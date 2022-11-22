The Best Men’s Christmas Pajamas for Spreading Holiday Cheer Around the Clock

Aside from the Christmas cheer, great food presents and jolly good times to be had, one of the best things about the holiday season is wearing Christmas-related attire. For many people, this means seeking out the most ridiculous, ugly Christmas sweaters in the land. But Christmas-time apparel isn’t just restricted to daytime clothing. By adding a pair of festive men’s Christmas pajamas to your wardrobe, you won’t have to wear anything dull until January 6th.

What makes Christmas pajamas, so fun is the fact that it’s the one time of year when wearing matching clothes with your partner, family, friends, and even pets is openly encouraged. In fact, matching pajama sets are an increasingly popular way to celebrate the holidays. Whether it’s just for the Christmas photo and Christmas morning or you want to wear festive pajamas throughout December, you surely won’t be alone. Not convinced? Even celebrities like Gucci Mane and Jessica Alba love a good set of Christmas pajamas.

To get you ready for this holiday season, we’ve put together a list of the best Christmas pajamas for men. The list includes outfits for:

Individuals

Couples

Families

A few that allow you to match your dog.

These nighttime clothes are a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. So, get dressed in the best men’s Christmas pajamas, curl up by the fireside, and put on your favorite Christmas movies for some festive holiday fun.

1. SSweddings Men’s Flannel Monogrammed PJs

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to festive clothing, we love a fun and silly print as much as anyone (just read the rest of this list!). But these monogrammed flannel men’s Christmas pajamas from SSWeddings offer a more understated holiday look. You can spend an entire Christmas morning in these fun pajamas without feeling too ridiculous. And while we aren’t suggesting you always buy a matching set of tops and bottoms, it’s nice to know that you can. These warm and cozy PJs come in a variety of sizes and colors. And the price for monogrammed pajamas is a steal.

2. Jambys Candy Cane Short Pajamas

BEST IF YOU HAVE A SWEET TOOTH

Christmas and candy canes go together like hot chocolate and ice skates. Made from deliciously soft French terry modal, you’ll be tempted to wear the tee and shorts all the time. The candy-striped tee has side slits and a taped back hem for comfort. The shorts have a relaxed cut, elastic waistband and pockets. Wear them separately or together or lounging or sleeping. This sweets-inspired set is unisex and comes in sizes XXS to 3Xl, so you can get them for everyone on your list.

3. Unique Baby Matching Family Pajama Pants

BEST HANUKKAH PAJAMAS

Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, having fun, holiday-themed pajamas is still a thing to do. That’s why we’ve included these Hanukkah pajamas on our list. The Unique Baby Matching Family Pajama Pants feature a blue and white Star of David design. They’re available in a range of adult sizes, and each pair comes with a child or baby-sized pair to match. It’s also important to note that even if you don’t celebrate Hanukkah, these pajamas might still be right for you, as they are available for several different holidays, including New Year and St. Patrick’s Day.

4. Lonxu Men’s Satin Long Button-Down Pajamas Set

BEST SATIN

With premium fabric, a smart collar, long sleeves, and a breast pocket, these Lonxu Satin Pajamas are a classy way to head to bed every night. The red color is completed with a Christmassy white trim, and the long sleeves and legs ensure you stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest nights. These pajamas are a great gift for the man in your life who likes a little luxury, and the versatile design can also be worn throughout the year.

5. Petite Plume Everygreen Forest Cotton Pajamas

BEST VINTAGE-INSPIRED

Try Petite Plume’s silky soft cotton pajamas for an easy Christmas upgrade this year. A touch of both Cottagecore and Coastal Grandfather trends, these luxurious-looking cotton pajamas are just the item to pack when visiting your partner’s family for the first time.

6. Lanz of Salzburg Blackwatch Knit Top & Flannel Pajamas

BEST FOR SKI TRIPS

This comfy pajama set is great for the holiday season. While plaid is a classic holiday pattern, you can wear this jersey knit top and flannel bottoms (they have pockets!) all winter long. They’re cozy, warm and could be worn for both kicking back and sleeping. Both pieces are made from 100% breathable cotton and were designed by a company that’s been making quality pajamas and loungewear for generations.

7. Amazon Essentials Star Wars Pajamas

BEST FOR THE KID IN ALL OF US

You’re never too old to wear (or gift) superhero-type men’s pajamas. Heck, sometimes those are the best men’s Christmas pajamas to gift (or wear). These Star Wars-themed cotton flannel PJs are done in cheery red. The long sleeve top has an AT-AT carrying gifts, and the pants are festooned with Santa, Yoda and the cast of the movies. Feel like doing a couple’s-themed Christmas day? The pajamas also come in women’s sizes too.

8. LazyOne No Place Like Gnome Men’s Long Sleeve PJ Set

BEST PUN

Who doesn’t love a good pun? No list of the best men’s Christmas pajamas would be complete without a couple of funny puns. This gnome-and-Christmas tree-decorated pajama set lets you still enjoy the silly Christmas fun all season long. LazyOne has a line of smile-inducing and pun-tastic men’s jammies to wear throughout the winter. This pair features a combed cotton knit baseball-style top with a stylized grumpy gnome and matching graphic print. The matching pajama pants are also a lightweight cotton knit print of gnomes and Christmas trees. The pants have a fly, drawstring waist and pockets.

9. FOCO Los Angeles Chargers Ugly Pattern Hooded Onesie

BEST FOR FOOTBALL FANS

The “This is my Christmas Pajama Shirt” Funny Christmas T-Shirt adds a dose of comedy to your Christmas Day outfit and also comes in five different color options, including cranberry, navy and black. The lightweight shirt sports a classic fit and “This is my Christmas Pajama Shirt” is written across the front. The design is finished with a Santa hat. The shirt is also available in both women’s and youth sizes, meaning it’s a great option for families who love to dress alike.

10. Pokemon Center Kanto First Partner Holiday Flannel Pajama Set

BEST ONE TO CATCH THEM ALL

After a long day of playing Scarlet or Violet, what better way to fall asleep than in pajamas dotted with Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle-wearing winter beanies festooned with pom-poms? All kidding aside, these flannel pajamas add a sense of fun and whimsy to the holidays.

11. Intimo Velour Holiday Boxer Set

SEXIEST PICK

Bring some seasonal fun for your partner to enjoy with Intimo Velour Holiday Boxer Set. Looking like something a young Santa might wear to bed on his honeymoon, this set includes velour fabric boxer shorts and a faux fur-trimmed Christmas hat. The elastic-waisted shorts boast an open fly with bells sewn in. This set would be a good surprise for your partner on Christmas Eve or a fun joke gift for your Secret Santa.

12. PajamaGram Men’s Christmas Pajamas

BEST FOR DOG DADS

Spend time with dog parents, and you’ll find they’re into anything dog themed. If this is you, or you have someone on your holiday list who’s a dog dad, they’ll be thrilled with these pajamas. The rib knit Henley top is cut loose for sleeping and lounging. Dogs wearing Santa hats decorate the generously cut pajama pants. The pajama pants have pockets and an elastic waist.

13. More and Merrier Cabin Print Dog Pajamas

BEST FOR YOUR BEST BUD

Everyone gets into the holiday spirit, and that means your dog too. Help your pooch spread holiday cheer with this cute onesie. The soft polar fleece pajamas have an allover print populated by penguins and deer. It has a hood, red cuffs and faux button trim.

14. Tipsy Elves Cozy Christmas Onesie Pajamas

BEST FOR THOSE WHO REALLY GET INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT

When you hear the word “Christmas,” do you start mentally decorating your home with lots of lights and Santa scenes in your front yard? Then zip into this onesie. Almost as bright as outdoor lighting, this red and green hooded fleece suit can be worn to sleep, lounge, or when you’re embellishing the inside or outside of your home.

15. Kikee Pants Print Pajama Pants

BEST MOISTURE WICKING

When paired with a tee, you’ve got sleep up top and holiday party on the bottom. These generously cut pajama pants are lightweight, and the fabric has moisture-wicking properties. In addition to the evergreen tree print, they also come in a red and white reindeer print, candy cane stripes, classic plaid and vintage trucks hauling Christmas tree prints.

16. Bedhead Long Sleeve Classic Peanuts Christmas PJs Followme Buffalo Plaid Pajamas

MOST NOSTALGIC

For many of us, our earliest holiday memories are watching the classic Peanuts holiday cartoon with our family. These organic cotton jammies showcase Snoopy and Woodstock engaging in holiday activities, including decorating wreaths.

17. PatPat Christmas Family Matching Squad Top and Plaid Pants Pajamas Sets

A SET WITH MATCHING OPTIONS

This Christmas pajama set is super breathable and cozy and made of a soft and comfortable polyester-spandex blend. The long sleeve crew neck features a festive Christmas tree on the front and comes with matching bottoms. There’s even a onesie for the baby.

18. Gap Flannel PJ Joggers

BEST JOGGERS

You can count on three things every holiday season: fruitcake, egg nog and plaid. Lots of plaid. Gap gets you in the holiday mood with their knit flannel pajamas. They have an elasticated waistband with draw cord, pockets and ribbed cuffs. They come in five different plaids, from a cheerful classic red style to a contemporary deconstructed blue plaid.

19. PJ Place Couple Pajamas Naughty & Nice

BEST FOR COUPLES WITH A SENSE OF HUMOR

Remember being dragged into The Children’s Place by your mom as a kid? You’ve grown up, and so did they. For adults, they’ve created PJ Place, pajamas, and loungewear for adults, tweens and families. Their matching unisex tees let you switch to being naughty or nice.

20. Little Sleepies Hannukah Sweets Family Matching Pajamas

BEST FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Little Sleepies created their own blend of bamboo and viscose called Lunaluxe. Created specifically for babies, this gentle fabric is used for their adult sleepwear too. Their cheerful Hannukah printed pajamas range in size from preemies ($34) to adults ($32 per piece).

21. FamilySta Couple Christmas Pajamas

BEST FOR MODERN COUPLES

These holiday pajamas are almost as photogenic as the two of you. And they’ve gotten over a thousand five-star reviews on Etsy from super happy customers. The cotton Christmas pajama’s contemporary pattern lets you wear them after the holidays too. As your family expands, you can add matching pajamas for your little ones.

22. Real Essentials Three Pack Men’s Pajama Pants

MOST VERSATILE

Instead of one pair of holiday-themed pajamas to wear throughout the season, Real Essentials packages three pairs of plaid pajama pants so you can feel festive almost every day. These cotton-blend flannel pajama bottoms are cut on the relaxed side. The elasticated waistband has a draw cord for an adjustable fit and pockets.

23. Free Birdies Northern Lights, Polar Bears & Penguins

BEST LIMITED EDITION

Get into the winter spirit with this arctic or is it Antarctic (you know where the penguins dwell) themed pajama set. Polar bears and penguins hang out on ice floes in this super soft bamboo viscose jammie have a long sleeve solid top and printed pants. They have jammies for yourself and for every member of your family too. Adult sizes range from XS to 2XL. Children’s sizes range from 2T to 12, and there’s a pet bandana too. Free Birdies pajama prints have a limited run, so once they’re sold out, they’re gone.

24. PajamaGram Novelty Men’s Christmas Pajamas

BEST FOR DADS

Sure, you could have pajama pants printed with reindeer, snowmen or elves this holiday season, but wouldn’t pajama pants that mimic Santa Claus’ suit really impress the kids? For dads everywhere, the best men’s Christmas pajamas are the PajamaGram Novelty Men’s Christmas Pajamas. The red drawstring pants are complete with a button fly for comfort and convenience, while the long sleeve Santa coat top is made from a soft polyester and jersey blend. And, if you’re looking to coordinate, there are options for women and pets as well.

25. Lake Poplin Pajama Set in Evergreen

BEST FOR HOT SLEEPERS

Cotton poplin is a light, breathable fabric that’s a balm for sweaty sleepers. Wearing these green stripe pajamas makes it easy to get into the holiday spirit and have a good night’s sleep.