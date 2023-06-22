The Best Gifts for Golfers, According to Real Players

Did you wake up one day and realize everyone around you was suddenly into golf, or are you just in your mid-30s? “Ever since the pandemic, more people have taken up the game than basically ever before,” says Drew Millard, author of the book Golf Can Save Your Life. “What’s cool about this new golfing cohort is that they’re younger and more diverse than the typical golfing crowd. Golf is basically hiking, dress-up, hanging with your friends, and low-stakes competition.”
He’s not wrong. More people are golfing than ever before. According to the National Golf Foundation, in 2022, more than a third of the U.S. population played golf or followed golf in some capacity, which is up 12% from the previous year. That’s a lot of people — which means you probably have a golfer in your life, and at some point, you’re going to have to buy something for them. If you don’t know much about golf yourself, you’ve come to the right place. This guide has some great, golf-centric ideas for your pal who can’t tear himself away from the links.
How Golf Can Save Your Life
There are many different types of golfers in this world. Millard wrote a book for all of them, especially the ones who are also terminally online. “It’s funny at points and delves into the inanities of the game,“ he says. “But it’s also frank about the challenges that our tech-addled world brings into our lives and shows how golf helped me get outside of myself — off the computer and on the damn links.”
Lie+Loft Print
Lie + Loft sells unique course maps and illustrations that your favorite golfer will love. “Lie + Loft is one of my favorite indie golf brands — they’re based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and specialize in beautiful, high-quality golf-related art prints. They also sell hats and these little leather-bound notebooks called ‘log books’ that help you catalog your round,” Millard says.
TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
There’s one thing golfers will always need more of, and that’s balls. TaylorMade TP5 is one of Golf Galaxy’s best sellers, so you know it’s good. However, Millard warns that you should figure out what your golfer’s preferred balls are, lest you give them a set that goes unused.
Metalwood Trucker Hat
“If your giftee is into quote-unquote ‘fashion,’ then you might want to nab them something from Metalwood Studio, which is far and away the most popular brand among people who would use the word ‘jawn’ to describe a piece of clothing,” Millard says. Spring for a hat like this green trucker. It will stand out on the golf course, while still communicating that this isn’t the golfer’s first rodeo.
Todd Dempsey Club
This is a spendier gift, but if your budget allows, then go nuts. “If you’re trying to drop a bajillion dollars on a golf gift, then you should consider getting the artisan clubmaker Todd Demsey to hand-craft a custom persimmon golf club for your giftee,” Millard says. Dempsey is a Florida-based clubmaker who used to be on the PGA tour himself and now makes beautiful custom wooden clubs. “His clubs are incredibly cool-looking and are said to hold their own against anything made out of metal.”
One Hitter Golf Tees
It can be challenging to shop for a golfer, because golfers are particular. “Somebody who’s so obsessive about golf that you’re buying them a golf-related gift can be hard to shop for — golfers have their preferences about what kinds of stuff they use, and if you’re just like ‘Oh, Fred likes golf so let me get him some golf balls,’ then you might end up getting Fred some balls he’ll never use,” Millard says. “However, there are a ton of things around golf that are always great, like towels and art and hats and these ridiculous golf tees that you can smoke weed out of.” Now that is one accessory that would make for a great day on the links.
Yeti Tumbler
There’s a reason Yeti products end up on best of lists all the time — they’re actually good products. Golfers need to sip on something while they’re playing, and this will keep their drink at the right temp. Plus, it’s discreet, so if they’re crushing spiked seltzers, no one has to know.