Here’s Everything We Want to Buy at Brooklinen Right Now and How to Score Yourself Some Savings

You can’t mention the word “bedding” without Brooklinen coming to mind, at least for us. At SPY, we stay on top of all the brand’s newest releases and look forward to their forthcoming collections. In recent weeks, the bedding company made waves after the launch of their first-ever holiday collection. The inaugural collection was their biggest to date and included new weighted blankets, cozy throws, and limited-edition colorways of Brooklinen staples.

With the holiday season rolling around and work being a total drag for some, the best gift is a good night’s sleep. And if you appreciate sleep as much as we do, then you know it’s a non-negotiable. So, what better gift is there to give your loved ones than bedding with a lasting impact? Or should we say “that’s dream-worthy?” Many people overlook the thought of giving luxury bedding, but Brooklinen can turn your night of insomnia into a deep, baby-like slumber.

As we’ve seen it before, the Brooklyn-based bedding company is expected to be a top seller in our guide of the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022. Their products don’t just span across linens and sheets but also venture into men’s and women’s tops, bottoms, socks, and loungewear such as their Super Plush Robe — one of the most popular gifts in our Best Christmas Gifts for Women guide.

For our indoorsy folks who like to be cozy in the winter, now’s the time to grab one of Brooklinen’s cashmere throws or classic duvets. If you’re going to bundle up against harsh weather, why not fight it with functional pieces that you love?

Whether you need to spruce up your current bedding set or look to give a memorable present for Christmas, Brooklinen is a great place to start. Keep scrolling to see some of their best offerings that make it exciting to lie down.

1. Super-Plush Robe

The super-plush robe is not only a best seller for Brooklinen, but ranks high in SPY’s guide to the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022. The spa-like loungewear provides extra comfort with its wide-sleeve adjustable cuffs, sizable pockets, and an adjustable tie waist. In addition to solid colors, this fan favorite is offered in limited-edition stripe and hexagon-shaped prints.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

2. Super-Plush Towel Move-In Bundle

You can never have enough towels, right? Considering your guests who visit for the holidays or the super OCD person who likes to switch out linens every other day. This bundle set includes four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths, and one bath mat – which are all made from 100% Turkish cotton. These bath items have a substantial 820 GSM, multiple color editions, and durable z-twist construction.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

3. Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

How’s this for a little taste of luxury? Brooklinen’s best-selling Luxe Sateen Sheets feature a rich, buttery-smooth weave, a luxurious 480-thread count, and a slightly luminous finish. Sounds like sheets for royalty to us. Here’s an even better incentive — you can save 25% when you purchase a Hardcore Bundle versus buying these items separately. The package comes with a Core Sheet Set, a duvet cover, and additional pillowcases.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

4. Pure Wool Throw Blanket

Nothing screams soft like lambswool. This handmade blanket is crafted from the best virgin lambswool in Germany by a 100-year-old family mill. What else can we say? It’s chic, cozy, and woven in two colors including latte and grey, that look great in any room of the house.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

5. Classon Sweatshirt

We told you Brooklinen doesn’t just make bedding. Among their essential basics for men is the Classon sweatshirt, a classic crewneck style that is easy to mix and match. Made from super soft fleece, the loungewear is designed to make you feel cozy in your humble abode. Perfect for anyone who has had to adjust to the WFH lifestyle, post-pandemic. This item comes in standard colors as well as Sage and Dusty Blue.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

6. Weighted Throw Blanket

The weighted throw blanket is designed to apply pressure. Crafted from 100% ultrasoft Turkish cotton that’s been OEKO-TEX-certified for safety, it will “feel like a hug every time you put it on”. The breathable item comprises of textured cotton, with a quilted interior layer of tiny glass beads. Lastly, the limited edition versions come in four patterns: two hexagonal and two striped.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

7. Classic Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen’s holiday collection features limited edition takes on the classic core sheets including this dazzling kaleidoscopic pattern. Designed to embody a luxury hotel style, the Classic Percale Sheets are made from 100% staple cotton and a luxurious 480-thread count. We’ve seen this one go fairly quick in other shades and styles, so don’t wait too long to grab yourself a set.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

8. Classic Duvet Cover

Calling all hot sleepers. This classic duvet cover will help keep you cool all night and make all the difference to the quality of your sleep. The big buttons make them simpler to use and are less likely to come undone. And in case you’re wondering, this fabric has been independently tested for harmful substances.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

9. Bergen Jogger

If there’s one thing we all can agree on, it’s that pandemic made us ditch our traditional clothing wares and turn to athleisure apparel for more comfort. With that being said, these joggers are made to last and produced from lightweight french terry. Even better, when you buy three of the Bergen joggers, you save 15%.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

10. Brooklinen Lounge Socks

One of the most common stocking stuffer ideas for the holiday season is socks. They’re an inexpensive, basic essential that everyone needs — especially during the winter time. Regardless if you’re gifting the family member who always loses a pair or the friend that often gripes about having cold feet, it’s an appropriate gift. Brooklinen’s assortment of lounge socks comes in a variety of fun shades.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

