From Chocolates to Spa Products, We’ve Got a Valentine’s Day Gift Basket for Everyone

With February 14th on the horizon, it’s time to start your yearly search for a meaningful and heartfelt Valentine’s Day gift for that someone special in your life. Sure, you could order flowers online or give some of the best chocolates, but these Valentine’s Day gifts are quite frankly a little boring. For something to really impress her this year, order one of the best Valentine’s Day gift baskets. Why are gift baskets the solution? They are a collection of multiple things she’s sure to love rather than one simple gift.

What to Put in a Valentine’s Day Basket

It’s one thing to make the decision to buy a gift basket, it’s a whole other thing to decide on what to put in a Valentine’s Day basket for her. We’re here to be of assistance on that front. Of course, there are any number of gift basket fillers. It can be a simple pairing of candy and flowers. On the other hand, it could include an assortment of cheese, wine and snacks she loves. Or perhaps food won’t be involved at all, and the basket will be filled with gifts to pamper her or help her enjoy some much-deserved relaxation.

Popular fillers for Valentine’s Day gift baskets include:

Candy

Chocolate

Tea/Coffee

Spa Products

Cheese

Wine

Plush Toys

Sexy Toys

It’s important to note that there are two ways to obtain the best gift baskets. First, you can most definitely purchase a pre-made gift basket, like those below. Alternatively, you could put your own basket together, picking her favorite items and wrapping them in a basket of your choice. Either way, she’s sure to love the result.

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, and while we hope to show our partners how much we love each other all year long, it’s never a bad time to spoil them with some extra romance and appreciation. Scroll down to discover our favorite Valentine’s Day basket ideas.

BEST OVERALL $37.50 $79.99 53% off Imagine how luxurious a spa night at home will feel with this Lovery Bath and Body Gift Basket at your disposal. The basket has more than 4,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users who love what can be found in the nine-piece set. Fan favorites include the vanilla coconut shower gel, bubble bath, body scrub, and body oil. Two bath bombs provide a dose of fizzing excitement before leaving you with a relaxing environment to soak in. You’ll also find a soft, hotel-quality hand towel to help you dry off when you want to. In addition, the kit comes in a display-worthy, handmade basket that can be used to store everything until you want to use it.

BEST FOR SNACKERS $46.10 If you’re looking to spend this Valentine’s night at home with your special someone and want some delicious snacks to ensure you don’t go hungry, check out the A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket. This food-filled collection comes with a wide range of delicious treats, including chocolate pretzels, caramel pretzels, peanut brittle, chocolate almond bark, and half a dozen Ghirardelli chocolate squares. Additionally, the set is presented in a high-quality seagrass basket and finished with a gift ribbon, meaning it’s ready to give as soon as it arrives.

BEST FOR CANDY LOVERS $45.00 Forget diamonds; everyone knows it’s really candy which is a girl’s best friend, and for good reason. Inside this Dylan’s Candy Bar Candy Is a Girl’s Best Friend Bucket, there’s a whole candy assortment of Dylan’s Candy Bar signature products to be eaten. From the UnBEARably Awesome Gummy Pouch to the Birthday Cake Bar, this Willy Wonker-worthy selection will have your partner’s sweet tooth needs taken care of in no time. In addition, these tasty treats are supplied in a metal tin which can be reused to store even more candy or other round-the-house items.

GOURMET PICK $69.99 With its mix of sweet and savory gourmet snacks, this Harry & David Deluxe Valentine’s Day Gift Box offers just the right amount of indulgence for the most romantic day of the year. Alongside the seasonal pears, sweet pepper and onion relish, and sharp white cheddar cheese, you’ll find several sugary delights, including milk chocolate-covered cherries and raspberry-filled shortbread cookies. In addition, a set of Valentine’s Day-themed removable stickers round out this well-balanced and sure to be well received gift idea.

BEST FOR BREAKFAST IN BED $68.99 Breakfast in bed is a surefire way to get the day off to the best start possible, which is why this Eastern Standard Provisions Co. Gourmet Waffle Gift Box should be considered. This handy meal-in-a-box includes eight super gourmet Liège Belgian waffles, two sauce choices, a strawberries & cream topper, and a French toast sugar. Plus, the heat-and-eat meal, which made it onto Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2021, arrives in a neatly packed box that can be gifted right away or wrapped for an added layer of surprise.

BEST FOR COFFEE DRINKERS $40.95 By including coffee from a number of different origins, this Coffee Beanery Indulgent Coffee Selection Gift Box will take your taste buds on a trip around the world. From Sumatra to Colombia, recipients of this gift box will get to explore different coffee continents, as well as different coffee flavors, such as Michigan cherry and English toffee. The 12-sample box has also received positive ratings from more than 90% of Amazon users, meaning you can be confident your partner is going to love it.

TRADITIONAL PICK $28.90 Hearts, flowers, and chocolates are where it’s at, right? That’s why this Kelly Toy Valentines Day Teddy Bear Gift Basket is sure to go down well. This budget-friendly gift basket is made up of a 10-inch teddy bear and a dozen roses — which are actually Belgian milk chocolates. The basket arrives in Valentine’s Day-themed gift bag, meaning it’s ready to go on arrival. This Valentine’s Day staple-filled basket is a great way to start the day or pair it with another gift if you’re looking to really push the boat out.

BEST FOR MORNING SMILES $33.99 How cute is this ceramic “hug in a mug” cup and the accompanying chocolate kisses in this Ship Sunshine “Hugs and Kisses” Mug Gift Box? We love the color combo and think it’s a fun and silly way to kick off the most romantic day of the year. Additionally, it’s possible to have your pairing arrive in a fully customized state-to-state gift box, which will feature both the cities and states of your choosing!

BEST FOR CHEESE LOVERS $109.99 The igourmet Romantic Cheeses Gift Box makes for a memorable night with its comprehensive cheese selection and accompanying crackers. The gift assortment has everything you need to kick off a special night at home, including a Ubriaco al Prosecco, a Chocolate Capri, a White Stilton, and a Saint Andre. This popular kit is also hand assembled and also comes in a gift-ready igourmet signature kraft gift box. Furthermore, if the recipient prefers a different kind of cheese, check out igourmet’s wide range of gift boxes that feature all kinds of cheese.

BEST FOR THE CHOCOLATE LOVER $75.00 Is there any sweeter treat than a romantic box of chocolates? Inside The Ultimate Chocolate Gift Basket, you’ll find a huge assortment of chocolate-covered treats, ranging from chocolate-covered pretzels and marshmallows to peanut butter cookies and potato chips. This USA-made Valentine’s Day gift basket is ideal for chocolate lovers, no matter whether they love sweet or savory chocolate-covered delights.

BEST BAKED GOODS $99.99 Where some people can’t get enough of the sweet stuff, others are more attracted to baked goods. If your partner falls into the second category, this Harry & David Signature Bakery Tray could be the V-Day gift basket they’ve been dreaming of. Baked delights in the tray include Wolferman’s lemon poppyseed coffee cake, lemon shortbread cookies, raspberry galettes, and an apple streusel loaf cake. Each baked good is also made from only the best ingredients, which helps explain why this treat-filled tray is top rated.

BEST FOR COFFEE BREAKS $27.99 Does she love having a steaming cup of coffee with something sweet as an afternoon pick-me-up? Then she’ll be all over this Barnett’s Gourmet Chocolate Biscotti Cookies Gift Basket. The set includes a dozen biscotti in six different flavors. Varieties include candied almonds, caramel chips, raisins, and peppermint. This impressively reviewed snack pack is also completely kosher and made from only premium and natural ingredients, which are free from unwelcome additives.

BEST FOR RELAXING $98.00 You both work hard all day, and that’s what really makes the gift of taking Valentine’s night for yourselves extra special. By giving your special someone this Olive & Cocoa Midnight Heart Gift Set, they’ll have everything they need to enjoy the pampering they deserve. The heart-adorned slippers feature a sherpa lining to give a relaxing level of comfort, while grippy studs keep you sure-footed as you go. An accompanying berry-scented hand & body cream allows you to give your skin treatment as you settle in for Valentine’s night you’ve been waiting for.

BEST SURPRISE $69.95 While it may be more of a box than a basket, we remain confident Send A Cake Chocolate Explosion Gift Box will go down well. On opening, your partner will be surrounded by a romantic shower of faux flower petals and butterflies before they clear to reveal the selection of delicious heart-shaped chocolates inside. Alternatively, if your partner prefers cake over chocolate, send the Send a Cake Explosion Cake Gift Box instead. Whichever one you choose, you can be confident that the beautifully designed box and spring-loaded surprise within will create lasting memories.