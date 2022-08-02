Dear Procrastinators: These Are the Best Places to Buy Gift Cards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday gift-giving season can be rough. When there’s always doubt that our gift will arrive on time, an option like a gift card is increasingly appealing. Of course, if you’re reading this, you’re already well past holiday shipping deadlines, and digital gift cards are the procrastinating gift giver’s last resort. So if you’ve left your holiday shopping for the last-last minute, or if the gifts you ordered are delayed until after Christmas, where are the best places to buy gift cards online?

Gift cards are always attractive because they allow the person to have the gift they truly want and ensure it’s the right size and style for their needs. Whether they love their favorite latte at Starbucks or hope for some credit in their Amazon account, getting someone a gift card lets you feel confident that they are getting what they want when they want. And, of course, that the gift will arrive when expected!

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite places to buy gift cards and e-gift cards. Stores like Amazon and Walmart let you purchase physical gift cards to a variety of other stores and restaurants, while retailers like GiftCards.com have even more options for last-minute gift ideas.

1. Amazon

Amazon is our go-to for many things, from lightbulbs to batteries and, of course, some of the best Amazon deals. However, Amazon is also one of the best places to buy gift cards online. You can order physical gift cards to be delivered in just two days, and you can also purchase digital gift cards.

Of course, an Amazon gift card is always appreciated, especially for people with Amazon Prime. Amazon also makes it easy to buy physical and digital gift cards from other retailers, such as Best Buy and Gamestop, and restaurants.

Popular gift card choices from Amazon include:

Amazon

Visa

IHOP

Netflix

Starbucks

Lowes

Grubhub

2. Giftcards.com

GiftCards.com is one of the best places to buy gift cards online, full stop. They have a vast selection of stores, restaurants and online retailers, both as tangible gift cards and e-card options. (Remember: digital gift cards are always smart last-minute gift ideas!) From their favorite chain restaurants to loading up on makeup at Sephora, GiftCards.com has options for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

This site also makes it easy to buy gift cards online in any denomination you want. Plus, there’s even the availability to buy Visa gift cards, so they can truly use your gift anywhere they want.

Popular gift card choices from Giftcards.com include:

Hotels.com

Instacart

Sephora

H&M

Hulu

Gamestop

3. Airbnb Gift Cards

Want to buy a gift card for a loved one that isn’t your ordinary gift card? When you buy someone an Airbnb gift card, you’re giving them the gift of travel and adventure. Combined with a nice card and a personalized note, this can be a thoughtful last-minute gift idea that doesn’t seem too phoned in. You can buy Airbnb gift cards at a variety of places online, and we’ve included a few different options for you below.

4. Gaming Gift Cards at Best Buy

Best Buy is the best place to buy gaming gift cards online, and they make it easy to buy gift cards for popular gaming platforms and franchises such as Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo, Fortnite, Roblox, Steam and more. With options starting at just $15, this is a great place to find last-minute gift ideas for gamers and teens.

5. Etsy

Etsy is full of things you want but don’t need, which is why it’s one of the best places to buy gift cards for friends and family. A gift to a spot like Etsy ensures they get a unique, possibly even handmade gift they’ll truly treasure. There’s nothing more thoughtful than that.

6. Walmart

Walmart is an excellent spot for gift cards because not only can you gift someone with credit to Walmart, but you can also gift them with a Walmart membership, which will get them all sorts of special deals and features throughout the year. But Walmart is also a place to buy discounted gift cards from other retailers, such as Apple, Sephora, or Starbucks — truly making it a one-stop-shop!

7. Bloomscape Gift Cards

Bloomscape is one of the best places to buy indoor plants online, and we’re big fans of this company here at SPY.com. Of course, giving someone a plant as a gift can be tricky, as they might have specific preferences or space requirements depending on the size of their home. That’s why Bloomscape gift cards are one of our favorite go-to gift ideas for the holiday season or any occasion!

8. The Home Depot Gift Cards

A gift card to The Home Depot is one of our favorite gift ideas for impossible-to-shop-for dads (and uncles, brothers, and coworkers, for that matter). Head to The Home Depot to buy your virtual gift card and have it delivered digitally to your loved one.

9. Raise

Raise is significant because thousands of retailers have gift cards on this site, but cash rewards and gift bonuses are also available. That means you can earn rewards on future purchases by buying the gift cards you would buy anyway. There are also referral bonuses and lots of coupons and promo codes, so there are always great deals to be had.

10. Barnes & Noble

If you have a book lover in your life, chances are that one of their favorite bookstores to shop at is Barnes & Noble, which carries a wide range of literature as well as audiobooks and reading accessories. The cards come in tons of designs and occasion themes in both physical and e-gift card formats. Whether you’re congratulating someone on a recent life event or simply showing appreciation for them, there’s no better way to do it than with a Barnes & Noble gift card.

11. Target

Similar to Wayfair but more affordable, Target also has tons of back-to-school essentials, making it a great gift for students or anyone needing stylish office supplies. Like Amazon, there are endless categories to search from at a low price point, allowing your gift recipient to fill up their cart to their heart’s desire. The gift card section on their site even has student-special offers for those in school and university, and it also allows you to design your card based on the occasion or city your giftee is in.

12. Wayfair

Offering slashed prices of chic home essentials like furniture, bedding, and home decor accents; there’s nothing you can’t find at Wayfair. Everything on the site is a temptation, which is why it’s one of the best places to buy gift cards online. While the offerings on this site are stylish, they’re also practical and sell a wide range of items, making them a suitable choice for even the pickiest gift recipients.

13. Under Armor

Not sure where to buy gift cards online for the gym-goer or hiking aficionado in your life? Under Armor is a must if you’re buying a gift card for anyone with an active lifestyle. From lightweight sneakers to training gear and simple athleisurewear, this understated brand is one of the best men’s gift cards in 2022. They also carry a kid’s line, making it the perfect choice for children or teens who love sports.

14. Visa

One of their best-selling options, a Visa Virtual eGift works just like a traditional Visa card, except it’s a lot easier and faster. Rather than waiting in the mail for a card, gift recipients get instant access as soon as they receive a notification. Once it’s activated, the card can be treated like cash. This makes it a classy option for anyone who wants to send a gift card but isn’t sure what stores their recipient likes to shop at.

15. Apple

Give the gift of tech to the person in your life who lives by the all-Apple-everything mentality. Give the gift of subscriptions, Airpods or larger Apple devices with the coveted Apple gift card, which comes in a minimalist design with the signature apple. For many adults, wandering into the Apple store is like being in a candy store. Choose customizable amounts in $25 increments to a recipient of your choosing.

16. Doordash

Even those of us who love cooking could use a night off sometimes. Bless your gift recipient with the ultimate present: not having to cook weeknight dinners after an exhausting week at work. With this Doordash gift card, they can order late-night fries from Mcdonald’s or splurge on something a little fancier. Doordash is one of the food delivery services with the largest selection of cuisines and restaurants, making this one of the best places to buy gift cards online for foodies.

17. Uber

Uber gift cards are one of the most useful gifts out there, especially for those who don’t have a car or don’t enjoy driving. With rising prices, taking an Uber is a luxury for some people. The gift of convenient transportation won’t be forgotten — even for people who don’t usually use the app, a situation will probably arise when they’ll need a ride. A popular gift choice for college kids.

18. Goldbelly

If you’re buying a gift card in 2022 for the foodie in your life, something like Doordash or Uber Eats might not cut it. There’s nothing like Goldbelly, which has hundreds of chefs, restaurants, and food makers that you can’t find anywhere else. This site allows gourmet food lovers to order their favorite meal across the country, making it an excellent option for anyone who’s homesick for a particular food item or wants to try new meals without taking a road trip.

19. Spotify

Listening to music with ads can be truly annoying, but it’s a reality for anyone that doesn’t have Spotify Premium. Fortunately, Spotify gift cards can be redeemed for Premium Individual plans and can be in a range of lengths, from a single month to a full year. Another alternative to an individual gift card from them is their Premium Family plan, which is ideal for close groups of friends and family members looking to share a plan with their own accounts.

20. REI Gift Card

21. Gift Card Granny

This site is beneficial and fun because it lets you buy and sell gift cards and compare the prices of various gift cards. That gives you an exciting option. Did someone send you a gift card to some sports gear store you can’t care less about? Sell it and buy the Apple gift card you actually want.

22. Groupon

We don’t consider Groupon a lot for gift cards; it’s more where we go for a good deal on our favorite brunch spot or place to get a spa treatment. But it’s also a spot to buy gift certificates from local spas and salons to restaurants and specialty stores. If you hope to support a local small business this holiday, Groupon can be a straightforward and streamlined way to get it done.

23. Costco

We love Costco for getting bulk quantities of everything from toilet paper to mouthwash. But they also have loads of discounted gift cards; you can save as much as 20% depending on the retailer and the denomination. While you need to be a Costco member to score these deals, you’ll find various gift cards for various retailers. Besides, it’s probably a good time to stock up on toilet paper.

24. eBay

Hey, we all get gift cards that we’re not all interested in. Maybe you are a vegetarian and got a gift card from a pork store. Perhaps you hate golf and got a golf club gift card. eBay is where people go and sell their unwanted gift cards, and it’s a great way to get a card you covet at less than face value! Of course, get someone a gift card for eBay itself, and then they can buy all sorts of stuff with it, including rare collectibles.

25. CardCash

CardCash is another gift card marketplace that lets you buy and sell cards. They have the traditional physical gift card that looks like a credit card or an e-gift that can be emailed (ideal for last-minute shoppers!). What’s remarkable here is there are also a ton of payment options, from credit cards to PayPal to even Bitcoin!

How to Sell Unused Gift Cards

If you’ve received a gift card you have no use for, there’s a hack that can help you sell them. Websites like CardCash, Raise and GiftCash can help you sell gift cards for cash. Sellers can earn back a percentage based on demand. Social media can also be a great way to promote your card and either sell it or barter it for your preferred brand.

Remember to avoid scammers since they can be quite common in this area. Always do your research and only opt for a reputable service. Even then, keep an eye out for hidden fees.

If bartering for another gift card, check its balance immediately. If selling, don’t give out the card’s PIN until the transaction has been completed.

If that sounds like too much effort, consider regifting the card or donating it to a good cause like a charity or auction.

