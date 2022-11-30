The Brooklinen x Pendleton Collab Is 25% off for Just a Few More Hours

If you thought the Cyber Monday sales have officially ended, think again. Brooklinen is continuing to allow shoppers to enjoy Cyber Week with their 25% off sitewide sale, including an exclusive collaboration with the beloved blanket maker Pendleton.

The collection with the heirloom textile brand features a heritage blanket with a Native American-inspired design and sustainable throw blankets with both checkered and geometric patterns. For those who aren’t familiar with Pendleton Woolen Mills, the legendary company is known for manufacturing premium products using the finest wool. With Santa’s big day approaching soon, we recommend jumping on these exciting deals now, as an opportunity to grab a wool blanket from Pendleton doesn’t come around often.

As a fan favorite of SPY, we couldn’t help but notice Brooklinen is also giving you one last chance to snag a discount on their top-seller items such as the Weighted Throw Blanket, Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set and none other than their Super Plush Robe — one of the most popular gifts in our Best Christmas Gifts for Women guide.

The Pendleton partnership arrives after the Brooklyn-based bedding company launched its first-ever holiday collection of “extreme coziness.” Whether you need new home essentials or looking to place something under the tree that’ll be treasured beyond this winter season, start with a cozy Pendleton staple.

Along with product offerings from the Pendleton collaboration, we’ve combed through the rest of Brooklinen markdowns to help you grab some other warm items that would make for the best Christmas gifts. Hurry and get your debit cards now, before the sale ends in a few hours.

$291.75 $389.00 25% off There’s no such thing as “too much cozy,” especially when you can have this stunning, vibrant throw blanket to add to your decor. Enjoy 25% off now before the sale ends today.

$111.75 $149.00 25% off We appreciate a made-to-last wool throw that we can toss in the washer and will come out in its initial form. The sustainable blanket arrives in two checkered patterns and provides the warmth you need for those chilly nights.

$74.25 $99.00 25% off The super-plush robe is one of Brooklinen’s best sellers and top gifting items of the season. Who needs a spa when you have this comforting piece? It features wide-sleeve adjustable cuffs, sizable pockets, and an adjustable tie waist. The widely-popular product comes in solid colors and limited edition robes with stripe and hexagon-shaped patterns.