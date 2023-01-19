The 67 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boo: Romantic, Sexy & Platonic Gift Ideas

Valentine’s Day 2023 is going to be here soon, and, despite the flack it receives for being overly commercial, we still think it’s a great holiday for celebrating love. Rather than thinking about the big V-day in terms of the red and pink greeting cards at your local drug store, think of it instead as a day to appreciate the people you love the most in the world. It’s a day to celebrate relationships, lifelong bonds and the friendships that keep us all going in dark times. Of course, one of the best ways to show someone you care about them is by picking out the best Valentine’s Day gifts.

We’ve put together our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for women, men and anyone else you want to celebrate come February 14. We’ve got gift ideas for boyfriends, gifts for girlfriends, gifts for wives and everyone in between. Plus, plenty of classic Valentine’s Day gift ideas such as chocolates and flowers.

While single people might complain about this holiday, we believe that complaining gets you nowhere in life, and it’s definitely not helpful in a relationship. So why not go ahead and order some gorgeous fresh flowers and try to enjoy this romantic holiday?

We’ve gathered the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for partners, individuals, families and all types of special relationships. Some are romantic, some cute, some delicious and some are downright sexy, but we’ve also included a few practical gift ideas, too. (Hello, acts of service is a love language, folks!) We’ve tried to cover it all so everyone can find something to enjoy on February 14 and feel the love.

Here are the best Valentine’s Day gifts for 2023, with options starting at just $20.

Firstleaf Wine Club Subscription

Wine is definitely one of the most romantic adult beverages, and gifting a wine club subscription will give your partner new bottles to sip each month! After testing Firstleaf for ourselves back in 2021, we had no choice but to name it the best overall wine club. And, yes, we tested a lot of wine clubs (and drank a lot of wine) to come to that conclusion. Firstleaf customizes your selection of wine based on your tastes, and each month you receive 4-8 wines from all over the world. You rank the ones you like, and their algorithm makes new picks based on your taste. If you’re dating a wine lover, then this is easily one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts of 2023.

Courtesy of Firstleaf

MeUndies Valentine’s Day Collection

Our favorite underwear subscription brand, MeUndies, recently released a Valentine’s Day collection for 2023 with lovable patterns everybody will love. Patterns are available in red XO’s on purple, red hearts on black and adorable green dinos on navy blue. This collection is available for both men and women, so you can even match with your boo.

Courtesy of MeUndies

Magnolia Bakery Classic Banana Pudding Party Bowl

It isn’t Valentine’s Day without a sweet treat. Sure, you can get your Valentine a bottle of red and a box of chocolates, but we’re going to start you off with something a little unique. Magnolia Bakery is one of the busiest bakeries on the planet for one of their mouthwatering must-haves: their famous banana pudding. Seriously, the two of you won’t be able to get enough of this stuff.

Courtesy of Magnolia Bakery

Personalized Anniversary Pushpin World Map

Celebrating another V-Day married to the love of your life? Pick up this pushpin world map dedicated to all the travels you two take on together. The map is personalized with both of your names in addition to your wedding date so folks entering your home can see where the two of you have been together.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Juniper Books Classic Love Stories Set

Sure, you could give your book-loving Valentine yet another best-seller, but nothing screams “I love you” more than this love story set from Juniper books. Here, you’ll receive four romance novels from Emily Brontë, Jane Austen, Gabriel García Márquez and Leo Tolstoy. These books feature a depiction of love from an artist on the spice. When placing the books side by side with one another, these books make for a wonderful piece of art on a bookshelf when they’re not in your lover’s hands.

Courtesy of Juniper Books

Umbra Animal Ring Holders (3-Pack)

We discovered these Umbra animal ring holders over the Christmas season, and they were some of our favorite gifts for women during the holidays. Just look at how adorable these little guys are! Each animal comes with multiple ways to store rings and other small pieces of jewelry, and your boo will love adding this menagerie to her dresser.

Courtesy of Amazon

Theragun Mini Portable Massage Gun

We’ve tested a lot of massage guns here at SPY, and right now we’re loving mini massage guns, which offer big relief in a tiny, hand-held device. Aside from being small enough to carry around in a purse or backpack, this little guy from Theragun really works. Theragun is our favorite massage gun brand, and the miniature version of their top-selling massage guns is perfect for gifting. It also has a lower price tag than its other models, making it a great gift for Valentine’s Day in 2023.

Courtesy of Amazon

Our Place Always Pan

You might think that the Always Pan is over, but it’s never over. The hype will never die. This year, pick up our favorite pan for cooking in a festive color we know your partner will geek over. This pan can do it all and lasts years and years. Plus, who doesn’t love a visual standout on the stovetop?

Courtesy of Our Place

Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Lingerie

Valentine’s Day is all about romantic love, and we believe that a fulfilling sex life is an important part of a healthy relationship. Sexy lingerie can be a fun and cheeky Valentine’s Day gift, whether you buy it to wear yourself and surprise your partner or buy it for them to wear when date night is over. There are plenty of great places to buy lingerie online, but this year it’s all about Savage x Fenty’s new Valentine’s Day collection.

Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie line, has red-hot new looks for V-Day, and already the collection is one of the year’s best Valentine’s Day gifts. If there’s anyone we trust to pick out lingerie that’ll make anyone look hot AF on Valentine’s Day, it’s queen Ri Ri.

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

State Spoon Rest

Where is your lover from? Is it the same place they grew up? If not, they likely miss their home state a ton, even if they say they don’t. Commemorate your Valentine’s roots by gifting this adorable spoon rest for the kitchen shaped in the place they grew up.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

OTOTO Blade Knife Sharpener

A kitchen gadget is a great practical Valentine’s Day gift if your loved one isn’t as into the mushy, lovey stuff. This knife sharpener is shaped like an adorable rhino and made of BPA-free, 100% food-grade material so you can treat your blades to the best. It’s got an easy grip and is made of durable materials made to last in most kitchens. The rhino is dishwasher-safe, so you can easily give him a refresh from time to time, and he comes in two different colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

Frasier Sterling Jewelry

Life is too short to not have fun with fashion. Instead of getting your significant other a too-serious gift this Valentine’s Day, opt for a playful piece of jewelry from Frasier Sterling. This brand has recently gained a cult following due to numerous celebrities rocking around town wearing pieces from the brand. Each piece of jewelry is made with funky colors and eclectic themes you simply can’t ignore. One of our favorites? The Frasier Sterling Custom Lucky You Choker you can get detailed with the first letter of your lover’s name.

Courtesy of Frasier Sterling

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

Trying to keep cozy? Well, throw on one of our favorite robes in existence — the Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe. Because this one is gender-neutral, you can even purchase one for yourself. Who doesn’t love matching on an indoor V-Day?

Courtesy of Brooklinen

VHYHCY Toast Bread Pillow Plush

An adorable plushie is right on theme for Valentine’s Day, and this sliced bread pillow has a delightful smile that’ll warm your SO’s heart on February 14th. It’s filled with high-quality padded cotton for the perfect squish, and is perfect for napping, enjoying a romantic movie or cuddling on the couch. It comes in a few different varieties with different facial expressions, including Happy and Cute, and it’s got cute little hands and round feet as well.

Courtesy of Amazon

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

This pink Hydro Flask is a low-key nod to Valentine’s Day and a practical gift for your partner that shows how much you care about them and their hydration. Hydro Flask makes vacuum-insulated water bottles that keep warm drinks warm and cold drinks cold for days at a time, and this one has a slip-free powder coating on the outside so you get a firm grip to sip with. It’s also BPA-free, made of stainless steel and this slim design fits in most car cup holders.

Courtesy of Amazon

Redwood Succulent Heart Kit

If you love a succulent lover, then this DIY kit is a crafty gift for the holiday of love. It’s an easy-care indoor plant kit complete with a heart-shaped frame, reclaimed redwood and six succulents they can arrange to their heart’s content. The kit also comes with decorative moss for added flair and instructions on watering.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

Bruvi Single-Serve Coffee Maker

We recently had the opportunity to review the Bruvi Single-Serve Coffee Maker and were blown away by our experience. This coffee maker has a number of different settings to properly create the best cup of coffee for you. Pods used are better for the environment than you can ever imagine, too. Whether your Valentine wants an iced latte, hot black coffee, an American or a macchiato, you will be able to do it with Bruvi.

Courtesy of Bruvi

Perfectione Forever Roses in Box

You can’t have Valentine’s Day without flowers, and these high-quality preserved roses are designed to last between 2-3 years. Each flower is hand-placed and the silk gift box makes this an elegant, warm and sophisticated present for your loved one. The roses come in a bunch of colors including purple, dark red, blue and even black, making them a kind gesture and long-lasting decoration if taken care of properly. Make the flowers last as long as your love for one another with this festive, classic gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

When in doubt, buy an instant camera. While it may seem like a novelty, you’ll both soon realize how useful and fun these small cameras are. There is something wonderfully nostalgic about snapping a photo and having it print right then and there. From memorializing special dates to capturing candid moments, this little instant camera from Fujifilm will quickly become a household favorite.

Review: We Loved Fujifilm’s New Instax Mini 11

Courtesy of Amazon

Casper Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set

Casper makes some of the silkiest, dreamiest sleep products available, and this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set is perfect for a lover who loves nothing more than getting their zzzs. The 100% Mulberry silk material is soft and breathable, making it easy on your hair, skin and eyes. You can buy the pillowcase in standard and king sizes, and the set is available in three neutral colors that’ll match any bedspread. Select colors are also on sale for 50% off.

Read More: Casper Just Launched a New Loungewear Line!

Courtesy of Casper

Sugar Plum Wine Box Truffle Assortment

Life is like a box of chocolates, right? And aside from life, there’s the romance of a sweet treat. Perfect for the wine enthusiast, this gift is a mix of wine and chocolate and includes a 12-piece assortment of handcrafted chocolate truffles all beautifully laid out in a wine bottle-shaped box.

Courtesy of Goldbelly

1-800-FLOWERS Money Tree

Flowers, plants and greenery make for some of the most obvious gifts to give during Valentine’s Day. 1-800-FLOWERS is a no-brainer when it comes to flowers, but the quick-delivering brand also has a number of potted plants they can send directly to your lover’s front door. This money tree is set to bring good fortune for anyone who owns it, making it a great option for gifting anyone you love.

Courtesy of 1-800-FLOWERS

Moët & Chandon Rosé Champagne

If Valentine’s Day feels like a chore, then you’re doing it wrong. More than anything, Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a celebration of love and relationships. And nothing puts you in the mood to celebrate quite like a bottle of champagne. Mark the occasion with a bottle of seductive and sweet Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Champagne.

Courtesy of Reserve Bar

Homesick Date Night Candle

This Date Night candle from Homesick is a perfect gift for setting the mood on Valentine’s Day and comes with notes of fig, cashmere and red currant. The woody patchouli atmosphere creates a perfectly warm, spicy air so you can cozy up for a night in, or light it while you’re getting ready for a night out. Every Homesick candle is made with an all-natural soy wax blend, and it’s got a 60-80 hour burn time, so your fire will stay lit for months to come.

Courtesy of Amazon

Material Kitchen reBoard

We’ve named the Material Kitchen reBoard cutting board a top gift to give in just about all of our Christmas gift guides in 2022, so we’re not stopping at Valentine’s Day 2023. Made fully from kitchen plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane, this is one of the most eco-friendly cutting boards on the market and will exist as a total standout in your giftee’s kitchen.

Courtesy of Material Kitchen

Oura Ring

Ditch that FitBit or Apple Watch this year with something a little more discrete. The Oura Ring is a must-have fitness and sleep tracker that we’ve personally tested and love. It charges incredibly quickly and is super easy to use through a provided app. Also, for folks that don’t love the feeling of rings when on, this one is barely noticeable.

Courtesy of Oura Ring

Bearaby Weighted Blanket

For anyone that loves to snuggle up under a cozy blanket, this is the perfect present for pretty much any occasion. This Valentine’s Day, give your snuggle buddy a weighted blanket designed to simply melt away the stress of this dark winter season. Bearby makes colorful luxury weighted blankets that are also machine washable. Yes, Bearby’s blankets are more expensive, but they’re also super soft to the touch and come in a variety of warm colors.

Courtesy of Bearaby

Giant Teddy Bear

For the right person, a giant teddy bear is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. It’s classic, cuddly, mostly speaks for itself and makes a great bedtime companion all year long. This one is handmade with a plush cover and soft fur for relaxing on while reading or watching TV. It comes in a bunch of fur colors and themes, and since it’s not very expensive it would make a great gift for new relationships celebrating Valentine’s Day for the first time.

Read More: The Most Giftable Stuffed Animals for Adults

Courtesy of Amazon

Catbird Ruby Raindrop Necklace

Jewelry is always one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts, and Catbird is our go-to jewelry store when shopping for Valentine’s Day. This Brooklyn-based jeweler is uber-hip and known for unique and intricate pieces of jewelry. No matter what your price range is, we promise that Catbird has something your sweetheart will love, from $5,000 diamond rings to $50 earrings. For Valentine’s Day 2023, we’re loving this ruby raindrop necklace, which features a bright red ruby on a shimmering gold chain.

Courtesy of Catbird

Bonnie & Pop Box of Chocolates

A box of chocolates isn’t the most original Valentine’s Day gift idea, but it’s a classic gift for a reason. Who doesn’t want to indulge in a box of gourmet chocolates come mid-February? This chocolate gift box is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for yourself, your partner, your neighbor and even your mailman — if that feels appropriate. Each box of Bonnie & Pop chocolates is filled to the brim with individually wrapped treats. And because it’s available via Amazon Prime, you can order it up to two days before Valentine’s Day.

Courtesy of Amazon

Personalized Phone Case

What do we all look at all day, every day? Our phones. So why not put a special photo on your SO’s phone case? This personalized phone case is made for the iPhone Xs Max but they’ve got options out there for all popular smartphone models. You pick the photo and it gets printed on the back, easy peasy. This one is a shock-resistant gel case that’s ultra-thin and lightweight. We love personalized gifts for Valentine’s Day, but be sure to give yourself plenty of time for delivery.

Courtesy of Amazon

Bloomscape Hoya Heart

This gift is a no-brainer for a plant lover on Valentine’s Day. This Hoya plant naturally produces heart-shaped leaves and vines, and at certain times of the year, it blossoms white and pink flowers too. It takes time to grow each new leaf, but like any great love, it’s worth the time and investment. This plant loves indirect sunlight and dry soil in between waterings. It also doesn’t hate the occasional humidity boost, if you’re feeling inclined.

Courtesy of Bloomscape

Nostalgia Chocolate Fondue Fountain

There are few things in life more satisfying than a chocolate fondue fountain. While you might assume that these party accessories are expensive or complicated pieces of machinery, you can actually buy a top-rated fondue fountain for just $25. Seriously, if your gal or guy loves chocolate, then we dare you to find a better Valentine’s Day gift under $100. Nostalgia makes a variety of fondue fountains. The 24-ounce Chocolate Fountain is perfect for couples and small families, while the 2-pound Retro Chocolate Fondue Fountain is better for large groups and parties. All you need is a little melting chocolate and you have everything you need for a delicious dessert.

Courtesy of Amazon

Milk Bar – The Double Truffle Gift Box

Milk Bar is the uber-trendy New York City bakery chain that’s exploding in popularity now that it offers a nationwide delivery. Milk Bar has several signature desserts (the Birthday Cake is insanely good), but our personal favorites are the brand’s chocolate and birthday cake truffles. These delicious truffles have the texture of cake pops, and they will change your life. Really, we would recommend everything from the Milk Bar online store, but for Valentine’s Day, you can’t go wrong with these decadent Milk Bar Truffles. Each gift box comes with one dozen B’Day Truffles and one dozen Chocolate B’Day Truffles.

Courtesy of Milk Bar

23andMe DNA Ancestry + Traits Kit

23andMe helped popularize at-home genetic testing, which can help you better understand your health and heritage with a simple test. The Ancestry DNA Kit lets your giftee peer into the past to discover more about their ancestors and family tree. This particular kit will show you which of 2,000 different regions your ancestors came from while also giving you insights into genetic traits and preferences.

Courtesy of Amazon

Shinola Watches for Him & Her

Shinola is an up-and-coming luxury design brand started in 2011, and the company makes some of our favorite watches for men and women. Shinola operates an in-house watch and leather factory in Detroit using time-honored Swiss watchmaking techniques, and the company makes unpretentious timepieces right here in the USA. We’re confident your partner will be thrilled to receive a Shinola watch this Valentine’s Day. While thy aren’t cheap, these luxury timepieces will last for ages, which is why they’re the perfect gift for saying, “I love you the most.”

For men, we recommend the Prep Detrola 43mm as a perfect everyday watch with a fun, practical design and high-grade engineering that’s built to last.

Courtesy of Shinola

For women, the Detrola watch in Cream or Blue is the perfect entry-level watch and a great Valentine’s Day gift idea.

Courtesy of Shinola

Lovehoney Red Furry Handcuffs

If your partner is expecting expensive jewelry or a designer handbag, then surprising them with a sex toy is a recipe for a disastrous date night. That being said, if you have an open-minded partner that’s ready to try new things in the bedroom, these Furry Handcuffs from Lovehoney are a perfect intro toy for BDSM and kinkier sex in the bedroom. They’re made of metal with a red faux fur cover for comfort, and come with two keys and a quick-release lever so you have complete peace of mind using them. The furry sleeve is removable for easy cleaning, and the cuffs are large enough for versatile use.

Read More: The Best Sex Games for Couples

Courtesy of Lovehoney

BODY & EARTH Orchid Body Gift Set for Women

Giving your loved one a chance for self-care is one of the best gifts you can give them. This 5-piece Orchid bath body set comes with luxurious products for head to toe for putting you into a complete state of relaxation and bliss. Everything is infused with orchid-scented essential oils which are rich in antioxidants and formulated to help repair the skin’s natural moisture barriers. The kit includes a candle, body butter, hand cream, bath bar and bath bomb.

Courtesy of Amazon

Courant Catch:3 Charging Tray

This wireless charging pad is covered in an attractive pebble-grain leather and includes a catch-all space for keys, coins, wallets, watches and other accessories. Inside are multiple wireless chargers, so at the end of the day you can throw down your smartphone and smartwatch and wake up to fully charged devices. Choose the dusty rose-colored leather and you have one of the best gifts for her, or opt for the classic black leather for him. As an added touch, you can have your partner’s initials engraved onto the leather.

Courtesy of Courant

Samsonite Omni Hardbody Spinner Suitcase

Do you have a sweetheart that loves to travel? Well, you better have some good luggage. If not, a high-quality hardbody spinner suitcase is always a welcome gift. Samsonite is probably the most trusted luggage brand in the world, and the Omni spinner-style suitcase is an affordable piece of luggage that will fit securely in most overhead bins. Pick a fun color and your recipient will be ready to travel in style at a moment’s notice.

Courtesy of Amazon

First Dance Lyric

This is such a special gift idea because it lets you pick a date and time to create a custom “night sky” image. You can even add lyrics from one of your favorite songs (or your first dance song). Whether you choose your anniversary or the date when you finally got serious, this will be especially meaningful as a V-day gift.

Courtesy of etsy

Better Love Lily Rabbit Vibrator

SPY recently featured this famous vibrator in our feature on the best sex toys, and it’s pretty much guaranteed to bring more joy to your partner than anything else on this list. If she would be happy to receive an X-rated Valentine’s Day gift like this, then head over to Amazon and buy this toy now now.

Courtesy of Ella Paradis

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

If your partner wears perfume (ask if you’re not sure), this is a great romantic pick for Valentine’s Day. It’s a warm floral scent that’s as timeless as Coco Chanel herself. It’s a sexy fragrance, and there aren’t many other ways to describe it. This particular perfume has hundreds of 5-star reviews for its quality. Gift this to a glamorous girlfriend who loves to get dressed up.

Courtesy of Sephora

Comfy and Cozy Slippers

Having trouble coming up with a knock-out gift for your S.O.? We get it, people are hard to please! Everyone has a thing and sometimes that thing doesn’t come with a detailed list for gifts. That said, there are some foolproof ideas that everyone will appreciate. And from where we’re sitting, the number one item on that list is a pair of comfy slippers.

The beauty of a pair of slippers is that while everyone wants them, most people won’t buy a pair for themselves. They’re a luxury item. Something we can all live without, but especially these days, something everyone should own. Whether your partner suffers from constant cold feet or simply appreciates a high-quality slipper, we can all but guarantee these will go over well. Ditch the lace-ups already. Cozy is in.

L.L. Bean

Whatever their taste or style, your male S.O. is bound to love L.L. Bean’s Wicked Good Moccasins. However, for women, we recommend UGG’s gloriously fuzzy Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper. These slippers are seriously comfortable and come in a bunch of fun colors, which makes them the perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea for 2023.

Courtesy of Amazon

Whiskey Stones Gift Set

This On the Rocks Set is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your boyfriend, husband, girlfriend, wife or partner who prefers their nightcap on the rocks. It comes with two classy whiskey glasses and four granite drink-chilling rocks gathered from New England beaches. The granite discs are great for chilling aged spirits like whiskey or bourbon because they won’t dilute the flavor as ice does. Your whiskey lover will appreciate that fact, and they will feel the love with this gift.

Looking for bonus points? Pick up a bottle of top-shelf bourbon or whiskey to go along with your present.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook

What’s a Valentine’s Day gift that even those most skeptical of the holiday can appreciate? A delicious meal. This cookbook for two accompanied by some ingredients for a recipe makes for the perfect at-home date night and a great way to ring in a new year of love. This cookbook is designed for couples who hate wasting food and comes packed with wisdom from the chefs/experts at America’s Test Kitchen. It has over 650 recipes in it, so you’ll have plenty of culinary picks for the big day and throughout the entire year.

Courtesy of Amazon

Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator

This is a vibrator built for couples rather than solo play. It gives clitoral stimulation and stays in place hands-free so you’re able to focus on other matters while it does its thing. Eva is waterproof, made of medical-grade silicone and has a three-speed motor so you and your partner can pick the pace that works for you. This small but powerful vibrator is one of our favorite couple’s sex toys, and it’s also one of the most popular sex gifts we’ve found yet.

Courtesy of Dame

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

This mini waffle maker from Dash just screams “breakfast in bed”, and we’re here for it. You can make mini waffles and a whole host of other goodies on this thing — including paninis, hash browns and mini pizzas. It’s compact and lightweight, works quickly and is very easy to use. You can use it to make your beloved something mini and delicious to enjoy Valentine’s Day morning.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette

Ladies and gentlemen, grab your male partner something delicious you can enjoy all year long with this classic Dior cologne, which has stellar reviews and a sleek AF bottle. It’s got an earthy and woody scent with notes of bergamot, pepper and amberwood. The luxurious bottle will look handsome on the bathroom counter and the scent will layer well on top of the most common “manly” scents out there. Cologne is one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men, and you can also go with a cologne gift set if you want to give your man a chance to try a new scent before committing.

Courtesy of Sephora

Anniversary Constellation Map

This is a really cute idea, and an aesthetically-pleasing poster to hang in your place that commemorates your first date, your wedding or another romantic event in your life. The graphic will include the stars’ constellation that was above a specific location at a specific time, so you can truly see if your love was “written in the stars” as they say. Cheesy? Sure, which makes it perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Courtesy of Etsy

SUPRUS Electric Lighter

An electric lighter makes lighting candles, incense or other fragrant goodies easier, and makes for a thoughtful, practical Valentine’s Day present. This one has a wind and splash-proof design, so it’s built durable for use in a wide range of conditions. It’s got an LED battery level indicator, and since it doesn’t use butane it’s a safer device to have around the house.

Courtesy of Amazon

{THE AND} Couples Edition

This is a question card game for couples that comes from an Emmy award-winning documentary experience about couples, communication and depth in relationships. The deck contains 199 questions you’re definitely dying to know about your SO that span from work to friends, pet peeves, family ties and more. SPY editor Taylor Galla plays this with her boyfriend all the time and loves it, and it’s definitely a great gift for couples looking to go deeper on Valentine’s Day.

Courtesy of Skin Deep

Anker Portable Charger

No, a portable charger is not nearly as sexy as lingerie or as romantic as chocolates. But, that doesn’t mean a portable charger isn’t a great Valentine’s Day gift. If your loved one is constantly running out of battery (or stealing your charger), gift them the incredibly practical gift of extra juice. This 10000mAh external battery can fully charge an iPhone XS 2.5 times over, allowing your S.O. the ability to do just about anything over the course of the day and never hit zero. Aside from the fact that this is extremely affordable, the reviews speak for themselves. How could almost 60,000 people be wrong?

If you’re feeling a little self-conscious about gifting something so utilitarian, pair it with another gift on our list! Perhaps the wireless earbuds or mini massage gun. But regardless, out of all the things you’ll gift this year, we promise this will get the most use.

Amazon

Date Night Bucket List

This is a great gift if you’re in a new relationship or looking to spice up a long-term one with some new date night ideas. This little tin comes chock full of date night ideas printed on birch wood sticks that you can draw randomly. They contain ideas like stargazing, attending a lecture at a local museum, and other “bucket list” items to experience together. Once you’ve completed the date, you write the date on the back of the stick to preserve the memory. Cute, right?

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

diptyque Baies Scented Candle

Shopping for a candle lover? Then you’ll want to order something from diptyque, the extremely popular Parisian candle company. The brand has lots of scented candles to choose from, but we recommend the Baies Scented Candle, which features a subtle bouquet of roses and blackcurrant leaves.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Geologie Skincare Trial Gift Set

A good skincare routine is the ultimate expression of self care, and gifting your loved one extra beautiful skin is a great way to express your love. Geologie is one of our favorite skincare sets for men and this trial set is perfect if your BF could use some help in the skincare arena. It consists of two bottles of their Everyday Face Wash, their Vital Morning Face Cream, Nourishing Eye Cream and Repairing Night Cream as well. The set is formulated to improve the appearance of your skin, prevent the development of fine lines, lighten dark circles and get rid of wrinkles as well.

Read More: Geologie Is the Skincare Solution Men Have Been Waiting For

Courtesy of Geologie

Crepe Griddle Set

Who doesn’t love a nice stack of crepes on a Sunday morning? Whether you prefer them with Nutella, strawberries, bananas or with a little ham and cheese — they’re the perfect breakfast-in-bed food. This kitchen appliance comes with a flat, wide crepe griddle, a cream spreader for achieving that perfect thin texture, and a spatula for flipping. Gift your love the ability to make delicious crepes whenever they want. Hopefully, you’ll reap the benefits of this Valentine’s Day gift with a delicious breakfast.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sincerely Silver Custom Handwriting Necklace

No jewelry is more intimate and special than the pieces you design yourself. This pendant can be personalized with not only your choice of wording but your own handwriting, too!

Courtesy of Sincerely Silver

Curio Press Swash Script Notepad

There’s no better way to say, “I love you,” than with personalized, handwritten notes. There’s something incredibly special about handwritten notes that the usual text or email just can’t replicate. This handmade-to-order stationery is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift idea for anyone that likes to do things the old-fashioned way.

Courtesy of Amazon

Lavley Hot Stuff Socks

You love them very much, but you also think they’re hot stuff, right? These socks are especially adorable for a partner who really does love spicy food.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Teal’s Calm & Serenity Oil Epsom Salt Soak

If you’re putting together a self-care package for a loved one, then you’ll definitely want to include this soothing Epsom salt soak, which contains milk proteins that calm the skin. (Milk protein was beloved by Cleopatra for leaving skin soft and radiant.) Paired with rose essential oil, this is the perfect setting for a night of serenity and romance.

Courtesy of Amazon

Ten Thousand Villages Kisii Heart Dish

There is nothing worse than losing a ring down the drain! Handcrafted from pure Kisii stone by artisans in Kenya, this jewelry dish is perfect for holding rings, necklaces and earrings or as a wonderful way to display candies.

Courtesy of Ten Thousand Villages

Natasha Moor PowerHouse Fall In Love Collection

This boxed set of four moisturizing mini lipsticks in bold and empowering shades are perfect for anyone you love who also loves being noticed.

Courtesy of Macy’s

I Want to Hold Your Hand Portrait

This adorable personalizable portrait shows two lovebirds holding hands, and it can be custom-made to look just like you and your beau. It features the artwork of artist Melanie Ponchot, who gives you the option to choose things like hairstyle, skin tone, clothing and more. You can also choose the background and make it somewhere you both love, or hope to go in the future.