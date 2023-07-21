The Best Gifts for Grilling Enthusiasts, According to Chefs

Grilling is an immensely popular hobby — according to a recent survey, more than 70 percent of American households have a grill or smoker — because the basics are easy to grasp but the particulars are numerous and difficult to master. That’s also why it’s a great gifting opportunity: There are plenty of products that can help grill aficionados improve or expand their skills in front of the fire at prices both high and low.

Standing on a deck or in the backyard tending to a grill is, for a lot of people, the ideal way to spend time. Finding a gift that makes that time more pleasant and productive can be a difficult challenge — like finding the perfect char level on a hot dog — but it’s one that’s ultimately worth the effort.

What the Experts Say

“The right tools make a difference when it comes to grilling,” says Joe Downey, senior merchant of grills at The Home Depot. Put differently, there are plenty of items that can help grillers, which means there are plenty of gifts to buy for grillers.

Kell Phelps of the National Barbeque & Grilling Association recommends detachable grates and an instant-read thermometer — the kind of hardcore equipment you’d expect from a grilling and barbecue professional. Casey Bumpsteed, chef and editor of Ceramic Cookware Review, included some items that are more about the grilling lifestyle, from a beverage cooler to monogrammed grill gloves. The lesson here is that even if a gift-giver is unfamiliar with the nuts and bolts of grilling (and therefore not confident in their grill gift-giving abilities), there are grilling-adjacent gifts that also do the trick.

Courtesy of Hedley & Bennett BEST APRON $95.00 KISS THE COOK is the classic dad grill apron slogan, but what this Hedley & Bennett Apron lacks in corny humor it more than makes up for in quality. It’s made of thick and durable 8-ounce cotton canvas, and the oversized cut is great for grilling because it forms a bigger shield against the smoke and stains that come with the territory.

Courtesy of Home Depot BEST GRILL MAT $49.98 Putting a big box of fire onto a deck or patio is a great way to damage that deck or patio. The right grill mat can keep that from happening, and Downey says this one from Nexgrill is great for most people. ”This non-slip mat protects your deck or patio from any and all spills and splatters,” he says. “It’s also made with heavy-duty waterproof materials for long-lasting durability, indoors and out.”

Courtesy of Amazon BEST CONDIMENT $32.97 The gray world of “ketchup or mustard” has given way to a dizzying array of ready-to-eat sauces and toppings. One of the more popular of this new school is Bachans, a Japanese barbecue sauce that contains soy sauce, sugar, mirin, tomato paste, and vinegar, among other ingredients. This three-pack is a nice gift. It comes with the original version as well as yuzu and spicy varieties.

Courtesy of Porter Road Butcher BEST MEAT DELIVERY SERVICE The least clever but most foolproof gift for a grill lover is, well, stuff to grill. Porter Road is one of the many companies that will send high-quality meats — in this case, beef, pork, chicken, and assorted market items — directly to consumers, with an option of both one-time and subscription-based service. The company sources its meat from high-quality farms in Tennessee and Kentucky and does all of the butchering in-house before delivering anywhere in the lower 48.

Courtesy of Amazon BEST COOLER $199.99 Vintage aesthetics are delightful, but this Coleman cooler is more than just a pretty face. It holds up to 85 cans, supports 250 pounds when used as a seat (as every cooler at every cookout eventually is), and is made of stainless steel that promises insulation good enough to retain ice for four days in 90-degree temperatures. Cooking over the grill is hot work, and having a selection of cold drinks on hand is absolutely mandatory.

Courtesy of Home Depot BEST GRIDDLE $34.98 Some foods don’t do well on open grill grates, which is why Downey recommends this accessory. “Using a griddle attachment expands your options for what you can cook on the grill,” he says. This griddle has both smooth and ribbed sides, and it provides “exceptional heat retention and distribution to ensure evenly cooked food.” It’s an essential tool in the grill guy’s arsenal.

Courtesy of Weber BEST PORTABLE GRILL $89.00 What better gift for a griller than…another grill? This portable grill with a familiar profile (but sized down) makes it easy to take the show on the road without sacrificing quality. In fact, Phelps says that there are multiple teams on the steak competition circuit who compete (and win) with smaller grills. “The only difference is they use less fuel to create the same amount of heat as a bigger grill,” he adds.

Courtesy of Brumate BEST DRINK HOLDER $29.99 Foam koozies might have sentimental value, but the best way to keep a cold drink cold in front of a hot flame is with an insulated stainless steel drink holder. The Hopsulator Trio from Brümate is a favorite because of its versatility. It can hold 16-ounce cans, 12-ounce cans (with a frozen insert to help keep them even colder), and 16 ounces of liquid as a tumbler.

Courtesy of Huckberry BEST ATTIRE $68.00 $98.00 The perfect grilling shirt combines a lightweight feel with a nod to the kitschy America that gave us modern grilling. This short-sleeve camp collar shirt from Flint and Tinder is made of a breezy blend of cotton and Tencel, a synthetic fiber with moisture-wicking properties. The print features foliage and colors inspired by the Oregon Trail, which keeps it from veering into ironically ugly territory.

Frequently Asked Questions About Grilling Gifts What re the risks of buying a grilling gift? People who grill can be quite picky about the things they use to do so. If buying for a particularly particular grill guy, stick with safer options like high-quality ingredients to grill or accessories that are more about the grilling lifestyle than the art of grilling itself. What’s a reasonable amount to pay for a grilling gift? One of the nice things about grilling gifts is that there are good options at different price points. While a quality drink holder or grill scraper can be around $20, it’s easy to spend more on fresh meats and more elaborate equipment. It all depends on the budget and the recipient. Are there any grilling gifts that I definitely shouldn’t buy? “Do not use a still bristle brush to clean your grates,” says Phelps. “The bristles can break, stick in your food, and can cause great harm if swallowed.” Instead of a bristle brush, he recommends a scraper. But beyond that category, the most important thing is to avoid buying poorly made or gimmicky gifts, as grilling is a simple endeavor that’s best when everything in the area works and has a real purpose.

