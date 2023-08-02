The Best Housewarming Gifts for Anyone and Everyone

A housewarming gift is one of those things you can’t skip. You never want to be the person who shows up empty-handed for any event, let alone the first time you visit a friend’s new home.

But what makes a good housewarming gift, anyway? “It doesn’t have to be expensive, but it should be something lasting for the house,” says the first name in etiquette, the Emily Post Institute. “Possible gifts include guest towels, a houseplant, a patio or garden plant, glasses, dish towels, a picture frame, specialty foods like a great olive oil or preserves, or a cheeseboard and/or cheese knives.”

Don’t feel like you have to go the traditional route, though. Springing for a gift that you know a friend will use is good enough. And when all else fails, just give them booze or food.

Courtesy of Food52 $39.00 Everyone needs olive oil, and it’s one of those pantry essentials that’s perfect for a housewarming gift. “Go to a specialty store and find one you like,” says Houston-based interior designer Lizzy Rose. “Not the bargain stuff from HomeGoods. I prefer olive oil from southern Italy — it’s strong and tasty. This is apparently also Tom Colicchio’s go-to gift as well.” This bottle hails from Sicily and claims it will transport diners to the Central Mediterranean.

Courtesy of Faccia Brutto Spirits $37.00 It’s hard to beat a booze-based gift. “Alcohol as a housewarming gift isn’t for everyone, of course, but for recipients who do love to imbibe — particularly those who love a Negroni or a spritz — this Brooklyn-made aperitivo is my go-to,” says SPY deputy editor Avery Stone. “It’s bittersweet — it’s infused with 17 organic botanicals including gentian, kola nut, hibiscus, and rhubarb — and 10/10 refreshing, both on its own with ice or as part of a cocktail.”

Courtesy of The Sill $68.00 A plant is certainly a more traditional housewarming gift, but the Hoya Carnosa Tricolor from The Sill is not. It will bring life into the empty-ish room of a new house, and it will be something that will last. The Sill says it may even flower, if you’re lucky.

Courtesy of Amazon $14.89 Salt is a traditional housewarming gift, but there are differences of opinion on what it represents. Some say it means life will always have flavor; others say it represents hospitality and good luck. Spin it however you’d like, and a big-ass bucket of Maldon Flaky Salt will be a hit.

Courtesy of Sur La Table $34.95 If you want to stay in line with a traditional gift of salt, but you don’t want to give literal salt, a salt cellar is a good alternative. This olivewood keeper from Sur La Table has a magnetic lid that spins and can be kept by the stove for easy access.

Courtesy of MoMA Design Store $45.00 This goes out to the guy whose only glasses are the ones he’s stolen from bars and breweries over the years. Duralex has been making glassware in France since the 1940s, so you can be fairly certain of the quality. The shape is a classic Duralex design, but the colors give it a more modern spin. The recipient will never need to steal a beer glass again (not that he will stop).

Courtesy of Terrain $68.00 Our dear friend Emily Post also points to cheese boards as a good housewarming gift. These colorful boards from Terrain check that box, but the aesthetic gives them a modern spin. Give this along with some really good cheese and you will have a very happy recipient.

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel $24.95 It is a proven fact that you can never have too many dish towels. They’ll inevitably get food and other gunk on them and they just wear out. So you can confidently give this stylish set without worrying that someone else is giving the new homeowner the same thing. The limit does not exist.

Courtesy of Anthropologie $80.00 Real adults use placemats. These scalloped linen options will dress up any table, and are a great gift for the person whose new home has absolutely nothing in it.

Courtesy of Letterfest $52.00 Brace yourself if you can’t handle corny sentiments: New homes are for making memories. Go all in on sentimentality and get your recipient a piece of art that immortalizes their new home. Letterfest does these sketches based on a photo you provide, and the result is a nice little picture that will look perfect on bare walls.

Courtesy of GrubHub $25.00 – $500.00 Emily Post might not love the idea of gift cards, but no one said you have to follow what she says about etiquette all the time. And you know what someone moving into a new place needs most? One less thing to worry about. Make that happen by giving them the gift of not having to cook in the form of a GrubHub gift card.

Courtesy of Malin + Goetz $26.00 – $36.00 Fancy hand soap is one of those things most people don’t want to buy themselves — that’s exactly what makes it a great gift. If you are assuming that a housewarming gift is for the person who needs stuff in their house, then handwash is a very safe bet.

Courtesy of D.S. & Durga $70.00 I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again (in this very publication): you can never go wrong with candles. This one is spendy, but it smells like eucalyptus after a rainstorm. It’s one they’ll want to buy for themselves again and again.

