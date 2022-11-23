We Found the Best Black Friday Deals on Toys and Games in 2022 – Save on LEGO, Nerf and Barbie

We’ve got good news for parents: this year, you can find tons of great Black Friday deals on toys and games, which should make your holiday shopping a little bit easier.

Got a little someone you’re trying to shop for this year? We’ve been there. Shopping for little kids can be tricky, the best toys of your day are no longer trendy or cool. And while babies may not care about trendy or cool, slightly older kids will. All of which is to say, you’re not alone in this! We here at SPY pride ourselves on our deal-finding, awesome-present-selecting abilities.

Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best deals on toys for Black Friday. As per usual, Amazon has some of the top Black Friday toy deals, but they’re going fast. So with that in mind, we’ll cut right to it: you can find our list of the best toys on sale for Black Friday 2022 below!

SPY AWARD WINNER $69.99 $99.99 30% off SPY named this screen-free toy for kids one of the Top Toys of 2021 and one of the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022, and now it’s one of the best Black Friday deals on toys and games. This innovative audio toy can play music, stories and games, and we can’t recommend it highly enough for toddlers and young kids.

SPY AWARD WINNER $Check Prices at Amazon Various National Geographic STEM activity kits have won SPY awards over the years, and they’re always popular Christmas gifts for kids. Both educational and fun, these kits inspire a love of active play and learning. As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals on toys and games, select National Geographic kits are up to 31% off for a limited time.

save 41% Now The best Black Friday deals on toys let you save big on produts you were going to end up buying anyway. And if you’re a parent (or just a cool aunt or uncle), then you’re probably familiar with Magna Tiles, the popular magnetic building tiles. Well, these generic magnetic building tiles are just as good — and 41% off for Black Friday.

trending gift idea $12.99 $19.99 35% off Recently, we named retro toys and games like Lite-Brite one of the top gifting trends of the year. As part of Amazon’s Black Friday toy deals, this classic toy is discounted to just $13.

$34.84 $59.99 42% off It’s rare that we would encourage arming toddlers with hammers, but this Whack A Mole game is beyond fun and will happily occupy the littlest of the littles for hours. The mallets are tipped with soft rubber to avoid mishaps, and there’s plenty of room at the board for two kids to smack away.

Kids love counting down the days to the BIG day, and the chocolate-filled advent calendars of yesteryear have been replaced by ones filled with miniature toys from the brands and universes kids love most. Check out the big selection of calendars featuring Star Wars, Funko Pop!, My Little Pony, and more!

walmart black friday deal $25.00 $43.90 43% off Amazon isn’t the only retailer hosting epic Black Friday deals on toys. Walmart is having insane sales on LEGOs and other popular toys, like this classic building kit, on sale now for Black Friday.

$79.99 It’s not Christmas without a new Barbie playset, and the Barbie Dreamplane is hours and hours of fun imagination waiting to happen. It comes with over 15 accessories, including a snack cart and luggage, and it opens on the top and side for easy access for little hands.

$40.99 $59.99 32% off Stretchy, gooey, squishy Marvel superheroes — who could ask for more? These innovative toys are filled with a cool non-toxic material which allows kids to stretch them out to up to three times their normal size, after which they quickly and easily shrink back to their normal size. They’re rugged enough to take a superhero-sized beating and come back for more.

EXTRA $40 OFF COUPON $101.99 $149.99 32% off This amazing Ruko interactive robot s over a foot tall and performs 200 actions via voice control, including singing and dancing. The LED face panel interacts with several different friendly emojis. Add the $40 on-page coupon and the price drops from the usual $149.99 all the way down to $61.99 — total holiday steal!

$19.99 $24.99 20% off This top-rated fun family card game was created by a 7-year-old, so you know it’s going to be hilarious. It takes only minutes to learn and the games are 10-15 minutes long, but you’ll find yourself playing all day long.