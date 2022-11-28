Don’t Show Up Empty-Handed! Check Out the Best Hostess Gift Ideas

‘Tis the season for holiday parties. No matter the get-together on the calendar, being invited to someone’s home for a party is a pretty sweet deal. Whoever is hosting usually takes care of feeding you, entertaining you and generally prioritizes your enjoyment over their own. For this reason, it’s always a nice idea to take along a gift to say thanks for going to the effort of hosting. To help you choose something suitable, here’s a selection of the best hostess gift ideas.

If you're lucky enough to be invited into someone's home for a national holiday or a celebration, it's only natural to be excited and want to show your gratitude by being a good house guest and taking along one of the best gifts for the hostess. But what are some ideas for hostess gifts? And how much should you spend on saying thanks to your hosts? To answer these questions, consider the scope of the event and equate the financial output to your budget. However, regardless of how big or small the party is, showing your appreciation through verbal gratitude and nice hostess gifts in any form helps the host feel like the time and effort they spent on the get-together was worth it.

What Are the Best Hostess Gift Ideas?

The best hostess gift isn’t going to be the same for every host or hostess. That’s why choosing the right gift for your hostess is important.

There are a number of traditional options which have always been, and will most likely always be, solid ideas for gifting to your hosts. But taking a little more time to decide on a host-specific gift can show you’ve really put some thought into what are good hostess gift ideas. To get your creative juices flowing, here is a selection of the more traditional hostess gift ideas:

Champagne

Flowers

Chocolates

Candles

Dishes

Vases

Plants

Remember, there isn’t one right answer when it comes to showing your gratitude. However, host-specific guests definitely score extra points. That’s why we’ve tried to cover every angle in our comprehensive selection of the best host and hostess gift ideas below.

So whether you’re looking for a traditional hostess gift idea, like a bottle of champagne, something tailored to the holiday season or a less common idea, such as a well-being gift set, our list has something for every kind of host. And if you still can’t find something suitable, why not check out our guides to the best Christmas gifts of 2022 and the best tech gifts of 2022?

1. Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label

BEST OVERALL

Who doesn’t love a bottle of champagne? That’s exactly why a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label is the ideal hostess gift for every get-together. As the label’s signature champagne, it offers a perfect balance of structure and finesse, which means your hosts and other guests are sure to love the taste. It’s also made from grapes sourced from as many as 60 different Crus and includes Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay in varying degrees depending on the year of production. If you’re searching at the last minute or really want a way to celebrate with your hosts, a bottle of bubbly is never a bad choice.

Courtesy of Drizly

2. Exploding Kittens Card Game

EDITOR’S PICK

Here at SPY, we love playing Exploding Kittens, which we lovingly reviewed earlier this year. It’s also a perfect hostess gift. You can play it instantly to liven up the Thanksgiving festivities or simply let your host discover this delightful game on their own time. Either way, it’s one of the top hostess gifts for 2021. (Yes, this is family-friendly!)

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Piecework Life of the Party Puzzle

BEST FOR PUZZLE LOVERS

Puzzles are all the rage these days, and Piecework is at the top of the heap for its striking, vibrant imagery and quality construction. Your host will be in on the joke with you giving the Life of the Party puzzle, making it one of the best hostess gifts for 2021. They can have their cake and it too, all 1,000 pieces of it.

Courtesy of Piecework Puzzles

4. Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

BEST CHAMPAGNE ALTERNATIVE

If you like the idea of a gift your host can enjoy a glass of, but would rather steer clear of the sometimes overdone champagne, let us introduce this Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This popular small-batch bourbon is typically aged for up to six years, resulting in a flavor-filled spirit made up of vanilla, raisins, maple syrup and toasted nuts tasting notes. The 43.29% whiskey is also supplied in a gift-ready bottle, meaning there’s no need for extra wrapping, boxes or cards if you don’t want to or have the time.

Courtesy of Drizly

5. Luigi Bormioli Magnifico 35-ounce Decanter

BEST FOR THE CLASSY HOST

A decanter is the perfect classy and practical gift for any wine-loving host. Not only do they add an elegant touch to the bar or dinner table, but they also help enhance and preserve the aroma of wine. This one is beautifully designed, affordable and dishwasher safe, so your host can enjoy it without adding to their cleanup.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker

BEST FOR THE HAPPY CAMPER

You don’t need to build a fire to make S’mores! Bring the best part of camping in the great outdoors inside with this tabletop electric flameless heater that roasts marshmallows for the best s’mores. To complete the hostess gift, bring a supply of graham crackers and chocolate. Designed for safety, the only requirement of the electric flameless heater is an electrical outlet. It even comes with two stainless steel roasting forks to roast marshmallows. Your host will love that it’s easy to clean, thanks to trays that can be disassembled.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Bay Isle Home Cage Hurricane Bamboo Lantern Set

BEST FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINERS

Considering having dinner outdoors? One concern at any dinner party is having enough lighting for when things get dark. Whether your host has tons of cookouts or just eats dinner on the patio every night, they’ll love this set of Bay Isle Home Cage Hurricane Bamboo Lanterns for adding some light and a cool vibe to their backyard. They’re made of hand-woven bamboo with a natural finish. Each lantern in the two-piece set is capable of holding a single candle.

Courtesy of Wayfair

8. TRUFF Hotter Sauce Gourmet Hot Sauce

OPRAH’S FAVORITE THING

The best hostess gift you can get a lover of hot sauce is more hot sauce! The red bottle makes TRUFF Hotter Sauce Gourmet Hot Sauce a festive choice. Bring on the heat with black truffles, chili peppers, red habanero powder, organic cumin, organic coriander and organic agave nectar. These ingredients are typically reserved for tequilas, giving this hot sauce a sophisticated touch. Best of all, it’s a gift that gives back since TRUFF has promised $50,000 to the Global Fund to support critical health programs for those living with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Electric Lime Juicer & Margarita Kit

BEST FOR THE MARGARITA MAKER

Taco Tuesdays just got even more fun! Even if it’s not Tuesday (Thanksgiving is on a Thursday after all) and there are no tacos in sight, this is one fun hostess gift. The versatile margarita kit makes so many more beverages than the south-of-the-border staple. It can also whip up daiquiris, smoothies, slushies and plenty of other tasty beverages. It holds up to 32 ounces of your libation of choice. The multitasker doubles as a fresh fruit juicer and does the job in minutes. Simply remove the lid, and it doubles as a serving pitcher, plus the plastic lid works as a salt or sugar rimmer. It comes with four durable, plastic 8-ounce margarita glasses.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Maison d’ Hermine Birdies On Wire Tea Towels

BEST PRACTICAL GIFT

The best hostess gifts are pretty and practical, and this charming set of two tea towels fits the bill. Your host will love the delicate vibe they add hanging from her oven or countertop as chic accent pieces. Though their design is dainty, they’re durable and great for drying dishes and keeping surfaces clean. The duo is designed in Europe and made in India from 100% cotton, so they can be tossed in the washing machine.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. The Spice Lab Sea Gourmet Salt Sampler Collection

BEST FOR THE JETSETTING HOST

If your host loves to travel, you can send them on a trip around the world with this salt sampler collection, making it one of the best hostess gifts. There are 11 premium salts from across the globe, including Himalayan Pink Salt, Hawaiian Black Lava Salt, Cyprus Citron Lemon Salt, Smoked Ghost Pepper Salt, Hudson Valley Salt, Japanese Curry Salt, Ginger Chili Salt, Herbes de Provence, Tropical Hibiscus Salt, Peri Peri Spice Blend and Port Wine Salt. Each is made from the finest, all-natural ingredients and they’re gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO. Perfect for displaying in the kitchen, they come in Pyrex glass test tubes on a chic, sustainable bamboo base.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

BEST FOR THE HEALTHY HYDRATOR

Water is a necessity for the dinner table — but it can be a little boring, if we’re being honest. This fun pitcher certainly takes H20 up a notch. Super easy to use, just add fruit to give water, or any beverage, a flavor infusion. It’s a natural way to step up beverages without any added sugar. The pitcher’s removable hollow rod can also be filled with citrus wedges, herbs or savories. Made from BPA-free clear acrylic, the pitcher looks really pretty on the table. To make it easy on the host, it can be refilled without replacing the fruit.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Alpha Living Home Napkin Rings Set

BEST FOR CLOTH NAPKIN TYPES

You probably know if you’re going to a party hosted by a cloth napkin type of person, but cloth napkins don’t always have to mean formal. Especially for outdoor events, your host might be in the market for a more rustic napkin holder like these Alpha Living Home Napkin Rings. They’re simple and easy to use but also add a bit of texture and eye-catching beauty to any casual tablescape. You can also choose from four colors and six or 12-piece sets. This is a gift your host will be excited about using to dress up their napkins next time they’re hosting a dinner party.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. JIC Gem Home Decorative Polished Geode Agate Bookends

BEST FOR BOOKWORMS

When someone loves to play host that typically means they love to show off their home. Give them another thing to be proud of with these striking Geode Agate Bookends. Weighing in at two to three pounds, they’re heavy enough to hold up their sturdiest tomes, but the rubber bumper they come with to put on the bottoms means they won’t scratch up the furniture. Made from natural agate stone that’s dyed, there are six different colors to choose from and they all rock. (See what we did there?)

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Pottery Barn Hammered Outdoor Tumblers

BEST FOR OUTDOOR DRINKERS

Glassware for drinking outdoors has different requirements than glassware for drinking indoors. This set of highly transparent, scratch-resistant glasses will be an amazing gift for the host who loves to enjoy a cocktail al fresco. The prismatic pattern makes for a nice grip and cool optics that will add even more fun to happy hour, and the shatter-resistant acrylic means there’s no need to worry about any broken glass. They’re also top-rack dishwasher safe and won’t fog up through countless runs.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

16. W&P Homemade Gin Kit

BEST FOR THE MIXOLOGIST

The host who loves to experiment behind the bar will love this Homemade Gin Kit, which comes from one of SPY’s favorite brands. It comes with everything needed to make their own gin at home: two 375ml glass bottles, a stainless steel strainer, a stainless steel funnel, one tin of juniper berries and one tin of a botanical spice blend. Good for amateurs and experts alike, it’ll help them easily whip up 750ml of homemade gin.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Creative Fruit Dish Bowl Basket

BEST FOR THE HEALTHY EATER

Is there a more classic hostess gift than a cute little bowl or dish? A fun fruit bowl is a great addition to any kitchen, especially with a striking geometric design like this one. Go the extra step and fill it with fresh fruit when presenting it to your host. At 11 x 11 x 3 inches, it can hold a nice variety of fruit. The gold coating means it’ll complement practically any style of kitchen or home décor.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. AmazonBasics Colored Kitchen Knife Set

BEST FOR THE SOUS CHEF

Whether it was the host or someone else in the household, someone did a lot of chopping to prep the meal. That’s why new knives are always a welcome hostess gift, especially ones that are as colorful and fun as these. They’ll brighten up her kitchen and sharpen her next meal. The 12-piece colored knife set includes six knives and six matching knife covers. There’s a paring knife, utility knife, Santoku knife, carving knife, chef’s knife and bread knife. The durable stainless-steel blades keep their sharp cutting edge, making them safe and efficient, plus they have a nonstick coating to prevent food from sticking to the blade, making for speedier and easier cutting. They have ergonomic handles for a tight yet comfortable grip.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. BRINS Small Batch Sweet Jam

BEST FOR THE GOURMET HOST

If your host loves toast, or just enjoys trying gourmet flavors in spreadable form, this is a lovely little gift to sweeten their day. It’s a set of three jams, each incorporating familiar flavors and a classic tangy twist. They’re inspired by BRINS founder’s travels around the globe and use only pure cane sugar with zero preservatives.

Courtesy of Food52

20. Fiesta Serveware Platter

BEST SERVING PLATTER

What hostess wouldn’t love more options for displaying food for their guests? Exactly. That’s why you can be confident this Fiesta Serveware Platter will be well received. The platter measures 11 by 8.88 inches and comes in 16 colors, including yellow, blue and scarlett options. The high-quality, chip-resistant server piece is also microwave and oven safe and stackable if you have multiple items.

Courtesy of Wayfair

21. Grill Smoker Gift Set

BEST FOR THE SMOKER (OF MEATS)

Smoked meat is a barbecue staple and if you know your host loves to experiment with a smoker, they’ll have a ton of fun with this gift set. It includes three different flavored all-natural wood chips in cherry, hickory and apple, as well as some hickory smoked sea salt and a meat thermometer to guarantee perfectly cooked meals.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

22. Imperia Pasta Maker Machine

BEST FOR PASTA LOVERS

There’s no better gift for a pasta lover than being able to make your own fresh pasta whenever you want. This traditional pasta roller is made in Italy to make it even more authentic. Crafted from shiny yet sturdy chromed plated steel, it has a wood grip handle to easily crank out the dough. The double cutter head makes thin and thick noodles, making everything from spaghetti to fettuccine.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Let’s Get Fizzical by Pippa Guy

BEST FOR FREQUENT HOSTS

Inside Let’s Get Fizzical by Pippa Guy, you’ll find over 50 different drink recipes made from a range of sparkling wines, such as champagne, cava, prosecco and more. This book is the ideal gift idea for hosts who love cocktails and provides a fun way to try something new with many of society’s favorite tipples. The recipe book also includes numerous tips, tricks, and presentation ideas to further raise your hosting game.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Vino Marker Wine Glass Pens

BEST FOR ADAMANT ORGANIZERS

If your host loves order and hates chaos, introduce them to these wine glass pens. They aren’t just a fun way to give your wine glass its very own temporary makeover (although that would be enough of a reason to buy these markers). These pens are actually a great way to ensure everyone knows whose glass is whose throughout the evening. The set includes seven different colored pens and can even be used to write on plates and other kitchen items when the situation calls for it.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Tara’s All Natural Handcrafted Gourmet Caramels

TASTIEST TREAT

This canister of Tara’s All Natural Handcrafted Gourmet Caramels is a budget-friendly and delicious way to thank your host for hosting. Each screw-top jar is filled with around 30 creamy and individually-wrapped caramel which is kettle-cooked and produced in small batches to maintain the highest quality. The tasty treats are available in nine different flavors and also come with more than 11,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers who love everything about them.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. Our Family Recipes Journal

BEST FOR PLANNERS

This beautiful gift idea will give your hosts a handy space to write down their most important culinary creations. Whether it’s all of their favorite recipes from around the web, heirloom recipes or even a cooking bucket list, this journal is the ideal place to write out everything kitchen related. It sports a hardcover binding and 144 pages. You’ll also find an internal pocket for keeping small papers and hand-me-down recipes organized.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Ankzon Ceramic Drink Coasters

BEST LAST MINUTE

These Ankzon Ceramic Drink Coasters are a beautiful and eye-catching gift idea. The set of six coasters includes two red, two light blue and two dark blue coasters to provide a balanced amount of visual variation. The coasters themselves are made from a combination of strong, absorbent ceramic, which is great for keeping your table dry when accidental spills occur. Each coaster’s underside features a cork backing to prevent scratching and provide grip on the table surface.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. HB Design Co. Concrete Planter Pots

BEST FOR GREEN THUMBED FRIENDS

This set of three HB Design Co. Concrete Planter Pots is a stylish gift that is ideal for friends with green thumbs. Each pot boasts its own attractive design and is just the right size for housing a cactus or succulent. Both of these plant types require minimal care so you won’t burden your host with another plant to water. These pots can be easily displayed alongside each other or split up around the house. Combine this with an order of succulents for a complete gift idea.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Box Tea Sampler

BEST EDIBLE

If your host is a tea drinker, treat them with this Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Box Tea Sampler. Inside, they’ll find a range of five different herbal teas, including mojito marmalade, cherry cosmo and kiwi lime ginger. These teas are made from some of the finest tea leaves in the world and deliver a rejuvenating, caffeine-free experience that also soothes the mind and soul. The set comes in an attractive box that can easily be given as is or wrapped for a greater surprise for your host.

Courtesy of Amazon

30. Cado Pink Flamingo Yard Lawn Ornaments

BEST NOVELTY

If you’re looking for hostess gifts that will bring a little color to your host’s home, take your hosts by surprise, and be hard to forget, then these Cado Original Featherstone Pink Flamingo Lawn Ornaments definitely fit the bill. Each of the flamingoes in this two-piece set features raised eyes, a painted beak, and enough detail that any visitors will have to take a second look to confirm that they’re only ornaments. This gift idea is available in blue or pink and comes with metal rod legs to simplify the mounting process.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set

BEST UNISEX

Inside the Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set, you’ll find a whole range of delightful products to give your hosts the pampering they deserve. This set is a hug in a box, from the lemon butter cuticle cream and hand salve to shea butter hand repair cream and coconut foot cream. In addition, it’s presented in a lovely tin box, which can easily be wrapped up for a pleasant before or after-party surprise.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Modern Innovations Marble Wine Chiller

BEST FOR WINOS

If your hosts love white or sparkling wine, a wine chiller is one of the most useful gifts they’ll ever receive. This particular model has several advantages. First and foremost, it’s made of marble, which maintains cold temperatures well. It’s also sturdy and attractive with its shades of grey appearance. And as an added bonus, this wine chiller can also be used as a flower vase or centerpiece.

Courtesy of Amazon

33. Cards Against Humanity

BEST ADULT-ONLY

Cards Against Humanity remains one of the most popular card games for people with a sick sense of humor. If you and your hosts fall into that category, this fun-filled game will provide hours of laughs around the dinner table. It’s recently been updated with over 150 new cards and can be used repeatedly. The rules are simple, one player asks a question from a selected black card, and then players compete to come up with the “best” answer from the white cards in front of them. Note: This card game is definitely one for the kids to miss!

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Kate Spade New York Canvas Book Tote

MOST FUNCTIONAL

In a world where one-use bags are being systematically removed, you can be sure your host will appreciate this handy Kate Spade New York Canvas Book Tote[. It’s constructed from a heavyweight canvas, making it durable enough to pick up a few pieces from the store or fit your overnight essentials when you’re away for the night. This tote sports a useful interior pocket for your most valuable items, while the outside boasts an attractive design with a stack of all the classic books like Romeo and Juliet and Pride and Prejudice.

Courtesy of Amazon

35. COOLYOUTH Cotton Apron

BEST FOR SHARING

If you want a gift for him and her, why not consider this COOLYOUTH Cotton Apron? This functional kitchen item is available in various colors and includes handy pockets for storing essentials while at work in the kitchen. The straps are easy to adjust, meaning they can fit both the tallest and smallest of people without a problem. It’s also made from soft cotton and even includes headphone loops which allow for easy listening while cooking.

Courtesy of Amazon

36. Organic Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gift Set

BEST FOR FOODIES

If your hosts know a thing or two about the culinary arts, this Organic Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gift Set is sure to please. The four award-winning oils are presented in a beautiful box, making it an ideal gift for foodies. Oil flavors include basil, lemon, garlic and chilies, delivering a cornucopia of potential dishes to improve. Plus, they can be enjoyed alone with bread or used in a range of different dishes, including salads, pizzas, pasta and fish.

Courtesy of Amazon

37. BloomsyBox Snow White Lilies

MOST TRADITIONAL

Flowers are another safe bet when it comes to choosing a successful gift for your host/hostess. These snow white Oriental lilies come shipped in a custom box with care instructions and BloomsyBox food to make the bouquet last as long as possible. It’ll be far fresher than anything you get at the supermarket or florist, and the velvety white petals with black polka-dotted centers are sure to impress.

Courtesy of BloomsyBox

38. Cheese Board and Cutlery Set

BEST FOR COUPLES

With its sleek design, space for olives and extensive range of cheese tools, this Cheese Board and Cutlery Set is a great addition to anyone’s home hosting range. The set comes beautifully packaged and ready to be given as a gift. Alternatively, it can easily be wrapped for a greater surprise. The kit includes a handy internal pull-out drawer, which stores the four included stainless steel utensils, chalk markers and two slate labels. The board also has two corner holsters, which can hold cheese accompaniments like olives, dips and chutneys.

Courtesy of Amazon

39. Jo Malone Body & Hand Wash

LUXE PICK

Gift your hosts a touch of luxury with this Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash. As they wash their hands and body, the luxurious wash produces a foamy lather, which hydrates and revitalizes skin. Your hosts will also love the peppery basil aroma, which is complemented by the scent of limes on a Caribbean breeze. Altogether, this hand soap offers a sensual experience for both their skin and nose.

Courtesy of Amazon

40. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

BEST FOR INSTANT FUN

What better way to combine a gift idea and remember the special occasion than with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera? Simply load the batteries and photo paper, and you’re ready to take snaps. The camera includes a newly installed selfie mirror with a shutter speed of 1/60 of a second. You’ll also find a macro lens for artsy close-ups and an automatic exposure measurement which informs you of the best settings to ensure your host will always get the photographic result they’re after.

Courtesy of Amazon

41. JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

BEST FOR MUSIC LOVERS

These JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers are versatile gift ideas that every kind of host is sure to love. This well-reviewed speaker offers seamless Bluetooth streaming and delivers up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s also IPX7-rated, meaning it can go to the beach, or the pool or get rained on without worry.

Courtesy of Amazon

42. Coleman Scented Citronella Candle

BUG BITE PREVENTION PICK

We all love an outdoor gathering, but we don’t love waking up the next morning covered in mosquito bites. This hostess gift will benefit both you and your hosts by helping everyone avoid getting bitten. If your hosts have a great outdoor setup and love having people over to enjoy it, they’ll definitely appreciate this wooden wick citronella candle which can create a pest-fighting barrier for up to 25 hours. This candle, which is also available in pine and s’mores scents, is a thoughtful twist on one of the most classic hostess gift ideas.

Courtesy of Amazon

43. Alex Cramer Domino Set

CLASSIEST PICK

Bring along the Alex Cramer Classic Domino Set to impress your host and add a class to your next game night. Personalization elevates any gift; the brass plate can be engraved with their name. This beautiful game comes in a caramel-colored leather case with brushed brass closures and includes 28 gleaming dominoes. In addition to dominoes, the set comes with a compact cribbage board.

Courtesy of Amazon

44. Ivation 18-Bottle Capacity Wine Cooler

BEST FOR WINE LOVERS

If visiting a friend or family for the holiday, there’s a fair chance the wine will flow. Show them your appreciation with an amazing home for their wine! This 18-bottle wine chiller cools whites and reds at just the right temperatures to keep them tasting their best. Furthermore, the cooler’s double-paned glass door helps maintain the internal temperature and prevent UV rays from reaching the precious liquid inside.

Courtesy of Lowe's

45. ESPA Positivity Candle

BEST FOR A POSITIVE MOOD

We could all benefit from seeing the world in a better light, and what better gift can we give someone than the gift of positivity? This Positivity Aromatic Candle’s goal is to ease negativity via a combination of jasmine, gardenia and rose geranium, which all have spirit-raising properties. Bergamot and sweet orange are uplifting too and offer a burst of brightness that will improve a day.

Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

46. Read My Coaster

BEST FOR ENJOYING COCKTAILS

Speaking of drinking, it’s only polite to use a coaster when drinking. These compliment coasters keep positivity at the forefront of everybody’s mind. Play a little game of Read My Coaster. Get the compliments flowing. Remember, every compliment deserves a follow-up question. “You have great style” or “What’s your favorite outfit of mine?” My plan for my compliment coasters- every time somebody puts their drink on the coaster, they have to read it out loud. It’s the best drinking game around and a perfect gift for any host!

Courtesy of ShopKendra

47. Baloo Living Weighted Blanket

BEST FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS

Is there a better gift than the gift of a comfortable night’s sleep? Weighted blankets feel like a hug and offer a comforting snuggle no matter what the climate is outside. This quilted blanket is made with 100% cotton and comes available in different weights and sizes to find the best fit for them and their own body.

Courtesy of Amazon

48. Umamicart Southeast Asian Pantry Essentials Kit

BEST FOR HOME CHEFS

If this hostess loves to cook, giving her a pantry kit of all the ingredients she needs to make her favorite stir fries and sauces is a fantastic gift idea. This kit includes Three Crabs Fish Sauce, Chaokoh Coconut Milk, Dragon Sweet Soy Sauce, Healthyboy Black Soy Sauce, Golden Mountain Seasoning Soy Sauce, Mae Krua Oyster Sauce, Frozen Sliced Galangal, Jufran Sweet Chili Sauce, Maesri Nam Prik Pao, Intra Coconut Sugar (Gula Jawa), Huy Fong Sambal Oelek, Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce, Dried Bay Leaves, Chinese Five Spice Powder, Frozen Turmeric, Star Anise, and Cumin.

Courtesy of Umamicart

49. See’s Candies Seasonal Pie Truffles

BEST FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS

These are fantastic hostess gifts. Why should the hostess bake four pies when you can just bring all four in one box? This candy set includes flavors like Apple Pie with white chocolate, Cranberry Orange with dark chocolate, Pecan Pie with white chocolate and Pumpkin Pie with milk chocolate, all in one box.

Courtesy of See's Candies

50. Australian Botanical Soap

BEST FOR SOFT HANDS

Beautiful soap that smells great and delivers care to your hostess’s skin will always be well received. That’s why this Australian Botanical Soap is a great go-to gift choice. In addition, these Australian soaps are made with goat’s milk, organic shea butter and soya bean oil. If you’re not yet convinced about how great this soap really is, it’s worth checking out the 2,000 five-star ratings which have come from more than 80% of Amazon users who have tried it.

Courtesy of Amazon

51. HomeGrown Garden Deluxe Bonsai Tree Kit

BEST FOR GREEN THUMBS

There’s nothing quite like the gift of life, and these four bonsai tree species are so cute and inviting. The connection to nature is a very strong and nurturing one and a perfect gift for someone’s home.

Courtesy of Amazon

52. Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket

BEST FOR GETTING COZY

Is there really any gift better than helping your host stay cozy all season long? This ultra-large blanket will be perfect for napping on the couch after a Hallmark holiday movie marathon!

Courtesy of Amazon

53. Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker

BEST FOR HOME BAR

If someone really loves to host, they probably also appreciate the opportunity to craft signature cocktails for their dinner parties. This is an upgrade on the usual cocktail shaker. It’s vacuum insulated, so that means no more diluting heat transfer and the reward of super chilled drinks.

Courtesy of Amazon

54. William Sonoma Glass Domed Cake Plate/Punch Bowl

BEST PUNCH BOWL

What makes this William Sonoma Glass Domed Cake Plate/Punch Bowl so appealing is its two-in-one functionality. Rather than being just a cake plate or just a punch bowl, this smartly designed kitchen addition can be either. To turn it from a cake plate into a punch bowl, flip the dome-shaped lid and the stem over, and fit them into each other. This versatile, USA-made display aid makes the ideal gift for a hostess who loves to share cakes or concoctions with guests.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

55. August Grove Metal Table Vase

BEST VASE

This August Grove Metal Table Vase brings a dose of style and function to any home. The farmhouse-style decor piece is made from distressed metal, sporting a silvery gray finish with brown highlights. It also sits 16 inches tall and provides ample space for housing live or artificial flowers. The popular vase also includes a large handle which makes it easy to carry and adds an extra touch of visual appeal simultaneously.

Courtesy of Wayfair

56. Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club Subscription

BEST SUBSCRIPTION

If you choose the right one, a subscription box can be one of the most well-received gift ideas out there. For example, as long as the recipient enjoys mixology on some level, they’ll get hours of fun from this Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club Subscription. As the gifter, you can choose between subscriptions of various lengths, depending on your budget. Each box delivered contains everything the giftee needs (minus the single bottle of required alcohol) to produce delicious cocktails. This includes house-made syrups, garnishes, jams, hard-to-find bitters and even fresh fruit.

Courtesy of Cratejoy

57. See’s Candies Assorted Chocolates

FANCY CHOCOLATE

Along with flowers and champagne, some form of chocolate remains a fan favorite as one of the best hostess gift ideas. In these See’s Candies Assorted Chocolates, you’ll find around 26 individual chocolates to enjoy. This assortment includes Milk Bordeaux, Milk Beverly, Milk Mayfair, Dark Marzipan and a range of other indulgent treats. What makes See’s chocolates stand out from the crowd is their appealing, deep flavor, which comes from only using the freshest ingredients and using no added preservatives.

Courtesy of Amazon

58. Nearly Natural Dracaena Real Touch Artificial Plant

BEST (FAUX) PLANT

These days, artificial plants and Christmas trees are all the rage. So if they aren’t already part of the faux-plant revolution, get them started with this beautiful Nearly Natural Dracaena Real Touch Artificial Plant. The life-like plant sits 43 inches tall and comes supplied in an attractive black planter, meaning it’s ready to go on display the moment it’s unveiled. And if a dracaena isn’t best suited to your hostess’s home decor, you can also find a range of other available plant types to choose from.