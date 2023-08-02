The Best Housewarming Gifts for Anyone and Everyone

A housewarming gift is one of those things you can’t skip. You never want to be the person who shows up empty-handed for any event, let alone the first time you visit a friend’s new home.
But what makes a good housewarming gift, anyway? “It doesn’t have to be expensive, but it should be something lasting for the house,” says the first name in etiquette, the Emily Post Institute. “Possible gifts include guest towels, a houseplant, a patio or garden plant, glasses, dish towels, a picture frame, specialty foods like a great olive oil or preserves, or a cheeseboard and/or cheese knives.”
Don’t feel like you have to go the traditional route, though. Springing for a gift that you know a friend will use is good enough. And when all else fails, just give them booze or food.
Frantoi Cutrera Primo Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Everyone needs olive oil, and it’s one of those pantry essentials that’s perfect for a housewarming gift. “Go to a specialty store and find one you like,” says Houston-based interior designer Lizzy Rose. “Not the bargain stuff from HomeGoods. I prefer olive oil from southern Italy — it’s strong and tasty. This is apparently also Tom Colicchio’s go-to gift as well.” This bottle hails from Sicily and claims it will transport diners to the Central Mediterranean.
Aperitivo
It’s hard to beat a booze-based gift. “Alcohol as a housewarming gift isn’t for everyone, of course, but for recipients who do love to imbibe — particularly those who love a Negroni or a spritz — this Brooklyn-made aperitivo is my go-to,” says SPY deputy editor Avery Stone. “It’s bittersweet — it’s infused with 17 organic botanicals including gentian, kola nut, hibiscus, and rhubarb — and 10/10 refreshing, both on its own with ice or as part of a cocktail.”
Hoya Carnosa Tricolor Plant
A plant is certainly a more traditional housewarming gift, but the Hoya Carnosa Tricolor from The Sill is not. It will bring life into the empty-ish room of a new house, and it will be something that will last. The Sill says it may even flower, if you’re lucky.
Maldon Flaky Salt
Salt is a traditional housewarming gift, but there are differences of opinion on what it represents. Some say it means life will always have flavor; others say it represents hospitality and good luck. Spin it however you’d like, and a big-ass bucket of Maldon Flaky Salt will be a hit.
Duralex Glasses
This goes out to the guy whose only glasses are the ones he’s stolen from bars and breweries over the years. Duralex has been making glassware in France since the 1940s, so you can be fairly certain of the quality. The shape is a classic Duralex design, but the colors give it a more modern spin. The recipient will never need to steal a beer glass again (not that he will stop).
Alabaster Paddle Serving Board
Our dear friend Emily Post also points to cheese boards as a good housewarming gift. These colorful boards from Terrain check that box, but the aesthetic gives them a modern spin. Give this along with some really good cheese and you will have a very happy recipient.
Colorful Cotton Dish Towels by Molly Baz
It is a proven fact that you can never have too many dish towels. They’ll inevitably get food and other gunk on them and they just wear out. So you can confidently give this stylish set without worrying that someone else is giving the new homeowner the same thing. The limit does not exist.
Letterfest House Pencil Sketch
Brace yourself if you can’t handle corny sentiments: New homes are for making memories. Go all in on sentimentality and get your recipient a piece of art that immortalizes their new home. Letterfest does these sketches based on a photo you provide, and the result is a nice little picture that will look perfect on bare walls.
GrubHub Gift Card
Emily Post might not love the idea of gift cards, but no one said you have to follow what she says about etiquette all the time. And you know what someone moving into a new place needs most? One less thing to worry about. Make that happen by giving them the gift of not having to cook in the form of a GrubHub gift card.
Malin + Goetz Handwash
Fancy hand soap is one of those things most people don’t want to buy themselves — that’s exactly what makes it a great gift. If you are assuming that a housewarming gift is for the person who needs stuff in their house, then handwash is a very safe bet.