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Thai Larb, Japanese Yuzu Misoyaki, Korean Spicy Bulgogi and Thai Krapow, totaling enough flavor for up to 40 meals. The “Make This With” section on the site will even give them ideas about how to use the starters with everything from chicken to salmon to veggies. Add the Fly by Jing Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp to your gift bag for additional flair.

Hatch Drink Dispenser

This beautiful glass drink dispenser is one of those things that many people could use but probably wouldn’t buy for themselves. If they like to entertain and experiment with big batch drinks, or just want a beautiful way for guests to serve themselves water without having to go into the fridge for the Brita, this drink dispenser is the perfect gift. It’s molded with diamond crosshatches to resemble cut crystal, so everyone will think it’s much more expensive than it really is. It’s a functional piece that will also elevate their space, and it can be great to have around for any occasion.