The Best Toys of 2022 Include Bluey, LEGO, CoComelon and More

The holidays are almost here, and in a year that has seen soaring inflation, many of us have never been pickier about where to spend our hard-earned cash on presents. That means parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends are even more invested in seeking out the most popular toys of 2022 in hopes that their gift will be a hit with the babies, toddlers, and kids in their lives. Thankfully, 2022’s hottest toys include something for everyone, including STEM-based products, toys inspired by hit TV shows and movies, and of course, LEGO. We will never get enough of LEGO.

While researching for our guide to 2022’s best toys, we consulted The Toy Insider and other toy experts to find out what products are flying off the shelves this holiday season. In 2022, popular toys include classic items like board games, LEGO sets and retro picks like Lite Brite. Some of the most popular toys of 2022 are designed to help young learners prepare for a future in technology, with coding and robotic toys continuing to win awards.

Keeping budgets in mind, we included toys of various price points that work for multiple ages, making them great gifts for siblings and to be used as toys that can last several holiday seasons.

Whether you’re looking for the best toys for 5-year-olds, 7-year-olds, 12-year-olds, Bluey or CoComelon fans, or you want to see which toys made our list for 2021; SPY has you covered for finding the best toys of 2022 for every budget and age.

1. Bluey Dance and Play 14″ Animated Plush

BEST INTERACTIVE PLUSH

We know we aren’t alone in saying that Bluey is the best kids’ show on TV right now (maybe ever?), so we are just as excited as kids when we see a new Bluey toy. The Bluey Dance and Play 14″ Animated Plush has 55 phrases, sings, plays games, and is one of the cutest toys we’ve seen this year for real life.

2. Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

BEST FOR MAGIC FANS

Kids who enjoy watching shows and reading books about magic and spells will love the new Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball. Using the included wand, kids can perform spells with their crystal ball, which has over 80 sounds and lights. Kids can also use the crystal ball as a nightlight.

3. Thames & Kosmos Jurassic World Dominion Dinosaur Dig

BEST FOR DINOSAUR FANS

If you have a dino fan in your home, they will dig this new toy from Thames & Kosmos. The Jurassic World Dinosaur Dig lets kids experience what it’s like to be a paleontologist. Young explorers can use the included tools to dig out a dinosaur skeleton from its plaster and enjoy their own dust-free excavation.

4. Learning Resources Switcheroo Coding Crew

BEST INTRO TO CODING

Learning Resources is a leader in creating educational toys that kids and parents love. Their latest release is the Switeroo Coding Crew, which teaches kids as young as 4 the basics of coding. This award-winning, screen-free toy has valuable STEM properties and enables kids to build their own course for one of the three vehicles included. From November 10 until December 14, for every Learning Resources toy purchased from Amazon, Target, or Walmart, in stores and online, the company will donate an educational toy or resource to families that need a helping hand this holiday season. By the end of 2022, Learning Resources will have donated more than $1 million worth of educational toys and resources to various charities and non-profits, helping spread a love of learning through play all year round.

5. Miko 3: AI-Powered Smart Robot for Kids

BEST AI TOY

We’ve been testing the Miko 3: AI-Powered Smart Robot for Kids and we’re having almost as much fun as our kids. The smart robot learns the more kids play with it and can help improve their language, math, and science skills with targeted lessons and games. It can also move, and dance, and has plenty of entertainment content, from videos to games.

6. Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse & Toy Box

BEST PLAYHOUSE

Because we can never have enough Bluey, another new toy from down under this year is the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse & Toy Box. This Amazon Exclusive design includes all four members of the Heller family and lets Bluey fans recreate their favorite episodes using every room in the Heller home. There are lights and sounds for added effects and the house can be folded for easy storage between games of Statue.

7. Fisher-Price Interactive Baby and Toddler Learning Toy with Music, Lights and Bouncing Action, DJ Bouncin’ Beats ​

BEST BABY TOY

The new DJ Bouncin’ Beats from Fisher-Price is a great first toy for babies. The interactive toy uses lights and sounds to help little ones learn their ABCs, practice counting to 10 and more. There’s even a mic button that little hands can press to create fun remixes. DJ, spin the new educational track.

8. LEGO City Farmers Market Van

FOR AGES 5 AND UP

LEGO remains a staple in Santa’s bag and at just about every birthday party and holiday event. The company has released several new sets and advent calendars in 2022, including the LEGO City Farmers Market Van. Designed for kids ages 5 and up, the set includes over 300 pieces and three minifigures.

9. JIGGY Junior Rainbow Mandala World Map

BEST PUZZLE

Jiggy’s new line of puzzles made the cut for Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2022 and we can see why. The company makes beautiful puzzles for the whole family, and they even come with an adhesive back to turn each puzzle into a piece of wall art. The Jiggy Junior puzzles are available in several designs and we like that a percentage of each sale goes directly to the artist.

10. Tonka Mighty Monster RC Dump Truck

BEST TRUCK

Tonka is celebrating 75 years of trucks with their latest release, the Tonka Mighty Monster RC Dump Truck. Featuring a 2.4GHz frequency controller, kids will have fun directing their truck from up to 100 feet away. Haul, plow, dump and do stunts with this durable Tonka truck that features 4-wheel-drive tank steering for indoor and outdoor use.

11. Just Play Doorables Let’s Go Figures

BEST COLLECTIBLE

Disney Just Play Doorables have been a big hit this year thanks to their cute, fun designs. The tiny collectibles arrive in a themed mystery box and feature figurines from one of Disney’s many beloved properties. Kids will have fun collecting all 40 figurines, which are great for travel.

12. Lite Brite Wall Art POP Wow

BEST RETRO TOY

Thanks to the success of shows like Stranger Things, there’s never been a better time for retro-themed gifts. Lite Brite is leaning into their renaissance with several new toys, including the Wall Art POP Wow. A great gift for teens, this Lite Brite features 6,000 LED lights and three HD designs that kids can choose from to create their own piece of wall art. A battery pack and micro-USB port are included to allow users to easily turn their art on and off.

13. CoComelon Boo Boo JJ 12″ Interactive Light-up Plush

BEST FOR TODDLERS

Yup, CoComelon is still around and kids still love it. The new Boo Boo JJ 12” Interactive Light-up Plush is one of the hottest toys this year because let’s be real – anything CoComelon is going to be a hit. Kids will love playing doctor with JJ and attending to his multiple boo boos, which light up when he’s hurt. He’ll even sing “The Boo Boo Song” when his tummy is pressed.

14. Disney Encanto iHome EZ Link Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

BEST MUSICAL TOY

Encanto continues to be one of the biggest kids movies around and that is thanks in large parts to its amazing soundtrack. Help kids host their own singing and dance party with the Disney Encanto iHome EZ Link Bluetooth Karaoke Machine, which can be used to belt out “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” as well as other Disney classics using the EZ Link App. The Bluetooth-enabled machine can also be used to play music directly from your phone or tablet and kids will have fun recording and saving their performances on a separate USB.

15. Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

BEST FOR PRETEND PLAY

Perfect for tea time, the new Disney Junior Alice’s Wonderland Bakery will be a hit with kids who are getting into pretend play. The set includes a 10” posable Alice doll, a ‘magical’ oven, a pot, stackable layer cakes, spice jars and more. The kitchen makes real sizzling noises and has lights, and additional Alice-themed pieces can be purchased to build onto the set.

16. USPS The Great American Mail Race Board Game

BEST BOARD GAME

Board games continue to be one of the best toys for kids. They teach problem-solving, can improve math skills, and encourage working well in a group. One of our favorite new board games this year is the USPS The Great American Mail Race Board Game. Players race to cross the US before anyone else while delivering parcels to real towns and cities. Designed for kids ages 10 and up, the game is a great way to learn about US geography and have a newfound appreciation for the hard-working delivery people who ensure we get our toys on time.

17. Nintendo Switch Sports

BEST FOR OLDER KIDS

Yup, Nintendo Switch is still one of the most coveted toys for kids. Plus, many, many adults. This year, Nintendo released their Sports game, which allows players to swing, spike, kick and bowl in six different sports. There’s even a leg strap accessory for soccer fans who want to get a high score with their free kicks.

18. Ookkie Skateboard

BEST FOR OUTDOOR PLAY

We are big fans of the Ookkie, a skateboard designed with kids and parents in mind. The Ookkie has three modes that help little ones learn to shred without mom and dad having to awkwardly bend over to hold onto their tiny Tony Hawk. The board features a handle for kids, a push handle for parents, and a skateboard-only mode for experts.