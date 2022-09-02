Don’t Worry, We’ve Got 45+ Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Thoughtful Procrastinators Everywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for presents isn’t always a walk in the park, and when it gets pushed until the last minute, it gets even harder, especially during the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, your mom, or your younger brother who’s just coming to appreciate your definition of “cool” — getting the right gift is important. We get it — life gets in the way, and if you’ve got a few days left, we want to help you out with the best last-minute gifts.

Instead of stepping foot into any crowded store at the busiest time of the year, snuggle up at home and order the best last-minute gifts online with the help of our thorough guide below. Many digital gifts are available right away or can be delivered in a few days.

Whether you’re looking for something for your dad, mom, girlfriend, or work BFF — we’ve got a variety of gift guides available on SPY to help you out. Thanks to Amazon Prime, streaming services, e-gift cards and subscription boxes, it’s never been easier to find the best gift at the last minute that’ll get there in two days or even instantly if it’s something digital.

For all the procrastinators of the world (you know who you are), we’ve rounded up some quality gifts you can order now. These last-minute gift ideas are sure to dazzle. Keep in mind: The best last-minute gifts will be personal to some degree, they’ll include fast shipping, and in a perfect world, the gift will arrive already wrapped. You can also choose digital gifts that don’t require wrapping at all.

Check out our top 45+ picks for the best last-minute Christmas gift ideas.

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Holiday Gift Box

You can never go wrong with a gift card, especially from Amazon. Purchase one that comes in a cute little holiday gift box or, if you’re short on time, send it directly to your loved ones’ email so they’ll get it in their inbox on Christmas morning.

Courtesy of Amazon

New Apple AirPods Pro

This pair of new Apple AirPods Pro earbuds will surely put a smile on any recipient’s face. They feature adaptive EQ to automatically tune music to your ears, come with three different sizes of silicone tips for a customizable fit, and offer more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case.

Courtesy of Amazon

Disney+ Subscription

Everybody loves Disney, whether it’s Star Wars, the Marvel series or classics like Toy Story. And if your giftee is somebody who loves Disney (or if they have kids or grandkids who love Disney), this gift is sure to be a big hit. And like all of the best last-minute gifts, you can buy it at the last last minute, no wrapping required. With big-name franchises like Star Wars and Marvel releasing exclusive content on the platform, it’s truly the must-have gift of 2020. And the best part? If you buy a year’s subscription, it’s only $70. Wait, there’s something even better — you can bundle in Hulu and ESPN for just $13/month. With that much content for that good price, you might also want to get a subscription for yourself.

Courtesy of Disney Plus

Winc Wine Club Subscription So you know your giftee loves wine, but you can’t recall their particular tastes, huh? Forget trying to impress them with a rare Pinot, and instead get them this subscription to a wine club, Winc. You gift them the membership, and they get to answer a few short questions to help tailor their first shipment to their liking. From there, your giftee will try their newly delivered monthly wines, report back to Winc on what they did and did not like, and let the process repeat! And you know, you can probably needle them a bit to get a bottle or glass sent your way now and then. Read More: We Tested the Top Wine Clubs Image courtesy of Winc Winc From $48.00 Buy Now HBO Max While Disney+ is an epic choice for children and nostalgic adults alike, we couldn’t leave out HBO Max for the sheer amount of content this subscription service holds. For just $14.99 a month, gift your favorite movie-obsessed pal HBO Max, where they can watch several must-watch movies and TV shows. It’s an excellent way to spend this winter indoors, so we suggest it. Courtesy of HBO Max HBO Max $14.99 a Month Buy Now

Crocs Shoes

Do you have a loved one who loves their Crocs? Who doesn’t? After all, Crocs are officially back in style, and since they’re sold on Amazon, they also happen to be a great gifting option for anyone shopping last minute. They have a wide range of sizes, colors and styles available for all ages, all available via 2-day shipping. Just make sure you verify the date so you know they’ll arrive in time!

Courtesy of Amazon

New Kindle Paperwhite

Is your loved one an avid reader? Then we’ve got the perfect gift. Thanks to Amazon and Prime Shipping, one of the year’s most popular gifts is also one of the year’s best last-minute gifts. And even if your giftee already has a Kindle, Amazon just released a brand new Kindle Paperwhite with an improved display, memory and battery life. The new Kindle Paperwhite is sure to be a popular gift come Christmas time and is perfect for early shopping or ordering for an upcoming event, as it’ll arrive in just a few days.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bariboo Wave Wine Rack

Aspiring sommeliers will love this elegant wine rack. The stylish yet functional rack is excellent for showing off a collection. It stores up to 12 bottles at a time, and its clever design means it doesn’t take up too much space. Plus, it’s a cinch to put together. Combine this chic wine rack with a subscription to a wine club like Firstleaf, and you have the perfect last-minute gift ideas.

Courtesy of Amazon

Facial Cleansing Brushes

Who doesn’t love a little pampering? Especially after a holiday, birthday or another special occasion — treat your loved one right with a facial cleansing brush. It’ll keep their pores exfoliated, their complexion fresh, and their skin soft. You can find facial cleansing brushes for every budget, and we’ve included a value option, a mid-range option and a premium option below.

Facial cleansing brushes were one of the best-selling gifts for women in 2021, and they’re still a great gift idea in 2022. Most importantly, all three of our picks arrive in just a few days, making them some of the best last-minute gifts of the year.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dollar Shave Club Gift Subscription

Dollar Shave Club is the original men’s shaving club, making it easy to give subscriptions as a gift. There are a few ways to give DSC products, which is why they were some of our favorite last-minute Christmas gifts for 2021. You can choose from any of the brand’s popular holiday gift sets, or you can buy an e-gift card and give a lucky guy in your life his own membership to DSC. We’ve tested this shave club ourselves and highly recommend it!

Courtesy of Dollar Shave Club

Birdie Personal Alarm

Birdie has made safety chic with their personal alarm aimed at women, but it would be great for keeping anyone safe. It has a sleek, compact design and only takes a tug on its top pin to sound the 100+ decibel alarm that’s as loud as a plane engine just 100 feet above your head. You can reuse it again and again, as all it takes is replacing the pin to stop the noise, and it has a flashing strobe light for an extra deterrence to attackers.

Read More: SPY Birdie Personal Alarm Review

Courtesy of Amazon

TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

This adorable plushie makes for a great last-minute gift or stocking stuffer for any young kids on your shopping list. The fan-favorite toy reverses to reveal two different colors and will surely bring a smile to anyone’s face this holiday season (and beyond!).

Courtesy of Amazon

Audible Monthly Membership You’ve heard about it from your aunt, grandpa, kids, and even your favorite YouTubers. Audible is the subscription option for audiobooks you need to gift to any bookworm in your life this year. New memberships are available at just $0.99 for the first three months and then $14.95/month after that. There are several plans to choose from, including access to Audible’s entire Plus catalog, one free audiobook a month and even exclusive discounts. It is the gift that keeps on giving. Courtesy of Audible Audible Membership $14.95/month Buy Now

Bond Touch Bracelets

Many of us still miss loved ones due to social distancing guidelines and limits on travel. These Bond Touch bracelets are perfect if you’ve got a special someone you can’t be with on their birthday or special day. Whether it’s your significant other, parent or BFF, snag one for you and one for them to keep in touch.

Courtesy of Amazon

Zulay Original Milk Frother If you’ve got a beverage lover in your midst, a milk frother is one of our favorite last-minute gifts because it’s small, straightforward and, most importantly, arrives in just a few days. This one is available for a very reasonable price on Amazon and creates rich, creamy lathers in just a few minutes. It’s available in a wide variety of colors and comes with its own metal stand for simple storage. Courtesy of Amazon

Zulay Original Milk Frother $19.99 Buy Now on Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Change the way your giftee cooks forever with the Instant Pot. If they don’t already have a pressure cooker, now’s the time to gift one because it’s a simple, effortless and delicious way to provide meals for one person or multiple people. Throw everything inside and set the timer depending on the recipe’s preferences. It’s that easy.

Courtesy of Amazon

Theragun Mini Massage Gun

Therabody makes some of the best recovery equipment available. Their Theragun Mini massage gun is one of our favorite massage guns of 2022, yet again, for its ingenious ergonomic design and portable size. It comes with three different speeds for customizable recovery. This easy-to-use travel sack keeps it protected, and while it doesn’t have the triangle-grip Therabody’s other massage guns are known for, it’s very easy to hold and manipulate.

It’s also available on Amazon, making it one of the best and most convenient last-minute gifts of 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

Masterclass

One of the best last-minute gifts of 2022 is, yet again, Masterclass. It’s one of the best digital gifts that can also be purchased and sent to anyone on your list the day before the occasion at hand. They have an extensive library of classes from experts in a wide range of fields from cooking to writing, tennis, business development and entrepreneurship. You can learn from famous comedians like Steve Martin, chefs like Gordon Ramsay and star athletes like Steph Curry.

Gifting Masterclass is basically gifting a year’s worth of access to world-class expertise, and they’ll have no idea you left the purchase until the day before.

Courtesy of MasterClass

Casper Sleep Pillow

The gift of a good night’s sleep is something everyone wants. The present that keeps on giving allows for better neck alignment to keep you comfy at night. The pillow keeps you cool courtesy of its 100% cotton cover with a breathable percale weave to boost airflow. It’s filled with microfiber fill to deliver support and comfort, plus it won’t get clumpy, and when you fluff the pillow, it perks right up. The outer layer is removable and can be tossed into the washing machine for convenient cleaning.

Courtesy of Amazon

JUDY Emergency Preparedness Dry Backpack

Emergency preparedness might not be the most fun topic, especially around the holiday gifting season, but gifting someone peace of mind in the event of a worst-case scenario is nearly priceless. JUDY makes emergency preparedness fun and trendy with its entire line of emergency preparedness kits. This dry backpack is perfect for individuals or smaller households looking for a great go-bag in the event of an evacuation.

It has enough food and supplies to sustain four people for up to 72 hours and is a waterproof dry bag so your gear will stay protected in extreme weather.

Courtesy of Amazon

Promptly Journals Compact Childhood Journey Journal

This sophisticated journal is a thoughtful gift for a friend who recently became a parent. Each journal contains prompts, placeholders for photos and mementos, and the space you need to journal every important milestone in a child’s life.

Courtesy of Amazon

Homesick Scented Candles

Candles are always a foolproof gift idea, but consider one of these Homesick Scented Candles for something a little special. Each candle features unique scents that embody the essence of each particular metropolitan area or state: Southern California has accents of zesty oranges, lemon, rose, vanilla, and musk, for example.

Courtesy of Amazon

Blue Apron Gift Card

If you know someone who would love a little instruction in the kitchen or someone who needs to eat a little healthier — Blue Apron is an excellent service to get started on. They deliver up to three meals a day, seven days a week in most zip codes, and their meal kits come with detailed instructions for prep for every meal. Your girlfriend, best friend, parents, etc., will learn to cook and make some pretty delicious stuff. To get them started, you can instantly buy a meal e-gift card on Blue Apron’s site, making the gifting super easy for you.

Courtesy of Blue Apron

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses

You can never have too many pairs of sunglasses, and these timeless Ray-Ban aviators will always be in style. Aviators have been popular since the look debuted in 1937, and they’re still going strong. The metal frames have polarized lenses initially made for military use, as they improve clarity while cutting down glare and eye strain. The lenses offer 100% UV protection and are made of scratch-resistant glass, ultimately making these shades one of the best Christmas gifts for women and men across the globe.

Courtesy of Amazon

W&P Craft Cocktail Kit

Once called the “Carry-On Cocktail Kit,” W&P recently changed their approach for this favorite of ex-frequent flyers due to the year we’ve had. With a simple new name, the Craft Cocktail Kit is still an awesome gift to give somebody who gets to fly on the reg or likes to make single cocktails at home. Each compact cocktail kit has several different drink options, including Moscow Mule, Bloody Mary, Champagne, Old Fashioned and Margarita. Each tin contains all the drink components, a recipe card, a spoon and a linen coaster.

Courtesy of Amazon

Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit

Do you need a last-minute gift for your favorite bearded boy? You can’t go wrong with this upgraded beard grooming kit. It includes beard oil, beard balm, wooden hair tools and trimming scissors, among other fantastic and necessary items for maintaining a healthy mane. It arrives already packaged in a sleek black gift box, so the presentation will impress with minimal effort. Score.

Image courtesy of Amazon

One Night Ultimate Werewolf Board Game

This murder-mystery-esque game is great for your competitive friends who love a good game night. It’s all about werewolves, villages, a spooky night and finding out who the werewolves really are. It’s exciting, simple to learn, and the games go by quickly. It’s also available to purchase on Amazon with speedy shipping.

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker Soundcore Q20 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Nowadays, a good pair of noise-canceling headphones is a modern necessity. They’ll block out the din at the office, on trains and planes, and even in your living room when your family is driving you crazy. These noise cancellers from Anker come with oversized dynamic drivers that produce hi-res audio and reduce ambient noise by up to 90%. They’ve got exclusive base technology that strengthens low frequencies, and the batteries last for up to 40 hours in noise-cancellation mode. This gift works for nearly anyone in your life and won’t totally break the bank despite the high tech level. They’re also available for Prime shipping in two days.

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Basics Electric Scalp Massager

The perfect relaxation tool for kids, adults and pets. This scale massager includes 84 nodes that create a comforting kneading massage. There are four modes to choose from, an ergonomic handle and a rechargeable battery for easy use.

Courtesy of Amazon

Cinzano Prosecco

Top-shelf bottles of champagne or bourbon are some of the best last-minute Christmas gifts, especially if you live somewhere with on-demand alcohol delivery services. As the year comes to an end, it’s time to celebrate. Gift everyone (and we mean everyone, we’re looking at you, grandma) a bottle of Cinzano this year through Drizly and get the party started.

Courtesy of Drizly

Cinzano Prosecco $13.99 Buy Now

Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Camera

This mini film camera is a thoughtful gift idea for something a little higher-end. Great for experienced photographers and newbies alike, the camera’s retro style and Polaroid-type photos are a nostalgic and creative experience. The camera captures beautifully vivid, colorful photos while also creating a “grungy” 90’s feel, which won’t disappoint those who want to capture special moments in a unique way.

LOW IN STOCK!

Image courtesy of Amazon

Twelve South AirFly Pro Wireless Converter

This might seem like a small, somewhat niche gadget, but in the right circumstances, it’ll come in handy. It’s a wireless transmitter that can convert any wired audio connection into a wireless Bluetooth connection, whether on an airplane, boat, gym, or car. It’s available on Amazon via express shipping and is perfect for those tech-obsessed people on your list who love a practical present.

Courtesy of Amazon

Handmade Wooden Cookbook Stand

It’s the little things that help a household run, and this wooden cookbook stand could be the perfect cooking companion for a cookbook enthusiast on your list. Not only does it lift the cookbook off the counter and create more cooking space, but it can also help keep the book away from messy ingredients and has a chic rustic design that’s neutral enough to complement most decor.

Plus, it’s a super affordable gift available via 2-day shipping on Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

14-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set

This complete bar set is perfect for anyone in your life who’s particularly interested in mixology or loves to try new cocktail recipes. The person mixing their own drink at the dinner party that always comes out delicious? This is for them. This set includes a shaker with a lid, a double jigger with one and two-ounce measurements, a muddler, a beer opener, bottle pourers and more. Everything is made of high-quality stainless steel and can be delivered via Amazon Prime in just a few days.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Buy Gift Card

If you have a tech lover in your life, a Best Buy digital gift card is a safe bet for a last-minute gift. Not only can they spend it on whatever they want, but Best Buy tends to have great deals on top-rated gadgets throughout the lead-up to Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all throughout the holiday gifting season.

Your giftee can spend it entirely at their leisure since there are no fees or expiration dates, and they can check and track their card balance at any time on Best Buy’s website.

Courtesy of Best Buy

Ajna Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

Give the give of comfort with this Ajna Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set. It provides stress and tension relief for the neck, back, and spine using over 7000 ergonomically engineered spikes to release endorphins and alleviate tension. All you have to do is lie down on the mat and pillow to feel the instant relaxation.

Courtesy of Amazon

TRAVANDO Slim Wallet

Know a guy who keeps his important credit cards attached via a paper clip? Not a good look. Gift him this simple, fashionable slim wallet with enough space for 11 credit or debit cards, business cards and an integrated money clip for any cash he keeps on hand. This wallet also comes with industry-vetted security and protection against theft via RFID scanners. It comes in various colors and can be delivered in two days.

Courtesy of Amazon

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Is your giftee constantly losing things? Can’t find their keys five out of the six times they’re looking for them? Loses their wallet consistently? Then they need Tile. This Bluetooth tracker syncs up with their phone and can be attached to anything — phone, keys, wallet, AirPods, etc. and locate it within a few seconds. It can also sound an alarm within 200 feet, making it easier to find things within the same apartment or home. Tile is available on Amazon for delivery in a few days, making it a great last-minute gift and the present that keeps on giving as every time they lose something and find it instantly, they’ll think of you.

Courtesy of Tile

JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This powerful Bluetooth speaker has the battery capacity to play music for up to 12 hours. It’s small, compact and waterproof for use anywhere you go. Offered in a wide variety of colors, the brand’s PartyBoost feature allows you to connect multiple speakers for a wider range of sound.

Courtesy of Amazon

The James Bond Blu-Ray Collection

Have a movie lover in your life? They will be thrilled to get this James Bond Blu-Ray Collection for any occasion this year. It offers 24 discs in total, featuring all of the Bond films ranging from Thunderball to Spectre.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet, 7″ Display

Enjoy hands-free Alexa capabilities, web browsing, music and video access, camera, video recording, all your favorite apps, and more. It features a 7-inch screen and 16 or 32 GB of internal storage, and up to 7 hours of battery power.

Courtesy of Amazon

YETI Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler

This YETI stainless steel wine tumbler will wow any ski bunny or camping enthusiast on your list. Each 10-ounce glass features a sturdy base, robust frame and the ultimate temperature control. The stemless glasses are ideal for nights in by the fire, weekends away camping, beach days and beyond.

Courtesy of Amazon

VAHDAM, Tea Sampler

Nothing says “I Love You” more than a variety pack of nice teas. At least, if your giftee is a tea lover. For those who genuinely love teas, there is nothing better than receiving a fresh box of teas to explore and enjoy. Paired with some chocolates, flowers and even a Kindle, your giftee will love this tea sampler from VAHDAM.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Cuisinart GR-4NP1 5-in-1 Griddler

This super tasty last-minute gift idea is the best choice for the loved one who can’t spend enough time in the kitchen. The mini 5-in-1 Griddler is phenomenal, and it’s such a fun kitchen appliance to use for Sunday brunch or quick sandwich lunch. With this bad boy, food lovers can grill, griddle and panini press with ease. Since it’s pretty tiny, the recipient of the gift will have an easy time storing it when it’s not in use.

Courtesy of Amazon

Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray

While this might not be number one on everybody’s gift list, Poo-Pourri is an excellent smaller, casual gift for anybody you’re gifting this year. Nobody wants to be caught red-handed after walking out of the bathroom carrying an unwanted stench with them. Poo-Pourri is the answer to all your smelly toilet mishaps, no matter how messy they can get. Snag one for everyone on your list!

Courtesy of Amazon

The Voting Game Party Game

For the party-lover in your life, try this fun card game. The Voting Game includes up to 10 people and has 160 question cards: each player must vote for who they feel is best described by each question card, and whoever gets the most votes by the end of the game wins. This is a fun way to get to know friends and family and is an excellent gift for anyone who enjoys hosting.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Bougie Bath Handmade Spa Gift Set

For the busy bee in your life, give them the gift of relaxation with this bath and spa gift set. Each kit has an orange, turquoise and lavender bath set with uniquely scented bath bombs and soy candles to choose from. Everything is handmade, vegan, cruelty-free and made from all-natural ingredients to give every product a luxurious feel. Even your most stressed-out loved one will experience relaxing downtime with this spa set. And since it arrives within a few days, it is one of the best last-minute gifts this year.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Kids Against Maturity

This year, we fell in love with Kids Against Maturity because this card game brought the silly, wacky and wildly inappropriate aesthetic of Cards Against Humanity into a lighter realm that the whole family can play. There’s total potty mouth banter for the kids and hidden innuendos for the adults involved. It’s a complete free-for-all of a game the entire family will geek over.

Courtesy of Amazon

Urban Stems Flower Delivery

When in doubt? Send flowers. Flowers from Urban Stems can be delivered via overnight delivery, so you can wait until the last minute and still pull through for your friend, partner, sibling or parent on a gorgeous arrangement. They have a wide selection of flowers for a variety of occasions from birthdays to anniversaries, get well, thank you and even grief.

This arrangement below is called “Double the Firecracker” and has a mix of bright yellows, oranges and reds that’s perfect for fall and holiday occasions. You can specify everything from the arrangement to the message on the card from their website and even gift regular flower deliveries and gift boxes.

Courtesy of Urban Stems

How To Make Sure Your Gifts Arrive in Time For Your Special Occasion Whether you’re gifting for a birthday, anniversary, Christmas or another tentpole occasion, it pays to shop early. Given last year’s supply chain mayhem that has continued into this year for some product categories, we recommend getting started on your gift list now, so you’ve got plenty of time in case the shipping for a gift is interrupted or you change your mind and wish to gift something else. SPY editors have been collecting this year’s best Christmas gift ideas since the first week of January. Despite this, we already know some of our editors and many of our readers are going to leave Christmas shopping until the last minute. Don’t do this! There are two strategies to keep in mind when shopping for last-minute gifts. First, digital gifts and subscription services will be your best friend. Remember that online subscription services are one of the top gifting trends of the year, so you don’t need to worry that your gift will feel phoned in. In our guide to the best last-minute gifts below, we’ve included plenty of digital gifts that can be delivered instantly, such as meal delivery services, wine clubs, streaming services and shaving clubs. Many of these companies even have a gifting option on their website that makes it easy to purchase a subscription for someone else. Second, keep a close eye on holiday shipping deadlines and estimated delivery dates. Amazon, for instance, will tell you exactly when your order is scheduled to arrive to your zip code. Before placing an order, check to see if it will arrive in time for Christmas, a birthday or another occasion you’re shopping for. Amazon even has a notice that indicates whether or not a specific product will arrive before the holidays. Screenshot Courtesy of Amazon

The Year's Best Gifts For the Fitness Buff in Your Life