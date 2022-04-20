If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When you want to show someone how much you appreciate them, few things can compete with a nice bouquet of flowers. Need a gift for mom? Celebrating a special occasion such as a birthday or an anniversary? Or want to surprise your significant other just because? No matter the occasion, flowers are always a welcome answer. In addition, the process has never been easier thanks to the best places to order flowers online. Simply pick out your favorite arrangement and have it delivered anywhere you want.

Looking for a gift that keeps on giving? You can also subscribe to a flower subscription service that delivers beautiful bouquets and hearty house plants to your loved one’s door on a weekly or monthly basis, depending on your preferences.

Unlike a piece of clothing, a fragrance or even a book, flowers are hard to get wrong, just as long as you remember to send them on time. Fortunately, the best places to order flowers online for Mother’s Day let you schedule deliveries, even up until the last minute (although you should be aware you may experience delivery delays if you wait until the day before major holidays and events ). No matter the occasion, a bouquet of flowers is a lovely gesture and a universally well-received gift idea that is sure to bring a smile to the recipient’s face.

Furthermore, given the convenience of the internet, online flower delivery is easier than ever. Whether it’s for Mother’s Day, someone’s birthday, or a spontaneous display of gratitude, flowers remain one of the best gifts ideas for women or men. All in all, you would have to be an incredibly grumpy person not to appreciate a beautiful bouquet of colorful, fresh-smelling flowers.

How to Choose the Right Flowers for Every Occasion

While you may opt to just shoot from the hip and pick whichever arrangement you find to be the most attractive or eye-catching, it’s worth noting that some, and actually most, flowers have some kind of sentiment or association attached to them on some level. Whether this sentiment is still relevant or should impact your decision may come down to a number of elements, including your personal preferences. Here are some ideas and examples of certain flower choices which are commonly associated with specific dates or occasions.

Mother’s Day – Carnations, roses, tulips, irises, gardenias or lilies.

– Carnations, roses, tulips, irises, gardenias or lilies. Birthdays – Roses, forget-me-nots, jasmine, geraniums, pink carnations, lilies or red chrysanthemums.

– Roses, forget-me-nots, jasmine, geraniums, pink carnations, lilies or red chrysanthemums. Valentine’s Day – Roses, carnations, lilies or tulips.

– Roses, carnations, lilies or tulips. Anniversaries – Roses, lilies, sunflowers, peonies or tulips. Alternatively, research the flower associated with the number of years together.

– Roses, lilies, sunflowers, peonies or tulips. Alternatively, research the flower associated with the number of years together. Teacher’s Day – Hyacinths, daffodils, lilies or tulips.

– Hyacinths, daffodils, lilies or tulips. Romantic Dates – Roses, lilies, orchids or gerberas.

– Roses, lilies, orchids or gerberas. Weddings – Amaryllis, calla lilies, gardenias, hydrangeas, peonies or roses.

– Amaryllis, calla lilies, gardenias, hydrangeas, peonies or roses. Dinner with Friends/Housewarmings – Orchids, succulents, bonsais and lilies.

– Orchids, succulents, bonsais and lilies. Funerals – Lilies, carnations, chrysanthemums, roses and gladioli.

– Lilies, carnations, chrysanthemums, roses and gladioli. Christmas – Poinsettias, roses, holly, narcissus or winter jasmine.

So where is the best place to order flowers online? Just scroll down. You’ll find our selection of the 10 best places to order flowers online for Mother’s Day, along with a wide selection of our favorite bouquets from each one.

1. The Bouqs Co.

BEST OVERALL

If sustainable, eco-friendly farming is important to you, add The Bouqs Co. to your bookmarks list. The site partners with farms around the globe that practice sustainable, eco-friendly farming and grow only what they can sell, so they don’t waste the industry average of one out of every three stems. Of course, pretty much every florist and flower delivery service claims to be eco-friendly, so what sets The Bouqs apart? When you choose a floral arrangement, you can see photos and biographical information on the farmer who grew your flowers. By partnering with local, sustainable farms, The Bouqs ensures a high standard of environmentally friendly production.

As an added bonus, the bouquets produced by Bouqs are absolutely gorgeous. If you’re looking for a beautiful gift, we love these bouquets:

Exuberance Bouquet

Courtesy of The Bouqs Co.

Sugar Rush Bouquet

Courtesy of The Bouqs Co.

Magnetic Bouquet

Courtesy of The Bouqs Co.

Picnic Bouquet

Courtesy of The Bouqs Co.

2. Amazon

BEST FREE DELIVERY

While you might not think of Jeff Bezos when you think of the best places to buy flowers, you really can get everything on Amazon, even fresh flowers. It works like the rest of the site, aggregating various sellers onto their platform, and if you’re a Prime member, free shipping is available on most orders. But what you’ll be able to find here that you won’t on most other sites is access to wholesale flowers, not just arranged bouquets. This is a major plus if you have a DIY streak or need to cut costs for a big event.

Here are a few floral arrangements from Amazon that we love. If they’re not what you’re looking for, Amazon has countless more floral arrangements to choose from.

Stargazer Barns Confetti Bouquet

Courtesy of Amazon

One Dozen Red and Pink Roses

Courtesy of Amazon

Benchmark Bouquets Pink Roses and Lilies

Courtesy of Amazon

Bloomsybox Rainbow Fields Multicolored Alstroemeria Bouquet

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Send Flowers

BEST VALUE

The most budget-friendly of the best places to buy flowers online, Send Flowers has an arrangement for pretty much any price point. Options start as low as $19.99 for a classic bouquet. Non-floral gifts are available, too, like balloons, teddy bears and chocolate. Their Fresh Flowers Bouquet of carnations, poms and daisies is also perfect for events such as Mother’s Day, birthdays or any other special occasion. For extra brownie points, Send Flowers makes it easy to add a teddy bear, custom card, balloons or chocolates with your order.

Orange Rose Arrangement

Courtesy of Send Flowers

Rainbow Tulips Bouquet

Courtesy of Send Flowers

Pastel Lavender Rose Bouquet

Courtesy of Send Flowers

One Dozen Rainbow Roses with Chocolates and Teddy Bear

Courtesy of Send Flowers

4. Lula’s Garden

BEST FOR SUCCULENTS

If your mom is allergic to fresh flowers or you don’t want to spend money on something that will die within weeks, consider giving succulents instead of a fresh bouquet this year. Succulents will last for years with very little care, and if you order them from Lula’s Garden, they come arranged in ready-to-display planters. Plus, their shapes and colors really do mimic freshly cut flowers, making these arrangements some of the best long-lasting alternatives to a dozen roses or a bunch of tulips.

Jewel Garden

Image courtesy of Lula's Garden

Glow Garden

Courtesy of Lula's Garden

Trio Garden

Courtesy of Lula's Garden

Cacti Garden

Courtesy of Lula's Garden

BEST SAME-DAY DELIVERY

You’ve seen 1-800-Flowers adverts on TV, on Facebook and every time you search for flower delivery on Google. Therefore, you’re likely familiar with this popular brand. Of course, they’re popular for a reason — 1-800 Flowers offers a huge range of choices and reliable delivery ahead of major holidays like and Mother’s Day. In addition to offering a wide range of flowers and indoor plants, 1-800-Flowers is known for its long-lasting bouquets. You can expect the average order to stay fresh for a week or more.

We like this Passion for Purple Roses bouquet for its unique color but classic roses, and a few of the other arrangements below also caught our eye.

Passion for Purple Roses Bouquet

Courtesy of 1-800 Flowers

Magnificent Pink Rose & Lily Bouquet

Courtesy of 1-800 Flowers

Lovely Lavender Medley

Courtesy of 1-800 Flowers

Wonderful Wishes Bouquet

Courtesy of 1-800 Flowers

6. Urban Stems

MOST SUSTAINABLE BOUQUETS

For a modern, eco-friendly option, Urban Stems is one of the best places to order flowers online. This company works closely with florists and farmers to source flowers and plants solely from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, which means the bouquet you order has been sustainably grown and sourced. It also means that you’ll see far more seasonal variation in Urban Stems’ bouquets. In addition to beautiful blooms, Urban Stems can also deliver dried arrangements and live plants.

The Murano

Courtesy of Urban Stems

The Catalina Arrangement

Courtesy of Urban Stems

The Firecracker Arrangement

Courtesy of Urban Stems

The Manor Arrangement

Courtesy of Urban Stems

7. Terrain

MOST RUSTIC

If you’re looking for something totally unique with a rustic finish, check out Terrain. Their bouquets range from traditional tulips to bouquets that look handpicked from rolling fields of flowers. In addition to flower arrangements, Terrain also sells potted plants, outdoor furniture and other gardening supplies. If your mom is super into interior design, this might be the best option.

The Mother’s Day Bouquet

Courtesy of Terrain

Fresh Anemone Bunch

Courtesy of Terrain

Fresh Baby Pineapple Bunch

Courtesy of Terrain

8. The Sill

BEST FOR PLANTS

Another great option for potted plants is The Sill. If your mom is a green thumb and would rather nurture a ficus than a vase of flowers, this is a great option. This may represent a departure from the traditional bouquet, but a flowering plant will outlast anything housed in a vase and can be just as beautiful. In addition to the plant itself, The Sill also provides simple care instructions and additional plant tutorials on their website.

Succulent Assortment

Courtesy of The Sill

Watercolor Blue Orchid

Courtesy of The Sill

Snake Plant Laurentii

Courtesy of The Sill

The Secret Garden Bouquet Kit

Courtesy of The Sill

9. Olive & Cocoa

MOST BEAUTIFUL GIFT WRAPPING

Since 2009, Olive & Cocoa has been delivering artfully designed gift crates and floral arrangements across the nation. Each gift sent from the company includes a handcrafted wooden box and a satin ribbon at no extra charge. Their flower arrangements are particularly stunning thanks to their compact designs that highlight individual blooms. They’re a perfect brand to order something really special for your mom on Mother’s Day.

Here are a few of our favorite arrangements from Olive & Cocoa.

Farmhouse Fleur

Courtesy of Olive & Cocoa

Sierra Birch Trough

Courtesy of Olive & Cocoa

Ophelia

Courtesy of Olive & Cocoa

Abigail Garden

Courtesy of Olive & Cocoa

10. Venus Et Fleur

LONGEST-LASTING BLOOMS

If these arrangements of roses look familiar, that’s because you’ve probably seen them pop up on the Instagram feed of an influencer you follow. Venus Et Fleur specializes in Eternity Roses, which are preserved blooms that last up to a year when properly cared for. However, long-lasting roses don’t come cheap. A single preserved bloom costs $39, and larger arrangements range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands. Yet, if you want your gift to stick and remind your loved one of you all year long, Venus Et Fleur is the best flower delivery service to use. Think about it this way — you’re paying for the flowers to still be alive more than two weeks after they arrive, which is worth their weight in gold, if you ask us.

Fleura Vase

Image courtesy of Venus et Fleur

Large Round Arrangement

Courtesy of Venus et Fleur

Small Square Arrangement

Courtesy of Venus et Fleur

Le Mini Round

Courtesy of Venus et Fleur

Better Blooms: 6 Ways To Make Your Flowers Last Longer