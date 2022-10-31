18 Gifts for Stranger Things Fans Who Never Want to Leave Hawkins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We waited so long for the fourth season of Stranger Things to finally stream, and now that it’s over, we have mixed feelings. On one hand, the latest season was the most grown-up to date, with plenty of twists and turns to keep us guessing as the core group of kids started high school. On the other hand, it ended on such a cliffhanger that we’re a little nervous for the fifth and final season to debut. Vecna is a serious baddie, and it seems like nobody is safe — no matter how many times they play Kate Bush.

For now, we’re embracing our love of all things Hawkins as we gear up for the inevitable end. And what better way to showcase a fandom than by buying into it? The holidays are around the corner, and if you’re looking for some cool Stranger Things gifts for yourself or fellow fans, there’s plenty out there to choose from.

To help narrow it down, we’ve put together a few of our favorite selections. From cute merch and cool collectibles to unique items any fan will appreciate, read on for the best Stranger Things gifts.

1. Loungefly Netflix Stranger Things Hawkins High Mini Backpack

FOR FASHIONABLE FANS

Pack enough snacks and batteries to tackle any creature in the Upside Down with this handy mini backpack. It comes with cool Hawkins High details and creepy etching that showcases all this small town has to offer. It also features Lucas’ basketball jersey number, reminding us of that tumultuous time in high school when you’re just trying to fit in.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Bloody Vecna, Demogorgon, Demodog, & Demobat Vinyl Figures

BEST FOR COLLECTORS

Update any collection with these villainous figures inspired by the show’s latest season. You’ve got Vecna, of course, but he’s accompanied by all the demo-critters you know and love. At seven inches tall, you’ll be able to see them on your shelf. Or, recreate your own Upside Down Christmas motif just in time for the holidays.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Lite-Brite Stranger Things Special Edition

BEST FOR CREATIVES

Retro games are coming back, but you can’t get much more meta than this retro version of a retro game. It only seems appropriate that a Stranger Things Lite Brite is here: lights and electricity are how we communicate with the Upside Down, after all. This is a cool Stranger Things gift for fans who want to get their creativity on this holiday season.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Stranger Things 4 Hellfire Club Logo Raglan Baseball Tee

A STRANGER THINGS GIFT FOR HIM

You don’t need to know the rules of Dungeons & Dragons to appreciate an honorary induction into the Hellfire Club, especially now that the club is down a member. (No spoilers!) These shirts are a must-have for hardcore fans, and they’re an instant conversation starter when a fellow fan sees you sporting one.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Stranger Things Eddie Munson Most Metal Ever

A STRANGER THINGS GIFT FOR HER

If you know a Stranger Things fan who also wants to be the most metal ever, the gift of this tank top is a good start. It features everyone’s favorite fictional rocker, Eddie Munson, doing his thing in one of Season 4’s most memorable scenes. It’s a comfy gift to lounge in during your next binge-watch, but it’s also cute enough to wear outside once the weather gets warm.

Courtesy of Box Lunch

6. Paladone Stranger Things Hawkins High Hellfire Club Demon Coffee Mug

FOR LATE NIGHT D&D SESSIONS

You can also show your support for the Hellfire Club with your very own embossed ceramic coffee mug, which is a total mood in the mornings or during those long D&D sessions at night. Fans who have bought the mug say it’s lighter than it looks and the features are even more incredible IRL, but buyers should note that you can’t put it in the dishwasher or microwave.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Dustin Season 4 Funko Pop!

NEW FUNKO

Now that the fourth season of Stranger Things is done, it’s time to update our Funko Pop! collection with all the latest collectibles representing our favorite characters’ journeys. Like this updated Dustin Funko, complete with his walkie-talkie and thinking cap.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. LEGO Demogorgon & Eleven

LEGO PICK

A cute Demogorgon? Oh, it’s possible when it’s made out of LEGO. This BrickHeadz collector’s set comes with nearly 200 pieces for a fun build that you can display on the included baseplates later on. Plus, it comes in at under twenty bucks, making it a cute and affordable gift for the Stranger Things fans in your life.

Courtesy of LEGO

9. Stranger Things Ouija Board Game by Hasbro

CREEPIEST GIFT

If you’re going to get in touch with the demons in the Upside Down, you might as well do so with an officially licensed Ouija board, right? This Stranger Things gift is probably best for teens and older, but it comes with a perfectly on-theme board and oracle so you and your buds can have a haunting night in.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Paladone Stranger Things VHS Logo Light

CREATIVE GIFT

Whether you want to set the mood for your next D&D night or Stranger Things binge-watch, this VHS-inspired retro lamp will help. The frosted panels of the “tape” glow an eerie red when switched on, adding total ambiance to your night.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Stranger Things Dart & Demogorgon Kitchen Sponge Set

MOST PRACTICAL GIFT

Scrub those dishes in style with these cool Stranger Things-themed kitchen sponges. Each pack comes with a Demogorgon and a Dart shape, which makes this a cool but practical gift or stocking stuffer for any fan in your life.

Courtesy of Box Lunch

12. Eleven’s Iconic Romper Pattern Laptop Sleeve

BEST FOR WORK

Does this laptop sleeve look familiar? It will to true Stanger Things fans, and the best part is you don’t have to actually wear the fabric to rock it. These laptop sleeves showcase just the right amount of funky 1980s Hawkins while protecting your MacBook. There are three different sizes to choose from, each with foam padding to add that extra layer of protection the next time you’re on the run from a demon.

Courtesy of Red Bubble

13. Stranger Things Demogorgon 3-Inch Ceramic Mini Planter

BEST HOME DECOR

If you’re looking for a plant that can survive both the regular world and the Upside Down, look no further than this artificial succulent. It comes with its own Demogorgon planter, perfect for shelves, small kitchens, living rooms or desks.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Stranger Things Fleece Throw Blanket

BEST FOR SNUGGLING

You’re going to need something to snuggle up under when hiding from those Demogorgons and Mind Flayers, so why not stay on theme with this soft and comforting fleece throw? It’s big enough for one or two people to fit under comfortably, or when you do leave your house after binging the latest season, you can also bust it out and use it as a picnic blanket or a throw at your next drive-in movie night (because both you and the show are retro like that).

Image courtesy of Amazon

15. Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Game Starter Set

BEST FOR NOSTALGIC GAME LOVERS

Make your fandom all kinds of meta with an actual Stranger Things D&D starter set, which comes in a replica of the 1983 box shown on the show. According to the series, Mike, Lucas, Dustin and Will have played D&D since at least 1979, so this real-life collaboration makes total sense. The game has all the essentials you need to start playing in the Upside Down with your best buds, plus there is a Demogorgon figure that you can paint and customize.

Image courtesy of Amazon

16. Friends Don’t Lie Pullover Hoodie

BEST FOR BEST FRIENDS

In case you needed a reminder of one of the show’s cardinal rules, this hoodie is here to spout some wisdom while also keeping you warm. It’s comfy enough to wear inside while binge-watching a few new episodes, but it should also keep you snug when you dash outside and start running away from things that go bump in the night — like vines that grow randomly and chase you.

Image courtesy of Amazon

17. Stranger Colors – Stranger Things Inspired Colored Pencils

BEST FOR DOODLING

Make your next coloring night a little more retro by busting out these Stranger Things-inspired pencil crayons. Stranger Colors feature hues like “Shadow Monster,” “Nancy Tealer” and “Snowball Dance,” making them the perfect gift for all kinds of fans. (When you know, you know.)

Image courtesy of Etsy

18. Smells Like Steve Harrington Scented Candle

BEST FOR RELAXATION

If you’ve burned your Eggos again and want to fill your pad with a more desirable scent, this show-inspired candle ought to do it. Sure, it’s impossible to know precisely what Steve Harrington smells like, but we’d like to imagine it’s something like this warm sugar, vanilla concoction. Grab one for the Stranger Things fan in your life, guy or gal.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Science-Fiction Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Right Now