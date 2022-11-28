Don’t Show Up Empty-Handed! Check Out the Best Hostess Gift Ideas

‘Tis the season for holiday parties. No matter the get-together on the calendar, being invited to someone’s home for a party is a pretty sweet deal. Whoever is hosting usually takes care of feeding you, entertaining you and generally prioritizes your enjoyment over their own. For this reason, it’s always a nice idea to take along a gift to say thanks for going to the effort of hosting. To help you choose something suitable, here’s a selection of the best hostess gift ideas.
What Are the Best Hostess Gift Ideas?
The best hostess gift isn’t going to be the same for every host or hostess. That’s why choosing the right gift for your hostess is important.
There are a number of traditional options which have always been, and will most likely always be, solid ideas for gifting to your hosts. But taking a little more time to decide on a host-specific gift can show you’ve really put some thought into what are good hostess gift ideas. To get your creative juices flowing, here is a selection of the more traditional hostess gift ideas:
- Champagne
- Flowers
- Chocolates
- Candles
- Dishes
- Vases
- Plants
Remember, there isn’t one right answer when it comes to showing your gratitude. However, host-specific guests definitely score extra points. That’s why we’ve tried to cover every angle in our comprehensive selection of the best host and hostess gift ideas below.
So whether you’re looking for a traditional hostess gift idea, like a bottle of champagne, something tailored to the holiday season or a less common idea, such as a well-being gift set, our list has something for every kind of host. And if you still can’t find something suitable, why not check out our guides to the best Christmas gifts of 2022 and the best tech gifts of 2022?
1. Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label
BEST OVERALL
Who doesn’t love a bottle of champagne? That’s exactly why a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label is the ideal hostess gift for every get-together. As the label’s signature champagne, it offers a perfect balance of structure and finesse, which means your hosts and other guests are sure to love the taste. It’s also made from grapes sourced from as many as 60 different Crus and includes Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay in varying degrees depending on the year of production. If you’re searching at the last minute or really want a way to celebrate with your hosts, a bottle of bubbly is never a bad choice.
2. Exploding Kittens Card Game
EDITOR’S PICK
Here at SPY, we love playing Exploding Kittens, which we lovingly reviewed earlier this year. It’s also a perfect hostess gift. You can play it instantly to liven up the Thanksgiving festivities or simply let your host discover this delightful game on their own time. Either way, it’s one of the top hostess gifts for 2021. (Yes, this is family-friendly!)
3. Piecework Life of the Party Puzzle
BEST FOR PUZZLE LOVERS
Puzzles are all the rage these days, and Piecework is at the top of the heap for its striking, vibrant imagery and quality construction. Your host will be in on the joke with you giving the Life of the Party puzzle, making it one of the best hostess gifts for 2021. They can have their cake and it too, all 1,000 pieces of it.
4. Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
BEST CHAMPAGNE ALTERNATIVE
If you like the idea of a gift your host can enjoy a glass of, but would rather steer clear of the sometimes overdone champagne, let us introduce this Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This popular small-batch bourbon is typically aged for up to six years, resulting in a flavor-filled spirit made up of vanilla, raisins, maple syrup and toasted nuts tasting notes. The 43.29% whiskey is also supplied in a gift-ready bottle, meaning there’s no need for extra wrapping, boxes or cards if you don’t want to or have the time.
5. Luigi Bormioli Magnifico 35-ounce Decanter
BEST FOR THE CLASSY HOST
A decanter is the perfect classy and practical gift for any wine-loving host. Not only do they add an elegant touch to the bar or dinner table, but they also help enhance and preserve the aroma of wine. This one is beautifully designed, affordable and dishwasher safe, so your host can enjoy it without adding to their cleanup.
6. Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker
BEST FOR THE HAPPY CAMPER
You don’t need to build a fire to make S’mores! Bring the best part of camping in the great outdoors inside with this tabletop electric flameless heater that roasts marshmallows for the best s’mores. To complete the hostess gift, bring a supply of graham crackers and chocolate. Designed for safety, the only requirement of the electric flameless heater is an electrical outlet. It even comes with two stainless steel roasting forks to roast marshmallows. Your host will love that it’s easy to clean, thanks to trays that can be disassembled.
7. Bay Isle Home Cage Hurricane Bamboo Lantern Set
BEST FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINERS
Considering having dinner outdoors? One concern at any dinner party is having enough lighting for when things get dark. Whether your host has tons of cookouts or just eats dinner on the patio every night, they’ll love this set of Bay Isle Home Cage Hurricane Bamboo Lanterns for adding some light and a cool vibe to their backyard. They’re made of hand-woven bamboo with a natural finish. Each lantern in the two-piece set is capable of holding a single candle.
8. TRUFF Hotter Sauce Gourmet Hot Sauce
OPRAH’S FAVORITE THING
The best hostess gift you can get a lover of hot sauce is more hot sauce! The red bottle makes TRUFF Hotter Sauce Gourmet Hot Sauce a festive choice. Bring on the heat with black truffles, chili peppers, red habanero powder, organic cumin, organic coriander and organic agave nectar. These ingredients are typically reserved for tequilas, giving this hot sauce a sophisticated touch. Best of all, it’s a gift that gives back since TRUFF has promised $50,000 to the Global Fund to support critical health programs for those living with HIV in sub-Saharan Africa.
9. Nostalgia Taco Tuesday Electric Lime Juicer & Margarita Kit
BEST FOR THE MARGARITA MAKER
Taco Tuesdays just got even more fun! Even if it’s not Tuesday (Thanksgiving is on a Thursday after all) and there are no tacos in sight, this is one fun hostess gift. The versatile margarita kit makes so many more beverages than the south-of-the-border staple. It can also whip up daiquiris, smoothies, slushies and plenty of other tasty beverages. It holds up to 32 ounces of your libation of choice. The multitasker doubles as a fresh fruit juicer and does the job in minutes. Simply remove the lid, and it doubles as a serving pitcher, plus the plastic lid works as a salt or sugar rimmer. It comes with four durable, plastic 8-ounce margarita glasses.
10. Maison d’ Hermine Birdies On Wire Tea Towels
BEST PRACTICAL GIFT
The best hostess gifts are pretty and practical, and this charming set of two tea towels fits the bill. Your host will love the delicate vibe they add hanging from her oven or countertop as chic accent pieces. Though their design is dainty, they’re durable and great for drying dishes and keeping surfaces clean. The duo is designed in Europe and made in India from 100% cotton, so they can be tossed in the washing machine.
11. The Spice Lab Sea Gourmet Salt Sampler Collection
BEST FOR THE JETSETTING HOST
If your host loves to travel, you can send them on a trip around the world with this salt sampler collection, making it one of the best hostess gifts. There are 11 premium salts from across the globe, including Himalayan Pink Salt, Hawaiian Black Lava Salt, Cyprus Citron Lemon Salt, Smoked Ghost Pepper Salt, Hudson Valley Salt, Japanese Curry Salt, Ginger Chili Salt, Herbes de Provence, Tropical Hibiscus Salt, Peri Peri Spice Blend and Port Wine Salt. Each is made from the finest, all-natural ingredients and they’re gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO. Perfect for displaying in the kitchen, they come in Pyrex glass test tubes on a chic, sustainable bamboo base.
12. Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher
BEST FOR THE HEALTHY HYDRATOR
Water is a necessity for the dinner table — but it can be a little boring, if we’re being honest. This fun pitcher certainly takes H20 up a notch. Super easy to use, just add fruit to give water, or any beverage, a flavor infusion. It’s a natural way to step up beverages without any added sugar. The pitcher’s removable hollow rod can also be filled with citrus wedges, herbs or savories. Made from BPA-free clear acrylic, the pitcher looks really pretty on the table. To make it easy on the host, it can be refilled without replacing the fruit.
13. Alpha Living Home Napkin Rings Set
BEST FOR CLOTH NAPKIN TYPES
You probably know if you’re going to a party hosted by a cloth napkin type of person, but cloth napkins don’t always have to mean formal. Especially for outdoor events, your host might be in the market for a more rustic napkin holder like these Alpha Living Home Napkin Rings. They’re simple and easy to use but also add a bit of texture and eye-catching beauty to any casual tablescape. You can also choose from four colors and six or 12-piece sets. This is a gift your host will be excited about using to dress up their napkins next time they’re hosting a dinner party.
14. JIC Gem Home Decorative Polished Geode Agate Bookends
BEST FOR BOOKWORMS
When someone loves to play host that typically means they love to show off their home. Give them another thing to be proud of with these striking Geode Agate Bookends. Weighing in at two to three pounds, they’re heavy enough to hold up their sturdiest tomes, but the rubber bumper they come with to put on the bottoms means they won’t scratch up the furniture. Made from natural agate stone that’s dyed, there are six different colors to choose from and they all rock. (See what we did there?)
15. Pottery Barn Hammered Outdoor Tumblers
BEST FOR OUTDOOR DRINKERS
Glassware for drinking outdoors has different requirements than glassware for drinking indoors. This set of highly transparent, scratch-resistant glasses will be an amazing gift for the host who loves to enjoy a cocktail al fresco. The prismatic pattern makes for a nice grip and cool optics that will add even more fun to happy hour, and the shatter-resistant acrylic means there’s no need to worry about any broken glass. They’re also top-rack dishwasher safe and won’t fog up through countless runs.
16. W&P Homemade Gin Kit
BEST FOR THE MIXOLOGIST
The host who loves to experiment behind the bar will love this Homemade Gin Kit, which comes from one of SPY’s favorite brands. It comes with everything needed to make their own gin at home: two 375ml glass bottles, a stainless steel strainer, a stainless steel funnel, one tin of juniper berries and one tin of a botanical spice blend. Good for amateurs and experts alike, it’ll help them easily whip up 750ml of homemade gin.
17. Creative Fruit Dish Bowl Basket
BEST FOR THE HEALTHY EATER
Is there a more classic hostess gift than a cute little bowl or dish? A fun fruit bowl is a great addition to any kitchen, especially with a striking geometric design like this one. Go the extra step and fill it with fresh fruit when presenting it to your host. At 11 x 11 x 3 inches, it can hold a nice variety of fruit. The gold coating means it’ll complement practically any style of kitchen or home décor.
18. AmazonBasics Colored Kitchen Knife Set
BEST FOR THE SOUS CHEF
Whether it was the host or someone else in the household, someone did a lot of chopping to prep the meal. That’s why new knives are always a welcome hostess gift, especially ones that are as colorful and fun as these. They’ll brighten up her kitchen and sharpen her next meal. The 12-piece colored knife set includes six knives and six matching knife covers. There’s a paring knife, utility knife, Santoku knife, carving knife, chef’s knife and bread knife. The durable stainless-steel blades keep their sharp cutting edge, making them safe and efficient, plus they have a nonstick coating to prevent food from sticking to the blade, making for speedier and easier cutting. They have ergonomic handles for a tight yet comfortable grip.
19. BRINS Small Batch Sweet Jam
BEST FOR THE GOURMET HOST
If your host loves toast, or just enjoys trying gourmet flavors in spreadable form, this is a lovely little gift to sweeten their day. It’s a set of three jams, each incorporating familiar flavors and a classic tangy twist. They’re inspired by BRINS founder’s travels around the globe and use only pure cane sugar with zero preservatives.
20. Fiesta Serveware Platter
BEST SERVING PLATTER
What hostess wouldn’t love more options for displaying food for their guests? Exactly. That’s why you can be confident this Fiesta Serveware Platter will be well received. The platter measures 11 by 8.88 inches and comes in 16 colors, including yellow, blue and scarlett options. The high-quality, chip-resistant server piece is also microwave and oven safe and stackable if you have multiple items.
21. Grill Smoker Gift Set
BEST FOR THE SMOKER (OF MEATS)
Smoked meat is a barbecue staple and if you know your host loves to experiment with a smoker, they’ll have a ton of fun with this gift set. It includes three different flavored all-natural wood chips in cherry, hickory and apple, as well as some hickory smoked sea salt and a meat thermometer to guarantee perfectly cooked meals.
22. Imperia Pasta Maker Machine
BEST FOR PASTA LOVERS
There’s no better gift for a pasta lover than being able to make your own fresh pasta whenever you want. This traditional pasta roller is made in Italy to make it even more authentic. Crafted from shiny yet sturdy chromed plated steel, it has a wood grip handle to easily crank out the dough. The double cutter head makes thin and thick noodles, making everything from spaghetti to fettuccine.
23. Let’s Get Fizzical by Pippa Guy
BEST FOR FREQUENT HOSTS
Inside Let’s Get Fizzical by Pippa Guy, you’ll find over 50 different drink recipes made from a range of sparkling wines, such as champagne, cava, prosecco and more. This book is the ideal gift idea for hosts who love cocktails and provides a fun way to try something new with many of society’s favorite tipples. The recipe book also includes numerous tips, tricks, and presentation ideas to further raise your hosting game.
24. Vino Marker Wine Glass Pens
BEST FOR ADAMANT ORGANIZERS
If your host loves order and hates chaos, introduce them to these wine glass pens. They aren’t just a fun way to give your wine glass its very own temporary makeover (although that would be enough of a reason to buy these markers). These pens are actually a great way to ensure everyone knows whose glass is whose throughout the evening. The set includes seven different colored pens and can even be used to write on plates and other kitchen items when the situation calls for it.
25. Tara’s All Natural Handcrafted Gourmet Caramels
TASTIEST TREAT
This canister of Tara’s All Natural Handcrafted Gourmet Caramels is a budget-friendly and delicious way to thank your host for hosting. Each screw-top jar is filled with around 30 creamy and individually-wrapped caramel which is kettle-cooked and produced in small batches to maintain the highest quality. The tasty treats are available in nine different flavors and also come with more than 11,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers who love everything about them.
26. Our Family Recipes Journal
BEST FOR PLANNERS
This beautiful gift idea will give your hosts a handy space to write down their most important culinary creations. Whether it’s all of their favorite recipes from around the web, heirloom recipes or even a cooking bucket list, this journal is the ideal place to write out everything kitchen related. It sports a hardcover binding and 144 pages. You’ll also find an internal pocket for keeping small papers and hand-me-down recipes organized.
27. Ankzon Ceramic Drink Coasters
BEST LAST MINUTE
These Ankzon Ceramic Drink Coasters are a beautiful and eye-catching gift idea. The set of six coasters includes two red, two light blue and two dark blue coasters to provide a balanced amount of visual variation. The coasters themselves are made from a combination of strong, absorbent ceramic, which is great for keeping your table dry when accidental spills occur. Each coaster’s underside features a cork backing to prevent scratching and provide grip on the table surface.
28. HB Design Co. Concrete Planter Pots
BEST FOR GREEN THUMBED FRIENDS
This set of three HB Design Co. Concrete Planter Pots is a stylish gift that is ideal for friends with green thumbs. Each pot boasts its own attractive design and is just the right size for housing a cactus or succulent. Both of these plant types require minimal care so you won’t burden your host with another plant to water. These pots can be easily displayed alongside each other or split up around the house. Combine this with an order of succulents for a complete gift idea.
29. Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Box Tea Sampler
BEST EDIBLE
If your host is a tea drinker, treat them with this Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Box Tea Sampler. Inside, they’ll find a range of five different herbal teas, including mojito marmalade, cherry cosmo and kiwi lime ginger. These teas are made from some of the finest tea leaves in the world and deliver a rejuvenating, caffeine-free experience that also soothes the mind and soul. The set comes in an attractive box that can easily be given as is or wrapped for a greater surprise for your host.
30. Cado Pink Flamingo Yard Lawn Ornaments
BEST NOVELTY
If you’re looking for hostess gifts that will bring a little color to your host’s home, take your hosts by surprise, and be hard to forget, then these Cado Original Featherstone Pink Flamingo Lawn Ornaments definitely fit the bill. Each of the flamingoes in this two-piece set features raised eyes, a painted beak, and enough detail that any visitors will have to take a second look to confirm that they’re only ornaments. This gift idea is available in blue or pink and comes with metal rod legs to simplify the mounting process.
31. Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set
BEST UNISEX
Inside the Burt’s Bees Classics Gift Set, you’ll find a whole range of delightful products to give your hosts the pampering they deserve. This set is a hug in a box, from the lemon butter cuticle cream and hand salve to shea butter hand repair cream and coconut foot cream. In addition, it’s presented in a lovely tin box, which can easily be wrapped up for a pleasant before or after-party surprise.
32. Modern Innovations Marble Wine Chiller
BEST FOR WINOS
If your hosts love white or sparkling wine, a wine chiller is one of the most useful gifts they’ll ever receive. This particular model has several advantages. First and foremost, it’s made of marble, which maintains cold temperatures well. It’s also sturdy and attractive with its shades of grey appearance. And as an added bonus, this wine chiller can also be used as a flower vase or centerpiece.
33. Cards Against Humanity
BEST ADULT-ONLY
Cards Against Humanity remains one of the most popular card games for people with a sick sense of humor. If you and your hosts fall into that category, this fun-filled game will provide hours of laughs around the dinner table. It’s recently been updated with over 150 new cards and can be used repeatedly. The rules are simple, one player asks a question from a selected black card, and then players compete to come up with the “best” answer from the white cards in front of them. Note: This card game is definitely one for the kids to miss!
34. Kate Spade New York Canvas Book Tote
MOST FUNCTIONAL
In a world where one-use bags are being systematically removed, you can be sure your host will appreciate this handy Kate Spade New York Canvas Book Tote[. It’s constructed from a heavyweight canvas, making it durable enough to pick up a few pieces from the store or fit your overnight essentials when you’re away for the night. This tote sports a useful interior pocket for your most valuable items, while the outside boasts an attractive design with a stack of all the classic books like Romeo and Juliet and Pride and Prejudice.
35. COOLYOUTH Cotton Apron
BEST FOR SHARING
If you want a gift for him and her, why not consider this COOLYOUTH Cotton Apron? This functional kitchen item is available in various colors and includes handy pockets for storing essentials while at work in the kitchen. The straps are easy to adjust, meaning they can fit both the tallest and smallest of people without a problem. It’s also made from soft cotton and even includes headphone loops which allow for easy listening while cooking.
36. Organic Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gift Set
BEST FOR FOODIES
If your hosts know a thing or two about the culinary arts, this Organic Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gift Set is sure to please. The four award-winning oils are presented in a beautiful box, making it an ideal gift for foodies. Oil flavors include basil, lemon, garlic and chilies, delivering a cornucopia of potential dishes to improve. Plus, they can be enjoyed alone with bread or used in a range of different dishes, including salads, pizzas, pasta and fish.
37. BloomsyBox Snow White Lilies
MOST TRADITIONAL
Flowers are another safe bet when it comes to choosing a successful gift for your host/hostess. These snow white Oriental lilies come shipped in a custom box with care instructions and BloomsyBox food to make the bouquet last as long as possible. It’ll be far fresher than anything you get at the supermarket or florist, and the velvety white petals with black polka-dotted centers are sure to impress.
38. Cheese Board and Cutlery Set
BEST FOR COUPLES
With its sleek design, space for olives and extensive range of cheese tools, this Cheese Board and Cutlery Set is a great addition to anyone’s home hosting range. The set comes beautifully packaged and ready to be given as a gift. Alternatively, it can easily be wrapped for a greater surprise. The kit includes a handy internal pull-out drawer, which stores the four included stainless steel utensils, chalk markers and two slate labels. The board also has two corner holsters, which can hold cheese accompaniments like olives, dips and chutneys.
39. Jo Malone Body & Hand Wash
LUXE PICK
Gift your hosts a touch of luxury with this Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash. As they wash their hands and body, the luxurious wash produces a foamy lather, which hydrates and revitalizes skin. Your hosts will also love the peppery basil aroma, which is complemented by the scent of limes on a Caribbean breeze. Altogether, this hand soap offers a sensual experience for both their skin and nose.
40. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
BEST FOR INSTANT FUN
What better way to combine a gift idea and remember the special occasion than with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera? Simply load the batteries and photo paper, and you’re ready to take snaps. The camera includes a newly installed selfie mirror with a shutter speed of 1/60 of a second. You’ll also find a macro lens for artsy close-ups and an automatic exposure measurement which informs you of the best settings to ensure your host will always get the photographic result they’re after.
41. JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
BEST FOR MUSIC LOVERS
These JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers are versatile gift ideas that every kind of host is sure to love. This well-reviewed speaker offers seamless Bluetooth streaming and delivers up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s also IPX7-rated, meaning it can go to the beach, or the pool or get rained on without worry.
42. Coleman Scented Citronella Candle
BUG BITE PREVENTION PICK
We all love an outdoor gathering, but we don’t love waking up the next morning covered in mosquito bites. This hostess gift will benefit both you and your hosts by helping everyone avoid getting bitten. If your hosts have a great outdoor setup and love having people over to enjoy it, they’ll definitely appreciate this wooden wick citronella candle which can create a pest-fighting barrier for up to 25 hours. This candle, which is also available in pine and s’mores scents, is a thoughtful twist on one of the most classic hostess gift ideas.
43. Alex Cramer Domino Set
CLASSIEST PICK
Bring along the Alex Cramer Classic Domino Set to impress your host and add a class to your next game night. Personalization elevates any gift; the brass plate can be engraved with their name. This beautiful game comes in a caramel-colored leather case with brushed brass closures and includes 28 gleaming dominoes. In addition to dominoes, the set comes with a compact cribbage board.
44. Ivation 18-Bottle Capacity Wine Cooler
BEST FOR WINE LOVERS
If visiting a friend or family for the holiday, there’s a fair chance the wine will flow. Show them your appreciation with an amazing home for their wine! This 18-bottle wine chiller cools whites and reds at just the right temperatures to keep them tasting their best. Furthermore, the cooler’s double-paned glass door helps maintain the internal temperature and prevent UV rays from reaching the precious liquid inside.
45. ESPA Positivity Candle
BEST FOR A POSITIVE MOOD
We could all benefit from seeing the world in a better light, and what better gift can we give someone than the gift of positivity? This Positivity Aromatic Candle’s goal is to ease negativity via a combination of jasmine, gardenia and rose geranium, which all have spirit-raising properties. Bergamot and sweet orange are uplifting too and offer a burst of brightness that will improve a day.
46. Read My Coaster
BEST FOR ENJOYING COCKTAILS
Speaking of drinking, it’s only polite to use a coaster when drinking. These compliment coasters keep positivity at the forefront of everybody’s mind. Play a little game of Read My Coaster. Get the compliments flowing. Remember, every compliment deserves a follow-up question. “You have great style” or “What’s your favorite outfit of mine?” My plan for my compliment coasters- every time somebody puts their drink on the coaster, they have to read it out loud. It’s the best drinking game around and a perfect gift for any host!
47. Baloo Living Weighted Blanket
BEST FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS
Is there a better gift than the gift of a comfortable night’s sleep? Weighted blankets feel like a hug and offer a comforting snuggle no matter what the climate is outside. This quilted blanket is made with 100% cotton and comes available in different weights and sizes to find the best fit for them and their own body.
48. Umamicart Southeast Asian Pantry Essentials Kit
BEST FOR HOME CHEFS
If this hostess loves to cook, giving her a pantry kit of all the ingredients she needs to make her favorite stir fries and sauces is a fantastic gift idea. This kit includes Three Crabs Fish Sauce, Chaokoh Coconut Milk, Dragon Sweet Soy Sauce, Healthyboy Black Soy Sauce, Golden Mountain Seasoning Soy Sauce, Mae Krua Oyster Sauce, Frozen Sliced Galangal, Jufran Sweet Chili Sauce, Maesri Nam Prik Pao, Intra Coconut Sugar (Gula Jawa), Huy Fong Sambal Oelek, Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce, Dried Bay Leaves, Chinese Five Spice Powder, Frozen Turmeric, Star Anise, and Cumin.
49. See’s Candies Seasonal Pie Truffles
BEST FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS
These are fantastic hostess gifts. Why should the hostess bake four pies when you can just bring all four in one box? This candy set includes flavors like Apple Pie with white chocolate, Cranberry Orange with dark chocolate, Pecan Pie with white chocolate and Pumpkin Pie with milk chocolate, all in one box.
50. Australian Botanical Soap
BEST FOR SOFT HANDS
Beautiful soap that smells great and delivers care to your hostess’s skin will always be well received. That’s why this Australian Botanical Soap is a great go-to gift choice. In addition, these Australian soaps are made with goat’s milk, organic shea butter and soya bean oil. If you’re not yet convinced about how great this soap really is, it’s worth checking out the 2,000 five-star ratings which have come from more than 80% of Amazon users who have tried it.
51. HomeGrown Garden Deluxe Bonsai Tree Kit
BEST FOR GREEN THUMBS
There’s nothing quite like the gift of life, and these four bonsai tree species are so cute and inviting. The connection to nature is a very strong and nurturing one and a perfect gift for someone’s home.
52. Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Blanket
BEST FOR GETTING COZY
Is there really any gift better than helping your host stay cozy all season long? This ultra-large blanket will be perfect for napping on the couch after a Hallmark holiday movie marathon!
53. Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker
BEST FOR HOME BAR
If someone really loves to host, they probably also appreciate the opportunity to craft signature cocktails for their dinner parties. This is an upgrade on the usual cocktail shaker. It’s vacuum insulated, so that means no more diluting heat transfer and the reward of super chilled drinks.
54. William Sonoma Glass Domed Cake Plate/Punch Bowl
BEST PUNCH BOWL
What makes this William Sonoma Glass Domed Cake Plate/Punch Bowl so appealing is its two-in-one functionality. Rather than being just a cake plate or just a punch bowl, this smartly designed kitchen addition can be either. To turn it from a cake plate into a punch bowl, flip the dome-shaped lid and the stem over, and fit them into each other. This versatile, USA-made display aid makes the ideal gift for a hostess who loves to share cakes or concoctions with guests.
55. August Grove Metal Table Vase
BEST VASE
This August Grove Metal Table Vase brings a dose of style and function to any home. The farmhouse-style decor piece is made from distressed metal, sporting a silvery gray finish with brown highlights. It also sits 16 inches tall and provides ample space for housing live or artificial flowers. The popular vase also includes a large handle which makes it easy to carry and adds an extra touch of visual appeal simultaneously.
56. Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club Subscription
BEST SUBSCRIPTION
If you choose the right one, a subscription box can be one of the most well-received gift ideas out there. For example, as long as the recipient enjoys mixology on some level, they’ll get hours of fun from this Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Club Subscription. As the gifter, you can choose between subscriptions of various lengths, depending on your budget. Each box delivered contains everything the giftee needs (minus the single bottle of required alcohol) to produce delicious cocktails. This includes house-made syrups, garnishes, jams, hard-to-find bitters and even fresh fruit.
57. See’s Candies Assorted Chocolates
FANCY CHOCOLATE
Along with flowers and champagne, some form of chocolate remains a fan favorite as one of the best hostess gift ideas. In these See’s Candies Assorted Chocolates, you’ll find around 26 individual chocolates to enjoy. This assortment includes Milk Bordeaux, Milk Beverly, Milk Mayfair, Dark Marzipan and a range of other indulgent treats. What makes See’s chocolates stand out from the crowd is their appealing, deep flavor, which comes from only using the freshest ingredients and using no added preservatives.
58. Nearly Natural Dracaena Real Touch Artificial Plant
BEST (FAUX) PLANT
These days, artificial plants and Christmas trees are all the rage. So if they aren’t already part of the faux-plant revolution, get them started with this beautiful Nearly Natural Dracaena Real Touch Artificial Plant. The life-like plant sits 43 inches tall and comes supplied in an attractive black planter, meaning it’s ready to go on display the moment it’s unveiled. And if a dracaena isn’t best suited to your hostess’s home decor, you can also find a range of other available plant types to choose from.