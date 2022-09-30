All the Best Black Friday Deals of 2022 in One Place — Shop Early Deals and See the Top Products To Watch
It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week, and Amazon is trying to kick off holiday shopping in October with a new Prime Early Access Sale. This is all great news for procrastinators — or anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the local Best Buy.
As in years past, we expect the best Black Friday deals of 2022 to start promptly at midnight on Friday, November 25, with early deals starting around October 11. With inflation putting pressure on many Americans’ budgets, mega-sales like this are the best time of year to buy Christmas gifts, new appliances, and smart TVs.
It’s still too early to reveal any official Black Friday deals, but after obsessively covering the top Black Friday sales in years past, we have a pretty good idea of what’s going to be on sale in 2022. To help shoppers prepare, this page is where you’ll find our master list of the year’s best Black Friday deals (we’ll also update this post with the best Cyber Monday deals when the time comes). Already, we’re hunting down new Amazon deals, discounts on the coolest gadgets, clothing sales, Black Friday earbuds deals and doorbuster TV deals (so so so many great TV deals).
Keep scrolling to find the best Black Friday deals of 2022 in the tech, home goods, apparel, fitness, and kitchen product categories. We’ll try to keep this post as up-to-date as possible as things ebb and flow, flash sales go live, and things, sadly, go out of stock. Remember — all of these deals are quite temporary and are likely to sell out faster than you can say “free shipping” — so if something catches your eye it’s best not to delay! Likewise, prices are subject to change, although we will update the pricing below as quickly as we can.
Black Friday will be here before you know it, so start memorizing those credit card numbers and prepping your holiday shopping list.
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
There are always some really good sales taking place at Nordstrom ahead of the holiday season. In 2021, shoppers were able to get up to 40% off loungewear, t-shirts, underwear, joggers, toiletries, outerwear, and more. Check out a few of our favorite early Nordstrom Black Friday deals below. We’ve also included some “Products To Watch”, which aren’t on sale yet, but most likely will be during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale.
Calvin Klein Three-Pack Boxer Briefs
UGG Fluff You Slipper
Dior Sauvage Cologne for Men
Amazon Black Friday Deals
The retailer has discounts on products every day from now through Black Friday and beyond. We’ll be sure to keep you posted about Amazon’s latest discounts, but you can always check their designated holiday deals page for the latest lightning deals and sales.
Shop Amazon's Black Friday and Deals
Some of the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:
- 25% off Apple AirPods with Charging Case
- 50% off Fire TV Sticks – Product To Watch!
- Save 53% on All-New Echo Show 5 (2021 Release)
- Save over $300 on the Sony X90J 75 Inch TV
- Save over $317 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- 50% off on the Lenovo Chromebook
- The LifeStraw Personal Filter – Product To Watch!
- Get $40 off JBL Tune True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Sony WH-100MX4 Noise Canceling Headphones
New Echo Show 5 (2021 Release)
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Bose QC45 Headphones
Vitamix 5200 Blender
M1 MacBook Air (2020)
Samsung 34 Inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Logitech Brio 4K Webcam
Apple AirPods Max Headphones
Sony X90J 75-Inch TV
$300 OFF!
Amazon Black Friday on Home Goods
- Save $92 on the eufy Smart Vacuum by Anker
- $40 off the Oster Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid
- 55% off Kasa Smart Bulbs
- 33% off Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch
Amazon Black Friday Deals on Kitchen
- Save 56% off the Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother
- Save $50 on the Oster Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid
- Get 48% off Charcuterie Board Set and Cheese Serving Platter
Amazon Black Friday Deals on Tech
- Save over $100 on the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
- Save $220 on the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV
- 13% off the Canon SELPHY QX10 Portable Square Photo Printer
- Get $50 off the GoPro Hero9
- 41% off TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
Walmart Black Friday Deals
This year, Walmart is working hard to compete with Amazon Prime, and the company is offering a better return policy, hiring more truck drivers, and, of course, rolling back prices. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals we expect to see at Walmart in 2022.
Lenovo Legion 5 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GTX 1650 Laptop
Google Nest Thermostat
TCL 55″ 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
iRobot Roomba i1 (1152) Robot Vacuum
More Walmart Deals
- Save $60 on the BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac
- Save $20 on the Ninja® Foodi® 2-Basket Air Fryer
- Save $50 on the Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Best Buy is one of the bigger retailers starting their Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year. To stay up to date on all of the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy, you can head straight over to their website to see all of their best discounts. Want to know our favorites? Check them out below.
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator
HOME & KITCHEN
- Save $640 on the Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator
- Save $215 on the Samsung Stackable Front Load Washer
- Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba
- Save $600 on the NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle
More Deals…
Crocs Black Friday Sale – Up To 50% Off
Therabody Black Friday Sales
TCL 4-Series 65-Inch Roku TV
Lululemon Traverse Down Jacket
LG C1 Series OLED TVs
Remember, we’ve been shopping all week so we could keep updating this page with the best overall deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. More great deals on laptops, Apple products, mattresses, and more are still going strong.