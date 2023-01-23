The Definition of Romance? Budweiser and UrbanStems Teamed Up on the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift This Year

Budweiser and UrbanStems, two brands that both signify deep love in different ways, have partnered up on a limited-edition arrangement that’s a foolproof gift for Valentine’s Day. It’s a dozen red roses from UrbanStems inside a Budweiser-branded vase as well as a gift card for $15 off their next Budweiser purchase on Instacart. Did we mention the whole thing is titled “This Bud’s For You” ? Pretty adorable if you ask us.

If you’re dating a beer drinker this romantic spin on a pack of brews is a perfect treat for the most romantic day of the year. The bundle will be available tomorrow, January 24th for $95 while supplies last on UrbanStems’ website.

UrbenStems x Budweiser “This Bud’s For You” Arrangement

Sure you could grab your partner a regular ol’ bundle of bubs for the big day but why not go the extra mile and get your beloved something truly unique? This Budweiser pitcher will make a great homage to her favorite beer and can be used to pour a batched beverage to guests at your next dinner party or gathering.

*Note, you must be 21+ to redeem