Brooklinen’s First-Ever Holiday Collection Features Weighted Blankets and Robes for ‘Indoorsy’ People

It’s no secret that Brooklinen is highly favored by the SPY team. From products such as the cozy weighted comforter to their Artist Series Beach Towels, we’ve covered many of the brand’s recent releases. And during this holiday season, we expect the Brooklyn-based bedding company to be a top seller in our guide to the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022. That’s proven true in year’s past, but this year Brooklinen is going all-in on the holiday season.

For the first time ever, Brooklinen has launched a dedicated holiday collection with the most snug giftables of the season. Just in time for sweater weather, the Brooklinen holiday collection has arrived with new weighted blankets, cozy throws and other items of “extreme coziness.”

The inaugural collection is their biggest drop of the year with items starting as low as $15 and spanning every inch of the house. Also, you will find some of Brooklinen’s staples in limited-edition colorways you don’t want to miss out on. Every year, the Brooklinen Super Plush Robe is one of the most popular gift in our guide to the best Christmas gifts for women, and this year it comes in new colorways and styles. The Brooklinen holiday collection also features the debut of lounge socks, which are designed for “indoorsy folks only.”

Brooklinen isn’t the only bedroom company expanding its wares. Recently, we’ve seen Casper launch new weighted blankets and loungewear, part of the Casper “Snoozewear” collection.

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Courtesy of Brooklinen

From plush robes and fuzzy socks to cashmere sheet sets and lambswool throws, Brooklinen is the place to handle all your gift shopping this year. Yes, it’s pretty early to start your holiday gift shopping, but why wait until the last minute? We encourage you not to be that person and take full advantage of the year’s top gifts while it’s available and in stock.

In this collection, there’s bound to be something for every type of giftee. Keep scrolling to see which items you can pick out for your loved ones.