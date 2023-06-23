The Best Groomsmen Gifts, According to Etiquette Coaches

If you could fly into the room of any 30-something-year-old man in America, Peter Pan-style, you’d probably discover multiple pairs of dress socks that someone gave them as groomsmen gifts. But how many pairs could one man possibly need? And don’t people buy socks for themselves on a regular basis? The questions abound, but groomsmen gifts, sadly, tend to be predictable. But they don’t have to be!

“The secret to a great gift is giving something the groomsmen would really like,” says etiquette coach Jodi RR Smith. “What to give depends on the groom’s budget as well as what he and his buddies like doing together. The gift can be wedding-related, such as engraved cufflinks, or bachelor party-related, such as monogrammed golf balls.”

So resist the urge to give groomsmen a gift that feels patently groomsmen. Just give your guys something cool. Here are some suggestions for things they might like.

Courtesy of Todd Snyder A pocket square is pure class. “A pocket square with initials is a great gift as it hits all the points for a good gift — it’s personalized, it can be used on the wedding weekend, and it’s stylish and memorable,” said Myka Meier, an etiquette coach.

Courtesy of Art of Play Maybe you played round after round of Texas Hold ‘Em at the bachelor party. Give the groomsmen some nice playing cards to commemorate that. But don’t just give them any cards — go for these well-designed, aesthetically pleasing Art of Play cards. These don’t cost that much, but that’s OK. “The amount a groom spends on groomsmen’s gifts is dependent on the groom’s budget,” Smith said. “ It can be as low as $20 to well over $2,000.”

Courtesy of Bloomingdales If you’re going to take Smith’s suggestion on budget and you have money to burn, why not drip your boys out in some Gucci loafers. These are a gift that’s sure to wow, and they’ll have them forever. Plus, they’ll look fresh to death wearing these in wedding photos.

Courtesy of Aesop Show your best bros some love by giving them the gift of better skincare. Aesop makes some fancy, great-smelling stuff, and this shaving set is no exception. Perhaps they’ll even use it the day of the wedding to make sure they’re looking extra moisturized.

Courtesy of The James Brand Look, we don’t make the rules here. But most men are going to be thrilled with a cool knife, and the James Pocket Knife is not your average Swiss Army knife.

Courtesy of Trade Coffee Got some coffee nerds (or wannabe coffee nerds) in your wedding party? Give them the gift of java. Trade lets you choose from more than 450 coffees from over 50 different roasters in the U.S. This gift will result in the most bright-eyed, bushy-tailed groomsmen anyone has ever seen.

Courtesy of Parachute Home Slippers certainly don’t jump out as a typical groomsmen gift, but that’s why they’re a good one. Everyone needs slippers, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a man who’s going out and buying himself nice slippers such as these just because.

Courtesy of Mark & Graham Go ahead, personalize something for your bros. Sure, it’s a little corny, but for something like a golf towel, it’s a nice touch. (How many of these do you have that you picked up as a free gift for the first 1000 people at a sporting event?) A personalized towel means something, and Mark & Graham offers many options for customization. This is also a great gift if golf is an element of the wedding or bachelor party festivities.

Courtesy of Bonobos So maybe a tie is a predictable groomsmen gift. That’s only OK if it’s actually a good, stylish tie. And in that case, you want to get your wedding party ties from Bonobos. “Anything that can help elevate the wedding party’s attire at the wedding, while also being versatile enough to use again, is always welcome — and the partner will certainly be happy too!” said Emily Forrest, director of communications at Zola. “Coordinated ties or pocket squares add a classy and cohesive feel to the wedding party.”

Courtesy of Crate&Barrel This is a fun one because it would look nice in an office or a home bar situation, and most men are not buying themselves fancy glassware on a regular basis. “It’s always nice to cater to personalities,” Forrest said. “If they enjoy a cocktail, a bottle of whiskey and some glasses would never be turned away.”

Courtesy of Paul Smith Wallets are one of those items that guys end up having to replace again and again, so give your groomsmen a gift like this stylish leather version from Paul Smith. It won’t fall apart after a year and it actually looks a little more distinctive and on-trend than your average basic brown leather wallet.

Courtesy of Backcountry Hopefully you’ve reached the point where your guys aren’t just tossing their weekend stuff in a ratty old gym bag. And if they are, they’ll need something respectable to replace it. Herschel makes some stylish bags that they’ll use over and over, even after the wedding is through.

Courtesy of Etsy In keeping with that same theme, your boys might not actually have a dedicated bag to store their toiletries. Everyone needs a place to stash (at the very least) their toothbrush, razor, and deodorant. So don’t be afraid of Etsy, which is the best place to find your best dudes a nice leather bag with their initials on it.

Courtesy of Yeti These things are popular and for good reason: Yeti’s tumblers are extremely effective and also discreet. Want to show up to a sporting event with an adult beverage? Or do you need to keep your brews cold at the golf course? A Yeti tumbler is your best bet. It’s the gift your friends never knew they needed.