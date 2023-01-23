Skip to main content
The Definition of Romance? Budweiser and UrbanStems Teamed Up on the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift This Year

Budweiser red roses in a clear vase next to a six-pack of Budweiser bottles
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Budweiser, UrbanStems

Budweiser and UrbanStems, two brands that both signify deep love in different ways, have partnered up on a limited-edition arrangement that’s a foolproof gift for Valentine’s Day. It’s a dozen red roses from UrbanStems inside a Budweiser-branded vase as well as a gift card for $15 off their next Budweiser purchase on Instacart. Did we mention the whole thing is titled “This Bud’s For You” ? Pretty adorable if you ask us.

If you’re dating a beer drinker this romantic spin on a pack of brews is a perfect treat for the most romantic day of the year. The bundle will be available tomorrow, January 24th for $95 while supplies last on UrbanStems’ website.

UrbenStems x Budweiser “This Bud’s For You” Arrangement

Budweiser x UrbanStems Arrangement

$95.00
Buy Now

Sure you could grab your partner a regular ol’ bundle of bubs for the big day but why not go the extra mile and get your beloved something truly unique? This Budweiser pitcher will make a great homage to her favorite beer and can be used to pour a batched beverage to guests at your next dinner party or gathering.

*Note, you must be 21+ to redeem

