Cozy Up To the World’s Largest and Ugliest Christmas Blanket Thanks to Big Blanket Co. and Tipsy Elves

If you think Santa covers a lot of ground on Christmas Eve, wait until you see this blanket. Hold on to your reindeer, because Big Blanket Co. and Tipsy Elves have joined their merry forces to create a massive, 100-square-foot blanket inspired by one of the most iconic ugly Christmas sweaters of recent history.

Let’s back up a second. We’ve covered Big Blanket Co. in a previous review in which we proved that their 10-by-10 blankets could cover multiple friends across multiple pieces of furniture. We’ve also jingled a few bells about Tipsy Elves in our guides to our favorite ugly Christmas sweaters and Hannukah sweaters.

The new Tipsy Elves x Big Blanket Co. limited-edition blanket is out now, and the massive blanket can be yours for $229.

If you’re the kind of person who finds Christmas joy in tacky decor, you’re absolutely going to love this blanket. Featuring Tipsy Elves’ Santa Unicon print, one of the brand’s most reviewed ugly sweaters, this huge, ugly throw blanket is lightweight, machine-washable (yes, it fits), and is backed by Big Blanket Co.’s 100-night guarantee.

Oversized things have been on trend for the last few years, be it baggy jeans, classic t-shirts, or beach towels. We’re pretty sure the avocado toast has even gotten bigger here in Los Angeles (finally). But after testing a Big Blanket Co. blanket this size, we’re pretty sure oversized blankets are going to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season.

This blanket is perfect for a bed or the couch and, though it carries quite the price point, it’s sure to have your guests cuddling up and immediately posting on social, earning you legendary party-host status overnight.

The Big Blanket Co. and Tipsy Elves blanket is exclusively sold on the Big Blanket Co. website. We’re anticipating this to sell out quickly, so if you’re kind of feeling it, jump on it fast. For the matching ugly sweater, or perhaps one depicting Santa in a thong, check out Tipsy Elves on their website.

