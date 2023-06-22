The Best Gifts for Golfers, According to Real Players

Did you wake up one day and realize everyone around you was suddenly into golf, or are you just in your mid-30s? “Ever since the pandemic, more people have taken up the game than basically ever before,” says Drew Millard, author of the book Golf Can Save Your Life. “What’s cool about this new golfing cohort is that they’re younger and more diverse than the typical golfing crowd. Golf is basically hiking, dress-up, hanging with your friends, and low-stakes competition.”

He’s not wrong. More people are golfing than ever before. According to the National Golf Foundation, in 2022, more than a third of the U.S. population played golf or followed golf in some capacity, which is up 12% from the previous year. That’s a lot of people — which means you probably have a golfer in your life, and at some point, you’re going to have to buy something for them. If you don’t know much about golf yourself, you’ve come to the right place. This guide has some great, golf-centric ideas for your pal who can’t tear himself away from the links.

Courtesy of Bookshop.org There are many different types of golfers in this world. Millard wrote a book for all of them, especially the ones who are also terminally online. “It’s funny at points and delves into the inanities of the game,“ he says. “But it’s also frank about the challenges that our tech-addled world brings into our lives and shows how golf helped me get outside of myself — off the computer and on the damn links.”

Courtesy of Lie + Loft Lie + Loft sells unique course maps and illustrations that your favorite golfer will love. “Lie + Loft is one of my favorite indie golf brands — they’re based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and specialize in beautiful, high-quality golf-related art prints. They also sell hats and these little leather-bound notebooks called ‘log books’ that help you catalog your round,” Millard says.

Courtesy of Golf Galaxy There’s one thing golfers will always need more of, and that’s balls. TaylorMade TP5 is one of Golf Galaxy’s best sellers, so you know it’s good. However, Millard warns that you should figure out what your golfer’s preferred balls are, lest you give them a set that goes unused.

Courtesy of Malbon There’s no reason golfers have to dress like grandpa anymore — unless they’re doing it in a cool way. Malbon Golf sells clothes for golfers who also look like they shop at Rowing Blazers and may have waited in line for a Supreme drop at one point in time.

Courtesy of Golf Galaxy Unless you’re a golfer yourself, this could all feel very foreign to you. It’s OK to admit what you don’t know, and spring for a gift card so the recipient can stock up on whatever golf gear their heart desires, including their favorite set of balls.

Courtesy of Amazon It’s not always possible to make it to the driving range. In that case, a set of chipping nets is good to have. This GoSports pop-up net can be set up in the backyard or the basement and will help golfers improve their shot.

Courtesy of Vice Golf Vice Golf makes high-quality golf gear at reasonable prices, and the brand’s gloves are no exception. Made of lambskin, they have a flexible fit and they come in a range of colors.

Courtesy of Metalwood “If your giftee is into quote-unquote ‘fashion,’ then you might want to nab them something from Metalwood Studio, which is far and away the most popular brand among people who would use the word ‘jawn’ to describe a piece of clothing,” Millard says. Spring for a hat like this green trucker. It will stand out on the golf course, while still communicating that this isn’t the golfer’s first rodeo.

Courtesy of Todd Dempsey This is a spendier gift, but if your budget allows, then go nuts. “If you’re trying to drop a bajillion dollars on a golf gift, then you should consider getting the artisan clubmaker Todd Demsey to hand-craft a custom persimmon golf club for your giftee,” Millard says. Dempsey is a Florida-based clubmaker who used to be on the PGA tour himself and now makes beautiful custom wooden clubs. “His clubs are incredibly cool-looking and are said to hold their own against anything made out of metal.”

Courtesy of Puffington’s Golf It can be challenging to shop for a golfer, because golfers are particular. “Somebody who’s so obsessive about golf that you’re buying them a golf-related gift can be hard to shop for — golfers have their preferences about what kinds of stuff they use, and if you’re just like ‘Oh, Fred likes golf so let me get him some golf balls,’ then you might end up getting Fred some balls he’ll never use,” Millard says. “However, there are a ton of things around golf that are always great, like towels and art and hats and these ridiculous golf tees that you can smoke weed out of.” Now that is one accessory that would make for a great day on the links.