The 50+ Best Gifts Under $50 Will Put A Smile On Your Loved Ones’ Faces This Holiday Season

Finding a great gift for someone you love or care for, especially when trying to stay under a certain budget during the holiday season can be tough. This is where having a list of the best gifts under $50 comes in handy.

Here at SPY, we find that a $50 gift is a sweet spot. It’s not too much to break the bank, but it’s not so little that it feels cheap. We believe that $50 is a great middle ground —¸ but that middle ground is fraught with choices. That said, we’re here to help you sift through it all.

As professional deal hunters, SPY writers know how to spot a great product at its best price point. Even more, we know how to find the best gifts for any occasion. You name it— Christmas, anniversaries, birthdays, we’ve got our eyes peeled and ears glued to the retail streets, staying up on all of the best gift trends and top products in every category. Don’t believe us? Just check out some of our amazing gift guides that help you find the best Christmas presents for everyone on your list or the best stocking stuffers of the season.

Whether it be a gift for men, a gift for women, or a gift for anybody in between, we’ve got you covered with the best gifts under $50. From cocktails kits for the home bartender to tech gadgets like Amazon’s Echo Dot and a handsome-looking messenger bag, this list has some of the best gifts you can find — all for under $50. Check out our favorites below, they’re sure to put a smile on anyone’s face this holiday season.

JBL Clip 3

Small but mighty, this mini speaker packs a powerful punch. Clip it to your backpack or toss it into your beach bag for up to 10 hours of playtime while you’re out and about. It comes in a variety of colors and makes a great gift for any music lover.

Jonathan Adler Versailles Playing Cards

This Jonathan Adler Versailles playing cards set is a great gift for anyone who loves chic design. It comes with two decks of playing cards packaged in one of Adler’s signature patterns and will look amazing on any coffee table. Gift it or purchase it for yourself to entertain family and friends this holiday season.

HUOTO Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch

Apple Watch users will love having this portable charger by their side throughout the day. Designed as a keychain or bag accessory, it can attach to your keyring or backpack for easy access to charging whenever you need it. It works with all WatchOS and comes with a USB-C and USB adapter and has enough power to give your Apple Watch extra battery life.

Homesick Premium Reed Diffuser

Enjoy the distinctive scents of your favorite city with this Homesick Diffuser. The 4 oz reed diffuser is handcrafted with toxin-free essential oils that are perfect for both home and office use. Each diffuser measures 10 inches long and includes 7 reeds, making it compact and easy to use in any space. Select your favorite city or gift it to a pal during the holiday season.

JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds

These JBL Vibe True Wireless Earbuds provide 20 hours of playback time with 5 hours in the earbuds and 15 hours in the case. The dual connect tech allows you to take calls or listen to music with either bud (or both while the voice assistant helps you control calls and sounds with one touch. You’ll also be able to customize your fit with the 3 sizes of ear tips that seal for ultimate sound quality and comfort.

LES Boy Smells Candle

A candle is a safe bet as a gift no matter who you’re giving it to. This one from Boy Smells, one of our favorite candle brands, is made with notes of rice powder, peach blossom, cardamom, cedar and Asian pear as well. It’s got a 50-hour burn time with a coconut and beeswax blend, and the braided cotton wick burns cleanly without creating soot. It comes in a glossy black tumbler and the pink label adds warm vibes to any room.

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release)

Upgrade your friend’s or family member’s home with Alexa, the virtual voice-controlled assistant. The Echo Dot connects to all your home gadgets, allowing you to control everything with your voice, call Ubers or Lyfts, order food, and much more. There are now many of Alexa-enabled devices, such as smart light bulbs, TVs, doorbells, and more, making an Echo device a staple in any modern home.

Nulaxy A4 Cell Phone Stand

Everyone needs a little boost sometimes, including your smartphone. This cell phone stand is universally compatible, adjustable and portable, so you can prop up your go-to screen anywhere. It’s made of sturdy aluminum for a structure you can count on, and it’s made to stay firmly in place while you work, cook or talk on the phone. It’s also case-friendly, and you can easily plug in a charger so power won’t be impeded.

Harry’s Truman Set

The perfect set for someone who likes to stay well-groomed, this shave set comes with the brand’s Truman handle, three German-engineered blade cartridges with lubricated strips, foaming shave gel, and a travel cover. Anyone who enjoys keeping a freshly shaved face is sure to love this set. You can even set them up with automatic blade refills if you’re feeling generous.

Herschel Classic Backpack

Everyone can use a good backpack — whether they’re a frequent traveler, a student or someone who commutes long distances. This backpack from Herschel, one of our favorite brands, has a timeless silhouette made out of durable materials. It’s got a striped liner, drawcord closure and a spacious interior that’s tech-friendly. The padded, contoured shoulder straps make carrying heavy loads easier, and it’s got segmented pockets for keeping all your EDC items organized.

Orastone Rechargeable Electronic Hand Warmer

This trendy hand warmer costs about half your $50 budget and takes less than two minutes to get all warm and toasty in your pocket. It’s double-sided warming and will stay warm for 3-4 hours on a full charge. It’s got a small, pocket size that’s perfectly portable and comes in a few elegant patterns.

FLY BY JING Sichuan Chili Sauce

This top-rated chili sauce of FLY BY JING is made 100% all-natural, non-GMO and is good on everything. We literally mean everything — from eggs to noodles, dumplings, pizza and even ice cream. This would make a perfect gift for a foodie, spice fanatic or hot sauce collector.

Umbra Geometric Prisma Tray

A nice place to store jewelry is always a great gift for any woman in your life, whether it’s your sister, mom, aunt, grandmother or wife. This Prisma Jewelry Tray is stylish, sleep and perfect for putting earrings, bracelets and necklaces on display. The tray itself is made of brass-plated wire and is designed to show off your jewelry from all angles.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Know someone who is always hogging the aux cord? If so, gift them this shockingly affordable Bluetooth speaker from Anker. Known mostly for making affordable (yet durable) chargers, Anker took their tech expertise to the speaker market and whipped up a real winner. Waterproof with 24 hours’ worth of playtime, this inexpensive gift is sure to go over well with the music-lover in your life. Amazon Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $29.99 $39.99 25% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet All the foodies in your life probably already have one of these, but those less seasoned cooks who haven’t been exposed to cast iron? It’s time to show them the magic of this metal. This 10.25-inch pre-seasoned skillet is made for even, powerful heat distribution and retention. It can sear, sauté, bake, broil and grill as well. You can use it over any type of stove (including induction), in the oven, on a grill or over a campfire. Courtesy of Amazon Lodge Cast Iron Skillet $19.90 $29.85 33% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

ESARORA Face Ice Roller This beauty device might look a little strange, but trust us when we say it’s a game-changer for puffy, tired eyes and faces. It’s great first thing in the morning when your coffee is brewing and you need a boost. It provides a gentle, cooling massage and drainage for the lymphatic system. It may prevent wrinkles, improve complexion and can help calm the skin after burns or excessive sun exposure. Courtesy of Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eyes $18.99 Buy Now on Amazon

Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set

This aromatherapy diffuser and essential oil set is a great gifting item under $50 for just about anyone. It helps keep your home smelling fresh, calm, and relaxed, offering all-around zen that’s sure to add warmth to any home. The full set comes with a 400ml ultrasonic diffuser, 10 essential oils including lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, and spearmint, and power cable, and a manual.

Brussel’s Live Chinese Elm Outdoor Bonsai Tree

Everyone has that friend or co-worker that is just a little too dedicated to their plants — and looking to expand their green family. Brussel’s Live Chinese Elm Outdoor Bonsai Tree is the best gift under $50 for them! A great addition to any desk or windowsill, it will bring pretty greenery to their space. It comes with everything needed for their new plant to thrive, including a Chinese Elm, decorative pot, soil and care instructions.

Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack

If you’re gifting someone who enjoys the convenience of smart products, these light switches are a great choice. They are easy to install and can help instantly upgrade any room, giving total control of lighting through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Install this pack of three and control your home lighting remotely from any location via app.

Exploding Kittens Card Game A card game is an excellent gift under $50 that you can present to anyone — from a family member to a friend, coworker and partner. This one is a peculiar card game, filled with, you guessed it, exploding kittens, witty characters, fun gameplay and strategy. It’s won Game of the Year and sold more than 10 million units. It also takes just two minutes to learn and is perfect for groups of 2-5. Courtesy of Amazon Exploding Kittens $18.97 $20.00 5% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Galison Gray Malin 2-Sided Jigsaw Puzzle

A puzzle is another great affordable gift for anyone in your life who loves to solve. This puzzle deserves to be proudly displayed once it’s all put together, making this one of the best gifts under $50. The double-sided puzzle features not one but two of Gray Malin’s aerial seaside photographs, shot from a doorless helicopter, with scenery that feels like a mini-vacation. Measuring 24 x 18 inches when finished, the puzzle has 500 pieces, delivering just the right level of challenge. One side has a matte finish while the other is glossy, so you don’t have to worry about that throwing off your puzzle game.

Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit

Sometimes plain old olive oil doesn’t do the trick as a dip for our favorite breads. Mix in some of these spices to enhance your bread-eating experience, since we all can agree that bread should be enjoyed as much as possible. The lids of each spice mix have recipe and bread pairings you can try, or create your own worldly blends to create your ideal dipping oil.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

Athleisure is another safe bet for almost anyone, from athletically-inclined folks to those who love to chill out in PJ-adjacent clothing most of the time. These Fleece Crew from Nike is made soft and comfortable with brushed-back fleece with ribbing around the hem and cuffs for a secure fit. It’s got the classic embroidered logo on the left chest, and comes in a bunch of colors and sizes for men.

5 Surprise Mini Brands Mystery Capsule

This gift is essential five presents in one, and all of them are a surprise which adds to the fun. Each mystery capsule contains five miniature food items from some of your favorite brands — including Kraft, Heinz, Crystal Light and more. Collect over 70 different miniatures through buying multiple, and let your gift-ee enjoy the thrill of unwrapping and revealing what’s inside.

Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board

Know a hostess with the mostess? Someone who loves nothing more than a good charcuterie board? Then this gift from Royal Craft Wood is a must-do. This versatile cheese board can be used as a cutting board, charcuterie board and a serving tray all in one. The surface is non-absorbent and odor-free, and has an efficient design that stores the knives for a clutter-free experience. The smooth bamboo surface is crafted for a clean cut, and the sleek design makes it a perfect centerpiece.

RP Minis Bob Ross by the Numbers

There are two things we could all use a little more of, Bob Ross and relaxing “me” time. Put those together and you have one of the best gifts under $50. This mini paint by number Bob Ross art set will have you painting happy little trees in no time. The set comes with three pre-printed canvases with numbered sections, including two landscapes and one of Bob’s face, each measuring about 3-1/8 x 2-3/4 inches. There are also seven paint pots, a mini paintbrush, a mini easel to display the finishes masterpieces, full-color fold-out sheets with instructions and a 32-page book on Bob Ross that has painting tips.

Hanes Men’s Moccasin House Slippers

A nice pair of slippers is a great gift, and this pair from Hanes is made with memory foam cushioning and a durable, grippy sole that’s great for walking inside and out. The foam cushioning contours to your foot for ultimate comfort, and they’re made with Hanes Fresh IQ for odor control as well. They’re available in a wide range of colors and are machine washable as well.

Death Wish Coffee Ground Coffee

A bag of coffee grounds would make a perfect gift for any caffeine addicts in your life, and this particular bag of coffee has been deemed the “strongest in the world,” so it’s perfect for a daredevil. It’s formulated with a high-quality, artisanal, bold flavor made from Arabica and Robusta coffee beans. Each 16 ounce bag is fair trade, USDA certified organic and made to give you a natural caffeine boost.

C.C Cable Knit Beanie Cap

A stylish beanie for the cold weather? An excellent gift for anyone who lives in a cold place, or loves a good trip to the mountains in the winter. This one is cable knit and comes with a fuzzy pom on top. It’s designed to be one-size-fits-most and is inner fleece lined for warmth. The pom is faux fur and it’s got a cuff designed to keep both ears warm.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler

Fact: Most people love their coffee. And if they don’t, that often means they’re tea drinkers, and this mug works just as well for them. The double-wall insulation keeps the temperature just right, whether it’s hot or cold. The YETI Rambler is one of the toughest camp tumblers available, but you don’t have to take it into the woods to appreciate its powers. It’s just as handy on a Saturday morning on the couch or during your daily commute. But if you do venture into the great outdoors with it, you’ll appreciate that the no-sweat design prevents damp or cold fingers. The Duracoat color means it won’t scratch, peel or fade. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

Douni Sleep Sound Machine

The Douni Sleep Sound Machine is surely one of the best gifts under $50 because a good night’s rest is truly priceless. The white noise machine has every function needed for peaceful slumber, including 24 soothing sounds in three categories: seven fan sounds, seven white noises and 10 classic nature sounds, including ocean waves, forest, thunder, brook, crickets and campfire. Its simple yet chic design helps it fit in with the decor of any room. It has a timer with 30, 60 or 90-minute sleep options, as well as a memory function to recall your last settings of the timer, sound and volume level when you next turn it on. Those who aren’t sleeping solo will appreciate the earphone jack to avoid disturbing their partner.

Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens – A Dodgeball Card Game

Throw Throw Burrito is the very first dodgeball card game! And it’s as ridiculous and fun as it sounds. Between two to six players try to collect matching sets of cards faster than their opponents, all while throwing squishy burritos and avoiding getting hit by them. You earn points when collecting cards but lose them when hit by a burrito. In case you’re wondering, the burritos are soft and made from foam, so you can still play with your grandma.

SUPSTEM 224-Piece Engineering Set

Need a gift under $50 for a child who loves tinkering, building and construction? This 224-piece engineering set comes with a real electric drill as well as nuts, bolts and other pieces your child can piece together. The set comes with colorful buttons, mushroom nails and eight different animal pictures that can act as the backdrop to their build. Help build their hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, creative problem solving and imagination with this affordable, comprehensive set.

ZAP IT! Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket

Although it’s a little cruel, there’s nothing more satisfying than swatting that fly that’s been annoying you all evening with one of these zapper rackets. Each one features a 4,000-volt grid that takes the traditional fly swatter to the next level and they’ve got a built-in LED light so you can use it at night or outside easily. Each one charges via USB and offers up to 10,000 zaps on a single charge. They’ve got an activation button and an indicator light so you won’t accidentally zap yourself, and the ergonomic, lightweight design makes them easy to handle.

Infuse & Pour Alcohol Kit

Be your own bartender with this at-home alcohol infusion kit that turns anyone into a mixologist. Though the cocktails will look complicated, making them is easy. All you have to do is choose your mix of dehydrated fruits and spices, add your spirit of choice, let it marinate for a week and then enjoy your infused beverage that is ready to be sipped. For example, for the Navel Gazer, add whiskey or bourbon to dehydrated orange, cinnamon and clove and you have a seriously impressive cocktail on your bar cart.

Make Your Own Fortune Cookies Kit

The best part of a fortune cookie isn’t the cookie — it’s what’s inside. And with this Make Your Own Fortune Cookies Kit, you can create both. The kit comes with all you need to make 40 (four batches of 10) homemade fortune cookies, including instructions that anyone can follow and all the prep tools. Sixty prewritten messages are included, as well as an edible ink pen to customize the cookies and messages. You can even personalize the cookies by opting for the OG classic or using the included cocoa powder for a chocolaty twist.

SENSO Bluetooth Headphones

Wireless headphones are a solid gift idea for anyone. Most people could either upgrade to Bluetooth or use an extra pair as a backup for their AirPods or other wireless headphones. This pair by SENSO comes highly rated on Amazon with over 30,000 reviews because they’re durable, reasonably priced and offer great sound quality. They’re especially good if your giftee needs a pair of headphones for working out or running, as they’re inexpensive and sweatproof.

Glencairn Whiskey Glasses

A set of elegant whiskey glasses always makes a great gift. These award-winning Glencairn glasses allow all types of whiskey drinkers from newbies to aficionados to appreciate a good bottle, and they cost just $23. At such a low price, they also make a thoughtful additional gift for him if you’re looking for a great gift of that special guy in your life.

Roku Express

Roku is one of the most inexpensive streaming devices on the market right now, but it’s also one of the best. You can get all the services a serial-streamer could wish for, including Netflix, HBO, Hulu, ESPN and so on, but the device itself only costs $30. If you know anyone who still doesn’t have a streaming device (*gasp*), or someone that, maybe, just got a second TV, this is a gift they’ll use on a daily basis.

Le Chatelaine Shea Butter Hand Cream Trio

An affordable luxury gift? This hand cream trio from Le Chatelaine. Each lotion is made with 20% organic shea butter along with vitamin E and argan oil. The ingredients are formulated to deeply moisturize, nourish and restore the skin’s protective moisture barrier. All ingredients are plant-based, not tested in animals, ethically-sourced and organic.

LEATHERMAN Keychain Multitool

LEATHERMAN makes excellent pocket multitools with durable materials and spring-action utility you can use in a pinch. This one is made with nine tools in one, including a knife, pliers, a screwdriver, wire cutters, scissors, and a bottle opener as well. You can use it to do everything from trimming a loose thread from clothing to snipping fishing line, wrapping a birthday gift, and tightening a loose screw. It’s designed to only require one hand to use and has a 25-year warranty so you know it’s built to last.

Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box

What’s the tea, sis? The tea is that this variety box from Taylors of Harrogate is just $12 right now and is the perfect gift for any tea lovers in your life. Have them branch out of their herbal go-to’s and experience flavors they don’t typically buy themselves. Included are eight different flavors in total, with six bags of each flavor. It really is the gift that keeps on giving.

Garden Hummingbird Feeder

Everyone loves a nice visit from a hummingbird, whether it’s to gaze in wonder at the speed of their wings or observe their fluttery grace traveling from leaf to leaf. This hummingbird feeder is made with beautiful, shiny colors and a wide-mouth reservoir for giving them plenty of space to sip nectar. The glass is sturdy and durable, and the whole thing is easy to disassemble and clean.

HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitt Pair

These oven mitts are perfect for a cook or baker who’s perfectly at home in the kitchen and could use a fresh pair. They’re heat-resistant and can offer protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. They’ve got comprehensive coverage for protecting your wrists and forearms as well as your hands, and they’re steam-resistant and waterproof as well. They’ve got a textured, non-slip grip and are machine washable.

Bala Bangles

BEST FOR THE FITNESS JUNKIE

Quarantine taught us that we can work out from anywhere if we have the proper tools. Since everything is a bit more comfortable from home, help the fitness junkie you know keep exercising effectively in their living room with these trendy ankle weights. They’re so cute that they may even want to wear them on walks or while running errands to get that extra little workout in.

Anker Portable Charger Power Bank

Know someone with a habitually dead phone? Or who’s always forgetting their charger? This power bank is a perfect affordable tech gift that’s compatible with a wide variety of smartphones and tablets. It’s built with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology for tailored charging up to 12 watts for devices big and small. The slim design is super portable, and it’s built with MultiProtect overcharge protection.

Weighted Sleep Mask

Just like weighted blankets, weighted eye masks can also help ease anxiety to lull you to sleep. It’s a great affordable gift that people will genuinely appreciate, especially if they have trouble relaxing when it’s time for bed. It’s made from plush bamboo fiber and contains glass beads for evenly distributed weight. There’s also an adjustable strap, so you can trust that it’ll be comfortable on any face.

9-Herb Window Starter Garden

Whether you’ve got a green thumb or a plant-averse person, this window starter garden is perfect for growing their own herbs right at home. It comes with 34 pieces for setting up the perfect at-home garden, complete with nine reusable pots and nine packets of seeds. The included herbs are dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, mustard and safe. There are also bamboo markers included so you can identify which plant is which with ease.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Hydro Flask makes excellent vacuum-insulated water bottles that are dishwasher-safe and have a slip-free, textured coating on the outside that won’t sweat. Their bottles keep ice cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours. The cap forms a tight seal and has a flexible strap for easy carrying, and the whole bottle is BPA-free, phthalate-free and made of food-safe stainless steel. This bottle is also the perfect size for car cup holders.

Gaiam Yoga Mat

This lightweight, thick yoga mat from Gaiam comes at a very affordable price and is made with extra cushioning for sensitive joints. It’s got a sticky, non-slip texture for traction and grip during workouts. It comes in a variety of stylish, fun patterns and is easy to carry to and from the yoga studio, gym or outdoor class.

Portable Electric Space Heater

Serial chilly person in the family, office or friend group? A space heater is a great gift. This one has a 2-in-1 design with a space heater and fan, and comes with two different heat levels to choose from. It’s got thermostat control that’ll turn the heater off once its surroundings reach a certain temperature and back on once the environment dips below a certain temperature. It’s got a compact design that’s perfect for hiding underneath a desk or in the corner of a room, and it’s got a noise level less than 45 decibels.

Secura Electric Wine Opener

Anyone who loves wine needs an electric wine bottle opener. This one is wireless, rechargeable and very easy to use. It can open up to 30 bottles of wine on a single charge and takes the simple press of a button to uncork any bottle of wine. It has a compact design that can be stored discreetly and comes with a tool for cutting open the seal as well.

